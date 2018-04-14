Edi energy 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
YOUR SMART CITY MADE TRUE 1
Impossibile visualizzare l'immagine. La memoria del computer potrebbe essere insufficiente per aprire l'immagine oppure l'...
Deﬁnizione: Sistema di Accumulo 3 Insieme di dispositivi, apparecchiature e logiche di gestione e controllo, funzionale a...
Deﬁnizione: Sistema di Accumulo 4 In caso di sistema di accumulo elettrochimico, i principali componenti sono le batterie...
EDI ENERGY 5 L’OPINIONE: L’accumulo rivestirà, secondo Reverberi, un ruolo sempre più importante in un impianto fotovolta...
EDI ENERGY 6 FLESSIBILITA’: Entrambi i prodotti possono essere installati su un nuovo impianto. Entrambi i prodotti posso...
EDI ENERGY 7 Edi Energy: compatto con batterie interne con tecnologia Li e autonomia di 2kWh oppure 4 kWh. Edi Energy Box...
EDI ENERGY 8 Senza trasformatore: massima conversione energetica. Compatto: Grazie all’unità da 2/4kWH integrato Accumulo...
EDI ENERGY BOX 9 Modulare: da 2kWh o 4kWh (2 Box) utili, a 30% DOD Accumulo al PIOMBO (AGM/GEL) alternativo all’accumulo ...
EDI EMERGENCY 10 Dispositivo che si interfaccia con l’EDI ENERGY tramite seriale. Dispositivo che consente di alimentare,...
EDI ENERGY 11 Caratteristiche tecniche: Edi Energy 3 Edi Energy 6 Dati di ingresso (CC) Potenza CC max (Pccmax) 3125 ...
EDI ENERGY 12 Caratteristiche tecniche:. Batterie   Tecnologia LiFeMgPO4 Capacità nominale 2 kWh oppure 4 kWh Profon...
EDI ENERGY 13 Caratteristiche tecniche:. Carica Batterie Corrente max in carica 30A Corrente max in scarica 30A Rend...
EDI ENERGY 14 Caratteristiche tecniche:. Dotazioni   Display LCD SI Contatto “pulito” di allarme programmabile (Invert...
EDI ENERGY 15 Installazione ( con INVERTER EDI) Edi Energy: unità di controllo e batterie integrate con tecnologia a Li...
EDI ENERGY 16 Installazione (con INVERTER EDI) Edi Energy Case: unità di controllo e batterie esterne con tecnologia a A...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 17 POWER METER: Dispositivo che permette a Edi Energy di ottimizzare l’energia scambiata...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 18 Per impianti fotovoltaici sia MONOFASE sia TRIFASE Si applica su qualsiasi impianto i...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 19 ELIOS 4-YOU Storage: unità di CONTROLLO e DI GESTIONE dei ﬂussi energetici Per impian...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 20 ENERGY CONTROL: su un impianto FV con ACCUMULO EDI ENERGY ELIOS 4YOU Storage: su un i...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 21 ELIOS 4YOU Storage: unità di monitoraggio impianto FV con ACCUMULO EDI ENERGY e caric...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 22 ELIOS 4YOU: Sistema di monitoraggio Il sistema di Monitoraggio della 4-Noks consente ...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 23 ELIOS 4YOU: visualizzazioni dati Andamenti Energetici Settimanali Andamenti Energeti...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 24 ELIOS 4YOU: visualizzazioni dati Visualizzazioni Allarmi Energia Autoconsumata e Imm...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 25 ELIOS 4YOU Storage: la APP per impianti con Accumulo Per gli impianti con accumulo la...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 26 ELIOS 4YOU Storage: la APP per impianti con Accumulo Batteria carica, richiesta caric...
Gestione Energetica/Monitoraggio 27 ELIOS 4YOU Storage: la APP per impianti con Accumulo Batteria scarica, impianto che n...
Come varia AUTOCONSUMO E AUTOALIMENTAZIONE: senza e con accumulo 28 IMPIANTO FV da 3,0 kWp in CENTRO Italia considerando ...
Come varia AUTOCONSUMO E AUTOALIMENTAZIONE: senza e con accumulo 29 Capacità di ACCUMULO= 2kWh (netta circa 1,8kWh) Massi...
Valutazione Economica di un impianto con e senza Accumulo 30 IMP. da 5,8 kWp in NORD Italia --- PERIODO RILEVAZIONE DATI ...
Valutazione Economica di un impianto con e senza Accumulo 31 P.FV = 5,8 kWp - Cap. Accum. = 3 kWh Consumo medio annuo = 6...
