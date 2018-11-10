Successfully reported this slideshow.
Visual Studio for Mac - VSSaturday2018PN

Slide della sessione tenuta al VSSaturday 2018 PN su Visual Studio for Mac

Visual Studio for Mac - VSSaturday2018PN

  1. 1. saturday 2018 VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC Marco Bortolin
  2. 2. VISUAL STUDIO IDE TEAM
  3. 3. MODERN MULTI-PLATFORM .NET IDE Native Mac Experience End-to-end .NET dev on Mac Xamarin, ASP.NET Core, Unity Azure Functions, IoT
  4. 4. WHY USING VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC  Per giustificare il costo del Mac  Provisiong più semplice (iOS)  Networking (IISExpress Nightmare)  «Prestazioni».
  5. 5. WHY USING VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC La compilazione di applicazioni iOS native richiede l'accesso agli strumenti di compilazione di Apple, che vengono eseguiti solo su Mac. Per questo motivo, Visual Studio 2017 deve connettersi a un Mac accessibile dalla rete per compilare le applicazioni Xamarin
  6. 6. VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC Una evoluzione di Xamarin Studio for Mac
  7. 7. ROADMAP VISUAL STUDIO PER MAC 2018 Q4 (October-December) Next Version 7.7 (beta)  Improved performance and reliability of the code editor  Publish ASP.NET Core project to a folder  NET Core 2.2 support  Azure Functions 2.0 support  Initial Xamarin.Android Build Performance Improvements https://docs.microsoft.com/it-it/visualstudio/productinfo/mac-roadmap
  8. 8. WHAT’S NEXT FOR VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC Version 8.0  Xamarin.Forms XAML property editor  Xamarin.Android Designer improvements with support for Sample Data  Xamarin.Forms 4.0 with CollectionView, CarouselView, and Shell workflow  Xamarin.Forms Previewer improvements  Xamarin.Forms XAML Intellisense improvements  Connect to Team Foundation Server/Azure DevOps https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/visualstudio/2018/10/16/whats-next-for-visual-studio-for-mac/
  9. 9. XAMARIN FORMS
  10. 10. DEMO Visual Studio for Mac
  11. 11. NUGET PACKAGES EXTENSION https://github.com/mrward/monodevelop-nuget-extensions
  12. 12. TEAM FOUNDATION VERSION CONTROL https://docs.microsoft.com/it-it/visualstudio/mac/tf-version-control
  13. 13. FILE NESTING EXTENSION
  14. 14. LINKS  What’s Next for Visual Studio for Mac (https://blogs.msdn.microsoft.com/visualstudio/2018/10/16/whats- next-for-visual-studio-for-mac/)  .NET Standard and Xamarin.Forms for the .NET Developer (https://channel9.msdn.com/Shows/XamarinShow/NET-Standard-and-XamarinForms-for-the-NET- Developer)  Visual Studio for Mac 7.6 & 7.7 Updates (https://channel9.msdn.com/Shows/XamarinShow/Visual-Studio-for-Mac-76--77- Updates?wt.mc_id=AID723316_QSG_SCL_287496)  Developer Community (https://developercommunity.visualstudio.com/spaces/41/index.html)  .Net Standard project does not show available NuGet package updates (https://developercommunity.visualstudio.com/content/problem/171072/net-standard-project-does-not- show-available-nuget.html)  Sdf (https://github.com/mrward/monodevelop-nuget-extensions)
  15. 15. VISUAL STUDIO FOR MAC Marco Bortolin CTO Hunext Software Email: bortolin.marco@gmail.com Twitter: @marcobortolin www.hunext.com www.xedotnet.org THANKS !!!

