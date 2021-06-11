Successfully reported this slideshow.
GARFAGNANA DOVE I SOGNI INCONTRANO LA REALTÁ Il tuo itinerario dal 4 all’11 Settembre 2021
INFORMAZIONI GENERALI Viaggerete in autonomia in Garfagnana, i voli e i trasporti da e per Villa Tortelli non sono inclusi...
Villa Tortelli Villa Tortelli, San Romano in Garfagnana, Toscana, Italia
GIORNO 1: Sabato, 4 Settembre 2021 Il nostro viaggio comincia alle…3,14pm 3.14pm - San Romano in Garfagnana, Villa Tortell...
Day 2: Sunday 5th September 2021 GIORNO 2 Domenica 5 Settembre TERRA 8am - Ponte a Gaio Escursione all’ Orrido di Botri: D...
GIORNO 3: Lunedì 6 Settembre RADICI 9am - Sillano – Escursione alle sorgenti del Serchio: Alla ricerca delle Radici 8pm – ...
GIORNO 4: Martedì 7 Settembre EMOZIONI 8am - Piazza al Serchio – Avventura in Tanaborda: Mindfulness e scoperta degli anim...
VITA 10.00 - Camporgiano – I luoghi dell’Uomo del Fiume: camminata nel fiume, attività all'aria aperta, grigliata ManOfThe...
Giorno 6: Giovedì 9 Settembre FILOSOFIA 9:00 – Borgo a Mozzano, attraversamento del Ponte del Diavolo e riflessioni dalla ...
Day 8: Venerdì 10 Settembre LIBERTÁ 5am – Parco dell'Orecchiella: Escursione alla Pania di Corfino per ammirare l'alba 15:...
Tempo di dirsi…goodbye Sabato 11 Settembre ... Il Viaggio finisce (o ricomincia?) alle 10am
Garfagnana: Dove la realtà incontra i sogni
