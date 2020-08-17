Semana 8 (2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Carlos A. Bocanegra García Universidad Nacional de Trujillo SEMANA 8
¿POR QUÉ OCURREN LOS DESASTRES?
. Un desastre es un evento calamitoso, repentino o previsible, que trastorna seriamente el funcionamiento de una comunidad...
Un desastre: tres condiciones al mismo tiempo. 1. Si la gente vive en lugares peligrosos: cerca de un volcán activo, lader...
Si destruimos partes de la naturaleza, estamos destruyendo las barreras naturales que nos protegen de tsunamis, sequías, d...
•El riesgo es la probabilidad de perder un bien (vidas, infraestructura, etc.) expuesto frente a un peligro dado. •Peligro...
FALTA DE PREVENCIÓN
Cómo enfrentar lo que se viene
×