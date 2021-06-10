Successfully reported this slideshow.
USO DE SOFTWARE BIM Y HERRAMIENTAS OPEN SOURCE
1. introducción 2. ¿Quéesopensource? 3. ¿Porquéutilizar?/implementar 4. Herramientas/iniciativas CONTENIDO
INTRODUCCIÓN
MARCO ANTONIO POMA entusiasta 975,323.47+ M2 MODELADOS y gerenciados INTRODUCCIÓN
SITUACIÓNACTUAL
UNPOCODEHISTORIA
¿Qué es open source?
¿Qué necesita la sociedad? La sociedad también necesita libertad Por eso decimos que el software libre es una cuestión de ...
¿Quéeselsoftwarelibre? Software libre significa que los usuarios tienen la libertad de ejecutar, copiar, distribuir, estud...
¿Quéeselsoftwarelibre?
¿QuéesOPENSOURCE?
OPENSOURCEvs.Softwarelibre
¿Por qué utilizar?/implementar
¿porqué?
¿porqué? El futuro será open source
EcosistemaDigital Herramientas open source Que nos permitan ampliar la madurez de nuestro ecosistema digital
Herramientas /iniciativas
BIM
BIM
GIS
VISUALIZACIÓN/POST-PRODUCCIÓN
REALIDADVIRTUAL/REALIDADAUMENTADA
PROCESAMIENTOYESCANEODEGEOMETRIA
DISEÑOESQUEMATICO
GESTIÓNDEMODELOSBIM
YMUCHOSMÁS
Marco Antonio Poma Valdivia www.linkedin.com/in/mpoma/ mpomav@scio.pe www.scio.pe
Jun. 10, 2021

USO DE SOFTWARE BIM Y HERRAMIENTAS OPEN SOURCE

Webinar: USO DE SOFTWARE BIM Y HERRAMIENTAS OPEN SOURCE

Expositor : Marco Antonio Poma

USO DE SOFTWARE BIM Y HERRAMIENTAS OPEN SOURCE

  1. 1. USO DE SOFTWARE BIM Y HERRAMIENTAS OPEN SOURCE
  2. 2. 1. introducción 2. ¿Quéesopensource? 3. ¿Porquéutilizar?/implementar 4. Herramientas/iniciativas CONTENIDO
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. MARCO ANTONIO POMA entusiasta 975,323.47+ M2 MODELADOS y gerenciados INTRODUCCIÓN
  5. 5. SITUACIÓNACTUAL
  6. 6. UNPOCODEHISTORIA
  7. 7. ¿Qué es open source?
  8. 8. ¿Qué necesita la sociedad? La sociedad también necesita libertad Por eso decimos que el software libre es una cuestión de libertad, no de precio. Richard Stallman | Why Software Should Not Have Owners ¿Queesopensource?
  9. 9. ¿Quéeselsoftwarelibre? Software libre significa que los usuarios tienen la libertad de ejecutar, copiar, distribuir, estudiar, modificar y mejorar el software. • • • •
  10. 10. ¿Quéeselsoftwarelibre?
  11. 11. ¿QuéesOPENSOURCE?
  12. 12. OPENSOURCEvs.Softwarelibre
  13. 13. ¿Por qué utilizar?/implementar
  14. 14. ¿porqué?
  15. 15. ¿porqué? El futuro será open source
  16. 16. EcosistemaDigital Herramientas open source Que nos permitan ampliar la madurez de nuestro ecosistema digital
  17. 17. Herramientas /iniciativas
  18. 18. BIM
  19. 19. BIM
  20. 20. GIS
  21. 21. VISUALIZACIÓN/POST-PRODUCCIÓN
  22. 22. REALIDADVIRTUAL/REALIDADAUMENTADA
  23. 23. PROCESAMIENTOYESCANEODEGEOMETRIA
  24. 24. DISEÑOESQUEMATICO
  25. 25. GESTIÓNDEMODELOSBIM
  26. 26. YMUCHOSMÁS
  27. 27. Marco Antonio Poma Valdivia www.linkedin.com/in/mpoma/ mpomav@scio.pe www.scio.pe

×