Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EXCELENTÍSSIMO(A) SR.(A) PROMOTOR(A) DE JUSTIÇA DA DEFESA DO CONSUMIDOR DA COMARCA DE TUBARÃO-SC Os acadêmicos nominados n...
metros, primando por retomar atividades escolares/educacionais presenciais no primeiro dia letivo de 2021: § 1º Cabe a cad...
ocuparem o espaço. A capacidade de atendimento, respeitados o distanciamento social de cada espaço escolar, deve estar est...
confirmar que, com a reabertura das escolas a tendência do número de casos foi mantida. Isso significa que não se identifi...
Jovens e Adultos (EJA), ensino técnico, ensino superior e afins, apenas durante a pandemia de COVID-19. § 1º As restrições...
aulas presenciais3. Gize-se, outrossim, que outros estabelecimentos de ensino superior da região, a exemplo da UNESC e FUC...
Consequentemente, ainda que a questão financeira não seja preocupação primeira dos representantes, a redução do valor da m...
Representacao Ministerio Publico Alunos Medicina
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
42 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Representacao Ministerio Publico Alunos Medicina

Representacao Ministerio Publico Alunos Medicina

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Representacao Ministerio Publico Alunos Medicina

  1. 1. EXCELENTÍSSIMO(A) SR.(A) PROMOTOR(A) DE JUSTIÇA DA DEFESA DO CONSUMIDOR DA COMARCA DE TUBARÃO-SC Os acadêmicos nominados no documento anexo, todos matriculados no curso de medicina ofertado pela Universidade do Sul de Santa Catarina, campus de Tubarão, vem, respeitosamente, perante Vossa Excelência, requerer que o Ministério Público, no âmbito de suas atribuições legais, tome as providências cabíveis ante os fatos adiante noticiados: A Portaria MEC n.º 544/2020, publicada em 17/06/2020 e alterada pela Portaria MEC n.º 1.038/2020, autorizou, até 28 de fevereiro de 2021, “em caráter excepcional, a substituição das disciplinas presenciais, em cursos regularmente autorizados, por atividades letivas que utilizem recursos educacionais digitais, tecnologias de informação e comunicação ou outros meios convencionais, por instituição de educação superior integrante do sistema federal de Ensino”. A Portaria MEC 1.030/20, com as alterações promovidas pela Portaria MEC n.º 1.038/2020, ao seu turno, dispôs que “as atividades letivas realizadas por instituição de educação superior integrante do sistema federal de ensino, de que trata o art. 2º do Decreto nº 9.235, de 15 de dezembro de 2017, deverão ocorrer de forma presencial a partir de 1º de março de 2021, recomendada a observância de protocolos de biossegurança para o enfrentamento da pandemia de Covid-19", dispondo, ainda que “os recursos educacionais digitais, tecnologias de informação e comunicação ou outros meios convencionais poderão ser utilizados em caráter excepcional, para integralização da carga horária das atividades pedagógicas”. Consoante se depreende da leitura das normas acima transcritas, não há amparo legal para que a UNISUL, ainda nos dias atuais, continue ministrando suas aulas à distância a todos seus acadêmicos. Não se ignora que o artigo 3º da multicitada Portaria MEC n.º 1.038/2020 autoriza o ensino online na hipótese de “suspensão das atividades letivas presenciais por determinação das autoridades locais" (artigo 3ª, inciso I). Entretanto, no momento presente do enfrentamento da pandemia, não vige norma que proíba o retorno das aulas presenciais, vez que a Portaria Conjunta SES/SED Nº 476, de 06/05/2021, no que importa a presente representação, estabelece: “Art. 5º Cada rede de ensino, pública e privada, definirá a estratégia de retorno e a forma de atendimento presencial, considerando todas as medidas sanitárias desta Portaria e o distanciamento social de no mínimo 1,5
  2. 2. metros, primando por retomar atividades escolares/educacionais presenciais no primeiro dia letivo de 2021: § 1º Cabe a cada rede de ensino, pública ou privada, estabelecer em seu Plano de Contingência Escolar para a COVID-19 (Plan-Con-Edu/COVID-19), os critérios de alternância de grupos para o retorno presencial, quando necessário, para manter o distanciamento social de 1,5m em todos os ambientes e espaços da instituição. § 2º Os estudantes e servidores que se enquadram nos grupos de risco para a COVID-19, devem ser mantidos em atividades remotas. § 3º Os responsáveis legais pelo estudante podem optar pela continuidade no regime de atividades não presenciais/remotas, quando a instituição/rede oferecer, mediante a assinatura de termo de responsabilidade, junto à instituição de ensino na qual o estudante está matriculado. Caso haja mudança de regime de atendimento, os responsáveis legais deverão comunicar a instituição de ensino com 7 dias de antecedência, para que haja o enquadramento no novo regime de atendimento” Art. 6º Nas Regiões de Saúde que apresentem Risco Potencial GRAVÍSSIMO (representado pela cor vermelha), Risco Potencial GRAVE (representado pela cor laranja), ALTO (representado pela cor amarela) e MODERADO (representado pela cor azul) na Avaliação de Risco Potencial ao contágio por COVID-19, para os estabelecimentos de ensino que possuem Plano de Contingência Escolar para a COVID19 (PlanCon- Edu/COVID-19) homologados, as atividades escolares/educacionais presenciais estão autorizadas, seguindo rigorosamente todos os cuidados e regramentos sanitários estabelecidos, desde que a capacidade operativa das salas e dos espaços disponíveis respeitem o distanciamento social de, no mínimo, 1,5 metro. § 1º A capacidade de atendimento presencial para cada grupo, está condicionada ao distanciamento social de 1,5 metros, sem limitação de percentual máximo de estudantes por turma. A capacidade deve ser calculada pelo tamanho do ambiente, estabelecendo 1,5 metros de distanciamento entre os estudantes e servidores que
  3. 3. ocuparem o espaço. A capacidade de atendimento, respeitados o distanciamento social de cada espaço escolar, deve estar estabelecida no Plano de Contingência Escolar para a COVID-19 (PlanCon- Edu/COVID-19) do estabelecimento de ensino e fixada em cartaz na entrada de cada ambiente; § 2º Para os estabelecimentos de ensino que não possuem espaço físico suficiente para atender as matrículas de cada grupo, respeitados o distanciamento social de no mínimo 1,5 metros, deverão ser organizadas estratégias de alternância entre os grupos, mantendo atividades presenciais e remotas para garantia do direito à educação. A alternância deve estar prevista no PlaCon- Edu/COVID-19 e amplamente informada para toda comunidade escolar. “Art. 7º Em situações de surto de COVID-19 no estabelecimento de ensino, a instituição deve informar imediatamente às autoridades de vigilância epidemiológica e sanitária competentes para as medidas cabíveis”. Tampouco há que se falar em “condições sanitárias locais que tragam riscos à segurança das atividades letivas presenciais” (artigo 3º, inciso II, da Portaria MEC n.º 1.038/2020), vez que que o Poder Público local, encarregado de estabelecer as medidas sanitárias necessárias ao enfrentamento da pandemia de COVID/19, não vislumbra perigo no ensino presencial, desde que adotadas as providências e ações listadas no normativo acima transcrito. Acerca do assunto, vale ressaltar que o levantamento internacional de retomada das aulas presenciais1 elaborado pela consultoria Vozes da Educação, concluiu, após examinar a experiência de reabertura das escolas em 21 países do mundo, que “o retorno às aulas não impactou a tendência da curva do país. Essa constatação se alinha com o estudo realizado pelo Centro Europeu para Prevenção e Controle de Doenças, publicado em dezembro de 2020. O estudo ressalta que o aumento de casos identificados na Europa a partir da abertura das escolas se deu por causa do relaxamento de outras medidas de distanciamento, mas os focos de transmissão não foram os espaços escolares. Além disso, ressalta que o fechamento das escolas deve ser utilizado como último recurso de contenção da pandemia. [...] Na primeira versão deste levantamento, identificou-se que países cuja reabertura foi considerada satisfatória promoveram o retorno às aulas quando a curva de contágio estava decrescente ou estável em níveis não elevados. Nesta versão, foi possível 1 https://fundacaolemann.org.br/storage/materials/XubyJSfFwKjlukoJ6dJ4XGspLn7uzzzQbcWkz7GG.pdf. A
  4. 4. confirmar que, com a reabertura das escolas a tendência do número de casos foi mantida. Isso significa que não se identificou correlação entre a reabertura das escolas e um eventual aumento nos índices de transmissão comunitária”. Todos os atos normativos que foram editados até então enfatizam a excepcionalidade das aulas à distância que, como paliativo, foi autorizada apenas em razão das medidas que, contemporaneamente, se entendiam imprescindíveis para combate ao coronavírus. Atento a tal circunstância, o próprio Ministério Público Estadual, por meio do Coordenador do Centro de Apoio Operacional da Infância e Juventude, já enfatizou, na ocasião em que as autoridades públicas pretendiam proibir as aulas presenciais, que estas são atividades essenciais2. Confira-se: Com efeito, em 8 de dezembro de 2020, o Governador do Estado sancionou a Lei n. 18.032/2020, que define como essencial as atividades educacionais em Santa Catarina, e ainda limita o atendimento presencial a um mínimo de 30% da capacidade, conforme trecho a seguir: “Art. 1º Consideram-se atividades essenciais no Estado de Santa Catarina, ainda que em situação de emergência ou calamidade pública: X – atividades educacionais, aulas presenciais nas unidades das redes pública e privada de ensino; municipal, estadual e federal, relacionadas à educação infantil, ensino fundamental, nível médio, Educação de 2 https://www.mpsc.mp.br/noticias/mpsc-alerta-que-aulas-presenciais-sao-atividades-essenciais-e-nao- podem-ser-suspensas-sem-antes-a-proibicao-de-outras-atividades
  5. 5. Jovens e Adultos (EJA), ensino técnico, ensino superior e afins, apenas durante a pandemia de COVID-19. § 1º As restrições ao direito de exercício das atividades elencadas neste artigo determinadas pelo Poder Público, em situações excepcionais referidas no caput deste artigo, deverão ser precedidas de decisão administrativa fundamentada da autoridade competente. § 2º A decisão administrativa deverá indicar a extensão, os motivos, critérios técnicos e científicos que embasem as medidas impostas. Art. 2º Quanto à atividade essencial descrita no art. 1º, X, se observará o seguinte: I – (Vetado) II – a operação dos setores referentes à atividade se dará com no mínimo 30% (trinta por cento) de sua capacidade total; III – é direito dos pais e responsáveis de optarem pela modalidade Educação à Distância, se disponível. Referida norma, de observância cogente pelo Administrador Público, com muito mais razão, também deve ser respeitada pelos dirigentes privados das instituições de ensino. Como bem ressaltou o Promotor de Justiça com assento na Comarca de Rancho Queimado, por ocasião do ajuizamento da ação civil pública n.º 50007341120218240057, “o art. 208, §1º, da Constituição Federal, ao reconhecer na educação um direito público subjetivo da criança e do adolescente, leva à conclusão de que, uma vez autorizado o retorno das aulas presenciais, mesmo que híbrido e cumprindo os protocolos estabelecidos, não está na esfera de discricionariedade do gestor o fechamento das escolas, pois desaparece o fundamento jurídico que levou ao ensino remoto, que é a necessidade sanitária”. De mais a mais, é público e notório que diversos estabelecimentos de ensino da região voltaram a oferecer para seus alunos a opção pelo ensino presencial, tal como tem ocorrido de modo integral no Colégio São José e, de forma híbrida, no Colégio Dehon. Diferentemente das crianças e adolescentes que, nas etapas seguintes de sua formação educacional, poderão rever os conteúdos não assimilados durante o período de ensino remoto, os estudantes da UNISUL não terão tal oportunidade, pois depois de quase um ano e meio de aulas remotas, enfrentarão o mercado de trabalho, talvez ainda lidando com os efeitos da pandemia, com inegável prejuízo próprio e à sociedade. Aliás, da rede mundial de computadores colhe-se estudo, elaborado pela Fundação Getúlio Vargas, que estima retrocesso de até 4 anos sem as
  6. 6. aulas presenciais3. Gize-se, outrossim, que outros estabelecimentos de ensino superior da região, a exemplo da UNESC e FUCAP, já anunciaram medidas para retorno do ensino presencial. A Unisul, no entanto, a despeito de todo o arcabouço normativo sopesado alhures, sinalizou que pretende manter as aulas remotas indistinta, indefinidamente e a todos os estudantes, chegando ao disparate de anunciar que “se em qualquer momento da pandemia estivemos liberados (em função da imunização 100% da população) voltamos para o ambiente presencial com as ressalvas da universidade e município”. Referido anúncio bem demonstra que a UNISUL, caso não ocorra intervenção dos órgãos estatais responsáveis, continuará ignorando todos os dispositivos legais que recomendam o retorno das aulas presenciais. Em tempos em que se preconiza a observância da ciência, causa perplexidade que a UNISUL, julgando deter conhecimentos superiores àqueles externados nos pareceres que fundamentaram as normativas já transcritas, continue insistindo na insuficiência dos protocolos sanitários definidos pelas autoridades públicas. Tal conduta demonstra que a pseudopreocupação da universidade com a saúde pública não passa de subterfúgio para, às custas dos seus alunos, reduzir o notório déficit financeiro acumulado nos últimos anos, vez que o ensino remoto sabidamente tem menor custo. 4. Embora ao sentir dos acadêmicos que ora subscrevem a presente representação, os motivos e fundamentos elencados sejam suficientes para demonstrar que compete a UNISUL oferecer, imediatamente, aos alunos que assim desejar, a possibilidade de frequência ao ensino presencial, caso não prevaleça tal pensamento, impõe-se o consequente abatimento da mensalidade escolar. Consoante assentado, sem participação dos alunos e mesmo a despeito dos permissivos legais também supratranscritos, a UNISUL vem descumprindo o contrato de prestação de serviços educacionais entabulado com os estudantes, oferecendo modalidade de ensino diversa daquela pactuada. Logo, imperando o entendimento de que a UNISUL detém autonomia para decidir o momento adequado para o retorno das aulas presenciais – o que não se espera -, pugna-se para que sejam adotadas medidas visando compeli-la a arcar com os ônus decorrentes de mencionada escolha, concedendo desconto, não inferior a 30%, nas mensalidades cobradas de seus alunos. Neste sentir, são numerosos os julgados espalhados pelas diversas Corte de Justiça do país: 3 https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/educacao/noticia/2021-01/aprendizagem-pode-retroceder-ate- quatro-anos-sem-aulas-presenciais
  7. 7. Consequentemente, ainda que a questão financeira não seja preocupação primeira dos representantes, a redução do valor da mensalidade escolar constitui medida de justiça e, ainda, providência salutar para que a UNISUL, enfim, inicie diálogo com a comunidade escolar, evitando que, segundo seu talante e com olhos voltados aos próprios interesses, prorrogue indefinidamente o retorno das aulas presenciais. Nestes termos, pugna-se que sejam adotadas as providências cabíveis, visando o retorno das aulas presenciais ou, alternativamente, para o abatimento das mensalidades, diante do descumprimento contratual.

×