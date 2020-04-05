Entornos virtuales e4_presentacion_g2doc_sabado_zit

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTU...
CONTENIDO CRITERIOS DE ELECCIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE • Características y requerimientos técnicos.  Tipo d...
INTRODUCCIÓN Actualmente estamos inmersos en una sociedad que avanza cada vez más deprisa y donde los conocimientos acumul...
OBJETIVO DE LA PRESENTACIÓN Analizar las características principales que conforman los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje m...
3.1 CARACTERÍSTICAS Y REQUERIMIENTOS TÉCNICOS Interactividad Flexibilidad Escalabilidad Estandarización CARACTERISTICAS (B...
3.1.1. Tipos de licencia Código abierto Propietario 3.1.2Idioma Internacionalización Multiidioma
3.1.3 SISTEMA OPERATIVO Y TECNOLOGÍA DE SOPORTE Calidad técnica Registro de estudiantes Control y seguridad Facilidad de n...
3.1.4 COMUNIDAD DE USUARIO • Apoyo de comunidades dinámicas de usuarios. • Foros de usuarios. • Desarrolladores, técnicos ...
3.2 CARACTERÍSTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS Enseñanza a distancia o mixta Posibilidades interactiva Estrategias didácticas Comunicació...
3.2.1 TAREAS DE GESTIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN Según Silvia, Permiten al autor apoyar este componente de su rol. -Agenda o calen...
3.2.2 COMUNICACIÓN E INTERACCIÓN ENTRE USUARIOS Para Dewey 1916 citado por Anderson (2005 P. 65), “la interacción es el co...
3.3.3 DESARROLLO E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS. De acuerdo con Dorado (2006 P. 1) Los contenidos presentados como materia...
Se utilizan para facilitar la acción de las personas hacia el logro de sus capacidades. Se centran más en el aprendizaje a...
 La relación entre un dispositivo y el estudiante. Tanner, Jones y Beauchamp menciona que existen dos tipos de interactiv...
Aunque se hable de actividades interactivas el papel del profesor sigue siendo primordial a la hora de aportar las pautas ...
 Evaluación formativa.  Por observación  Por una crítica.  Rúbrica.  Portafolio.  Lista de cotejo.
Se utilizan para proyectar imágenes al frente del salón, es posible manipular la imagen que se proyecta mediante un punter...
Son una enseñanza en la que el profesor, antes de comenzar una actividad, presente a sus alumnos lo que va a trabajar: • P...
El trabajar colectivamente permite: • Permite reconocer a las diferencias individuales • Permite que el estudiante se invo...
3.3.6 EVALUACIÓN Y SEGUIMIENTO DE ESTUDIANTES Portafolio digital Foros Blogs Grupos de trabajo
3.3.7 ADAPTABILIDAD DE USUARIO
CONCLUSIÓN Se considera, que el uso de las TIC en la educación es necesario implementarlas pues, al ser parte de un mundo ...
• Antonio Zabalza. (1998), Los recursos didácticos. Gimeno, pág.45 • Juan Silvia Quiroz (2011) Diseño y moderación de ento...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES TEMA: “CRITERIOS DE ELECCIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE " PRESENTA: MARCO ANTONIO BENÍTEZ MENDOZA. ASESOR: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTÍNEZ.
  2. 2. CONTENIDO CRITERIOS DE ELECCIÓN DE ENTORNOS VIRTUALES DE APRENDIZAJE • Características y requerimientos técnicos.  Tipo de licencia.  Idioma.  Sistema operativo y tecnología de soporte. Comunidad de usuario. • Características pedagógicas. Tareas de gestión y administración. Comunicación e interacción entre usuarios. Desarrollo e implementación de contenidos. Actividades interactivas. Estrategias colaborativas. Evaluación y seguimiento de estudiantes. Adaptabilidad de usuario.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Actualmente estamos inmersos en una sociedad que avanza cada vez más deprisa y donde los conocimientos acumulados se multiplican de forma constante. Este panorama repercute de forma infalible en el mundo escolar. Las TIC cobran un papel vital en las aulas de maestros y maestras. La escuela está sufriendo cambios importantes y uno de ellos es la inclusión de herramientas interactivas como las tabletas. El uso de estas tecnologías no nos debe dejar indiferentes debido a que, su utilización permite mejorar nuestras habilidades cognitivas. Estas herramientas han permitido a los profesores crear sesiones atractivas, versátiles y dinámicas. El empleo de materiales interactivos, además, cede un espacio al alumno en el que puede tomar decisiones basadas en la comunicación que mantiene con la tecnología en uso. Por su parte, el profesor tiene la opción de crear su propio material o bien recurrir al desarrollado por las empresas del sector. En este último caso, una cuidada selección incidirá en la adecuada consecución de los objetivos de aprendizaje por parte de los alumnos.
  4. 4. OBJETIVO DE LA PRESENTACIÓN Analizar las características principales que conforman los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje mediante la revisión bibliográfica de autores referentes al tema y la realización de actividades de aprendizaje.
  5. 5. 3.1 CARACTERÍSTICAS Y REQUERIMIENTOS TÉCNICOS Interactividad Flexibilidad Escalabilidad Estandarización CARACTERISTICAS (BONNEU, 2007)
  6. 6. 3.1.1. Tipos de licencia Código abierto Propietario 3.1.2Idioma Internacionalización Multiidioma
  7. 7. 3.1.3 SISTEMA OPERATIVO Y TECNOLOGÍA DE SOPORTE Calidad técnica Registro de estudiantes Control y seguridad Facilidad de navegación Autenticaci ón de usuarios Versatilida d
  8. 8. 3.1.4 COMUNIDAD DE USUARIO • Apoyo de comunidades dinámicas de usuarios. • Foros de usuarios. • Desarrolladores, técnicos y expertos. • Ofrece la posibilidad al usuario de poder manejar el programa sin tener que pagar por las licencias de software, por lo que quedan disminuidos los costos de los mismos pudiendo incrementar en otros aspectos tales como la capacitación o el soporte y equipo del hardware
  9. 9. 3.2 CARACTERÍSTICAS PEDAGÓGICAS Enseñanza a distancia o mixta Posibilidades interactiva Estrategias didácticas Comunicación a través de diferentes herramientas Aprendizaje digital
  10. 10. 3.2.1 TAREAS DE GESTIÓN Y ADMINISTRACIÓN Según Silvia, Permiten al autor apoyar este componente de su rol. -Agenda o calendario. -Seguimiento de los participantes. -Generación de grupos. -Mensajería o correo interno. -Foro.
  11. 11. 3.2.2 COMUNICACIÓN E INTERACCIÓN ENTRE USUARIOS Para Dewey 1916 citado por Anderson (2005 P. 65), “la interacción es el componente que define el proceso educativo y tiene lugar cuando los estudiantes transforman la formación inerte que se les transmite, en conocimiento con valor y aplicaciones personales” Participación: Interacción: Presencia y aportación virtual Respuesta y encadenamiento de comprensiones mutuas. Moore 1989 propone tres tipos de comunicación: Interacción entre material y estudiante Interacción estudiante y profesor feedback Interacción entre los estudiantes La función educativa de la interacción en contextos virtuales desde la perspectiva constructivista es doble. En primer lugar, los tres tipos de interacción propuestos por Moore (1993) deben favorecer en los estudiantes la construcción individual de conocimiento. En segundo lugar, la interacción debe impulsar la elaboración de un significado compartido de los contenidos entre uno o varios expertos y los estudiantes (Barberá et al. 2001)
  12. 12. 3.3.3 DESARROLLO E IMPLEMENTACIÓN DE CONTENIDOS. De acuerdo con Dorado (2006 P. 1) Los contenidos presentados como material didáctico digital, se constituyen en el verdadero eje vertebrador de la mediación pedagógica y el aprendizaje en un entorno virtual, y tienen el deber de asegurar la motivación y facilitar el proceso de aprendizaje de los estudiantes y la adquisición de nuevos conocimientos. Información en papel y digital. Materiales para “percibir e interactuar” Formato diversos. Programación(objetiv os, actividades, recursos, evaluación) Guía de aprendizaje (orienta al alumno) Actividades (eje central del contenido) Individuales Coolaborativa s Referencias bibliográficas
  13. 13. Se utilizan para facilitar la acción de las personas hacia el logro de sus capacidades. Se centran más en el aprendizaje activo por parte del alumno, a través de la interacción de este con los objetos de aprendizaje. Las tecnologías interactivas se sitúan los programas de enseñanza asistida por ordenador, los productos multimedia en CD-ROM o DVD y algunas Web interactivas.
  14. 14.  La relación entre un dispositivo y el estudiante. Tanner, Jones y Beauchamp menciona que existen dos tipos de interactividad:  Aprenden significados y símbolos que permiten ejercer sus capacidades para conocer, relacionarse, crear y pensarse.  La relación entre profesor y alumnado por medio de una estrategia de enseñanza de contenidos en la que los segundos son participantes activos.
  15. 15. Aunque se hable de actividades interactivas el papel del profesor sigue siendo primordial a la hora de aportar las pautas a seguir al alumnado, así como para solucionar las posibles dudas a la hora del desarrollo de estos.  Refuerzan lo aprendido en clase  Transfieren los aprendizajes a otras situaciones, permitiendo generalizar, trasladar lo aprendido a entornos virtuales.  Son un refuerzo positivo al trabajo realizado en clase, los empleo como tal al finalizar cada sesión. Las actividades interactivas resultan muy motivadoras para los alumnos, suelen utilizarlas a diario por varias razones:
  16. 16.  Evaluación formativa.  Por observación  Por una crítica.  Rúbrica.  Portafolio.  Lista de cotejo.
  17. 17. Se utilizan para proyectar imágenes al frente del salón, es posible manipular la imagen que se proyecta mediante un puntero (que funciona como ratón y lápiz) sin tener que hacerlo desde el ordenador. Aquella donde se dispone de una sala especial con ordenadores para el uso personal de los alumnos, y en la que acuden todos los grupos en horarios distintos. Se refiere a las salas de estudio informatizadas y a las que pueden acudir también los estudiantes a buscar contenidos en Internet.
  18. 18. Son una enseñanza en la que el profesor, antes de comenzar una actividad, presente a sus alumnos lo que va a trabajar: • Ponga en voz alta los objetivos que se propone • Motive a los alumnos para la tarea • Buscando la reciprocidad y el enganche de todos los alumnos El aprendizaje colaborativo es más que el simple trabajo en equipo por parte de los estudiantes, la idea en la que se apoya es sencilla, pues, los alumnos forman pequeños equipos después de haber recibido instrucciones por parte del profesor.
  19. 19. El trabajar colectivamente permite: • Permite reconocer a las diferencias individuales • Permite que el estudiante se involucre en su propio aprendizaje • Aumenta las oportunidades de recibir y dar retroalimentación personalizada. • Ganan por los esfuerzos de cada uno y de otros. • Reconocen que todos los miembros del grupo comparten un destino común. • Saben que el buen desempeño de uno
  20. 20. 3.3.6 EVALUACIÓN Y SEGUIMIENTO DE ESTUDIANTES Portafolio digital Foros Blogs Grupos de trabajo
  21. 21. 3.3.7 ADAPTABILIDAD DE USUARIO
  22. 22. CONCLUSIÓN Se considera, que el uso de las TIC en la educación es necesario implementarlas pues, al ser parte de un mundo globalizado en donde las tecnologías poco a poco están teniendo fuerte impacto dentro de una sociedad cada vez más tecnológica por lo que, es necesario que se generen este tipo de habilidades en los estudiantes con la finalidad de brindarles competencias que les ayuden a manejar y obtener información básica que les permita resolver problemas, además aprender de estas TIC para desarrollar ideas innovadoras y creativas.
  23. 23. • Antonio Zabalza. (1998), Los recursos didácticos. Gimeno, pág.45 • Juan Silvia Quiroz (2011) Diseño y moderación de entornos virtuales de aprendizaje (EVA) Chile: UOC. P 115 • Carles Dorado Perea. (2006) El diseño de contenidos multimedia para entornos virtuales de aprendizaje. Barcelona: Universidad autónoma de Barcelona. P 1-9 • Cabero, J. y Llorente, M.C. 2005. Las plataformas virtuales en el ámbito de la teleformación. Revista electrónica Alternativas de Educación y Comunicación. Universidad de Sevilla. BIBLIOGRAFÍA

