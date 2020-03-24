Successfully reported this slideshow.
ALGORITMOS Y PSEUDOCODIGOS Marco Antonio García Márquez Clase 1er Curso.
ALGORITMO  En informática, un algoritmo es una secuencia de instrucciones secuenciales, gracias al cual pueden llevarse a...
PARTES DE UN ALGORITMO  El algoritmo consta de 3 partes básicas e importantes.  INPUT O ENTRADA: El ingreso de los datos...
ESTRUCTURA DE UN ALGORITMO INICIO: a=0; b=0; Imprimir “Introduzca el primer numero” Leer ->a Imprimir “Introduzca el segun...
PSEUDOCODIGO  El Pseudocodigo es una forma de expresar los distintos pasos que va a realizar un programa, de la forma mas...
¿QUÉ ES UN DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO?  Un diagrama de flujo muestra a través de información visual cual es la trayectoria de un p...
EXISTEN 3 TIPOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO  FORMATO VERTICAL En el, el flujo y la secuencia de las operaciones, va de arriba h...
TIPOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO (3)  FORMATO HORIZONTAL  En el flujo o la secuencia de las operaciones, va de izquierda a de...
TIPOS DE DIAGRAMAS DE FLUJO  FORMATO PANORAMICO  El proceso entero está representado en una sola carta y puede apreciars...
