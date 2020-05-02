News lex aprile 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Periodo dal 1 Aprile al 30 Aprile 2020 LE NOVITÀ(1 ) NORMATIVE E GIURISPRUDENZIALI APRILE 202O A cura del Dott. Marco Grondacci
2 Sommario ACQUE - TUTELA GESTIONE...........................................................................................
3 ACQUE - TUTELA GESTIONE Proroga dei termini in materia di concessioni di grandi derivazioni d'acqua a scopo idroelettric...
4 AREE PROTETTE - BIODIVERSITÀ Criteri per la reintroduzione e il ripopolamento delle specie autoctone e per l'immissione ...
5 ARIA Violazione sistematica limiti inquinanti qualità dell’aria (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con s...
6 BENI AMBIENTALI Usi civici in aree industriali (giurisprudenza nazionale) Oggetto del della questione di legittimità cos...
7 all'art. 12 della legge n. 1766 del 1927 vengono oggi ad aggiungersi ed a sovrapporsi i piani paesaggistici di cui all'a...
8 CACCIA – TUTELA FAUNA SELVATICA Disciplina caccia primaverile delle beccacce (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) L’Austria ha a...
9 Inoltre, sempre secondo la Corte nella sentenza in esame, all'argomento della Repubblica d'Austria secondo cui una cacci...
10 divieto di cattura della fauna selvatica, abbassa il livello di tutela dell’ambiente e, quindi, invade la competenza st...
11 ECOCERTIFICAZIONI Documento per parametri di gestione rifiuti ai fini dell’adesione ad EMAS (Normativa Comunitaria) La ...
12 EFFETTO SERRA Proroga rinnovo certificati apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati a effetto serra (Normativa Nazional...
13 Inoltre secondo il comma 8 articolo 16 DPR 146/2018 le imprese certificate che effettuano i controlli periodici delle p...
14 ELETTROMAGNETISMO Avviso pubblico per progetti di sperimentazione tecnologia 5G finalizzati alla sicurezza delle infras...
15 NUCLEARE Finanziamento Agenzia dell'Agenzia nazionale per le nuove tecnologie, l'energia e lo sviluppo economico sosten...
16 RIFIUTI Aggiornamento fabbisogni standard dei comuni per il 2020 – servizio gestione rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) Con ...
17 Il Decreto 182/2019 specifica anche in termini quantitativi gli obblighi di produttori importatori. In particolare i co...
18 per il settore (allo scopo di misurare le rispettive prestazioni ambientali) nonché esempi di eccellenza. TESTO DECISIO...
19 Rinvio di scadenze adempimenti relativi a comunicazioni sui rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) In base all’articolo 113 del ...
20 SUOLO – DIFESA IDRAULICA IDROGEOLOGICA Ritardo nei piani di gestione del rischio di alluvione (Giurisprudenza Comunitar...
  1 Periodo dal 1 Aprile al 30 Aprile 2020 LE NOVITÀ(1 ) NORMATIVE E GIURISPRUDENZIALI APRILE 202O A cura del Dott. Marco Grondacci 1 Normativa Nazionale e Comunitaria – Giurisprudenza della Corte di Giustizia e della Corte Costituzionale
  3. 3. 3 ACQUE - TUTELA GESTIONE Proroga dei termini in materia di concessioni di grandi derivazioni d'acqua a scopo idroelettrico (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo 125-bis della legge 27/2020 (conversione Decreto Legge 18/2020) prevede che in relazione allo stato d'emergenza dichiarato a seguito della diffusione epidemiologica del virus COVID-19, il termine del 31 marzo 2020, previsto dall'articolo 12, comma 1-ter (2 ), del decreto legislativo 16 marzo 1999, n. 79, per l'emanazione da parte delle regioni della disciplina sulle modalità e le procedure di assegnazione delle concessioni di grandi derivazioni d'acqua a scopo idroelettrico, é prorogato al 31 ottobre 2020 e con esso gli effetti delle leggi approvate. Per le regioni interessate dalle elezioni regionali del 2020, il termine del 31 ottobre 2020 di cui al comma 1 é ulteriormente prorogato di sette mesi decorrenti dalla data di insediamento del nuovo Consiglio regionale. Viene altresì prorogato al 31 luglio 2022 il termine del 31 dicembre 2021 entro il quale deve essere emanato il Decreto Ministeriale con il quale sono individuate le modalità e le procedure di assegnazione applicabili nell’ipotesi di mancato rispetto del termine di avvio, da parte della regione interessata. È inoltre prorogato al 31 luglio 2024 il termine del 31 dicembre 2023 previsto dal comma 1-sexies dell’articolo 12 del DLgs 79/1999 che recita: “1-sexies. Per le concessioni di grandi derivazioni idroelettriche che prevedono un termine di scadenza anteriore al 31 dicembre 2023, ivi incluse quelle già scadute, le regioni che non abbiano già provveduto disciplinano con legge, entro un anno dalla data di entrata in vigore della presente disposizione e comunque non oltre il 31 marzo 2020, le modalità, le condizioni, la quantificazione dei corrispettivi aggiuntivi e gli eventuali altri oneri conseguenti, a carico del concessionario uscente, per la prosecuzione, per conto delle regioni stesse, dell’esercizio delle derivazioni, delle opere e degli impianti oltre la scadenza della concessione e per il tempo necessario al completamento delle procedure di assegnazione e comunque non oltre il 31 dicembre 2023.” È infine prorogato al 31 ottobre 2020 il termine del 31 marzo 2020 previsto dal comma 1-sexies sopra riportato. TESTO LEGGE 27/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-04-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A02357&elenco30giorni=false 2 1-ter. Nel rispetto dell’ordinamento dell’Unione europea e degli accordi internazionali, nonché dei principi fondamentali dell’ordinamento statale e delle disposizioni di cui al presente articolo, le regioni disciplinano con legge, entro un anno dalla data di entrata in vigore della presente disposizione e comunque non oltre il 31 marzo 2020, le modalità e le procedure di assegnazione delle concessioni di grandi derivazioni d’acqua a scopo idroelettrico, stabilendo in particolare: f) i termini di durata delle nuove concessioni, comprese tra venti anni e quaranta anni; il termine massimo può essere incrementato fino ad un massimo di dieci anni, in relazione alla complessità della proposta progettuale presentata e all’importo dell’investimento;
  4. 4. 4 AREE PROTETTE - BIODIVERSITÀ Criteri per la reintroduzione e il ripopolamento delle specie autoctone e per l'immissione di specie e di popolazioni non autoctone (Normativa Nazionale) L’articolo12 del DPR 357/1997 (3 ) prevede che: “1. Il Ministero dell'ambiente e della tutela del territorio, sentiti il Ministero per le politiche agricole e forestali e l'Istituto nazionale per la fauna selvatica, per quanto di competenza, e la Conferenza per i rapporti permanenti tra lo Stato, le regioni e le province autonome di Trento e di Bolzano, stabilisce, con proprio decreto, le linee guida (4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ) per la reintroduzione e il ripopolamento delle specie autoctone di cui all'allegato D e delle specie di cui all'allegato I della direttiva 79/409/CEE”. L’allegato D elenca le specie animali e vegetali soggette a tutela particolarmente rigorosa. Il Comma 2 articolo 12 DPR 357/1997 prevede che le regioni e le province autonome di Trento e di Bolzano, nonché' gli Enti di gestione delle aree protette nazionali, sentiti gli enti locali interessati e dopo un'adeguata consultazione del pubblico interessato autorizzano la reintroduzione delle specie autoctone dandone comunicazione al Ministero dell'ambiente e della tutela del territorio e presentando allo stesso Ministero apposito studio che evidenzi che tale reintroduzione contribuisce in modo efficace a ristabilire dette specie in uno stato di conservazione soddisfacente. Con Decreto Ministero Ambiente 2 Aprile 2020 sono stati definiti: a) i criteri per la reintroduzione e il ripopolamento di specie autoctone, ai sensi dell'art. 12, comma 1 del decreto del Presidente della Repubblica 8 settembre 1997, n. 357; b) i criteri per l'immissione in natura di specie non autoctone, ai sensi dell'art. 12, comma 1 del decreto del Presidente della Repubblica n. 357 del 1997. L’articolo 2 del Decreto 2 Aprile 2020 definisce gli elementi sulla base dei quali la Regione predispone lo studio per la reintroduzione delle specie autoctone. Gli enti richiedenti l'autorizzazione di immissione di una specie o popolazioni non autoctone presentano richiesta al Ministero dell'ambiente corredata da uno studio del rischio che tenga comunque conto degli elementi elencati dall’articolo 3 del Dpr 357/1997 TESTO DECRETO 2/4/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-04-14&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A02112&elenco30giorni=false 3 https://www.minambiente.it/sites/default/files/dpr_08_09_1997_357.pdf 4 https://www.minambiente.it/sites/default/files/archivio/allegati/biodiversita/qcn_27.pdf 5 https://www.minambiente.it/sites/default/files/archivio/biblioteca/protezione_natura/qcn_38_linee_guida_traslocaz ione_specie.pdf 6 https://portals.iucn.org/library/efiles/documents/2013-009.pdf 7 http://www.fao.org/3/a-j5365e.pdf 8 http://www.fao.org/3/x5585E/x5585e0i.htm#code%20of%20conduct%20for%20the%20import%20and%20release%2 0of%20exotic%20biological%20control%20agents
  5. 5. 5 ARIA Violazione sistematica limiti inquinanti qualità dell’aria (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 30 Aprile 2020 causa C638-18 ha quindi condannato lo stato della Romania per violazione delle seguenti due norme della direttiva quadro sulla qualità dell’aria Direttiva 2008/50/CE (9 ). In particolare: 1. La Romania dal 2007 al 2014 incluso, ad eccezione del 2013, non ha sistematicamente rispettato i valori limite annuali per le concentrazioni di PM10 in una zona del Paese (Bucarest), violando gli obblighi di cui all'articolo 13, paragrafo 1, della direttiva 2008/50 / CE secondo il quale: “1. Gli Stati membri provvedono affinché i livelli di biossido di zolfo, PM10, piombo e monossido di carbonio presenti nell’aria ambiente non superino, nell’insieme delle loro zone e dei loro agglomerati, i valori limite stabiliti nell’allegato XI.” . 2. Inoltre la Romania non ha neppure rispettato gli obblighi di cui al paragrafo 1 articolo 23 della Direttiva 2008/50 che recita: “1. Se in determinate zone o agglomerati i livelli di inquinanti presenti nell’aria ambiente superano un valore limite o un valore-obiettivo qualsiasi, più qualunque margine di tolleranza eventualmente applicabile, gli Stati membri provvedono a predisporre piani per la qualità dell’aria per le zone e gli agglomerati in questione al fine di conseguire il relativo valore limite o valore-obiettivo specificato negli allegati XI e XIV. In caso di superamento di tali valori limite dopo il termine previsto per il loro raggiungimento, i piani per la qualità dell’aria stabiliscono misure appropriate affinché il periodo di superamento sia il più breve possibile. I piani per la qualità dell’aria possono inoltre includere misure specifiche volte a tutelare gruppi sensibili di popolazione, compresi i bambini. Tali piani per la qualità dell’aria contengono almeno le informazioni di cui all’allegato XV, punto A, e possono includere misure a norma dell’articolo 24. Detti piani sono comunicati alla Commissione senza indugio e al più tardi entro due anni dalla fine dell’anno in cui è stato rilevato il primo superamento. Qualora occorra predisporre o attuare piani per la qualità dell’aria relativi a diversi inquinanti, gli Stati membri, se del caso, predispongono e attuano piani integrati per la qualità dell’aria riguardanti tutti gli inquinanti interessati.” SENTENZA CORTE DI GIUSTIZIA: http://curia.europa.eu/juris/liste.jsf?language=en&td=ALL&num=C-638/18 9 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:32008L0050&from=IT
  6. 6. 6 BENI AMBIENTALI Usi civici in aree industriali (giurisprudenza nazionale) Oggetto del della questione di legittimità costituzionale, sollevata dalla magistratura ordinaria, una norma regionale che fa cessare i diritti di uso civico quando insistano sulle aree di sviluppo industriale. Rapporto tra tutela paesaggistica e usi civici Secondo la sentenza della Corte Costituzionale 71/2020 (qui esaminata) la tutela paesistico- ambientale incorpora la salvaguardia del regime dei beni d'uso civico ed è consustanziale alla seconda, sicché l'esercizio di quest'ultima deve operare in assoluta sinergia con la tutela paesistico-ambientale. Diritti dominicali sulle terre civiche: competenza statale Aggiunge la Corte che sia dopo la riforma del titolo V della Costituzione ma anche precedentemente è da escludere che il regime civilistico dei beni civici sia mai passato nella sfera di competenza delle Regioni. Infatti, la materia "agricoltura e foreste" di cui al previgente art. 117 Cost., che giustificava il trasferimento delle funzioni amministrative alle Regioni e l'inserimento degli usi civici nei relativi statuti, mai avrebbe potuto comprendere la disciplina della titolarità e dell'esercizio di diritti dominicali sulle terre civiche, come affermato dalla sentenza Corte Costituzionale n. 113 del 2018 (10 ). Pianificazione Paeaggistica propedeutica alla pianificazione urbanistica Peraltro, già l'ordinanza della Corte Costituzionale n. 316 del 1998 di questa Corte aveva chiarito inequivocabilmente che - nell'ambito della pianificazione del territorio - la valutazione dell'autorità preposta al vincolo è propedeutica alla pianificazione urbanistica. In definitiva - quando si verte in tema di pianificazione paesistico-ambientale e dell'assetto del territorio - l'eventuale coinvolgimento di assetti fondiari collettivi deve prioritariamente passare attraverso un rigoroso esame di compatibilità con le esigenze di natura paesistico-ambientale di competenza statale e con i concreti interessi della collettività locale che ne è titolare. L'eventuale coinvolgimento di assetti fondiari collettivi nella pianificazione urbanistica deve prioritariamente passare attraverso un rigoroso esame di compatibilità con le esigenze di natura paesistico-ambientale di competenza statale e con i concreti interessi della collettività locale che ne è titolare. Categoria beni civici assorbiti dal vincolo paesaggistico ambientale Nel vigente quadro normativo la previa assegnazione a categoria dei beni civici non è più necessaria, in quanto il vincolo paesaggistico-ambientale è già perfetto e svolge pienamente i suoi effetti a prescindere da tale operazione, la quale - a sua volta - non è più funzionale agli scopi colturali, come un tempo configurati, e neppure coerente col medesimo vincolo paesistico- ambientale. Infatti, l'assegnazione a categoria era funzionale alla quotizzazione dei terreni coltivabili, il cui fisiologico esito era l'affrancazione (previo accertamento delle migliorie colturali), cioè la trasformazione del demanio in allodio, oggi incompatibile con la conservazione ambientale. È stato in proposito affermato che "la linea di congiunzione tra le norme risalenti e quelle più recenti, che hanno incluso gli usi civici nella materia paesaggistica ed ambientale, va rintracciata proprio nella pianificazione: ai piani economici di sviluppo per i patrimoni silvo-pastorali di cui 10 https://www.cortecostituzionale.it/actionSchedaPronuncia.do?anno=2018&numero=113
  7. 7. 7 all'art. 12 della legge n. 1766 del 1927 vengono oggi ad aggiungersi ed a sovrapporsi i piani paesaggistici di cui all'art. 143 del d.lgs. n 42 del 2004. La pianificazione prevista da questi ultimi - a differenza del passato - riguarda l'intero patrimonio dei beni civici e non più solo i terreni identificati dall'art. 11 della legge n. 1766 del 1927 con la categoria a ('terreni convenientemente utilizzabili come bosco o come pascolo permanente')" (sentenza n. 103 del 2017)» (sentenza n. 113 del 2018). Il superamento della categorizzazione dei beni civici deve comunque rispettare la panificazione paesaggistica Venuta meno l'assegnazione a categoria, non sono stati però travolti gli istituti della verifica demaniale e della pianificazione (oggi quella paesistico-ambientale subentrata al piano agro-silvo- pastorale), i quali, alle molteplici funzioni di carattere generale, aggiungono anche quelle di presupposto necessario delle ipotesi di variazione del patrimonio civico. Queste ultime sono ben possibili, come detto, nel perimetro consentito dalla legge statale. In definitiva, la norma regionale censurata si pone in contrasto con il precetto di cui all'art. 9 Cost. (tutela del paesaggio) e invade la competenza legislativa esclusiva dello Stato nella materia dell'ordinamento civile di cui all'art. 117, secondo comma, lettera l), Cost. e ne va, di conseguenza, dichiarata l'illegittimità. SENTENZA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: https://www.cortecostituzionale.it/actionSchedaPronuncia.do?anno=2020&numero=71
  8. 8. 8 CACCIA – TUTELA FAUNA SELVATICA Disciplina caccia primaverile delle beccacce (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) L’Austria ha autorizzato la caccia primaverile alle beccacce. L’articolo 7 paragrafo 4 Direttiva 2009/147/CE (11 ) recita : “Gli Stati membri si accertano che l’attività venatoria, compresa eventualmente la caccia col falco, quale risulta dall’applicazione delle disposizioni nazionali in vigore, rispetti i principi di una saggia utilizzazione e di una regolazione ecologicamente equilibrata delle specie di uccelli interessate e sia compatibile, per quanto riguarda la popolazione delle medesime, in particolare delle specie migratrici, con le disposizioni derivanti dall’articolo 2. Essi provvedono in particolare a che le specie a cui si applica la legislazione sulla caccia non siano cacciate durante il periodo della nidificazione né durante le varie fasi della riproduzione e della dipendenza. Quando si tratta di specie migratrici, essi provvedono in particolare a che le specie a cui si applica la legislazione sulla caccia non vengano cacciate durante il periodo della riproduzione e durante il ritorno al luogo di nidificazione. Gli Stati membri trasmettono alla Commissione tutte le informazioni utili sull’applicazione pratica della loro legislazione sulla caccia.”. La Repubblica d’Austria adduce che il regime rientra nella deroga prevista all’articolo 9, paragrafo 1, lettera c), della direttiva 2009/147. Ai sensi di tale norma, gli Stati membri possono derogare, sempre che non vi siano altre soluzioni soddisfacenti, all’articolo 7, paragrafo 4, della direttiva, per consentire in condizioni rigidamente controllate e in modo selettivo la cattura, la detenzione o altri impieghi misurati di determinati uccelli in piccole quantità. Secondo la giurisprudenza costante della Corte, incombe agli Stati membri dimostrare che le condizioni necessarie sono soddisfatte. Secondo la Commissione la caccia autunnale appare un’alternativa soddisfacente, poiché le beccacce sono presenti in quantità considerevoli nelle aree di caccia della Bassa Austria anche in autunno. La Repubblica d’Austria non ha fornito elementi di prova convincenti a sostegno della sua argomentazione secondo la quale la caccia primaverile avrebbe un impatto minore sulle popolazioni di beccacce rispetto a quella autunnale. Inoltre, il calcolo delle «piccole quantità» è errato, in quanto le autorità austriache si basano su popolazioni di riferimento erronee. Secondo la Corte di Giustizia (sentenza 23 Aprile 2020 causa C161-19) beccaccia è una specie elencata nella parte A (12 ) dell'allegato II della direttiva 2009/147/CE e secondo la normativa austriaca contestata viene permessa la caccia alla beccaccia nel periodo dal 1° Marzo al 15 Aprile quindi, secondo la Corte di Giustizia nel periodo vietato dal paragrafo 4 articolo 7 della Direttiva 2009/147/CE sopra citato. 11 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:02009L0147-20130701&from=IT 12 Le specie elencate in questa sezione dell’allegato II secondo l’articolo 7 della Direttiva: “In funzione del loro livello di popolazione, della distribuzione geografica e del tasso di riproduzione in tutta la Comunità le specie elencate all’allegato II possono essere oggetto di atti di caccia nel quadro della legislazione nazionale. Gli Stati membri faranno in modo che la caccia di queste specie non pregiudichi le azioni di conservazione intraprese nella loro area di distribuzione”.
  9. 9. 9 Inoltre, sempre secondo la Corte nella sentenza in esame, all'argomento della Repubblica d'Austria secondo cui una caccia primaverile selettiva mirata esclusivamente a beccacce maschio in piccole quantità sarebbe preferibile a una caccia illimitata di esemplari di entrambi i sessi in autunno, è importante notare che L'articolo 7, paragrafo 4, primo comma, della Direttiva 2009/147/CE prevede che "Gli Stati membri assicurano che la pratica della caccia ... rispetti i principi di saggio utilizzo e di regolamentazione equilibrato dal punto di vista ecologico delle specie di uccelli interessate e che questa pratica è compatibile, per quanto riguarda la popolazione di queste specie, in particolare le specie migratorie, con le disposizioni derivanti dall'articolo 2 della presente Direttiva " . L'autorizzazione a cacciare al di fuori dei periodi di cui all'articolo 7, paragrafo 4, secondo e terzo comma, di detta direttiva non può essere illimitata e dovrebbe in ogni caso rispettare tale requisito per un "uso ragionevole". Di conseguenza, la Repubblica d'Austria non ha fornito prove del fatto che la caccia primaverile della specie beccacce sarebbe meno impegnativa della caccia autunnale per la popolazione delle specie interessate nella Bassa Austria e che non ci sarebbe pertanto, "altra soluzione soddisfacente" ai sensi dell'articolo 9, paragrafo 1, della direttiva uccelli. In secondo luogo, per quanto riguarda la condizione relativa ai "piccoli quantitativi" cacciabili di cui all'articolo 9, paragrafo 1, lettera c), della direttiva Uccelli, è importante ricordare che, secondo una giurisprudenza costante, l'esistenza di una violazione deve essere valutata alla luce della situazione nello Stato membro esistente alla fine del periodo fissato nel parere motivato e che le modifiche che sono state apportate successivamente non possono essere prese in considerazione dal Tribunale. Nel caso di specie, è pacifico che il numero di beccacce, valido il 29 luglio 2015, vale a dire alla fine del periodo fissato nel parere motivato, si basava su calcoli errati e per questo il numero è stato successivamente ridotto per questo motivo. Quindi L’Austria non aveva una adeguata conoscenza dello stato di fatto della popolazione di beccacce per poter applicare la deroga prevista dall’articolo 9 della Direttiva più volte citato sopra. Quindi la Corte di Giustizia con la sentenza in esame ha statuito che Alla luce di tutte le considerazioni che precedono, si deve rilevare che, autorizzando la caccia primaverile della beccaccia nella terra della Bassa Austria, la Repubblica d'Austria non ha adempiuto ai suoi obblighi ai sensi dell'articolo 7, paragrafo 4, della direttiva sugli uccelli. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE DI GIUSTIZIA: QUI. Addestramento e allenamento dei falchi per l’esercizio venatorio (Giurisprudenza Nazionale) Oggetto della impugnazione di fronte alla Corte Costituzionale è la norma regionale che consente l’allenamento e l’addestramento del falco durante tutto l’anno, con divieto di cattura di fauna selvatica, ma senza divieto di predazione. Secondo la difesa dello Stato detta norma sarebbe in contrasto con le disposizioni statali che autorizzano l’esercizio dell’attività venatoria solo in determinati periodi dell’anno, al fine di salvaguardare la consistenza della fauna selvatica e di garantire la tutela dell’ambiente. La cattura si identifica, infatti, con lo scopo stesso della caccia, ma, contrariamente a quanto sottintende la difesa della Regione, il divieto per il falconiere di appropriarsi della preda non esclude che questa sia comunque uccisa dal falco. Pertanto, conclude la Corte Costituzionale con sentenza 63/2020 , la norma regionale impugnata, che sostituisce il divieto di predazione con il
  10. 10. 10 divieto di cattura della fauna selvatica, abbassa il livello di tutela dell’ambiente e, quindi, invade la competenza statale. TESTO SENTENZA CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: https://www.cortecostituzionale.it/actionSchedaPronuncia.do?anno=2020&numero=63.
  12. 12. 12 EFFETTO SERRA Proroga rinnovo certificati apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati a effetto serra (Normativa Nazionale) Il D.P.R. n. 146/2018 (14 ) recante attuazione del regolamento (UE) n. 517/2014 sui gas fluorurati ad effetto serra disciplina, tra le altre cose, il sistema di certificazione delle persone fisiche e delle imprese, che svolgono attività di installazione, manutenzione, assistenza, riparazione e smantellamento di determinate apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati a effetto serra. L’articolo 103 del Decreto Legge 17 marzo 2020, n. 18 (decreto cura Italia) al comma 2 recita: “Tutti i certificati, attestati, permessi, concessioni, autorizzazioni e atti abilitativi comunque denominati, in scadenza tra il 31 gennaio e il 15 aprile 2020, conservano la loro validità fino al 15 giugno 2020”. La Circolare Ministero dell’Ambiente del 23 Marzo 2020 interviene per chiarire gli effetti di questa norma sulla certificazione di cui al citato DPR 146/2018. In particolare I certificati rilasciati alle persone fisiche e alle imprese ai sensi degli articoli 7 e 8 del D.P.R. n. 146/2018, in scadenza nel periodo tra il 31 gennaio e il 15 aprile 2020 resteranno validi fino al 15 giugno 2020. TESTO DELLA CIRCOLARE 23/3/2020: https://www.minambiente.it/sites/default/files/archivio/allegati/clima/FGAS/circolare_clea_20460_23032 020_dl_17032020_18.pdf Emergenza Covid-19 Proroga termini per comunicazione dei controlli delle perdite sulle apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati ad effetto serra (Normativa Nazionale) Il comma 1 articolo 103 del Decreto Legge 17 Marzo n°18 (cura Italia) recita: “ai fini del computo dei termini ordinatori o perentori, propedeutici, endoprocedimentali, finali ed esecutivi, relativi allo svolgimento di procedimenti amministrativi su istanza di parte o d'ufficio, pendenti alla data del 23 febbraio 2020 o iniziati successivamente a tale data, non si tiene conto del periodo compreso tra la medesima data e quella del 15 aprile 2020”. La Circolare Ministero Ambiente 6 Aprile 2020 chiarisce gli aspetti applicativi della suddetta norma, con riferimento ai termini previsti dall’articolo 4, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento (UE) n. 517/2014 e della relativa comunicazione alla Banca Dati ai sensi dell’articolo 16, comma 8, del DPR n. 146/2018 (15 ), in materia di comunicazione dei controlli delle perdite sulle apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati ad effetto serra. In particolare il paragrafo 3 articolo 4 del Regolamento (UE) n°517/2014 (16 ) afferma la seguente frequenza nel rispetto degli obblighi in materia di comunicazione dei suddetti controlli: a) per le apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati a effetto serra in quantità pari o superiori a 5 tonnellate di CO2 equivalente ma inferiori a 50 tonnellate di CO2 equivalente: almeno ogni 12 mesi o, se è installato un sistema di rilevamento delle perdite, almeno ogni 24 mesi; b) per le apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati a effetto serra in quantità pari o superiori a 50 tonnellate di CO2 equivalente ma inferiori a 500 tonnellate di CO2 equivalente: almeno ogni sei mesi o, se è installato un sistema di rilevamento delle perdite, almeno ogni 12 mesi; c) per le apparecchiature contenenti gas fluorurati a effetto serra in quantità pari o superiori a 500 tonnellate di CO2 equivalente: almeno ogni tre mesi o, se è installato un sistema di rilevamento delle perdite, almeno ogni sei mesi. 14 https://www.minambiente.it/pagina/dpr-n-1462018-recante-attuazione-del-regolamento-ue-n-5172014 15 https://www.minambiente.it/pagina/dpr-n-1462018-recante-attuazione-del-regolamento-ue-n-5172014 16 sui gas fluorurati a effetto serra
  13. 13. 13 Inoltre secondo il comma 8 articolo 16 DPR 146/2018 le imprese certificate che effettuano i controlli periodici delle perdite di gas serra, devono comunicare alla Banca Dati, gestita dalla Camera di Commercio competente i dati elencati nei commi 4 (17 ),5 (18 ), e 7 (19 ) articolo 16, entro 30 giorni dalla data del controllo. La Circolare Ministero Ambiente 6 Aprile 2020: a)la sospensione dei termini (secondo il Decreto Legge cura Italia) non vale per il rispetto della frequenza temporale dei controlli di cui al paragrafo 3 articolo 4 del Regolamento (UE) n°517/2014 sopra riportati, salvo che detti non controlli non si dimostra siano impossibili (ad es. si fa l’esempio del caso in cui l’impresa sia stata sospesa nella attività per l’emergenza Covid-19 e/o sia dimostrabile l’assenza di tutte le condizioni di sicurezza atte ad evitare ogni possibilità di contagio da COVID19 b) per quanto riguarda la comunicazione alla Banca dati delle informazioni ex DPR 146/2018 sopra citate la decorrenza dei 30 giorni dagli avvenuti controlli è sospesa dal 23 febbraio 2020 al 15 aprile 2020 compresi, e riprende a decorrere dal 16 aprile 2020. TESTO CIRCOLARE 6/4/2020: https://www.fgas.it/?berror=v#2473-circolare-del-ministero-dell-ambiente-in-merito-agli-obblighi-di- controllo-delle-perdite-periodico-e-di-comunicazione 17 4. L’impresa certificata di cui agli articoli 8 e 13 ovvero, nel caso di imprese non soggette all’obbligo di certificazione, la persona fisica certificata ai sensi degli articoli 7 e 13, a seguito dell’installazione delle apparecchiature di cui all’articolo 4, paragrafo 2, lettere da a) ad f) , del regolamento (UE) n. 517/2014, a decorrere dall’ottavo mese successivo alla data di entrata in vigore del presente decreto, comunica per via telematica alla Banca dati le seguenti informazioni: a) numero e data della fattura o dello scontrino di acquisto dell’apparecchiatura; b) anagrafica dell’operatore; c) data e luogo di installazione; d) tipologia di apparecchiatura; e) codice univoco di identificazione dell’apparecchiatura; f) quantità e tipologia di gas fluorurati a effetto serra presenti e eventualmente aggiunti durante l’installazione; g) nome e indirizzo dell’impianto di riciclaggio o rigenerazione e, ove del caso, il numero di certificato, se le quantità di gas fluorurati a effetto serra installati sono state riciclate o rigenerate; h) dati identificativi della persona fisica certificata o dell’impresa certificata che ha effettuato l’installazione; i) eventuali osservazioni. 18 5. L’impresa certificata di cui agli articoli 8 e 13 ovvero, nel caso di imprese non soggette all’obbligo di certificazione, la persona fisica certificata ai sensi degli articoli 7 e 13, a decorrere dall’ottavo mese successivo alla data di entrata in vigore del presente decreto, a partire dal primo intervento di controllo delle perdite, di manutenzione o di riparazione di apparecchiature di cui all’articolo 4, paragrafo 2, lettere da a) ad f) , del regolamento (UE) n. 517/2014 già installate, e per ogni intervento successivo, comunica per via telematica alla Banca dati le seguenti informazioni: a) data, se disponibile, e luogo di installazione; b) anagrafica dell’operatore; c) tipologia di apparecchiatura; d) codice univoco di identificazione dell’apparecchiatura; e) quantità e tipologia di gas fluorurati a effetto serra presenti e eventualmente aggiunti durante il controllo, la manutenzione o la riparazione; f) nome e indirizzo dell’impianto di riciclaggio o rigenerazione e, ove del caso, il numero di certificato, se le quantità di gas fluorurati a effetto serra installati sono state riciclate o rigenerate; g) dati identificativi della persona fisica certificata o dell’impresa certificata che ha effettuato l’intervento di controllo, riparazione o manutenzione; h) data e tipologia degli interventi di controllo, manutenzione o riparazione; i) quantità e tipologia di gas a effetto serra recuperata durante l’intervento sull’apparecchiatura; l) eventuali osservazioni. 19 7. L’impresa certificata di cui agli articoli 8 e 13 ovvero, nel caso di imprese non soggette all’obbligo di certificazione, la persona fisica certificata ai sensi degli articoli 7 e 13 che esegue lo smantellamento delle apparecchiature di cui all’articolo 4, paragrafo 2, lettere da a) a f) del regolamento (UE) n. 517/2014, comunica per via telematica alla Banca dati, a decorrere dall’ottavo mese successivo alla data di entrata in vigore del presente decreto, le seguenti informazioni: a) data e luogo di smantellamento; b) anagrafica dell’operatore; c) tipologia di apparecchiatura; d) codice univoco di identificazione dell’apparecchiatura; e) quantità e tipologia di gas fluorurati a effetto serra recuperato durante lo smantellamento; f) misure adottate per recuperare e smaltire i gas fluorurati a effetto serra contenuti nell’apparecchiatura; g) dati identificativi della persona fisica certificata o dell’impresa certificata che ha effettuato l’intervento di smantellamento; h) eventuali osservazioni.
  14. 14. 14 ELETTROMAGNETISMO Avviso pubblico per progetti di sperimentazione tecnologia 5G finalizzati alla sicurezza delle infrastrutture stradali nell'area territoriale di Genova (Normativa Nazionale) Il Ministero per lo sviluppo economico, con provvedimento del 5 marzo 2020 della Direzione generale per i servizi di comunicazione elettronica, di radiodiffusione e postali, ha comunicato l'avvio della procedura per l'acquisizione di proposte progettuali finalizzate alla sicurezza delle infrastrutture stradali nell'area territoriale di Genova attraverso sperimentazioni basate sulla tecnologia 5G da parte degli operatori titolari di diritti d'uso delle frequenze, in sinergia con le amministrazioni centrali e locali interessate. TESTO AVVISO: https://www.mise.gov.it/index.php/it/comunicazioni/servizi-alle-imprese/tecnologia-5g/5g-genova
  15. 15. 15 NUCLEARE Finanziamento Agenzia dell'Agenzia nazionale per le nuove tecnologie, l'energia e lo sviluppo economico sostenibile – ENEA (Normativa Nazionale) Con Decreto Ministeriale 3 febbraio 2020 si prevede uno stanziamento di euro 30.244.834,63 per il programma Euratom 2018 a complemento del programma quadro Horizon 2020 per la ricerca e l'innovazione: settore energia da fusione di cui si è occupata Enea nel 2018. TESTO DECRETO 3/2/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-03-25&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A01753&elenco30giorni=false
  16. 16. 16 RIFIUTI Aggiornamento fabbisogni standard dei comuni per il 2020 – servizio gestione rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) Con Il DPCM 5 Marzo 2020 sono aggiornati i fabbisogni standard dei comuni per il 2020 ed il fabbisogno standard complessivo per ciascun comune delle regioni a statuto ordinario, allegati al presente decreto in particolare, tra gli altri quelli riguardanti la gestione del territorio e dell'ambiente - servizio smaltimento rifiuti. I fabbisogni standard rappresentano le reali necessità finanziarie di un Ente Locale in base alle sue caratteristiche territoriali e agli aspetti socio-demografici della popolazione residente. TESTO DPCM5/3/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-04-14&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A02103&elenco30giorni=true Regolamento gestione degli pneumatici fuori uso (Normativa Nazionale) Il Decreto Ministero Ambiente n° 182 del 19 novembre 2019 disciplina i tempi e le modalità attuative dell'obbligo dei produttori o degli importatori di pneumatici di provvedere, singolarmente o in forma associata, alla gestione di quantitativi di pneumatici fuori uso - PFU (20 ) pari a quelli degli pneumatici dai medesimi immessi sul mercato e destinati alla vendita sul territorio nazionale. Il regolamento è attuativo dell’obbligo, ex articolo 228 DLgs 152/2006, a carico dei produttori e importatori di pneumatici di provvedere, singolarmente o in forma associata e con periodicità almeno annuale, alla gestione di quantitativi di pneumatici fuori uso pari a quelli dai medesimi immessi sul mercato e destinati alla vendita sul territorio nazionale, provvedendo anche ad attività di ricerca, sviluppo e formazione finalizzata ad ottimizzare la gestione dei pneumatici fuori uso. Al fine del rispetto di detto obbligo un quantitativo di pneumatici pari in peso a cento equivale ad un quantitativo di pneumatici fuori uso pari in peso a novantacinque. Il nuovo Decreto 182/2019 definisce anche il contributo ambientale previsto dal comma 2 articolo 228 DLgs 152/2006 a carico degli utenti finali necessario per far fronte agli oneri derivanti dall'obblighi sopra riportati. Detto contributo, parte integrante del corrispettivo di vendita, è assoggettato ad IVA ed è riportato nelle fatture in modo chiaro e distinto. Il produttore o l’importatore applicano il rispettivo contributo vigente alla data della immissione del pneumatico nel mercato nazionale del ricambio. Il contributo rimane invariato in tutte le successive fasi di commercializzazione del pneumatico con l’obbligo, per ciascun rivenditore, di indicare in modo chiaro e distinto in fattura il contributo pagato all’atto dell’acquisto dello stesso. Gli obblighi per produttori importatori possono essere adempiuti sia in forma associata (consorzi o società consortili) che individuale. Entro il 23 aprile 2021 dovrà essere istituito, presso il Ministero dell'ambiente e della tutela del territorio e del mare, il registro informatico nazionale di produttori e importatori di pneumatici soggetti agli obblighi di gestione di PFU. 20 “b) pneumatici fuori uso (PFU): gli pneumatici, rimossi dal loro impiego a qualunque punto della loro vita, dei quali il detentore si disfi, abbia deciso o abbia l'obbligo di disfarsi, e che non sono fatti oggetto di ricostruzione o di successivo riutilizzo;” articolo 2 del Decreto n° 182/2019
  19. 19. 19 Rinvio di scadenze adempimenti relativi a comunicazioni sui rifiuti (Normativa Nazionale) In base all’articolo 113 del Decreto Legge 18/2020 convertito nella Legge 27/2020 sono prorogati al 30 giugno 2020 i seguenti termini di: a) presentazione del modello unico di dichiarazione ambientale (MUD; b) presentazione della comunicazione annuale dei dati relativi alle pile e accumulatori immessi sul mercato nazionale nell'anno precedente, di cui all'articolo 15, comma 3, del decreto legislativo 20 novembre 2008, n. 188, nonché trasmissione dei dati relativi alla raccolta ed al riciclaggio dei rifiuti di pile ed accumulatori portatili, industriali e per veicoli ai sensi dell'articolo 17, comma 2, lettera c), del decreto legislativo 20 novembre 2008, n. 188 (QUI); c) presentazione al Centro di Coordinamento della comunicazione di cui all'articolo 33, comma 2 (22 ), del decreto legislativo n. 14 marzo 2014, n.49; d) versamento del diritto annuale di iscrizione all'Albo nazionale gestori TESTO LEGGE 27/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-04-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A02357&elenco30giorni=false Aumento quantitativi rifiuti per deposito temporaneo (Normativa Nazionale) Il deposito temporaneo è definito dalla lettera bb) articolo 183 DLgs 152/2006 (23) ed è una modalità gestionale dei rifiuti. In particolare secondo il comma17 articolo 208 DLgs 152/2006 il deposito temporaneo non richiede l’autorizzazione ordinaria ma solo l’obbligo di tenuta dei registri di carico scarico e il divieto di miscelazione rifiuti pericolosi. Proprio per questa facilitazione procedurale il deposito temporaneo deve rispettare in modo puntuale le condizioni per essere defiito tale stabilite dai punti da 1 a 5 della Lgs 152/2006. L’articolo 113-bis della legge 27/2020 (conversione Decreto Legge 18/2020) modifica una delle condizioni fondamentali del deposito temporaneo e cioè la quantità dei rifiuti depositabili contemporaneamente e la durata di questo deposito in quelle quantità. In particolare nella attuale versione della lettera bb) articolo 183 DLgs 152/2006 le quantità massime sono 30 metri cubi di cui al massimo 10 metri cubi di rifiuti pericolosi, il tutto per non oltre 1 anno. Il nuovo articolo 113-bis prevede invece di raddoppiare questi quantitativi e soprattutto di permettere il deposito temporaneo per 18 mesi. Il tutto senza però modificare il vigente punto 2 lettera bb) articolo 183 DLgs 152/2006 che resta quindi in vigore in palese contrasto con la nuova interpretazione data dall’articolo 113-bis! L’interpretazione potrebbe essere che l’articolo113-bis trattando la stessa disciplina abroga tacitamente la versione precedente del punto 2 lettera bb) come previsto dall’articolo 15 delle preleggi Codice Civile. Attendiamo autorevoli interpretazioni sul punto. TESTO LEGGE 27/2020: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/atto/serie_generale/caricaDettaglioAtto/originario?atto.dataPubblicazion eGazzetta=2020-04-29&atto.codiceRedazionale=20A02357&elenco30giorni=false 22 “2. Entro sei mesi dalla data dell’entrata in vigore del presente decreto, il Centro di coordinamento predispone apposito elenco, in cui i titolari degli impianti di trattamento dei RAEE sono tenuti ad iscriversi mediante semplice comunicazione e senza ulteriori oneri, ed a comunicare annualmente le quantità di RAEE trattate entro il 30 aprile di ogni anno.” 23 https://www.altalex.com/documents/news/2014/11/19/codice-dell-ambiente-parte-iv-rifiuti-e-bonifica-dei-siti- inquinati#parte4
  20. 20. 20 SUOLO – DIFESA IDRAULICA IDROGEOLOGICA Ritardo nei piani di gestione del rischio di alluvione (Giurisprudenza Comunitaria) L’articolo 7 della Direttiva 2007/60/CE (24 ) afferma che sulla base delle mappe di rischio alluvioni, gli Stati membri stabiliscono piani di gestione del rischio di alluvioni coordinati a livello di distretto idrografico (25 ). Gli Stati membri provvedono a ultimare e pubblicare i piani di gestione del rischio di alluvioni entro il 22 dicembre 2015. L’articolo 10 della Direttiva 2007/60 prevede che: “1. Ai sensi della normativa comunitaria applicabile, gli Stati membri mettono a disposizione del pubblico la valutazione preliminare del rischio di alluvioni, le mappe della pericolosità e del rischio di alluvioni e i piani di gestione del rischio di alluvioni. 2. Gli Stati membri incoraggiano la partecipazione attiva delle parti interessate all’elaborazione, al riesame e all’aggiornamento dei piani di gestione del rischio di alluvioni”. La Spagna è stata oggetto di ricorso da parte della Commissione per non avere rispettato tali norme. Il Regno di Spagna si è difeso affermando che nella fattispecie non contesta le violazioni asserite nei suoi confronti, ma ha specificato lo stato di avanzamento delle misure previste e i termini entro i quali ritiene che possano essere adottate. Inoltre, per quanto riguarda in particolare uno dei distretti idrografici (coinvolti nella procedura di infrazione) la Spagna ha sottolineato che l'autorità responsabile della definizione del piano di gestione del rischio di alluvione dovrebbe essere considerata esente da ogni responsabilità per il ritardo osservato, a causa della carenza di un altro organo. La Corte di Giustizia con sentenza del 2 Aprile 2020 causa C384-19 ha comunque condannato la Spagna per violazione di detta normativa in quanto è pacifico che, alla fine del periodo indicato nel parere motivato inviato, dalla Commissione, al Regno di Spagna, vale a dire il 24 settembre 2018, quest'ultimo non aveva né elaborato, pubblicato né notificato alla Commissione i piani per la gestione del rischio di alluvione relativa ai distretti fluviali considerati. Non solo ma, secondo la Corte di Giustizia è altresì pacifico che, alla fine di tale periodo, tale Stato membro non aveva completato, per quanto riguarda alcuni distretti idrografici la consultazione pubblica sullo sviluppo di piani di gestione del rischio di alluvione. Si veda anche sullo stesso argomento la sentenza della Corte di Giustizia del 23 Aprile 2020 causa C217-19 (26 ) TESTO SENTENZA CORTE DI GIUSTIZIA: http://curia.europa.eu/juris/liste.jsf?language=it&td=ALL&num=C-384/19. 24 https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32007L0060&from=EN 25 area di terra e di mare, costituita da uno o più bacini idrografici limitrofi e dalle rispettive acque sotterranee e costiere che è definito la principale unità per la gestione dei bacini idrografici (articolo 2 Direttiva 2000/60/CE https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/IT/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:02000L0060-20141120&from=EN 26 http://curia.europa.eu/juris/liste.jsf?language=it&td=ALL&num=C-217/19

