The Feast of Pentecost. 2021

LEARNING TO PROPHESY Marco Lafebre
AS JEWISH PEOPLE CELEBRATE SHAVUOT, WE CHRISTIANS CELEBRATE PENTECOST DAY. May 16th - 18th, 2021 Celebration of Shavuot in...
SHAVUOT FEAST OF WEEKS, PENTECOST The Feasts of the Lord
SHAVUOT, THE FESTIVAL OF WEEKS • The feast of weeks is the second one of the so-called Pilgrimage Feasts. (Deuteronomy 16:...
LEVITICUS 23:15-16 (NKJV) • The Feast of Weeks • 15 ‘And you shall count for yourselves from the day after the Sabbath, fr...
LEVITICUS 23:17 (NKJV) • 17 You shall bring from your dwellings two wave loaves of two-tenths of an ephah. They shall be o...
PROPHETIC PICTURE: ONE LOAF IS ISRAEL. • Jeremiah 2:3 • New King James Version (NKJV) • 3 Israel was holiness to the LORD,...
PROPHETIC PICTURE: THE OTHER LOAF IS THE CHURCH, THE BRIDE OF THE LORD. • James 1:18 • New King James Version (NKJV) • 18 ...
IN THE HEART OF GOD • Both braided loafs are a suite offering to the Lord. • Israel is His elected people with whom He has...
SUMMERHARVEST
THE GIVING OF THE LAW AT MOUNT SINAI
DEUTERONOM Y 4:13 (NKJV) • 13 So He declared to you His covenant which He commanded you to perform, the Ten Commandments; ...
PHYSICAL DELIVERANCE AND SPIRITUAL DELIVERANCE • Passover brought physical deliverance, by coming out of Egypt the place o...
JOHN 1:17 (NKJV) •17 For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.
OUR CELEBRATION
TONGUES AS OF FIRE
ACTS 2:1-4 (NKJV) COMING OF THE HOLY SPIRIT • 2 When the Day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in...
THE HOLY SPIRIT IS WHO PROPELS US • The Holy Spirit empowers. • The Holy Spirit Transforms. • The Holy Spirit takes away f...
ACTS 2:14-16 (NKJV) PETER’S SERMON • 14 But Peter, standing up with the eleven, raised his voice and said to them, “Men of...
ACTS 2:36-37 (NKJV) CUT TO THE HEART • 36 “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God has made this Jes...
REPENT, BE BAPTIZED AND HAVE THE PROMISE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT. • Acts 2:38-39 (NKJV) • 38 Then Peter said to them, “Repent, ...
ACTS 2:40-41 (NKJV) • A Vital Church Grows • 40 And with many other words he testified and exhorted them, saying, “Be save...
THE GIFTS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT
1 CORINTHIANS 12:8-10 (NKJV) • 8 for to one is given the word of wisdom through the Spirit, • to another the word of knowl...
•Jewish people celebrate the feast of harvest and offers the first fruits. •They celebrate the giving of the law. •We cele...
HAPPY SHAVUOT HAPPY PENTECOST
A quick view of Shavuot and Pentecost.

  1. 1. LEARNING TO PROPHESY Marco Lafebre
  2. 2. AS JEWISH PEOPLE CELEBRATE SHAVUOT, WE CHRISTIANS CELEBRATE PENTECOST DAY. May 16th - 18th, 2021 Celebration of Shavuot in the Diaspora, May 23rd, 2021 Christian Celebration of Pentecost
  3. 3. SHAVUOT FEAST OF WEEKS, PENTECOST The Feasts of the Lord
  4. 4. SHAVUOT, THE FESTIVAL OF WEEKS • The feast of weeks is the second one of the so-called Pilgrimage Feasts. (Deuteronomy 16:16) • It occurs 7 weeks after Passover. • (Leviticus 23:15) • It is celebrated by the end of spring harvest, the harvest of wheat. • Commanded to give offering according with what the Lord has given you. (Deut 16:17)
  5. 5. LEVITICUS 23:15-16 (NKJV) • The Feast of Weeks • 15 ‘And you shall count for yourselves from the day after the Sabbath, from the day that you brought the sheaf of the wave offering: seven Sabbaths shall be completed. 16 Count fifty days to the day after the seventh Sabbath; then you shall offer a new grain offering to the LORD.
  6. 6. LEVITICUS 23:17 (NKJV) • 17 You shall bring from your dwellings two wave loaves of two-tenths of an ephah. They shall be of fine flour; they shall be baked with leaven. They are the firstfruits to the LORD.
  7. 7. PROPHETIC PICTURE: ONE LOAF IS ISRAEL. • Jeremiah 2:3 • New King James Version (NKJV) • 3 Israel was holiness to the LORD, The firstfruits of His increase. All that devour him will offend; Disaster will come upon them,” says the LORD.’”
  8. 8. PROPHETIC PICTURE: THE OTHER LOAF IS THE CHURCH, THE BRIDE OF THE LORD. • James 1:18 • New King James Version (NKJV) • 18 Of His own will He brought us forth by the word of truth, that we might be a kind of firstfruits of His creatures.
  9. 9. IN THE HEART OF GOD • Both braided loafs are a suite offering to the Lord. • Israel is His elected people with whom He has a covenant and many promises and prophecies yet to be fulfilled. • The Church is in His heart, is the Bride of His dear Son
  10. 10. SUMMERHARVEST
  11. 11. THE GIVING OF THE LAW AT MOUNT SINAI
  12. 12. DEUTERONOM Y 4:13 (NKJV) • 13 So He declared to you His covenant which He commanded you to perform, the Ten Commandments; and He wrote them on two tablets of stone.
  13. 13. PHYSICAL DELIVERANCE AND SPIRITUAL DELIVERANCE • Passover brought physical deliverance, by coming out of Egypt the place of slavery. • The giving of the Law delivers from spiritual bondage as idolatry and immorality. • So, there is a celebration of the physical and of the spiritual deliverance in these two Feasts of the Lord.
  14. 14. JOHN 1:17 (NKJV) •17 For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ.
  15. 15. OUR CELEBRATION
  16. 16. TONGUES AS OF FIRE
  17. 17. ACTS 2:1-4 (NKJV) COMING OF THE HOLY SPIRIT • 2 When the Day of Pentecost had fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven, as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled the whole house where they were sitting. 3 Then there appeared to them divided tongues, as of fire, and one sat upon each of them. 4 And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
  18. 18. THE HOLY SPIRIT IS WHO PROPELS US • The Holy Spirit empowers. • The Holy Spirit Transforms. • The Holy Spirit takes away fear. • The Holy Spirit fills with Love, Joy and peace. • The Holy Spirit guides. • The Holy Spirit imparts gifts. • The Holy Spirit is “The other Helper”
  19. 19. ACTS 2:14-16 (NKJV) PETER’S SERMON • 14 But Peter, standing up with the eleven, raised his voice and said to them, “Men of Judea and all who dwell in Jerusalem, let this be known to you, and heed my words. 15 For these are not drunk, as you suppose, since it is only the third hour of the day. 16 But this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel:
  20. 20. ACTS 2:36-37 (NKJV) CUT TO THE HEART • 36 “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly that God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ.” • 37 Now when they heard this, they were cut to the heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?”
  21. 21. REPENT, BE BAPTIZED AND HAVE THE PROMISE OF THE HOLY SPIRIT. • Acts 2:38-39 (NKJV) • 38 Then Peter said to them, “Repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins; and you shall receive the gift of the Holy Spirit. 39 For the promise is to you and to your children, and to all who are afar off, as many as the Lord our God will call.”
  22. 22. ACTS 2:40-41 (NKJV) • A Vital Church Grows • 40 And with many other words he testified and exhorted them, saying, “Be saved from this perverse generation.” 41 Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them.
  23. 23. THE GIFTS OF THE HOLY SPIRIT
  24. 24. 1 CORINTHIANS 12:8-10 (NKJV) • 8 for to one is given the word of wisdom through the Spirit, • to another the word of knowledge through the same Spirit, • 9 to another faith by the same Spirit, • to another gifts of healings by the same Spirit, • 10 to another the working of miracles, • to another prophecy, • to another discerning of spirits, • to another different kinds of tongues, • to another the interpretation of tongues.
  25. 25. •Jewish people celebrate the feast of harvest and offers the first fruits. •They celebrate the giving of the law. •We celebrate the harvest of our Lord which is His church, •We celebrate the empowering to his children given to us by His Holy Spirit.
  26. 26. HAPPY SHAVUOT HAPPY PENTECOST

