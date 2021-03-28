Niveles de inventario y planeador de compras

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nivelesde y Planificación de
“El negocio se hace en la compra, no en la venta”. Carlos Slim Una buena gestión de compras representa entre el 20 y 30% d...
Planificar compras, no solo es posible, sino INDISPENSABLE para ser rentable. La tecnología ayuda a las personas a la toma...
• ARTÍCULOS • Niveles de inventario (máximos y mínimos) • Pedidos pendientes de surtir • Criterio del comprador. • PROVEED...
Niveles de:
¿Qué pasa si no tengo control de inventarios? • Si no tengo existencia: • Pérdida de ventas • Tiempos muertos de producció...
Cálculo de máximos y mínimos • Se establece en base a SALIDAS de inventario PROMEDIO DIARIAS por cada artículo • (vd1+vd2+...
Generación automáticade nivelesde Cuandosecuentaconhistorialdeventas
Perfiles de días de inventario • Una vez que se determinan los días de inventario máximo e inventario mínimo, se registran...
Días de inventario de los artículos • El perfil general, aplica para todos los artículos de ese almacén. • Opcionalmente s...
Calcular niveles de inventario • El sistema calculará las ventas promedio diaria y multiplicará por el número de días que ...
Generandoniveles de Concriteriosdiferentesalasventas
Genero el archivo de importación
Obtenga la información de salidas de inventario • Ejemplo: • Exporto RELACIONES DE INVENTARIO de un concepto, de varios ar...
Modifico el archivo de Excel para ajustarlo al formato establecido anteriormente ARCHIVO DE EXCEL EXPORTADOc ARCHIVO A IMP...
Importando niveles de inventario desde archivo de texto. ARCHIVO GUARDADO COMO .CSV ARCHIVO CSV A IMPORTAR IMPORTANDO DESD...
Configurandola informaciónpara elaborarelplande
• Para el cálculo de las SUGERENCIAS DE COMPRA, MICROSIP considera el estatus tanto de PEDIDOS como de ÓRDENES de COMPRA •...
Cerrando pedidos y órdenes de compra
Precios de compra y tiempos de entrega • Última compra, es el precio recibido en la ÚLTIMA FACTURA de un proveedor • Tiemp...
Precios de compra y tiempos de entrega
Elaborandounplande
Una sugerencia de compras, es en base a los máximos y mínimos establecidos en cada artículo En caso de elegir la opción co...
En base a una selección de pedidos • Sin importar si se tienen máximos o mínimos, el plan de compras se elaborará en base ...
En base a una selección de artículos personalizada • Usted elije manualmente que artículos dese incluir en su plan de comp...
Parámetros del plan de compras Filtrado de artículos a mostrar Artículos sugeridos a comprar en base a los criterios estab...
Área de artículos extendida. Los estatus de los artículos son: • CRÍTICOS (debajo del mínimo) • POR PEDIR (debajo del punt...
Pestañas de la información adicional del artículo seleccionado
Generando órdenes de compra • Se SUGIEREN en base a los criterios establecidos. • Se modifican en base a las capturas manu...
Otras fuentes de información • Club microsip: • Planeación de compras webinar 10/nov/20 • Cómo elaborar un plan de compras...
Niveles de inventario y planeador de compras
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Niveles de inventario y planeador de compras

28 views

Published on

Conozca las herramientas para automatizar los niveles de invientarios y planificar las compras que MICROSIP ofrece desde la versión 2021

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Niveles de inventario y planeador de compras

  1. 1. Nivelesde y Planificación de
  2. 2. “El negocio se hace en la compra, no en la venta”. Carlos Slim Una buena gestión de compras representa entre el 20 y 30% de las utilidades de la empresa.
  3. 3. Planificar compras, no solo es posible, sino INDISPENSABLE para ser rentable. La tecnología ayuda a las personas a la toma de decisiones analizando los datos que se capturan constantemente y aplicando criterios en base al comportamiento histórico.
  4. 4. • ARTÍCULOS • Niveles de inventario (máximos y mínimos) • Pedidos pendientes de surtir • Criterio del comprador. • PROVEEDORES • Predeterminado • Menor costo • Menor tiempo de entrega ¿Qué es el planeador de compras? Es una poderosa herramienta que SUGIERE ÓRDENES DE COMPRA para resurtir el almacén en base a:
  5. 5. Niveles de:
  6. 6. ¿Qué pasa si no tengo control de inventarios? • Si no tengo existencia: • Pérdida de ventas • Tiempos muertos de producción. • Clientes insatisfechos. • Si tengo demasiada existencia. • Presión a las finanzas • Riesgo de obsolescencia • Riesgo de pérdidas • Costos de almacenamiento.
  7. 7. Cálculo de máximos y mínimos • Se establece en base a SALIDAS de inventario PROMEDIO DIARIAS por cada artículo • (vd1+vd2+vd3..vdn)/número de días= VPD • ¿Durante cuantos días quiero tener mercancía sin tener que volver a comprar? • Máximo = días inventario máximo X VPD • ¿Cuántos días desea evitar quedarse sin inventario? • Mínimo = dias inventario mínimo X VPD • ¿Cuánto tiempo tardan los proveedores en promedio surtir? • Inventario mínimo + (días de entrega X VPD)
  8. 8. Generación automáticade nivelesde Cuandosecuentaconhistorialdeventas
  9. 9. Perfiles de días de inventario • Una vez que se determinan los días de inventario máximo e inventario mínimo, se registran como perfiles. • Esos perfiles son el CRITERIO que se utilizara para establecer los máximos y mínimos en base a los días que se requiere tener existencia multiplicados por las ventas promedio diarias.
  10. 10. Días de inventario de los artículos • El perfil general, aplica para todos los artículos de ese almacén. • Opcionalmente se pueden establecer perfiles diferentes por • Grupo, línea, artículo y/o clasificadores. • El sistema considera las ventas para el cálculo diario, opcionalmente puede también considerar los traspasos.
  11. 11. Calcular niveles de inventario • El sistema calculará las ventas promedio diaria y multiplicará por el número de días que se desee para máximos, mínimos y reorden, registrando el resultado dentro de cada artículo y almacén correspondiente. • El cálculo puede ser semanal, mensual o por un periodo establecido. En caso de ser semanal y/o mensual se pueden eliminar periodos atípicos. • Se definen los días laborables para un promedio más exacto. • Opcionalmente se puede agregar un porcentaje de variación positivo o negativo al resultado del cálculo. • El resultado puede ser guardado en un archivo e importado posteriormente para que sea una tarea programada desde Windows o conservar valores estacionales.
  12. 12. Generandoniveles de Concriteriosdiferentesalasventas
  13. 13. Genero el archivo de importación
  14. 14. Obtenga la información de salidas de inventario • Ejemplo: • Exporto RELACIONES DE INVENTARIO de un concepto, de varios artículos en un almacén ordenado por clave.
  15. 15. Modifico el archivo de Excel para ajustarlo al formato establecido anteriormente ARCHIVO DE EXCEL EXPORTADOc ARCHIVO A IMPORTAR FORMATO DE IMPORTACIÓN
  16. 16. Importando niveles de inventario desde archivo de texto. ARCHIVO GUARDADO COMO .CSV ARCHIVO CSV A IMPORTAR IMPORTANDO DESDE ARTÍCULOS
  17. 17. Configurandola informaciónpara elaborarelplande
  18. 18. • Para el cálculo de las SUGERENCIAS DE COMPRA, MICROSIP considera el estatus tanto de PEDIDOS como de ÓRDENES de COMPRA • Las unidades de una ORDEN DE COMPRA pendiente de recibir, serán restadas de la sugerencia de compras. • Las unidades de un PEDIDO pendiente de surtir, serán sumadas a la sugerencia de compras. • Por tal motivo si alguna partida ya no será recibida y/o entregada se debera CERRAR ese document • Ejemplo bola de boliche no. 13 • 5,000 se require para surtir al punto máximo • Se restan 53 que se tienen en existencias, • Se restan 727 incluidas en órdenes de compra pendientes por recibier • Se suman 30 unidades pendientes de surtir. • Sugiere la adquisición de 4,250 unidades para cubrir el punto máximo. PENDIENTE Hay partidas sin surtir/recibir. SURTIDO / RECIBIDIO Todas las partidas ya fueron surtidas/recibidas CERRADO Ya no se van a entregar/recibir más partidas de ese documento
  19. 19. Cerrando pedidos y órdenes de compra
  20. 20. Precios de compra y tiempos de entrega • Última compra, es el precio recibido en la ÚLTIMA FACTURA de un proveedor • Tiempo de entrega. En base a la diferencia entre la ORDEN DE COMPRA y la RECEPCIÓN DE MERCANCIA. • Se pueden importar listas de precios de los proveedores desde un archivo de texto. • Se pueden establecer políticas de descuento • Es necesario establecer un proveedor predeterminado si se desea utilizar ese criterio de selección. • Es necesario que los proveedores tengan clave para poderse incluir en el plan de compras.
  21. 21. Precios de compra y tiempos de entrega
  22. 22. Elaborandounplande
  23. 23. Una sugerencia de compras, es en base a los máximos y mínimos establecidos en cada artículo En caso de elegir la opción consolidado, se generan órdenes de compra para surtir TODOS los almacenes, pero llegarán al almacén general, para que desde ahí se distribuya a cada almacén.
  24. 24. En base a una selección de pedidos • Sin importar si se tienen máximos o mínimos, el plan de compras se elaborará en base a los pedidos pendientes de surtir. • Con esta opción es posible agregar un porcentaje adicional a las necesidades, positivo o negativo
  25. 25. En base a una selección de artículos personalizada • Usted elije manualmente que artículos dese incluir en su plan de compras, sin embargo para que el sistema sugiera alguna unidad se requiere que tenga máximos y mínimos o se puede agregar manualmente las unidades a solicitar.
  26. 26. Parámetros del plan de compras Filtrado de artículos a mostrar Artículos sugeridos a comprar en base a los criterios establecidos Artículos en azul cumplen con el criterio pero no se tiene información suficiente para poder generar la sugererencia de compra, por lo que no se incluyen en las órdenes de compra sugeridas. Agregar artículos manualmente Totales del plan de compras Observaciones del artículo seleccionado Órdenes de compra sugeridas en base a los artículos y proveedores que cumplen con el criterio. In formación adicional para tomar decisiones
  27. 27. Área de artículos extendida. Los estatus de los artículos son: • CRÍTICOS (debajo del mínimo) • POR PEDIR (debajo del punto de reorden) • NORMAL (debajo del máximo y arriba del punto de reorden • EXCEDIDO (arriba del máximo) Las columnas en blanco se pueden modificar manualmente • PROVEEDOR para elegir un proveedor diferente al sugerida. • ORDENAR EN U.COMPRA cuantas unidades de COMPRA se van a solicitar • LISTA DE PRECIOS del proveedor seleccionada • PRECIO DE COMPRA • DESCUENTO
  28. 28. Pestañas de la información adicional del artículo seleccionado
  29. 29. Generando órdenes de compra • Se SUGIEREN en base a los criterios establecidos. • Se modifican en base a las capturas manuales en el visor de ARTICULOS A ORDERNAR. • Se pueden desglosar los artículos incluidos en cada orden de compra. • Una vez realizado los cambios pertinentes se generan las órdenes de compra
  30. 30. Otras fuentes de información • Club microsip: • Planeación de compras webinar 10/nov/20 • Cómo elaborar un plan de compras • Cómo cerrar pedidos y órdenes de compra

×