Integrando Mercado Pago em WooCommerce Meetup WooCommerce Day 31/08/2017 1
Integrações com nossas API 2 MERCADO PAGO O QUE É? Fintech líder na oferta de meios pagamentos na América Latina
LÍDER NA AMÉRICA LATINA MÉXICO VENEZUELA CHILE BRASIL ARGENTINA COLÔMBIA PERU URUGUAI 3
Selecionado como uma das melhores empresas para se trabalhar em 2016 pela Você S/A 7,8 bilhões transacionados em 2016 +174...
5 Case de Integração: Woo Mercado Pago
6 Um módulo para WooCommerce em WordPress WordPress: Sistema de Gerenciamento de Conteúdo WooCommerce: Um plugin para Word...
7 O que eu posso fazer com o Woo Mercado Pago?
Funcionalidades do Woo Mercado Pago 8 MERCADO PAGO API v0 + Controle de pgto com 2 cartões + Mercado Envios + Checkout (mo...
9 Outras Possibilidades... "Our API, Your ideas"
APIs do MercadoLivre & Mercado Pago 10 MERCADO PAGO + API de pagamentos + API de descontos + API de preferences + API de c...
11 Prévia de Desenvolvimento: Woo Mercado Pago 3
Overview - Woo Mercado Pago 2.x 12
Demo - Woo Mercado Pago 3 13 Melhorias + Otimização das requisições HTTP e em seus tempos de resposta + Eliminação de redu...
Dúvidas/Sugestões? Equipe de desenvolvimento de produtos Brasil modulos@mercadopago.com.br Facebook Modulos Mercadopago 14
Meetup WooCommerce Day - Melicidade

