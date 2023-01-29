Successfully reported this slideshow.
historia clinica.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
historia clinica.pptx

Jan. 29, 2023
Health & Medicine

Historia clinica seguida en el hospital seguro social universitario de bolivia cochabamba

Historia clinica seguida en el hospital seguro social universitario de bolivia cochabamba

Health & Medicine
historia clinica.pptx

  1. 1. HISTORIACLINICA Hospital Seguro Social Universitario.
  2. 2. Objetivos Llenar de manera adecuada y completa una Historia clínica Datos correctos.
  3. 3. Anamnesis – Encabezado
  4. 4. Anamnesis
  5. 5. Anamnesis – Antecedentes
  6. 6. Anamnesis – Antecedentes
  7. 7. Anamnesis – Antecedentes
  8. 8. Examen físico
  9. 9. Examen físico
  10. 10. Examen físico
  11. 11. Examen físico
  12. 12. Examen físico

