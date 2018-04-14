Successfully reported this slideshow.
BITÁCORA 1

BITÁCORA 1

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA GESTION PEDAGOGICA NOMBRE: MARCO MASABANDA SEMESTRE: SEXTO PARALELO: “A” DOCENTE: ALEX TOBAR LUNES 2 DE ABRIL, 2018 SE INICIA EL NUEVO SEMESTRE QUE ES EL 6TO, CON LA ASIGNATURA DE GESTIÓN PEDAGÓGICA EN DONDE SE ESPECULÓ TODO ACERCA DE LA METODOLOGÍA DE ESTUDIO EN LA CUAL NOS BASAREMOS PARA TRABAJAR DURANTE TODO EL SEMESTRE . DE LA MISMA MANERA SE PROCEDIÓ A LA LECTURA Y FIRMA DE ACUERDOS Y COMPROMISOS LA MISMA QUE SE FUE FORMADO ACORDE A LAS NORMAS DE LA INSTITUCIÓN Y AL AGRADO Y SATISFACCIÓN DE TODOS.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA GESTION PEDAGOGICA NOMBRE: MARCO MASABANDA SEMESTRE: SEXTO PARALELO: “A” DOCENTE: ALEX TOBAR MIERCOLES 4 DE ABRIL, 2018 LA EDUCACION EN LA CONSTITUCIO N DEL ECUADOR (2008) MEDIANTE UNOS CASOS Y ACORDE A NUESTRAS EXPERIENCIAS, SE ANALIZÓ ALGUNOS ARTÍCULOS REFERENTES A LA EDUCACIÓN EN LAS MISMAS SE PUDO CAPTAR SI ESTAS LEYES SE CUMPLEN O N O EN ALGUNAS INSTITUCIONES EDUCATIVAS, ESPECÍFICAMENTE EN DONDE REALIZAMOS LAS PRACTICAS.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGÍAS CARRERA DE PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA GESTION PEDAGOGICA NOMBRE: MARCO MASABANDA SEMESTRE: SEXTO PARALELO: “A” DOCENTE: ALEX TOBAR LUNES 09 – MIÉRCOLES 11 DE ABRIL  REVISIÓN DEL TRABAJO REALIZADO EN LA CLASE ANTERIOR.  TOMA UNA PEQUEÑA PRUEBA ORAL SOBRE EL ANÁLISIS DE ALGÚN ARTÍCULO DE LA CONSTITUCIÓN DEL ECUADOR EN REFERENCIA A LO RESPONDIDO EN LA CUAL SE CONSTATABA EL PORQUÉ DEL CUMPLIMIENTO Y NO CUMPLIMIENTO DE DICHO ARTÍCULO. ¡QUE APRENDI?  En esta clase se aprendió que en algunos lugares del ecuadorse incumplen lo que está escrito en la constitución, así como también se puede verificar que la gran parte de las mismas si se cumplen.  Se pudo constatar que en el salón de clases existe mucha variedad de opiniones sobre el cumplimiento y no cumplimientode estos artículos ya que algunos decían que en sus ciudades se cumplen a cabalidad mientras que en los lugares de los demás no.

