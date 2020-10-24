Desempeno emociones y_creatividad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DESEMPEÑO, EMOCIONES Y CREATIVIDAD M S . C R A M I R O Z A PATA B A R R I E N TO S
DESEMPEÑO •“La humanidad depende de su desempeño, hoy mas que nunca en la historia” • MS.c. Ramiro Zapata B.
• Etimología • En este caso, podemos exponer que es una palabra que deriva del latín, es fruto de la suma de tres componen...
HUMANIDAD • humanidad • nombre femenino • 1.Conjunto de todos los seres humanos. • "la historia de la humanidad; nuestros ...
LA ACCIÓN • La acción no solo es efecto de la motivación; también es efecto de ella • INSPIRACION EMOCIONAL • MOTIVACION •...
http://ibce.org.bo/images/publicaciones/The-Global-Competitiveness-Report-2017-2018.pdf
MARKETING 3.0 • Marketing 1.0 –Producir • Marketing 2.0 • -Satisfacción del Cliente • Marketing 3.0 –Cuidar
EPICURO • Epicuro (en griego,Επίκουρος,Epikouros,«aliado» o «camarada») (Samos,aproximadamente 341 a. C. - Atenas,270 a. C...
PROPUESTAS DE EPICURO • Defendió una doctrina basada en la búsqueda del placer, la cual debería ser dirigida por la pruden...
EMOCIONES SEGÚN PAUL EKMAN • ¿Sabías que el 70% de lo que comunicamos a diario corresponde a la comunicación no verbal? Cu...
EMOCIONES Paul Ekman Nacimiento 15 de febrero de 1934 (85 años) Washington D. C. (Estados Unidos) Nacionalidad Estadounide...
¿QUÉ ES UNA EMOCIÓN? • Una emoción es un conjunto de respuestas neuroquímicas y hormonales que nos predisponen a reacciona...
¿QUÉ ES UN SENTIMIENTO? • Un sentimiento es similar a una emoción y está muy relacionado con el sistema límbico, pero adem...
¿CUÁL ES LA DIFERENCIA ENTRE AMBAS? • Sin embargo, la diferencia fundamental entre la emoción y los sentimientos es que la...
AMBOS SON INSEPARABLES • Y aquí viene una aparente paradoja: aunque los conceptos de sentimiento y emoción se refieren a c...
SOMOS LO QUE NOS EMOCIONA • https://terapiadeparejaweb.com/emociones-positivas • https://mastermarketingupv.com/blog-macom...
RECORDAMOS SOLO LO QUE NOS EMOCIONA • http://negratinta.com/facundo-manes-solo-recordamos-lo-que-nos-emociona/ •Es decir, ...
CIENCIA – ARTE Y NEUROCIENCIAS • …porque soy científico, y la ciencia no se permite la ambigüedad, la subjetividad con la ...
LAS 10 EMOCIONES POSITIVAS MÁS DESTACADAS • Para categorizar y vivir de una manera mejor. • 1. Orgullo Es una de las emoci...
LAS 10 EMOCIONES POSITIVAS MÁS DESTACADAS • 6. Gratitud Es importante destacar que esta emoción es propia de las personas ...
IRA • Es una emoción primaria, muy tóxica, que genera en los individuos una enorme incapacidad de manejarla, llevándolos a...
ASCO • Aunque una emoción como el asco pueda incluso hasta sorprendernos, lo cierto es que está estrechamente vinculada a ...
MIEDO • ante una situación que vivimos como amenaza, nuestro cerebro prepara el cuerpo para: tomar la decisión más conveni...
TRISTEZA • nos permite identificar un estado de ánimo que a menudo aparece delante de situaciones de duelo y de pérdida. •...
SORPRESA • https://psicocode.com/psicologia/las-emociones-basicas-paul-ekman/ • emoción repentina que se manifiesta de un ...
PAUL EKMAN SOSTUVO QUE LAS EXPRESIONES FACIALES ASOCIADAS A LAS EMOCIONES MENCIONADAS ANTERIORMENTE NO SON DETERMINADAS CU...
ALEGRÍA
ALEGRÍA • La alegría (del latín alicer o alecris) es un sentimiento grato y vivo que suele manifestarse con signos exterio...
¿ES POSIBLE LA GESTIÓN DE LA FELICIDAD EN LAS EMPRESAS? • ¿Cómo podemos medir la felicidad dentro de una compañía? • ¿Cómo...
¿ES POSIBLE LA GESTIÓN DE LA FELICIDAD EN LAS UNIVERSIDADES? • Depende de muchos factores • Taller de aportes para ser fel...
https://creatividadinnovacion.wordpress.com/2012/09/10/modelo-de-componentes-de-amabile/
CREATIVIDAD
¿QUÉ RELACIÓN EXISTE ENTRE LA ENFERMEDAD MENTAL Y LA CREATIVIDAD? • –Es cierto que existe, mucho de lo que sabemos sobre l...
DESEMPEÑO, EMOCIONES Y CREATIVIDAD M S . C R A M I R O Z A PATA B A R R I E N TO S U M S S 1 - 2 0 1 9
Para contactarse con el autor
JOSE RAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS
Correo:ramiro.zapata@gmail.com
Facebook:ramiro zapata
Instagram:rueda eterna
Twitter:ramirozapat
YouTube:ramiro zapata
