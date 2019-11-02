Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
{ (PDF)|BOOK|E-PUB|MOBI } - Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club Restaura...
Download [PDF] (Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club) TXT,PDF,EPUB
EBOOK DESCRIPTIONS In this book you will learn my trade secrets from being a front-line restaurant, bar, and club owner/op...
Book Appearance
if you want to download or read "Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club" Cl...
q q q q Step By Step To Download "Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club" b...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download [PDF] (Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club) TXT,PDF,EPUB

2 views

Published on

WELCOME TO MY STORY

YOU WANT THIS BOOK? YOU ARE IN THE RIGHT PLACE!
Read [PDF] (Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club) READ ONLINE (By - Steve D Zimmerman)
========================================
Book Descriptions: In this book you will learn my trade secrets from being a front-line restaurant, bar, and club owner/operator, as well as my extensive experience as a buyer and seller of many restaurants, bars and clubs. For a 45 year period (1950-1996), my family owned and operated: a) Zim's Restaurants, the largest independent non-franchised restaurant chain in San Francisco, b) nearly 35 restaurants, bars and/or clubs in Northern California including Zim's Restaurants, Z's Bountiful Buffets, Kibby's Drive Ins, and Casa Carlita's Mexican Restaurants and c) miscellaneous other operations, including many cocktail lounges. Today I own Restaurant Realty Company, the largest restaurant, bar and club business brokerage in California. I have personally sold over 800 restaurant, bar and club businesses, and I have completed over 2,500 business valuations since 1996. Throughout this book I will share my experiences and knoweldge from my twenty-plus years of restaurant experience, and more than thirty years
========================================
Want to have a good book?

CLICK LINK BELOW FOR DOWNLOAD E-BOOK :
http://ebookoffer.us/?book=0988924900
(Works on PC, iPad, Android, iOS, Tablet, MAC)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download [PDF] (Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club) TXT,PDF,EPUB

  1. 1. { (PDF)|BOOK|E-PUB|MOBI } - Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club
  2. 2. Download [PDF] (Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club) TXT,PDF,EPUB
  3. 3. EBOOK DESCRIPTIONS In this book you will learn my trade secrets from being a front-line restaurant, bar, and club owner/operator, as well as my extensive experience as a buyer and seller of many restaurants, bars and clubs. For a 45 year period (1950-1996), my family owned and operated: a) Zim's Restaurants, the largest independent non-franchised restaurant chain in San Francisco, b) nearly 35 restaurants, bars and/or clubs in Northern California including Zim's Restaurants, Z's Bountiful Buffets, Kibby's Drive Ins, and Casa Carlita's Mexican Restaurants and c) miscellaneous other operations, including many cocktail lounges. Today I own Restaurant Realty Company, the largest restaurant, bar and club business brokerage in California. I have personally sold over 800 restaurant, bar and club businesses, and I have completed over 2,500 business valuations since 1996. Throughout this book I will share my experiences and knoweldge from my twenty-plus years of restaurant experience, and more than thirty years
  4. 4. Book Appearance
  5. 5. if you want to download or read "Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club" Click link in the next page!
  6. 6. q q q q Step By Step To Download "Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club" book : Click The Button "DOWNLOAD" Or "READ ONLINE" Sign UP registration to access "Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club" & UNLIMITED BOOKS DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use) CANCEL the membership at ANY TIME if not satisfied Join Over 80.000 & Happy Readers. CLICK HERE TO READ ONLINE "Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club" full book CLICK BUTTON TO GET BOOK Restaurant Dealmaker: An Insider's Trade Secrets for Buying a Restaurant, Bar or Club

×