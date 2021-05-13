Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
28 views
May. 13, 2021

Pts sso-oli-001 operacion de levante e izajes con camion pluma rev 4.0.

Procedimiento de camion pluma

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pts sso-oli-001 operacion de levante e izajes con camion pluma rev 4.0.

  1. 1. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 1 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 1 PROCEDIMIENTO DE TRABAJO Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma. “Cuadrillas Uso Recursos HDPE Fase VII, CMLB. Contrato N.º 4500095585.”
  2. 2. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 2 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 2 Tabla de Contenidos 1. Objetivos 2. Alcance 3. Responsabilidades 4. Definiciones 5. Descripción de las actividades 6. Identificación de Riesgos contemplados. 7. Registros 8. Anexo 9. Hoja de control de modificaciones Elaborado Por: Patricio Olivares S. Administrador de Contrato. Firma: Revisado Por: Marcelo Valenzuela J Asesor Prevención de Riesgos Firma: Aprobado Por: Patricio Olivares S. Administrador de Contratos. Firma:
  3. 3. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 3 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 3 1. OBJETIVO El presente documento tiene por objetivo, desarrollar cada paso referente a las maniobras de izajes en general de manera correcta y segura, para proveer las condiciones exigidas por Soc. Metalmecánica de Maestranza Asmeco Ltda. y en cumplimiento a las exigencias y estándares de nuestras mandantes Compañía Minera Lomas Bayas. De las actividades desarrolladas en el “Cuadrillas Uso Recursos HDPE Fase VII, CMLB. Contrato N.º 4500095585.”, y a su vez poder dar cumplir con las disposiciones de la normativa legal vigente, que se debe cumplir para que el personal se desenvuelva en actividades del proyecto, sin poner en riesgo su integridad. En función a la incidencia reiterada de incumplimiento a los estándares de seguridad (HSEC) de nuestra mandante. Compañía Minera Lomas Bayas. Es que nace la necesidad de entablar nuevas directrices, definiciones técnicas y sobre todo prohibiciones en todos los procesos realizados bajo este procedimiento. 2. ALCANCE Este procedimiento regirá para las maniobras de izajes en general que se tengan que realizar en “Cuadrillas Uso Recursos HDPE Fase VII, CMLB. Contrato N.º 4500095585.” desarrollados por Soc. Metalmecánica de Maestranza Asmeco Ltda. En dependencias otorgadas por la mandante CMLB, como dependencias y recintos de Compañía Minera Lomas Bayas, de forma segura y con eficiencia. 3. RESPONSABILIDAD A. El administrador de obra es responsable de: Aprobar dicho procedimiento y velar por su cumplimiento. Hacer cumplir los estándares de seguridad del sistema de gestión HSE Safework relacionadas con las actividades de Operaciones de levante e izajes. (Permisos de trabajos, aplicación de cartillas de control de peligros fatales, ART, chequeos preventivos etc.) Conocer el presente procedimiento y poner a disposición todos los recursos necesarios que aseguren su cumplimiento. Disponer los recursos económicos, técnicos y operacionales necesarios para el desarrollo del servicio con los estándares de seguridad, operacionales y de calidad. Designar y generar la entrega de los recursos técnicos del personal relacionado con el presente procedimiento (operadores de camión pluma y rigger) Generar los controles preventivos y operacionales en función a lo establecido en NCH y de la mandante en relación a las actividades de levantes e izajes.
  4. 4. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 4 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 4 Exigir todos los requerimientos y exigencias de nuestra mandante CMLB, vinculadas a las actividades de levante e izajes establecidos en el presente procedimiento de trabajo. Dar cumplimiento a las medidas administrativas y sancionadoras correspondientes a el incumplimiento del presente procedimiento y de las directrices y estándares de nuestra mandante CMLB B. El Programador-Control de Calidad. Revisión, mantención, distribución, actualización y archivo de los registros indicados en el presente procedimiento. Supervisar que las actividades cumplan con los criterios de aceptación establecidos por el mandante CMLB Revisar que el procedimiento cumpla con los requerimientos estipulados por el mandante. Realizar la revisión y/o actualización del procedimiento. Coordinar la capacitación del personal en el procedimiento en referencia a la calidad de la actividad. C. El Supervisor de terreno es responsable de: Deberá ejecutar previo a los trabajos relacionados con las operaciones de levante e izaje, la designación de personal idóneo y con las capacidades técnicas-certificaciones para ejecutar las actividades relacionadas con el presente procedimiento, con seguridad y eficiencia. Deberá liderar y gestionar la correcta ejecución de los Análisis de Riesgo de las actividades vinculadas al procedimiento de trabajo. (ART) Conocer y poner en conocimiento este procedimiento a los trabajadores bajo su cargo. Dar a conocer, controlar y registrar que los trabajos que se ejecuten en terreno estén de acuerdo con este procedimiento. Organizar las distintas actividades, dando instrucciones claras y precisas del trabajo a realizar. Verificar la aplicación e implementación de los permisos de trabajos a fin a las actividades de levante e izajes y la aplicación de la cartilla de controles críticos de los peligros fatales de operaciones de levante e izajes. Verificar el cumplimiento del presente procedimiento de trabajo y sus controles preventivos de todo el personal a su cargo. Participar en la elaboración del procedimiento y la metodología adecuada de desarrollo de las todas las actividades vinculadas a las operaciones de levante e izajes, establecidas en el presente procedimiento de trabajo. Controlar que se realicen las capacitaciones y entrenamientos a los trabajadores a su cargo y en directa relación con la actividad, ya sea en la ejecución. Apoyo o relación a la actividad de levante e izajes. Verificar que estén los recursos y materiales necesarios para llevar a cabo el presente procedimiento. Constado el estado físico y funcional de los equipos y accesorios de levante e izajes en uso.
  5. 5. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 5 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 5 Exigir y hacer cumplir el presente procedimiento, las nuevas directrices y prohibiciones entabladas en preservación en el desarrollo de las actividades de levante e izajes con seguridad y eficiencia. Realizar los controles y supervisión efectiva en función al cumplimiento exhaustivo del presente procedimiento y estándares aplicables a las a las actividades de levante e izajes. Generar las sanciones y controles administrativos hacia el personal bajo sus liderazgos que no cumpla las exigencias y prohibiciones del presente procedimiento. Velar por el control operacional y estructural de todos los elementos vinculados al izajes y levante de carga. Gestionar con la administración la renovación y recambio de los elementos de izajes que puedan estar con deficiencias y/o fallas operacionales. Controlar la ejecución de las mediciones de velocidad del viento, la cual deberá ser plasmado en hoja de registro correspondiente. (R-SSO-RMV-001) D. Asesor en Prevención de riesgos debe: Asesorar a la línea de mando y los trabajadores, sobre los peligros y riesgos inherentes, las medidas preventivas y la normativa legal relacionada con el presente procedimiento. Controlar la correcta implementación de las medidas preventivas necesarias que apunten a disminuir los riesgos. Ejecutar y exigir el cumplimiento de normativas nacionales y del mandante en relación con conceptos de SSO-HSEC del servicio en desarrollo. Controlar el cumplimiento de los estándares, normativas y exigencias de seguridad de la mandante CMLB, relacionadas con las actividades de este procedimiento de operaciones de levante e izajes enfocados al “Servicio Cuadrillas Uso Recursos HDPE Fase VII, CMLB. Contrato Nº. 4500095585.” Controlar la ejecución de los chequeos preventivos y estado funcional de cada uno de los elementos de levante e izajes relacionados con las actividades del presente procedimiento de trabajo. Contar con los certificados resistencias de seguridad y de los elementos de levante e izajes, según las exigencias de resistencias de las mandantes ( 7 A 1) Conformar el equipo de análisis y evaluación del presente procedimiento, en su redacción evaluación preventiva y consideraciones de seguridad de las operaciones de levante e izajes. Realizar controles preventivos in situ en terreno de los controles administrativos generados para el desarrollo de las actividades de levante e izajes. (ART, Permisos de trabajos, Cartillas de controles críticos, inspecciones y chequeos preventivos) Realizar visitas, inspecciones, observaciones preventivas en función de buscar oportunidades de mejoras, correcciones preventivas y correcciones a las desviaciones a los estándares y normas preventivas de la mandante CMLB. Controlar aleatoriamente el estado preventivo y funcional de los elementos de izajes y operaciones del levante. Liderar los controles administrativos y sancionadores cuando aplique por incumplimiento de los estándares y normativas de seguridad de CMLB.
  6. 6. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 6 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 6 E. Los trabajadores son responsables de: Cumplir íntegramente las exigencias de este procedimiento. No debe acatar órdenes que no sean de su supervisor directo en relación a las tareas que deba realizar. Verificar que los equipos estén en buen estado, tenga los recursos y materiales para llevar a cabo el presente procedimiento (a través de inspecciones visuales y documentadas). No exponerse a los peligros inherentes de las actividades relacionadas con la generación de carga suspendida de las operaciones de levante e izajes. Respetar el acceso y restricción de los cercos de seguridad Constar con los permisos de trabajos para las actividades de operaciones de levante e izajes y a su vez la aplicación de las cartillas de controles críticos de peligros fatales de operaciones de levante e izajes. No deberá exponerse bajo ninguna instancia a la línea de fuego del movimiento de la carga suspendida y bajo la carga suspendida. No podrán manipular o dirigir la carga en movimiento o suspensión con las manos o en exposición al movimiento. Serán igual responsables del estado funcional, operacional y preventivo de los equipos y accesorios de levantes, vinculados a las actividades de levante e izajes de carga. Solo podrán ser apoyo de las actividades de levante e izajes en las actividades de vienteros. Realizar los controles administrativos operacionales y personales de las actividades vinculadas al levante e izajes (ART) y con ello darle cumplimiento a los controles preventivos designados en él. F. El operador del camión pluma o grúa deberá: Tener y portar licencia de conducir acorde al equipo a operar y licencia interna de conducción de Compañía Minera Lomas Bayas. Verificar que los elementos y accesorios de seguridad estén en buen estado. (a través de inspecciones visuales y documentadas). Poseer las competencias y certificaciones para actividades vinculadas a las operaciones de levante e izajes de cargas, otorgadas por la mandante CMLB. Al momento de entregar la carga verificar que sea bajada en la forma correcta a fin de que no sufra daño. Debe ejecutar en conjunto con el rigger designado al camión pluma, la ejecución de los permisos de trabajos de operaciones de levante y la correspondiente cartilla de control de los peligros fatales de operación de levante e izajes. Acopiar, almacenar y dejar estabilizado las cargas en piso o sobre plataformas diseñadas para tal fin, generando condiciones de seguridad hacia la carga y personal que se encuentra interactuando con las cargas en operación. Conocer las limitaciones operacionales de estabilidad del camión pluma.
  7. 7. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 7 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 7 Verificar la existencia de zonas de seguridad cuando se efectúen operaciones con camión pluma, la instalación de conos, barreras duras y señalética de seguridad para evitar que las personas no afectadas a las tareas. Saber interpretar y leer las diferentes tablas de carga del camión pluma. Debe contar con permiso de trabajo antes de realizar izaje. Verificar que los accesorios (eslingas, fajas) no queden expuestas en cantos vivos, rombos y/o interacción de accesorios de levante. Verificar las cargas de levante sean acorde a los equipos en levante, según las normas y exigencias de la mandante (Resistencia 7 a 1) Deberá generar la estabilidad completa y segura del camión pluma al momento de generar toda actividad de levante e izajes (100% de extensión de los estabilizadores con su correspondiente almohadilla) Realizar y/o controlar los controles administrativos preventivos en función a las actividades por desarrollar (ART, Permisos de trabajos, cartillas de controles críticos, inspecciones y/o chequeos preventivos.) Deberá controlar y verificar el retiro de todo personal de las líneas de fuegos y cargas suspendidas en movimiento. Es responsable de los elementos de izajes y sus accesorios vinculados a las actividades, controlando, retirando y solicitando los recambios de los mismos por fallas operacionales y preventivas. Deberá mantener una comunicación efectiva con el rigger y vienteros al momento de ejecutar las actividades de levante e izajes de cargas Deberá ejecutar o exigir a su rigger la ejecución de las mediciones y registros en formato de mediciones de vientos (R-SSO-RMV-001) G. Los rigger son responsables de: Verificar que todos los accesorios que se usarán en el levante estén en óptimas condiciones, y debidamente inspeccionados. Asegurar que el estrobamiento de la carga es correcto y seguro. Debe ejecutar en conjunto con el operador del camión pluma, la ejecución de los permisos de trabajos de operaciones de levante y la correspondiente cartilla de control de los peligros fatales de operación de levante e izajes. Que los accesorios de levante sean adecuadamente instalados, verificando que eslingas y fajas no estén en contacto directo con fierro vivo, con arista, puntas. Frente a esta situación inevitable se deberá instalar fajas o resguardo de las eslingas evitando el contacto directo de las eslingas con los cantos vivos o interacción con el metal. Con esta medida se eliminará que estos equipos se corten o sufran danos físicos. Deberá verificar que todas las estructuras, piezas, equipos y elementos de sobre nivel o peso. Cuenten con orejas de izajes con las correspondientes memorias de cálculos de resistencia. Debe dirigir al operador del camión pluma en la maniobra de levante.
  8. 8. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 8 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 8 Cuando se efectúen operaciones con el camión plumas deberá instalarse dispositivos de bloqueo y aislación (barreras duras) y señalética de seguridad para evitar que las personas se vean expuestas a desniveles o condiciones peligrosas del ambiente de trabajo y personal no afectadas a las tareas, tengan acceso al radio de giro de la pluma. Poseer las competencias y certificación de CMLB para las operaciones de levante e izajes y direcciones de cargas. Ejecutará y establecerá los controles administrativos preventivos de las actividades de levante e izajes (Permisos de trabajos, ART, chequeos preventivos e inspecciones preventivas de los accesorios de levante.) Verificar el cumplimiento y llevar el registro de los elementos de izajes, tales como eslingas, grilletes, cordeles. Deberá controlar y gestionar el recambio o remplazo de todas las maniobras de levante e izajes al momento de detectar fallas, alteraciones o daños físicos de los equipos y accesorios de levantes. Liderara el delimitado, cercado y señalización de las áreas de levante e izajes de las áreas de operación del camión pluma. Debe estar siempre en constante comunicación con el operador. Apoyará al operador de camión pluma en generar las condiciones de estabilidad y aplicación de la nivelación de los estabilizadores del camión pluma. Liderara y entregara las directrices en el movimiento de las cargas al personal que cumple las funciones de vienteros. Deberá ejecutar y controlar la ejecución de las mediciones y registros en formato de mediciones de vientos (R-SSO-RMV-001) 4. DEFINICIONES. AREA DE TRABAJO: Lugar donde se desarrollan las diferentes actividades del contrato y que tienen directa relación con los requerimientos de la empresa mandante. CARGA Y DESCARGA DE ESTRUCTURAS, EQUIPOS U OTROS: Actividad fundamental y necesaria para la construcción y desarrollo del proyecto, los cuales deber ser cargados, trasladados, almacenada y/o ubicados en su lugar definitivo, tarea que debe ser realizada de manera ordenada y en el sitio especialmente destinados para dicha ubicación. ESLINGA: Es un tramo relativamente corto de material polyester flexible y resistente, con extremos en forma de ojales, preparados para sujetar cargamento y unirlo con el equipo de izamiento. Se trata, pues, de una herramienta útil, para el levantamiento de cargas. Sin embargo, ocasionalmente, también puede hacer uso de una eslinga para transmitir esfuerzos de tracción, distintos del izamiento de cargas; tal es el caso de los remolques.
  9. 9. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 9 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 9 GRILLETES: Pieza de metal, que normalmente tiene forma de “U”, y que va atravesada, en sus extremos perforados, por un perno llamado gusano. Se utiliza para unir o afirmar algo. ANALISIS DE RIESGO DEL TRABAJO (ART): Sigla para análisis de riesgos en el trabajo. Es un elemento que permite identificar, evaluar y controlar las condiciones de riesgos asociados a los trabajos diarios que se realiza en faena Lomas Bayas, que de no ser controlado pueden ocasionar daños a las personas, equipos, materiales, al ambiente, detención de un proceso productivo o la combinación de estas consecuencias. Se entiende también que el documento autoriza el ingreso al área o comienzo de los trabajos por parte del dueño del área o equipo. ÁNGULO DE PLUMA: Ángulo formado entre el tramo de base de la pluma y la horizontal. ESTABILIZADORES (Gatos): Mecanismos retráctiles que tienen las grúas móviles, cuya función es nivelar la grúa y elevar las ruedas (neumáticos) del piso o suelo, mediante los gatos, permitiendo distribuir la carga sobre una mayor superficie. Las barras estabilizadoras se extienden y retraen en la grúa. IZAJE: Enarbolar, levantar, subir, alzar, elevar, cualquier objeto por intermedio de algún sistema determinado. RADIO DE TRABAJO O GIRO: Distancia horizontal entre el centro de rotación de la grúa (tornamesa) y el centro vertical de la línea de carga, con carga aplicada. 5. DESCRIPCIÓN DE ACTIVIDADES Es necesario que todas las personas involucradas en las maniobras de izajes conozcan y cumplan estrictamente las Normas de Seguridad Industrial, de Salud Ocupacional y Medio Ambiente de Soc. Metalmecánica de Maestranza Asmeco Ltda., y de nuestro mandante Compañía Minera Lomas Bayas, además de velar por los pasos descritos, sean cumplidos íntegramente. Para esto es necesario que el encargado de la supervisión asigne a cada persona o equipo de trabajo las tareas más apropiadas de acuerdo a sus capacidades, en cada una de las fases de ejecución de los procesos operativos a desarrollar. La actividad consiste en las maniobras de izajes desde el camión pluma, hacia las áreas de trabajo o depositadas en el área de acopio, destinada para dicho almacenamiento provisorio. En forma extraordinaria y por las condiciones de los entornos de trabajos, se ejecutarán actividades de arrastre de líneas de HDPE por circuitos cerrados y previamente señalizados para tal fin de operación de levante e izajes. Al igual se desplazarán por arrastre líneas en posición (desfile de líneas de HDPE) de mayor extensión por el peso del mismo en el terreno.
  10. 10. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 10 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 10 El Supervisor de Terreno, deberá revisar y dar por aprobado la confección del ART correspondiente a los trabajos de izajes Donde se ejecutará la secuencia lógica y segura del trabajo, la descripción de los peligros y riesgos asociados, como también el control efectivo de ellos. El personal involucrado en las tareas de manipulación de materiales, recibirá una charla instructiva y de planificación de las actividades relacionada con el presente procedimiento, esta capacitación será impartida por el Supervisor de Terreno a cargo de la actividad, y deberá contener la secuencia lógica y segura del trabajo, la descripción de los riesgos asociados, como también el control efectivo de ellos. Antes de iniciar las actividades, se deberá realizar una autoevaluación, por parte del conductor camión pluma (sin sueño, dolor de cabeza, fiebre, dolor abdominal o cualquiera dolencia que pudiera presentar al momento en que se requiera que realizar la maniobra) Participar en todas las charlas, referidas a la maniobra a realizar. Deberá realizar un chequeo visual completo, previo a la utilización del camión pluma (vuelta del perro) Posterior a esta actividad, realizará un check list del equipo antes de comenzar cualquier operación Realice un chequeo de niveles y verifique posibles fugas (combustible o lubricantes) del equipo, antes de utilizar. Siempre y en todo momento, se conducirá a la defensiva y respetando la señalética existente en el área donde van a ser descargado las estructuras, equipos u otros. Antes de mover el equipo, una vez que se ha encendido el motor, se tocará dos veces la bocina advirtiendo, que se colocará en movimiento. Para realizar la descarga de estructuras, equipos u otros, será condición indispensable que el área de trabajo, se encuentre restringida, para todo el personal que no intervenga en dicha actividad.
  11. 11. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 11 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 11 El operador deberá SIEMPRE extender el 100% de los estabilizadores del camión pluma, garantizando la estabilidad del equipo y funcionalidad de las operaciones de levante e izajes en función. El operador siempre deberá verificar que todo personal este fuera del radio de giro de la pluma en movimiento. En caso de detectar esta condición asegurara la carga para solicitar el retiro inmediato del personal del radio de giro de la pluma. El operador como el rigger siempre deberá asegurar el estado funcional y de seguridad de los elementos de izajes. En el caso de detectar en las inspecciones o durante el proceso de las actividades se realizará el retiro inmediato del elemento y se reemplazará. Todo ello informando de forma inmediata al supervisor de terreno y/o al igual al asesor en prevención de riesgos. El operador por ningún motivo permitirá que personal extraño al proyecto o no autorizado opere el camión pluma. Se verificará que la superficie de acopio temporal, si se requiere hacer tal maniobra, deber ser horizontal, libre de grietas y encontrarse limpia y ordenada, para disminuir polución cuando se descarguen las estructuras, equipos u otros, o se proceda a trasladar de forma manual, algo que pueda obstaculizar su descarga y al realizar tal traslado se levante una cantidad considerable de polvo en suspensión Al estacionar el equipo para descender de él, detenga el motor y retire la llave del equipo, asegúrese de poner los frenos de estacionamiento, no porte elementos en sus manos, que le impidan descender de forma correcta, asegúrese de colocar ambas cuñas. Se debe verificar el área designada por el mandante para la descarga de equipos, estructuras u otros, respecto al espacio disponible para la instalación proyectada y/o requerida, la disponibilidad de espacio tanto para la ubicación de estos y maniobras de maquinaria. Nivelar el terreno designado por el mandante para la descarga de equipos, estructuras u otros, cerciorándose que estos queden nivelados en su totalidad. Se entregarán claras especificaciones al conductor del camión hacia donde se tiene que dirigir con la carga, para ello se le escoltará hasta el lugar donde se tiene que realizar la “Maniobra de izaje” Se debe coordinar el Trabajo en Altura, mientras se realizan las maniobras de estrobamiento de la carga. Cuando se realicen trabajos en superficies sobre 1.5 mt de altura a nivel del piso Los materiales deberán asegurarse de ir bien estibados, para evitar el riesgo que parte o todo caiga sobre el personal que lo está recibiendo. Las cargas mayores de 25 kg serán realizadas con camión pluma, si fuese muy grande en su volumen o entre dos personas.
  12. 12. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 12 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 12 Se realizará el levantamiento de la carga desde el camión pluma o grúa, colocando barreras de seguridad (New Jersey y/o cadenas) para mantener el área sin peatones, sobre la carga suspendida. Se estrobará y destrobará la carga desde camión pluma y/o equipos de traslados (ramplas), asegurándose que la carga este bien puesta, firme y asegurada en el lugar de su descarga. Verificando que bajo ninguna posibilidad los equipos de levante (eslingas, fajas) estén en contacto con cantos vivos, rombos y/o metales vivos en ángulo. Toda carga se deberá verificar el punto de equilibrio y estabilización, asegurando que la carga en izaje no se mueva o desestabilice, provocando el giro, torcedura y caída de estas. Toda carga de sobre nivel, peso, volumen y condiciones deberán ser izadas por orejas de izajes con las correspondientes memorias de cálculo. Con este dispositivo se asegurará que la carga será izada por dispositivo adecuado y diseñados para tal fin Se deberá mantener en todo momento, el área de tránsito peatonal, libre y despejada, para evitar eventos no deseados. 5.1. PROCESO OPERACIONAL Previo al inicio de los trabajos se deben tomar las siguientes consideraciones: Antes de comenzar los trabajos, incluso la extensión de los estabilizadores, se debe generar la solicitud de los permisos de trabajos (Operación de levante), cartillas de control crítico, correspondientes de las mandantes CMLB. Se deberá realizar los chequeos preventivos de izajes, tales como los de formato de inspección y chequeos documentados de Soc. Metalmecánica de Maestranza Asmeco Ltda. Todo el personal debe utilizar los elementos de seguridad, ya sea básicos o para exposición en altura. Realizar Check list de equipos y herramientas, Inspección E.P.P, permisos de trabajo, charla de seguridad y difusión del presente procedimiento. Se deberá verificar, controlar y cumplir estándar de trabajo de Operaciones de Levante e izaje de las mandantes en servicios. (Acreditaciones, competencias, normas etc)
  13. 13. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 13 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 13 5.1.1 RECOMENDACIONES GENERALES Verificar el estado del clima, ya que si se producen vientos fuertes (≤ 32 Km/h), la maniobra debe detenerse y esperar a que las condiciones sean favorables. Como medida de control Preventivo se constará en terreno de un anemómetro con el cual se controlará la velocidad del viento, el cual debe ser menor a 32 Km/h. Previo al inicio de cualquier actividad de montaje, se deben tomar las siguientes precauciones al inicio de las maniobras: Proceder al orden, clasificación y limpieza de las zonas de trabajos directos. El camión pluma debe estar nivelada(o) por sus patas de apoyo. Nunca deberá utilizar el camión pluma sin la extensión total de los 4 estabilizadores del equipo, antes del izajes El peso total del elemento a levantar no debe exceder la capacidad del camión pluma. El enganche para el izamiento se realizará por medio de eslingas, grilletes que permita realizar la actividad sin riesgos, con la precaución de no dañar el revestimiento, movilizándolos con fajas acolchadas, evitando que elementos de sujeción entren en contacto con el objeto a montar. El izamiento solo se realizará cuando el personal se encuentre en lugares apropiados y sólo cuando los señaleros (rigger) se encuentren dirigiendo. El personal que realizara gestiones de venteros deberá realizar la actividad desde una distancia que sea el doble del giro máximo de la pluma. El izamiento se realizará con camión pluma con capacidad adecuada a la carga según se requiera. (se deberá verificar el semáforo de carga del equipo) El operador del camión pluma deberá tener contacto visual siempre con señaleros (rigger), los cuales serán las únicas personas que podrán realizar maniobras. (anexo 1) El operador deberá tener visión libre y mantener las patas estabilizadoras puestas. Al momento de izar se deberá realizar inspección visual preventivo de equipos, materiales y accesorio verificando biseles, golpes o daños. El operador del camión pluma realizará reuniones de coordinación con señaleros (rigger) previo a efectuar la maniobra. El operador del camión pluma o deberá realizar inspección diaria para mantenerlo en condiciones óptimas para el trabajo. Además, se verificarán ganchos y eslingas. Se colocarán vientos al momento de realizar la maniobra, si se requiere. 5.1.2 DISEÑO DE LA MANIOBRA DE IZAJE Calcular el peso del elemento a izar y seleccionar de componentes de izaje (estrobos, eslingas, grilletes, etc.). Los componentes de izajes no deben utilizarse en elementos que superen su capacidad máxima. Determinar los centros de gravedad de los elementos a manipular.
  14. 14. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 14 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 14 Determinar los puntos de izajes si no estuviesen definidos. Inspeccionar el lugar de izajes y del emplazamiento de los dispositivos de levante con atención a los obstáculos existentes sobre superficie y en altura (edificios, líneas eléctricas, equipos, etc.) Levantamiento y sondeo de elementos enterrados (cañerías, líneas eléctricas, cámaras, etc.) Secuencia de los movimientos previos de la carga a montar antes del izajes final sobre su emplazamiento definitivo (acarreo, verticalización, etc.). 5.1.3 ESTROBAR LA CARGA Deberán cumplir con los requerimientos previos de la obra. El operador deberá estar capacitado y en condición para la maniobra a realizar. Los elementos de izajes deberán ser inspeccionados con check list estándar para verificar su buen estado. Se deberá utilizar cuerdas (líneas de viento) para el equipo a izar Se deberá verificar que las eslingas y/o fajas nunca estén en contacto con metales vivos, con filos, aristas y/o romos. Se debe asegurar el rigger instalar cubre cantos el doble de ancho de los equipos de izajes, y/o equipos o material que lo cubre completo (manguera de incendios) Toda carga de sobre nivel deberá poseer y ser izada por orejas de izajes con las correspondientes memorias de cálculos, diseñadas para izajes con seguridad. Se deberá usar barreras duras y demarcar el perímetro del movimiento de la carga suspendida, además de la señalización correspondiente Cuando se use estrobo, eslingas u otro elemento de levante se deberá siempre considerar: De acuerdo a la pieza a izar se determinarán los tipos de accesorios a utilizar. Nunca un elemento de levante deberá ser sometido a sobrecarga, pues se produce una disminución en su resistencia. Se deberá revisar que no existan torceduras ni deformaciones de estrobos y/o eslingas, debido a que éstas reducen su resistencia. No deben ser expuestas a bordes con aristas cortantes, filos, o metales vivos 5.1.4. IZAJE, TRASLADO Y POSICIONAMIENTO DE LA CARGA No realizar izajes cuando existan cargas eólicas que superen los 32 Km/h. No exponerse bajo carga suspendida. Verificar y respetar la distancia máxima de levante de carga se acuerdo a la capacidad del camión pluma o grúa.
  15. 15. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 15 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 15 Verificar la altura máxima a izar, evitando el contacto con cables energizados que puedan existir en el área. Poner bases de madera en los estabilizadores de la grúa, si el terreno es irregular. Mantener visión de la carga en movimiento. Informar inmediatamente cualquier situación anómala que suceda. Mantener coordinación del grupo de trabajo Mantener el área despejada y libre de obstáculos que provoque caídas del personal. Tener un rigger acreditado, el cual será el responsable de dirigir la maniobra. El rigger y el operador del camión pluma deberán comunicarse mediante señales estandarizadas. Ver ejemplos en anexo 3. Adicionalmente se implementará y utilizara si fue necesario radios de intercomunicación. Verificar la correcta posición y orientación de la carga en su emplazamiento final. Recoger todos los elementos auxiliares empleados en la maniobra y liberar el área 5.2.INSPECCION DURANTE EL PROCESO Si se presentan situaciones que no garanticen la seguridad de las personas, equipos e instalaciones se debe suspender el proceso hasta que el asesor de seguridad, en conjunto con el representante de Soc. Metalmecánica de Maestranza Asmeco Ltda. en obra y con la aprobación de un representante del mandante verifiquen y autoricen la ejecución del trabajo. Revisar documentación de maquinarias, operadores y rigger (Responsabilidad de mandante). 5.3 PROHIBICIONES OPERACIONALES Y PREVENTIVAS. A raíz de las desviaciones e incumplimiento al procedimiento de trabajo presente y en especial a las normativas y estándares de la mandante, es que nace la necesidad de entablar nuevas directrices y prohibiciones bien definidas. En garantía de un trabajo seguro y eficiente. En ningún caso se debe: NO dejar carga suspendida y abandonar el equipo (camión pluma) por parte del operador de camión y rigger. NO se permitirá bajo ninguna instancia Transitar bajo cargas suspendidas y/o extensión de pluma, considerando desde el eje central de la misma. NO se permitirá extender los estabilizadores bajo el rango máximo estabilización, extender los estabilizadores en forma dispar o incluso forma selectiva por frente de apoyo. NO se permitirá dejar de utilizar todos los elementos de seguridad adecuados a la actividad de levante e
  16. 16. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 16 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 16 izajes. NO utilizar equipos y accesorios inapropiados (eslingas, grilletes, entre otros, que estén incumpliendo el estándar de trabajos de operación de levante de CMLB en servicios. NO utilizar elementos de levante e izajes que no estén en óptimas condiciones funcionales y preventivas. NO realizar maniobras de izajes con cargas que supere su capacidad operacional y preventiva de la pluma. NO realizar labores de izajes cuando las condiciones ambientales sean adversas (ráfagas de vientos sobre los 32 km/h, altas concentraciones de polución) NO se permitirá la exposición de ninguna persona a la línea de fuego del movimiento de la pluma. NO se permitirá bajo ninguna excusa la exposición del personal a la carga suspendida y/o en movimiento. NO se permitirá la exposición de personal a la plataforma de camión pluma al momento de carga y descarga de pluma en operaciones. NO Utilizar elementos de izajes desgastados, quebrados, doblados, descosidos, o que presenten cualquier alteración, que ponga en riesgo cualquier maniobra de izajes. NO se permitirá realizar actividades de levante e izajes sin mantener las áreas y perímetros de movimiento de cargas, cercados, señalizados y delimitados. NO se permitirá bajo ninguna excusa la manipulación y dirección de la carga con las manos al momento de estar en movimiento la pluma. 5.3.EQUIPOS Y HERRAMIENTAS A UTILIZAR Camión pluma Herramientas menores Grilletes Cuerdas (vientos) Eslingas de diversas toneladas (certificadas) Barreras New Jersey, Pinochos con Cadenas, cercos delimitadores Letreros de advertencias.
  17. 17. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 17 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 17 Antes de utilizar cada equipo o herramienta se debe verificar que este en buen estado. 6. IDENTIFICACIÓN DE RIESGOS ASOCIADOS 6.1. Matriz de Riesgos Operacional. Para las tareas señaladas en el presente procedimiento, los riesgos asociados, sus medidas preventivas y E.P.P utilizados, son los siguientes: ETAPAS DE TRABAJO PELIGROS ASOCIADOS MEDIDAS DE CONTROL 1.- Traslado de camión pluma por dependencias de la mandante 1.1.- Interacción con equipos mecanizados en la ruta 1.1.1.- Mantener el historial de mantenciones de todo vehículo 1.1.2.- Se realizará un check list, toda vez que se utilice un vehículo. 1.1.3.- Todo conductor deberá realizar el curso de "Manejo a la defensiva” realizado por la Mutual de Seguridad. 1.1.4- Se verificará si el conductor tiene los conocimientos de la ruta que debe realizar. 1.1.5.- Se aplicará control sobre "fatiga del conductor" 1.1.6.- Dar cumplimiento de conductas que salvan vida Safework 1.1.7.- Aplicar Manejo a la defensiva y alerta en las rutas de tránsito. 1.1.8.- Respetar las normas del transito establecidas por la mandante, no sobrepasar los 50 Kms/H. 1.2.- Desatención de operatividad del vehículo y de las condiciones de tránsito. 1.2.1.- Mantener el historial de mantenciones de todo vehículo 1.2.2.- Se realizará un check list, toda vez que se utilice el vehículo 1.2.3.-Todo conductor deberá realizar el curso de "Manejo a la defensiva" realizado por la Mutual de Seguridad. 1.2.4- Se verificará si el conductor tienes conocimiento de la ruta que debe realizar 1.2.5.- Se aplicará control sobre "fatiga del conductor" 1.2.6.- Dar cumplimiento a las conductas que salvan vida Safework 1.2.7.- Generar manejo a la defensiva y alerta en el tránsito y las vías.
  18. 18. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 18 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 18 1.2.8.- Respetar las normas del tránsito. y velocidades establecidas por la mandante en sus dependencias. 1.3.- Interacción con condiciones climáticas de las rutas (camanchaca en la ruta – Luminosidad solar) 1.3.1.- Mantener el historial de mantenciones de todo vehículo 1.3.2.- Se realizará un check list, previo a su utilización. 1.3.3.- Verificar que el vehículo cuente con sus focos neblineros en perfecto funcionamiento 1.3.4.-Todo conductor deberá realizar el curso de "Manejo a la defensiva" realizado por la Mutual de Seguridad. 1.3.5.- Se verificará si el conductor tiene los conocimientos de la ruta que debe realizar. 13.6.- Respetar las normas del tránsito de la ruta, velocidades y generar un manejo a la defensiva. 1.3.7.- Se aplicará control sobre "fatiga del conductor" 1.4.- Interacción con personas en transito en la ruta. 1.4.1..- Mantener la velocidad establecida, y respetar la señalética existente en Lomas Bayas 1.4.2..- Dar cumplimiento a Reglamento de Conducción Interna en Lomas Bayas 1.4.3.- Generar un manejo a la defensiva y atento a los entornos y transito de personas en la ruta, respetando los cruces peatonales y deteniendo la marcha completa cuando se exponga a personal cruzando por las vías de tránsito. 1.4.4.- Poseer licencia interna de conducción de CMLB de acuerdo al vehículo que esta manejando 2.- Posicionamiento del camión pluma 2.1.- Exposición a condiciones inestables y desnivel de terreno. 2.1.1.- Visualizar y controlar junto con el operador , rigger y ayudante de operaciones el lugar de la maniobra 2.1.2.- Se deberá posicionar el camión pluma en un área completamente nivelada 2.1.3.- Se restringirá y delimitara el área con conos de seguridad, barreras duras y señaléticas
  19. 19. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 19 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 19 2.1.4.- Se estirará o sacar completamente los estabilizadores e instalara las almohadillas para su aseguramiento del camión pluma y con ello evitar su desestabilización. 2.1.5.- Se deberá contar y poseer con la certificación del operador del camión y el Rigger. 2.1.6.- Todas las maniobras del camión pluma se realizarán con Joystick 2.1.7.- Dar cumplimiento a las conductas que salvan vida Safework CMLB. 2.1.8.- Realizar la extensión 100% de los estabilizadores al momento de ejecutar cualquier actividad de levante e izajes. 2.1.9.- Realizar nivelación y adecuación del terreno para la instalación de almohadas de estabilizadores 3.- Trabajo en Altura, para estrobar la carga a trasladar 3.1.- Exposición a bordes caídas 3.1.1.- Poseer acreditación y las competencias de trabajo en altura de CMLB. 3.1.2.- Usar tres puntos de apoyo al subir a rampla de camión. 3.1.3.- Dar prioridad a los trabajos sobre rampla con baranda instaladas como barreras duras-delimitantes. 3.1.4.- Usar arnés de seguridad tipo paracaídas anclado a cuerda de vida de camión rampla o a estructuras solidas. 3.1.5.- Realizar chequeo preventivo de arnés de seguridad previo a su utilización. 3.1.6.- Dar cumplimiento a exigencias establecidas en sistema HSE Safework en relación a las actividades en exposición a trabajo en altura física. 4.- Levantamiento de carga desde camión pluma 4.1.- Exposición interacción con cargas suspendidas 4.1.1.- Realizar la maniobra de movimiento de carga, en coordinación con el rigger, vienteros y el ayudante 4.1.2.- Delimitar y señalizar el área de maniobra de traslado de carga suspendida. 4.1.3.- Tener como los requerimientos de los procedimientos y estándares HSEC de operaciones de levante e izajes de cargas de CMLB. 4.1.4.- No se deberá transitar bajo carga suspendida 4.1.5.- Se deberá dar cumplimiento al sistema HSE Safework de CMLB 4.1.6.- Se deberá dirigir la carga con vientos al doble del radio de giro de la pluma 4.1.7.- Dar cumplimiento a protocolo de peligros fatales
  20. 20. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 20 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 20 Safework 4.1.8.- Dar cumplimiento a conductas que salvan vida Safework 4.1.9.- Tanto el operador de camión pluma, como el rigger deberán estar acreditados por CMLB en sus competencias. 4.1.10. Siempre la carga debe ser dirigida con apoyo de vientos de dirección y/o bastones de control de carga. Solo manipular la carga próxima al piso y en el termino de la maniobra final. 4.1.11.- Realizar chequeo preventivo de todos los elementos de levante e izajes. Retirando los equipos o elementos con desperfectos. 4.1.12.- No exponer las maniobras de izajes a cantos vivos o con filo aristas que los puedan dañar. 4.1.13.- Siempre usar cubre cantos o almohadillas de protección de las maniobras de izajes. 4.1.14.- Todo el personal vinculado a operaciones de levante (operador camión pluma y rigger) deben estar acreditados y con las competencias de CMLB. 4.1.15.- Todos los dispositivos y elementos de izajes deben estar rotulados con el color mensual de operatividad de CMLB. 4.1.16.- No se permitirá la exposición al radio de giro y levante de carga en movimiento. 4.1.17.- No se permitirá personal en radio de giro de movimiento de carga o estar sobre la rampla de camión pluma en el movimiento de la pluma. 4.2- Manipulación de cargas. 4.2.1.- El levantamiento de los elementos de izajes deberá hacerse con ayuda del gancho del camión pluma, si estos superarán el peso permitido 25 Kgs 4.2.2. .Se debe mantener la espalda erguida y las rodillas flectadas, todo el tiempo en que se realiza la maniobra de izaje y traslado de carga. 4.2.3.- Se deberá dirigir la carga con vientos, sin exceder la capacidad física , en su traslado. 4.2.4.- Dar cumplimiento a las conductas que salvan vida Safework 4.2.5.- No se permitirá manipular la carga en movimiento o en suspensión. Dirigir la carga con vientos en su movimiento y/o posicionamiento.
  21. 21. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 21 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 21 5. Entornos de trabajos 5.1. Interacción a ácidos sulfúrico y soluciones 5.1.1.- Uso de buzos antiácidos, lentes de seguridad, guantes de nitrilo/ jaiflex. 5.1.2- Contar con hojas de seguridad del acido sulfúrico, con el entrenamiento y competencias en la interpretación y actuar en caso de emergencia. 5.1.3.- Aplicarse crema antiácida repelente de acides 5.1.4.- Se debe contar con la aplicación de cremas STOKO - SKIN PROTECTION y/o Dermablock y operatividad-presencia de DIPHOTERINNE en casos de emergencia en contacto con ácido sulfúrico. 5.2.- Exposición a radiación Uv-UVA 5.2.1.- Aplicación de protector fotosensibles Factor 50. 5.2.2.- Uso de ropas de algodón manga larga, cubre nuca, gafas oscuras. 5.2.3.- Implementar y generación de dispositivos de descanso, hidratación y protección solar. (sobras artificiales o módulos de sombrajes) 5.2.5.- Hidratación continuas en terreno. 5.3.- Exposición a sílice cristalizado Libre (polución) 5.3.1.- Uso de protección respiratoria con filtros mixtos (polvo- neblina acida) 5.3.2- Establecer en análisis de riesgo del trabajo la exposición a condiciones con polución. 5.3.3.- Control y liderazgo de línea de supervisión en el uso de protección respiratoria. 5.4.- Agente Covid-19 pandemico 5.4.1.- Generar distanciamiento mínimo de 1.5. metros entre trabajadores. 5.4.2.- Uso continuo de protección respiratoria (mascarillas, respirador) 5.4.2.- Cuando se deba interactuar entre personas a menos de 1.5. metros, se deberá utilizar adicional a la protección respiratoria careta facial ambas personas. 5.4.3.- Implementación de módulo de desinfección de manos con alcohol gel. Trabajadores desinfectarse continuamente las manos. 5.4.4.- No desechar protecciones respiratorias en cualquier lugar o papeles higiénicos. Botar en recipientes azules (Biológicos)
  22. 22. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 22 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 22 6.2. Elementos de protección personal Los elementos de protección personal básicos a utilizar son los siguientes: Casco con barboquejo Zapato de seguridad Antiparras fotocromáticas Protección auditiva (fonos y/o tapones auditivos) Chaleco reflectante para rigger verde limón (Rigger) o cualquier color, pero con identificación como “RIGGER” Chaleco reflectante clásico para el personal Guantes de seguridad antigolpes y corte Buzo Piloto con filtro UV Bloqueador solar Respirador con doble filtros P-100. Elementos de protección específicos agente pandémico Covid-19. Mascarillas protectoras vías respiratorias.(Quirurgicas, N95/K95 Alcohol Gel. Careta Facial Guantes látex. Elemento de protección específicos para trabajos en altura. Arnés de Seguridad 4 argollas con cabo de vida. Barboquejos 7. REGISTROS No aplica 8. ANEXO • ANEXO 1. Señales establecidas de comunicación en maniobras
  23. 23. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 23 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 23 9. HOJA CONTROL DE MODIFICACIONES Versión Fecha Modificación Ítem Alterado Motivo 1.0 N.A. Emisión del Documento 2.0 19/10/2020 Global Aterrizaje y aplicabilidad para el servicio de modificación de cachimba de agua TK Mina. 3.0 09/02/2021 Global Aterrizado al Servicio Cuadrillas Uso Recursos HDPE Fase VII, CMLB. Contrato Nº. 4500095585. Se incorpora adicional EPP específicos al agente pandémico Covid-19. 4.0 18.4.2021 Global Implementación de alineamiento de incumplimientos a los estándares de CMLB. Implementación de nuevas definiciones
  24. 24. SISTEMA GESTION DE SEGURIDAD Y SALUD OCUPACIONAL Código PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Revisión 4.0 Fecha 18/04/2021 Procedimiento Global “Operaciones de Levante e Izajes con Camión Pluma Página 24 de 24 Código: PTS-SSO-OLI-001 Fecha Autorización: 18/04/2021 Versión N°:4.0. 24 basadas en estándar de operación de levante CMLB. Implementación de Prohibiciones en las operaciones de levantes. Modificación de matriz de riesgos enfocado a las prohibiciones.

×