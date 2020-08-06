Gestion benitezmendoza presentacion_g1doc_sab_zit.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Doctorado en Educación Asignatura: Gestión tecnológica del pro...
Índice  I. INTRODUCCIÓN  II OBJETIVOS  III. GESTIÓN DE LA COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA  EN EL CENTRO ESCOLAR  3.1. Plataforma...
Introducción  Hoy en día el uso de las TIC es de gran importancia dentro del proceso educativo debido a los cambio y tran...
Objetivos -Conocer las características de diferentes herramientas y plataformas mediante el uso de las TIC. -Obtener infor...
3.1 Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación con el personal administrativo
3.2 Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación con el personal docente Uso de las TIC Sincrónica Asincrónica
Chat Videoconferencia Pizarra Correo electrónicoPlataformas
3.3. Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación con estudiantes Correo electrónico La videocon- ferencia La World Wid...
3.4Emisión de reportes, indicadores e historiales de interacción Historiales de interacción Se refiere a los resultados co...
Conclusiones  Las TIC son un recurso poco utilizado por los docentes para la comunicación con sus estudiantes.  Los doce...
Bibliografía  Cristóbal Suárez Guerrero (2008) Informática aplicada a la gestión de la educación Compilación Unidad de Po...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO Doctorado en Educación Asignatura: Gestión tecnológica del proceso educativo TEMA: “Gestión de la comunicación interna en el centro escolar " Presenta : Mtro. Marco Antonio Benítez Mendoza. Asesor: Dr. Marco Antonio Alanís Martínez Zitácuaro, Mich. Agosto 2020.
  2. 2. Índice  I. INTRODUCCIÓN  II OBJETIVOS  III. GESTIÓN DE LA COMUNICACIÓN INTERNA  EN EL CENTRO ESCOLAR  3.1. Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación  con el personal administrativo  3.2. Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación  con el personal docente  3.3. Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación  con los estudiantes  3.4. Emisión de reportes, indicadores e historiales de interacción  IV. CONCLUSIONES  BIBLIOGRAFÍA.
  3. 3. Introducción  Hoy en día el uso de las TIC es de gran importancia dentro del proceso educativo debido a los cambio y transformaciones en este ámbito, por un lado estamos ante un mundo globalizado en donde el uso de estos medios es importante y vital que se trabaje dentro de los planteles educativo puesto que son herramientas que los alumnos deben de poseer para poderse adaptar a una sociedad cada vez más tecnológica, por el otro el docente debe de estar en constante cambio adaptándose y reaprendiendo diferentes estrategias y formas de enseñanza que permitan satisfacer las necesidades de sus estudiantes de manera que estos ultimo adquieran aprendizajes significativos y relevantes.
  4. 4. Objetivos -Conocer las características de diferentes herramientas y plataformas mediante el uso de las TIC. -Obtener información acerca de las plataformas tecnológicas que permiten llevar una comunicación adecuada dentro del proceso educativo.
  5. 5. 3.1 Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación con el personal administrativo
  6. 6. 3.2 Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación con el personal docente Uso de las TIC Sincrónica Asincrónica
  7. 7. Chat Videoconferencia Pizarra Correo electrónicoPlataformas
  8. 8. 3.3. Plataformas y herramientas para la comunicación con estudiantes Correo electrónico La videocon- ferencia La World Wide Web El software presenta- cional Google clasroom
  9. 9. 3.4Emisión de reportes, indicadores e historiales de interacción Historiales de interacción Se refiere a los resultados concretos del programa Indicador Permite evaluar el desempeño del proceso Identificador de oportunidades de mejora Emisión de reportes
  10. 10. Conclusiones  Las TIC son un recurso poco utilizado por los docentes para la comunicación con sus estudiantes.  Los docentes se atrevan a utilizar estos recursos con la finalidad de transformar su práctica educativa.  La comunicación a través de estas herramientas se debe realizar de una manera efectiva especificando las acciones que el alumnos debe de realizar dentro de una actividad asignada.
  11. 11. Bibliografía  Cristóbal Suárez Guerrero (2008) Informática aplicada a la gestión de la educación Compilación Unidad de Post Grado de la Facultad de Educación de la Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos. 2da edición. Lima  Feria online (S/A) Herramientas de comunicación personal en una plataforma virtual. Consultado el 1 de agosto 2020 a las: 18:20 hrs, visto en: https://www.feriaonline.com/bits-elearning/herramientas-de- comunicacion-personal.asp  Piña, J.A. (2018) manual Google Classroom. Recuperado en: http://www.pinae.es/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Manual-Google- Classroom-junio-2018.pdf

