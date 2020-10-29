Ifto buriticupu 28 out. 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMO EVITAR PLÁGIO EM TCCS UTILIZANDO AS NORMAS DE CITAÇÃO E REFERÊNCIA DA ABNT DINIZ, Marcelo Neves. Como evitar plágio e...
Quem sou eu? Marcelo Neves Diniz Experiências Bacharel em Biblioteconomia – UFMA Esp. Docência no Ensino Superior Aluno Es...
SUMÁRIO Conhecendo a ABNT Plágio Acadêmico NBR 10520 NBR 6023 /2018
4 CONHECENDO A ABNT
Até os anos 30 (2 institutos normativos no Brasil) RJ SP
28 set. 1940 – Fundada durante a 3ª reunião de Laboratórios de Materiais de Ensaios.
+- 309 Comitês e Comissões de Estudo Especial 1 Mineração e metalurgia 2 Construção civil 3 Eletricidade 5 Automotivos 8 A...
➢ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações* ➢NBR-15287-2011 - Projeto de Pesquisa ➢NBR 6021 -2015 - Publicação periódica científica impr...
NORMALIZAÇÃO OU NORMATIZAÇÃO? 10 📖
Enquanto no português de Portugal usa-se normativizar, em lugar de normatizar 11 👉 No Brasil, em Biblioteconomia, por infl...
Plágio – do latim plagium (roubo) hist. Roma antiga - cometia plágio quem roubava escravos dos outros ou vendia homens liv...
14 Plágio acadêmico se configura quando se utiliza a ideia, conceitos frases de outro autor sem dar-lhe o devido crédito o...
15 https://youtu.be/LJ2N4w5NWrk
Tipos de Plágio ● Paráfrase Direto ou integral – Cópia ou transcrição completa de uma fonte sem usar citações ou referenci...
Plágios Famosos 17
19 https://globoplay.globo.com/v/7609986/
20 anos antes 20 Tese sobre a História dos Jogos Olímpicos que fez pela Universidade de Budapeste. 180 das 215 páginas são...
22https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3Nvj5HEN3w
23 Enforcado no centro do Riken (Instituto de pesquisa científica) na cidade de Kobe no Japão. Passou um mês internado – e...
COLA 24 O QUE LEVA UMA PESSOA A COMETER PLÁGIO? “A cola vai desde o conceito de burla, transgressão e cooperação até a cóp...
25 Desafio de Citações famosas e seus autores
A Ilustração a seguir traz uma “citação”. Você consegue identificar se existe algum problema na mesma? 26
28 Gunnar Karl Myrdal
“Um País se faz com homens e livros” 29 Monteiro Lobato Max Perkins Ziraldo Guimarães Rosa A B C D
“Um País se faz com homens e livros” (LOBATO, 1932) REFERÊNCIA LOBATO, Monteiro. América. São Paulo: Companhia Editora Nac...
“Posso não concordar com o que disseres, mas defenderei até a morte o seu direito de dizê-lo.” 31 Søren Kierkegaard Voltai...
Será????? 32
REFERÊNCIA TALLENTYRE, S. G. The friends of Voltaire. London: Smith Elder, 1906. 303 p. Disponível em: https://archive.org...
"A vingança é um prato que se pode comer frio." 34 Francis Bacon James Payn William Shakespeare Ditado Popular Português A...
Referência PAYN, James. A Modern Dick Whittington. New York: John A. Taylor And Company, 1892. 334 p. Disponível em: https...
“Boi, boi, boi Boi da cara preta Pega esta menina que tem medo de careta” 36 Dorival Caymmi Luiz Gonzaga Vinicius de Morae...
1957. Dorival Caymmi. - Acalanto (Dorival Caymmi) Lado A 1960. Eu não tenho onde morar. 4 faixa - Acalanto (Dorival Caymmi...
“A bomba não admite que ninguém se dê ao luxo de morrer de câncer” 38 Adolf Hitler Carlos Drummond de Andrade Kim Jong-un ...
REFERENCIAS ANDRADE, Carlos Drummond de. Lição de coisas. São Paulo: Companhia das Letras, 2012. ISBN 978-85-359-2165-6 CI...
“A palavra é uma arma que pode ser bem ou mal usada: a culpa do crime nunca é da faca”. 40 Olavo BilacEdmund HusserlEduard...
REFERENCIA GALEANO, Eduardo. A descoberta da América (que ainda não houve). 2. ed. Porto Alegre: Editora da Universidade/U...
“Políticos e fraldas devem ser trocados de tempos em tempos pelo mesmo motivo” Eça de Queirós Gonçalves Dias Mário Quintan...
SERÁ?
Texto sem autoria Apócrifo D
“Pobre México. Tão longe de Deus e tão perto dos Estados Unidos” “Pobre México, tan lejos de Dios y tan cerca de Estados U...
“Pobre México, tan lejos de Dios y tan cerca de Estados Unidos” / Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United ...
“Só os mortos conhecem o fim da guerra” George Santayana Sun TzuPlatão James Joyce A B C D
SERÁ?
SANTAYANA, George. Soliloquies in England: and Later Soliloquies. New York: Charles Scribners Sons, 1922. Disponível em: h...
50 É preciso buscar as fontes precisas para fazer citações corretamente. Assim evitamos plágios. (Paulo Freire, 1996) Na p...
QUAIS AS NORMAS SE DEVE UTILIZAR PARA EVITAR PLÁGIO EM TRABALHOS? 51 NBR 10520 e NBR 6023 “Baião de dois dos trabalhos cie...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 52
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 53 CONCEITO “Menção de uma informação extraída de outra fonte” (ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMA...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações CARACTERÍSTICAS ➢Respaldar o trabalho científico; ➢Exemplificar pontos de vista sobre o assunt...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 55 TIPOS ● citação direta (ipsis litteris): Transcrição textual de parte da obra do autor cons...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 56 Os elétrons são carregados eletricamente, como seu nome sugere. A carga é arbitrariamente c...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 57 Citação indireta Sobre a invenção da imprensa, como conta Sagan (1980, p. 281), por volta d...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 58 Citação de citação Leedy (1988 apud RICHARDSON, 1991, p. 417) compartilha deste ponto de vi...
59 QUANTO A LOCALIZAÇÃO - As citações podem aparecer ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações b) em notas de rodapé Nestes termos afirm...
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 60 Quantas linhas tem a citação direta no texto? 3? ou 4?
Quantas linhas tem a citação? CURSOR E ENTER ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 61
ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 62
63 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Quando a citação é indireta, a indicação da página é opcional? ( ) SIM ( ) NÃO Regra 5.1 da...
64 Regras gerais de apresentação das Citações ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações  Dependendo do documento pesquisado, as citaçõe...
6 Quanto ao Sistema de Chamada - pode ser 65 ● Numeração única e consecutiva em algarismos arábicos remetendo à lista de r...
Exemplos ● Um autor: (MORAES, 1993) ● Dois autores: (MORAES; SOUZA, 1997) ● Três autores: (DUDZIAK; GABRIEL; VILLELA, 2000...
67 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Observação 8.1.1.2 Quando houver quatro ou mais autores, convém indicar todos. Permite-se q...
No caso das obras sem indicação de autoria, usa-se a primeira palavra em caixa alta seguido de reticências. Exemplo: No te...
Citação de Vídeo 69 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações “Para os físicos, descobrir essa teoria que une Relatividade Geral e Mecân...
Citação de Vídeo 70 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Uma maneira de chamar o autor para o texto e usar a citação de vídeo O fís...
Citações Diretas com erros ortográficos devem ser corrigidas no momento de sua transcrição? “Nietzsche tomou a vontade de ...
“Nietzsche tomou a vontade de poder como base para uma moral pretensiosamente superior, a moral dos senhores: bom é o que ...
Citação de fontes obtida por informação verbal 73 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações
CITAÇÃO DE ENTIDADES (autor) 74 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Qual a identificação correta da citação em que a autoria é IBG...
O que Diz a NBR 6023 – Norma de Referência? 75 NBR 6023 - 2002 8.1.2 Autor entidade As obras de responsabilidade de entida...
76 Regra Geral: Entrada diretamente pelo nome pelo qual é predominantemente identificada. Exemplos: Fundação Getúlio Varga...
CITAÇÃO DE ENTIDADES (autor) 77 Qual a identificação correta da citação em que a autoria é IBGE no ano de 2018: a) (IBGE, ...
Sistema de chamada 78 Quando houver coincidência de sobrenomes de autores diferentes, acrescentam-se as iniciais de seus p...
Diversas obras do mesmo autor citada simultaneamente (mesmo ano) 79 NaREFERÊNCIA Regra 6.1. 3 da NBR 10520 As citações de ...
Alfabetação 80 Como seria a chamada de uma citação direta deste trecho da obra de Gabriel Garcia Marquez? “Naquela noite i...
GARCIA MARQUEZ, Gabriel. Cem anos de solidão. 35. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Dom Quixote, 1998. ISBN 85-01-01207-6. Os nomes de o...
Alfabetação - Nomes espanhóis ou hispânicos 82 Nome autor Na citação Na referência Carlos Matus (chileno) (MATUS ROMO, 199...
Como saber entrada correta de autoria 83 https://authorities.loc.gov/ http://acervo.bn.br/sophia_web/index.html
NBR 10520 / 2002 Citações • a) Supressões: [...] • b) Interpolações, acréscimos ou comentários: [ ] • c) Ênfase ou destaqu...
Norma de citação - NBR 10520 86 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Citação com supressão, interpolações e comentários  De acordo com a r...
Norma de citação - NBR 10520 87 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Citação com supressão, interpolações e comentários  De acordo com a r...
Norma de citação - NBR 10520 88 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Citação com supressão, interpolações e comentários  De acordo com a r...
Norma de citação - NBR 10520 89 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Aqui um exemplo com os três juntos Os protestantes nos dizem [...] que...
NBR 10520 / 2002 Citações 90 Notas de rodapé Notas de referência Notas explicativas A primeira citação de uma obra, em not...
https://www.tineye.com/ NBR 10520 91 OBS: Uso de IMAGENS estão sujeitas a direitos autorais. Encare imagens como sendo cit...
Outras informações: As referências continuam alinhadas a margem esquerda (ou seja, NÃO JUSTIFICADO), “separadas entre si p...
AS REFERÊNCIAS AO FINAL DO TRABALHO SÃO JUSTIFICADAS? ABNT NBR 6023:2018 94
REGRA 6.3 da NBR 6023 “As referências devem ser elaboradas em espaço simples, alinhadas à margem esquerda do texto e separ...
https://youtu.be/a03LlbZbIho
Playlist de Referências - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhuBfjHPLt5URBQGnLuZYpmZqqBpKPyIc
COMO EVITAR PLÁGIOS? +
CONCEITOS 99 Citações - “Menção de uma informação extraída de outra fonte” (ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS, 2002...
REFERÊNCIAS ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS. NBR 10520: Informação e documentação – Citações em documentos – Apre...
Tack så mycket
Apresentação sobre como utilizar as normas da ABNT para evitar plágio

  1. 1. COMO EVITAR PLÁGIO EM TCCS UTILIZANDO AS NORMAS DE CITAÇÃO E REFERÊNCIA DA ABNT DINIZ, Marcelo Neves. Como evitar plágio em TCCs utilizando as normas de citação e referência da ABNT. Palmas, TO; Buriticupu, MA [on-line]: [s.n], 28 out. 2020. 101 slides, extensão PPTX., il., color., 25.4 x 14.2 cm. (IFMA Campus Buriticupu. Semana Nacional do Livro e da Biblioteca, 26 a 29 de outubro). Design da capa: Fábio José Ferreira. Marcelo Diniz Bibliotecário Documentalista Campus Buriticupu Biblioteca Chico Mendes Semana Nacional do Livro e da Biblioteca - 26 a 29 de outubro de 2020 Maranhão
  2. 2. Quem sou eu? Marcelo Neves Diniz Experiências Bacharel em Biblioteconomia – UFMA Esp. Docência no Ensino Superior Aluno Especial Mestrado Profnit - UFT (2020) 2
  3. 3. SUMÁRIO Conhecendo a ABNT Plágio Acadêmico NBR 10520 NBR 6023 /2018
  4. 4. 4 CONHECENDO A ABNT
  5. 5. Até os anos 30 (2 institutos normativos no Brasil) RJ SP
  6. 6. 28 set. 1940 – Fundada durante a 3ª reunião de Laboratórios de Materiais de Ensaios.
  7. 7. +- 309 Comitês e Comissões de Estudo Especial 1 Mineração e metalurgia 2 Construção civil 3 Eletricidade 5 Automotivos 8 Aeronáutica e espaço 10 Química 13 Bebidas 14 ABNT/CB-014 - Comitê Brasileiro de Informação e Documentação (30 NORMAS) 35 Alumínio 26 Odonto-médico-hospitalar, etc.
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. ➢ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações* ➢NBR-15287-2011 - Projeto de Pesquisa ➢NBR 6021 -2015 - Publicação periódica científica impressa ➢NBR 6022 - 2003 - Artigo em publicação periódica científica impressa ➢NBR 6023 - 2018 - Referências ➢NBR 6024 - 2012 - Numeração Progressiva ➢NBR 6027 - 2012 - Sumário ➢NBR 6028 - 2003 - Resumo* ➢NBR 6032 - 1989 - Abreviação de títulos de periódicos e publicações seriadas ➢NBR 6034 - 2005 - Índice ➢NBR 10719 - 1989 - Relatórios técnico científicos ➢NBR12676 - 1992 - Métodos para análise de documentos - Determinação de seus assuntos e seleção de termos de indexação ➢NBR 14724 - 2011 - Trabalhos acadêmicos ➢Normas tabular IBGE** 9 ABNT/CB-014 - Comitê Brasileiro de Informação e Documentação
  10. 10. NORMALIZAÇÃO OU NORMATIZAÇÃO? 10 📖
  11. 11. Enquanto no português de Portugal usa-se normativizar, em lugar de normatizar 11 👉 No Brasil, em Biblioteconomia, por influência da ABNT, usa-se NORMALIZAÇÃO em lugar de normatização NORMATIZAÇÃO - Elaborar normas; NORMALIZAÇÃO - Aplica as normas criadas. Utilização das normas.
  12. 12. 12
  13. 13. Plágio – do latim plagium (roubo) hist. Roma antiga - cometia plágio quem roubava escravos dos outros ou vendia homens livres como escravos. Plagiários – homem que roubava ou sequestravam homens e vendiam com escravos Fonte: NASCENTES, Antenor. Dicionário etimológico da língua portuguesa. Rio de Janeiro: Livraria Acadêmica, 1955. p. 402-403 13
  14. 14. 14 Plágio acadêmico se configura quando se utiliza a ideia, conceitos frases de outro autor sem dar-lhe o devido crédito ou referenciar sua fonte. Configura uma violação de diretos autorais de outrem. Fonte: Gustavo Martinez - inggmartinez - creativecommons.org
  15. 15. 15 https://youtu.be/LJ2N4w5NWrk
  16. 16. Tipos de Plágio ● Paráfrase Direto ou integral – Cópia ou transcrição completa de uma fonte sem usar citações ou referenciar autor. (GARSCHAGEN, 2006; KIRKPATRICK, 2003) ● Plágio Parcial – Cópia de algumas frases ou parágrafos de diversas fontes. (GARSCHAGEN, 2006) ● Plágio conceitual – Apropriação de um ou vários conceitos ou de teoria que o plagiador apresenta como fosse de sua autoria. ● Plágio consentido ou conluio – Artigos, trabalhos feitos por outro ou comprados (GARCIA, 2006) ● Falsa autoria – Inclusão de indivíduos que não contribuiu para o trabalho (IMRAN, 2010) 16
  17. 17. Plágios Famosos 17
  18. 18. 19 https://globoplay.globo.com/v/7609986/
  19. 19. 20 anos antes 20 Tese sobre a História dos Jogos Olímpicos que fez pela Universidade de Budapeste. 180 das 215 páginas são iguais https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6HJU5-bBGk
  20. 20. 21
  21. 21. 22https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3Nvj5HEN3w
  22. 22. 23 Enforcado no centro do Riken (Instituto de pesquisa científica) na cidade de Kobe no Japão. Passou um mês internado – estresse psicológico Dois trabalhos na revista Nature (britânica) foram publicados em janeiro e retirados em julho por ter dados contestados. Uma das notas, endereçada a Haruko Obokata (Bióloga), dizia: “Certifique- se de reproduzir as células STAP”. O Instituto Riken depois responsabilizou Obokata por falsificar dados.
  23. 23. COLA 24 O QUE LEVA UMA PESSOA A COMETER PLÁGIO? “A cola vai desde o conceito de burla, transgressão e cooperação até a cópia integral de trabalhos de terceiros, o plágio” (PIMENTA, 2010 apud VELUDO- DE-OLIVEIRA et al, 2014, p. 75) DEBATE Fonte: gratispng
  24. 24. 25 Desafio de Citações famosas e seus autores
  25. 25. A Ilustração a seguir traz uma “citação”. Você consegue identificar se existe algum problema na mesma? 26
  26. 26. 27
  27. 27. 28 Gunnar Karl Myrdal
  28. 28. “Um País se faz com homens e livros” 29 Monteiro Lobato Max Perkins Ziraldo Guimarães Rosa A B C D
  29. 29. “Um País se faz com homens e livros” (LOBATO, 1932) REFERÊNCIA LOBATO, Monteiro. América. São Paulo: Companhia Editora Nacional, 1932, 254 p. 30 C
  30. 30. “Posso não concordar com o que disseres, mas defenderei até a morte o seu direito de dizê-lo.” 31 Søren Kierkegaard Voltaire Arthur Schopenhauer Stephen G. Tallentyre A B C D
  31. 31. Será????? 32
  32. 32. REFERÊNCIA TALLENTYRE, S. G. The friends of Voltaire. London: Smith Elder, 1906. 303 p. Disponível em: https://archive.org/stream/friendsofvoltair00hallrich#page/198/mode/2up. Acesso em: 6 out. 2017. Na verdade é de Evelyn Beatrice Hall que escrevia sob o pseudônimo de Stephen G. Tallentyre 33 D
  33. 33. "A vingança é um prato que se pode comer frio." 34 Francis Bacon James Payn William Shakespeare Ditado Popular Português A B C D
  34. 34. Referência PAYN, James. A Modern Dick Whittington. New York: John A. Taylor And Company, 1892. 334 p. Disponível em: https://archive.org/stream/moderndickwhitti00payn_0#page/136/mode/2up. Acesso em: 6 out. 2017. - “[…] vengeance is a dish that can be eaten cold” (PAYN, 1892, p. 136) 35 B
  35. 35. “Boi, boi, boi Boi da cara preta Pega esta menina que tem medo de careta” 36 Dorival Caymmi Luiz Gonzaga Vinicius de Moraes Folclore Brasileiro A B C D
  36. 36. 1957. Dorival Caymmi. - Acalanto (Dorival Caymmi) Lado A 1960. Eu não tenho onde morar. 4 faixa - Acalanto (Dorival Caymmi) 1960. Dorival Caymmi e Nana Caymmi. lado B - Acalanto (Dorival Caymmi) 1973. Caymmi também é de rancho. Faixa 12 1984. Setenta anos. 1985. Caymmi, som, imagem, magia. DISCO 1. Faixa 15 1986. Caymmi's grandes amigos. Faixa 7. 1987. Dori, Nana, Danilo e Dorival Caymmi. Faixa 8. 1993. Meus momentos. Faixa 9 REFERENCIA CAYMMI, Dorival. Acalanto. In: ____. Eu não tenho onde morar. [S.l]: MVE, 1960. 1 disco sonoro, faixa 4 (3 min 18 seg). Disponível em: http://www.deezer.com/br/album/7434665. Acesso em: 11 out. 2017. 37 A
  37. 37. “A bomba não admite que ninguém se dê ao luxo de morrer de câncer” 38 Adolf Hitler Carlos Drummond de Andrade Kim Jong-un Julius Robert Oppenheimer A B C D
  38. 38. REFERENCIAS ANDRADE, Carlos Drummond de. Lição de coisas. São Paulo: Companhia das Letras, 2012. ISBN 978-85-359-2165-6 CITAÇÃO “A bomba não admite que ninguém se dê ao luxo de morrer de câncer” (ANDRADE, 2012) POEMA - A bomba 39 B
  39. 39. “A palavra é uma arma que pode ser bem ou mal usada: a culpa do crime nunca é da faca”. 40 Olavo BilacEdmund HusserlEduardo GaleanoRonald de Chevalier A B C D
  40. 40. REFERENCIA GALEANO, Eduardo. A descoberta da América (que ainda não houve). 2. ed. Porto Alegre: Editora da Universidade/UFRGS, 1990. (Série Síntese Universitária). “A palavra é uma arma que pode ser bem ou mal usada: a culpa do crime nunca é da faca”. (GALEANO, 1990) 41 B
  41. 41. “Políticos e fraldas devem ser trocados de tempos em tempos pelo mesmo motivo” Eça de Queirós Gonçalves Dias Mário Quintana Apócrifo A B C D
  42. 42. SERÁ?
  43. 43. Texto sem autoria Apócrifo D
  44. 44. “Pobre México. Tão longe de Deus e tão perto dos Estados Unidos” “Pobre México, tan lejos de Dios y tan cerca de Estados Unidos” / Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United States! Sebastián Lerdo de Tejada - presidente do México entre 1872 e 1876 Donald Trump 45º presidente dos Estados Unidos Nemesio García Naranjo - Intelectual mexicano e Diretor do jornal La Tribuna Porfirio Díaz - presidente do México 1876 a 1880 e 1884 a 1911 A B C D
  45. 45. “Pobre México, tan lejos de Dios y tan cerca de Estados Unidos” / Poor Mexico, so far from God and so close to the United States! Nemesio García Naranjo - Intelectual mexicano e Diretor do jornal La Tribuna 1883-1962 Atribuída a Porfirio Díaz (1830 a 1915), que de fato citou a frase, mas a mesma foi dita antes por Nemesio García Naranjo intelectual de Monterrey, jornalista, deputado federal, diretor do jornal La Tribuna e colaborador do Semanário Siempre. C
  46. 46. “Só os mortos conhecem o fim da guerra” George Santayana Sun TzuPlatão James Joyce A B C D
  47. 47. SERÁ?
  48. 48. SANTAYANA, George. Soliloquies in England: and Later Soliloquies. New York: Charles Scribners Sons, 1922. Disponível em: https://archive.org/details/soliloquiesinen00santgoog/page/n116. Acesso em: 12 ago. 2019. “[...] only the dead have seen the end of war” (SANTAYANA, 1922, p. 102) no livro “Solilóquios na Inglaterra” “Só os mortos conhecem o fim da guerra” D
  49. 49. 50 É preciso buscar as fontes precisas para fazer citações corretamente. Assim evitamos plágios. (Paulo Freire, 1996) Na página 26 do pdf “É fundamental diminuir a distância entre o que se diz e o que se faz, de tal forma que, num dado momento, a tua fala seja a tua prática”.
  50. 50. QUAIS AS NORMAS SE DEVE UTILIZAR PARA EVITAR PLÁGIO EM TRABALHOS? 51 NBR 10520 e NBR 6023 “Baião de dois dos trabalhos científicos” (DINIZ, 2018)
  51. 51. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 52
  52. 52. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 53 CONCEITO “Menção de uma informação extraída de outra fonte” (ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS, 2002, p. 1)
  53. 53. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações CARACTERÍSTICAS ➢Respaldar o trabalho científico; ➢Exemplificar pontos de vista sobre o assunto de sua pesquisa; ➢Garantir a ética– não usar ideias e conceitos de outrem sem menção do autor (Evitar plágio); ➢Evitar o autoplágio, que embora não seja crime é antiético; ➢Seguem a mesma entrada das referências; ➢Podem aparecer “no texto” ou “em notas de rodapé” (dependendo do sistema de chamada). 54
  54. 54. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 55 TIPOS ● citação direta (ipsis litteris): Transcrição textual de parte da obra do autor consultado (até 3 linhas entre “ ” - Acima de 3 linhas, recuo 4cm). ● citação indireta: Texto baseado na obra do autor consultado. ● citação de citação: Citação direta ou indireta de um texto em que não se teve acesso ao original. (ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS, 2002, p. 2)
  55. 55. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 56 Os elétrons são carregados eletricamente, como seu nome sugere. A carga é arbitrariamente chamada negativa. Os elétrons determinam as propriedades químicas do átomo, o brilho do ouro, a sensação fria do ferro, a estrutura cristalina do diamante de carbono. Bem dentro do átomo, escondido além da nuvem de elétrons, está o núcleo, em geral composto de prótons carregados positivamente e nêutrons, eletricamente neutros. Os átomos são muito pequenos — uma centena de bilhão deles de lado a lado seria do tamanho da ponta do seu dedo mínimo. (SAGAN, 1980, p. 218) As citações diretas com mais de três linhas (citações longas) devem ser recuadas 4 cm da margem esquerda com letra menor (recomenda-se fonte 10) que a utilizada, sem aspas e em espaço simples. Citação Longa 4 cm ____________ Citação direta (ipsis litteris) Citação Curta – No texto Para Nietzsche a conduta moral só era necessária ao fraco, uma vez que visa a permitir que este impeça a auto realização do mais forte. Assim, o bom é o que fortalece. “Nietzsche tomou a vontade de poder como base para uma moral pretensiosamente superior [...]” (TUGENDHAT, 2000, p. 234). Citação no texto REFERÊNCIAS SAGAN, Carl. Cosmos. São Paulo: Editora Francisco Alves, 1980. 345 p. TUNGENDHAT, Ernest. Lições sobre ética. 4. ed. Petrópolis: Vozes, 2000. 430 p.
  56. 56. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 57 Citação indireta Sobre a invenção da imprensa, como conta Sagan (1980, p. 281), por volta de 1450, haviam dezenas de milhares de incunábulos no continente europeu, no entanto praticamente a mesma quantidade já existia na China, no ano 100 a. C. Porventura, 50 anos após a invenção dos tipos móveis, ou seja, em 1500, já existiam cerca de dez milhões de livros impressos. Era a gêneses do aprendizado para quem soubesse ler. Na referência: SAGAN, Carl. Cosmos. São Paulo: Editora Francisco Alves, 1980. 345 p.
  57. 57. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 58 Citação de citação Leedy (1988 apud RICHARDSON, 1991, p. 417) compartilha deste ponto de vista ao afirmar “Os estudantes estão enganados quando acreditam que eles estão fazendo pesquisa, quando de fato eles estão apenas transferindo informação factual [...]”. Referência: RICHARDSON, Joan. Even high school students can do real research. Catholic Library World, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, v. 62, n. 6, p. 414-418, maio/jun. 1991. ISSN-0008- 820X. Obra não consultada Obra consultadaObra consultada Citado por
  58. 58. 59 QUANTO A LOCALIZAÇÃO - As citações podem aparecer ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações b) em notas de rodapé Nestes termos afirma o autor a que "Todos os seres saudáveis tinham, em certas ocasiões, desejado mais ou menos, a morte das pessoas que amavam". (CAMUS, 1982, p. 37). a) no texto; Nestes termos afirma o autor a que "Todos os seres saudáveis tinham, em certas ocasiões, desejado mais ou menos, a morte das pessoas que amavam” ¹³ No rodapé da página. ¹³ CAMUS, Albert. O Estrangeiro. São Paulo: Abril Cultural, 1982. Na lista de referências: CAMUS, Albert. O Estrangeiro. São Paulo: Abril Cultural, 1982
  59. 59. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 60 Quantas linhas tem a citação direta no texto? 3? ou 4?
  60. 60. Quantas linhas tem a citação? CURSOR E ENTER ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 61
  61. 61. ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 62
  62. 62. 63 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Quando a citação é indireta, a indicação da página é opcional? ( ) SIM ( ) NÃO Regra 5.1 da NBR 10520 “Nas citações indiretas, a indicação da(s) página(s) consultada(s) é opcional.” (DINIZ, 2018, p. 25) (DINIZ, 2018) ou X
  63. 63. 64 Regras gerais de apresentação das Citações ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações  Dependendo do documento pesquisado, as citações, de maneira geral, devem ser figuradas pelo nome do autor, pela instituição, responsável ou título (dependendo a forma correta de entrada da indicação de responsabilidade da Referência);  Devem vir separadas por vírgula o autor, ano e o número de páginas: (SOBRENOME, ANO, p. 5).  Já quando apresentado mais de um autor, separar, os mesmos, por ponto e vírgula (SOBRENOME; SOBRENOME; SOBRENOME, ANO, p. 5).  Quando a citação é indireta, a indicação da página é opcional (Regra 5.1 da NBR 10520).  Devem ser apresentadas tipograficamente em letras MAIÚSCULAS e minúsculas quando sua indicação de responsabilidade é mencionada no texto. EX: Como diria Rousseau (2001, p. 139-140) “O homem sociável, sempre fora de si, não sabe viver senão na opinião dos outros, e é, por assim dizer, exclusivamente do seu julgamento que tira o sentimento de sua própria existência”.  E quando a autoria não for mencionada no texto, a mesma deve figurar em letras MAIÚSCULAS dentro dos parênteses. EX: “O homem sociável, sempre fora de si, não sabe viver senão na opinião dos outros, e é, por assim dizer, exclusivamente do seu julgamento que tira o sentimento de sua própria existência” (ROUSSEAU, 2001, p. 139-140).
  64. 64. 6 Quanto ao Sistema de Chamada - pode ser 65 ● Numeração única e consecutiva em algarismos arábicos remetendo à lista de referências ao final mesma ordem em que aparecem no texto; ● O sistema numérico não deve ser utilizado quando há notas de rodapé; ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações NUMÉRICO AUTOR-DATA 6.1 Numérico Diz Rui Barbosa: “A mulher é a síntese de todas as perfeições”¹³ Diz Rui Barbosa: “A mulher é a síntese de todas as perfeições” (13) ouEX: 6.2.2 A indicação da numeração pode ser feita entre parênteses, alinhada ao texto, ou situada pouco acima da linha do texto em expoente à linha do mesmo, após a pontuação que fecha a citação.
  65. 65. Exemplos ● Um autor: (MORAES, 1993) ● Dois autores: (MORAES; SOUZA, 1997) ● Três autores: (DUDZIAK; GABRIEL; VILLELA, 2000) ● Mais de três autores: (BELKIN et al., 1982, p. 76)* ● Entrada pelo título: (O DESENVOLVIMENTO..., 1998) ● Entidade: (COMISSÃO DAS COMUNIDADES EUROPÉIAS, 2002) 66 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 6.2 Sistema de Chamada Autor-data Autor (data, p. x.) (AUTOR, data, p. x.)
  66. 66. 67 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Observação 8.1.1.2 Quando houver quatro ou mais autores, convém indicar todos. Permite-se que se indique apenas o primeiro, seguido da expressão et al. Por força da regra 8.1.1.2 da NBR 6023 deve haver uma alteração na indicação de responsabilidade de citações com mais de 3 autores. Exemplo de referencia com mais de 3 autores, onde pode-se indicar todos: TAYLOR, Robert; LEVINE, Denis; MARCELLIN-LITTLE, Denis; MILLIS, Darryl. Reabilitação e fisioterapia na prática de pequenos animais. São Paulo: Roca, 2008. Então a citação ficaria: (TAYLOR; LEVINE; MARCELLIN-LITTLE; MILLIS, 2008) O “et al” agora é opcional
  67. 67. No caso das obras sem indicação de autoria, usa-se a primeira palavra em caixa alta seguido de reticências. Exemplo: No texto: ● "As IES implementarão mecanismos democráticos [...], levando em conta seus objetivos institucionais e seus compromissos para com a sociedade“ (ANTEPROJETO..., 1987, p. 55). Na lista de referências: ● ANTEPROJETO de lei. Estudos e debates, Brasília, DF,. n. 13, p. 51-60, jan. 1987. Citação Sem Autoria ou Indicação de Responsabilidade 68 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações
  68. 68. Citação de Vídeo 69 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações “Para os físicos, descobrir essa teoria que une Relatividade Geral e Mecânica Quântica é o Santo Graal, porque esta base dar-nos-ia uma única teoria matemática que descreveria todas as forças que governam o universo”. (O UNIVERSO..., 2013, 14 min 04 s) Na regra 7.13.1 da norma de REFERÊNCIA 6023, diz: “Os elementos essenciais são: título, diretor e/ou produtor, local, empresa produtora ou distribuidora, data e especificação do suporte em unidades físicas. Quando necessário, acrescentam-se elementos complementares à referência para melhor identificar o documento”. Citação
  69. 69. Citação de Vídeo 70 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Uma maneira de chamar o autor para o texto e usar a citação de vídeo O físico norte-americano Brian Greene relata que, “Para os físicos, descobrir essa teoria que une Relatividade Geral e Mecânica Quântica é o Santo Graal, porque esta base dar-nos-ia uma única teoria matemática que descreveria todas as forças que governam o universo”. (O UNIVERSO..., 2013, 14 min 04 s) Na referência O UNIVERSO Elegante: cordas, a resposta Ep. 2. Diretor: Joseph McMaster, Julia Cort. Apresentador: Brian Greene. Elenco: Amanda Peet, Cumrun Vafa, Edward Witten, Gabriele Veneziano, John Schwarz, Joseph Lykken, Leonard Susskind, Maria Spiropulu, Michael B. Green, Michael Duff, Steven Weinberg, Walter Lewin. [Estados Unidos]: NOVA/PBS, 2013. 1 video (56 min), son., color. Publicado pelo canal Blue Dot. Disponível em: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIIbKuQb5AE. Acesso em: 7 maio 2019.
  70. 70. Citações Diretas com erros ortográficos devem ser corrigidas no momento de sua transcrição? “Nietzsche tomou a vontade de poder como base para uma moral pretensiosamente superior, a moral dos senhores: bom é o que fortalese aos mais nobres” (TUGENDHAT, 2000, p. 234) Erros Ortográficos em Citações Diretas 71
  71. 71. “Nietzsche tomou a vontade de poder como base para uma moral pretensiosamente superior, a moral dos senhores: bom é o que fortalese [sic] aos mais nobres” (TUGENDHAT, 2000, p. 234) Erros Ortográficos em Citações Diretas ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações 72 [sic] = Assim mesmo advérbio latino sic = sic erat scriptum
  72. 72. Citação de fontes obtida por informação verbal 73 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações
  73. 73. CITAÇÃO DE ENTIDADES (autor) 74 ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações Qual a identificação correta da citação em que a autoria é IBGE no ano de 2018: “Em agosto, o setor de serviços cresceu 1,2% frente ao mês anterior, após também avançar em junho (4,9%) e recuar 2% em julho (série com ajuste sazonal)” (AUTOR, 2018) a) (IBGE, 2018) b) (INSTITUTO BRASILEIRO DE GEOGRAFIA E ESTATÍSTICA, 2018) c) (BRASIL, 2018) d) (Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística, 2018)
  74. 74. O que Diz a NBR 6023 – Norma de Referência? 75 NBR 6023 - 2002 8.1.2 Autor entidade As obras de responsabilidade de entidade (órgãos governamentais, empresas, associações, congressos, seminários etc.) têm entrada, de modo geral, pelo seu próprio nome, por extenso. NBR 6023 - 2018  ABNT 10520- 2002 – Citações ABNT 6023 – 2018 – Referências
  75. 75. 76 Regra Geral: Entrada diretamente pelo nome pelo qual é predominantemente identificada. Exemplos: Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Unesco, Banco do Brasil RECOMENDAÇÕES DA BIBLIOTECA NACIONAL PARA USO DE SIGLAS Não usar siglas para os seguintes tipos de entidades: Bancos; Comissões e Conselhos, com exceção para o CNPq; Congressos; Escolas, Faculdades e Universidades; Entidades que entram subordinadamente; Entidades governamentais a nível estadual ou municipal. Exceções: Unesco, Aslib, Euratom, Hertis, Rateksa etc. Entidades governamentais federais que entram por sigla: AÇOMINAS, ARSA, BINAGRI, BRASPETRO, CAESA, CEBRAE, CENAFOR, CIBRAZEN, CNPq, COBAL, CODEBAR, CODEVASF, COFAVI, COSIM, COSIPA, DATAPREV, DOCEGEO, DOCENAVE, ELETROBRAS, ELETRONORTE, ELETROSUL, EMBRAER, EMBRAFILME, EMBRAMEC, EMBRAPA, EMBRATEL, EMBRATER, EMBRATUR, ENASA, ENGEFER, ESCELSA, FENAME, FERTIBRAS, FIBASE, FINAME, FINEP, FRANAVE, FUNABEM, FUNAI, FUNARTE, FUNDACENTRO, FUNRURAL, FUNTEVE, GEIPOT, IAPAS, IBAMA, IBBD, IBGE, IBICT, IMBEL, INAMPS, INCRA, INEP, INMETRO, INPS, INTERBRAS, IPEA, LLOYDBRAS, MOBRAL, NUCLAN, NUCLEBRAS, NUCLEMON, NUCLEN, NUCLEP, NUCLET, PETROBRAS, PETROQUISA, RADIOBRAS, SEBRAE (além de SEBRAE/AM, SEBRAE/BA, SEBRAE/CE, SEBRAE/DF, SEBRAE/MG, SEBRAE/MS, SEBRAE/MT, SEBRAE/PB, SEBRAE/PE, SEBRAE/PI, SEBRAE/PR, SEBRAE/RJ, SEBRAE/RO, SEBRAE/RR, SEBRAE/RS, SEBRAE/SP e SEBRAE/TO), SERPRO, SIDERBRAS, SUDAM, SUDECO, SUDENE, SUDEPE, SUDESUL, SUDHEVEA, SUFRAMA, SUNAB, SUNAMAN, SUSEP, TASA, TELEBRAS, TERMISA, USIBA, USIMINAS, VALEFERTIL, VALEP, BIREME, SENAC, SENAI, SENAR, SESC, SESI, SUCESU. O que Dizem as regras de catalogação? BN, AACR, LC
  76. 76. CITAÇÃO DE ENTIDADES (autor) 77 Qual a identificação correta da citação em que a autoria é IBGE no ano de 2018: a) (IBGE, 2018) b) (INSTITUTO BRASILEIRO DE GEOGRAFIA E ESTATÍSTICA, 2018) c) (BRASIL, 2018) d) (Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística, 2018) ABNT 10520- 2002 – Citações ABNT 6023 – 2018 – Referências
  77. 77. Sistema de chamada 78 Quando houver coincidência de sobrenomes de autores diferentes, acrescentam-se as iniciais de seus prenomes: se mesmo assim existir coincidência, colocam-se os prenomes por extenso. Exemplo: (BARBOSA, C., 1958) (BARBOSA, O., 1958) (BARBOSA, Cássio, 1965) (BARBOSA, Celso, 1965) Mesmo Sobrenome, Mesmo ano, Autores diferentes Nome com iniciais diferentes Nome com iniciais iguais ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações
  78. 78. Diversas obras do mesmo autor citada simultaneamente (mesmo ano) 79 NaREFERÊNCIA Regra 6.1. 3 da NBR 10520 As citações de diversos documentos de um mesmo autor, publicados num mesmo ano, são distinguidas pelo acréscimo de letras minúsculas, em ordem alfabética, após a data e sem espacejamento, conforme a lista de referências. ABNT 10520- 2002 – Citações ABNT 6023 – 2018 – Referências
  79. 79. Alfabetação 80 Como seria a chamada de uma citação direta deste trecho da obra de Gabriel Garcia Marquez? “Naquela noite interminável, enquanto o Coronel Gerineldo Márquez evocava as suas tardes mortas no quarto de costura de Amaranta, o Coronel Aureliano Buendía arranhou durante muitas horas, tentando rompê-la, a dura casca da sua solidão” A. (Gabriel Garcia Marquez, 1998, p. 105) B. (Garcia Marquez, 1998, p. 105) C. (MARQUEZ, 1998, p. 105) D. (MARQUEZ, 1998) E. (GARCIA MARQUEZ, 1998, p. 105) F. (Marquez, 1998, p. 105) ABNT 10520- 2002 - Citações
  80. 80. GARCIA MARQUEZ, Gabriel. Cem anos de solidão. 35. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Dom Quixote, 1998. ISBN 85-01-01207-6. Os nomes de origem espanhola são registrados pelo penúltimo sobrenome Alfabetação 81 ABNT 6023- 2002 - Referências Veja Regra 8.1.1.3 da NBR 6023 - 2018
  81. 81. Alfabetação - Nomes espanhóis ou hispânicos 82 Nome autor Na citação Na referência Carlos Matus (chileno) (MATUS ROMO, 1993) ou Matus Romo (1993) MATUS ROMO, Carlos. Política, planejamento & governo. Brasília, DF: IPEA, 1993. 2 v. (Série IPEA, 143). Gabriel Garcia Marquez (colombiano) (GARCIA MARQUEZ, 1998) ou Garcia Marquez (1998) GARCIA MARQUEZ, Gabriel. Cem anos de solidão. 35. ed. Rio de Janeiro: Dom Quixote, 1998. Federico García Lorca (espanhol) (GARCIA LORCA, 2009) ou Garcia Lorca (2009) GARCIA LORCA, Federico. A casa de Bernarda Alba: drama de mulheres em vilarejos da Espanha. São Paulo: Imprensa Oficial, 2009. 100 p. Jorge Luis Borges (argentino) (BORGES, 1985) ou Borges (1985) BORGES, Jorge Luis. Buda. 2. ed São Paulo: Difel, 1985. 103 p. Ricardo Eliécer Neftalí Reyes Basoalto (chileno) pseudônimo Pablo Neruda (NERUDA, 1980) ou Neruda (1980) NERUDA, Pablo. 20 poemas de amor e uma canção desesperada. 7. ed. Rio de Janeiro: J. Olympio, 1980. 75 p.
  82. 82. Como saber entrada correta de autoria 83 https://authorities.loc.gov/ http://acervo.bn.br/sophia_web/index.html
  83. 83. 84
  84. 84. NBR 10520 / 2002 Citações • a) Supressões: [...] • b) Interpolações, acréscimos ou comentários: [ ] • c) Ênfase ou destaque: grifo ou negrito ou itálico 85 Vamos aos Exemplos Regra – 5.4 - Como indicar supressões, interpolações, acréscimos, ênfase ou destaque?
  85. 85. Norma de citação - NBR 10520 86 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Citação com supressão, interpolações e comentários  De acordo com a regra 5.4 da NBR 10520, é preciso indicar, quando necessário, supressões, comentários, ênfase ou destaques da seguinte forma: a) supressões [...] Kepler tinha descoberto que Marte girava em torno do céu não em círculo, mas em uma elipse. [...], se Tycho tivesse incitado o estudo do movimento de Vênus, talvez Kepler nunca tivesse descoberto as órbitas verdadeiras dos planetas. Neste tipo de órbita, o Sol não está no centro, mas sim em um dos focos da elipse. Quando um determinado planeta está mais próximo do Sol, ele aumenta de velocidade, quando mais distante, ela diminui. Este movimento é a razão pela qual descrevemos os planetas como caindo sempre em direção, mas nunca atingindo o Sol. (SAGAN, 1980, p. 62). As supressões são utilizadas para suprimir parte do texto nas citações diretas
  86. 86. Norma de citação - NBR 10520 87 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Citação com supressão, interpolações e comentários  De acordo com a regra 5.4 da NBR 10520, é preciso indicar, quando necessário, supressões, comentários, ênfase ou destaques da seguinte forma: b) interpolações, acréscimos ou comentários: [ ] Aqui você pode fazer acréscimos, comentários ou intercalar durante as citações utilizando seu texto/ palavra entre colchetes [ ]. “Matar não quer dizer a gente pegar revólver de Buck Jones [ator americano de filmes de cowboy] e fazer bum! Não é isso. A gente mata no coração. Vai deixando de querer bem. E um dia a pessoa morreu”. (VASCONCELOS, 1968, p. 72) VASCONCELOS, José Mauro de. O meu pé de laranja lima. São Paulo, Editora Melhoramentos, 1968.
  87. 87. Norma de citação - NBR 10520 88 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Citação com supressão, interpolações e comentários  De acordo com a regra 5.4 da NBR 10520, é preciso indicar, quando necessário, supressões, comentários, ênfase ou destaques da seguinte forma: c) ênfase ou destaque: grifo ou negrito ou itálico. Kepler tinha descoberto que Marte girava em torno do céu não em círculo, mas em uma elipse. Os outros planetas apresentam órbitas bem menos elípticas, e se Tycho tivesse incitado o estudo do movimento de Vênus, talvez Kepler nunca tivesse descoberto as órbitas verdadeiras dos planetas. Neste tipo de órbita, o Sol não está no centro, mas sim em um dos focos da elipse. Quando um determinado planeta está mais próximo do Sol, ele aumenta de velocidade, quando mais distante, ela diminui. Este movimento é a razão pela qual descrevemos os planetas como caindo sempre em direção, mas nunca atingindo o Sol. (SAGAN, 1980, p. 62, grifo nosso). SAGAN, Carl. Cosmos. São Paulo: Editora Francisco Alves, 1980. 345 p. Usa-se para algum destaque tipográfico no texto: lembrando que pode ser grifo ou negrito ou itálico.
  88. 88. Norma de citação - NBR 10520 89 Biblioteca Etsus-TO Aqui um exemplo com os três juntos Os protestantes nos dizem [...] que é contrário à vontade de Deus trabalhar aos domingos. Mas os judeus dizem que é nos sábados que a vontade de Deus proíbe trabalhar. O desacordo quanto a essa questão tem persistido por dezenove séculos, e não conheço método algum de terminar esse desacordo, exceto as câmaras de gás de Hitler, o que não seria em geral reconhecido como método legítimo na controvérsia científica. Judeus [...] garante-nos que [Adonai] proíbe carne de porco, mas os hindus dizem que é a carne de vaca que ele proíbe. O desacordo quanto a essa questão fez com que dezenas de milhares de pessoas fossem massacradas nos últimos tempos. Dificilmente se poderia afirmar, portanto, que a vontade de Deus dá base para uma ética objetiva. (RUSSELL, 1977, p. 114 grifo nosso). RUSSELL, Bertrand. Ética e política na sociedade humana. Rio de Janeiro: Zahar, 1977. 226 p. Na ordem: supressão, interpolação e ênfase *Adonai – um dos 72 nomes de Deus na tradição mística judaica.
  89. 89. NBR 10520 / 2002 Citações 90 Notas de rodapé Notas de referência Notas explicativas A primeira citação de uma obra, em nota de rodapé, deve ter sua referência completa. As subsequentes citações da mesma obra podem ser referenciadas de forma abreviada* A expressão apud – citado por, conforme segundo – pode, também ser usada no texto a) Idem – mesmo autor-Id.: b) Ibidem – na mesma obra – Ibid.: c) Opus citatum, opere citato – obra citada – op. cit.: d) Passim – aqui e ali, em diversas passagens – passim: e) Loco citado – no lugar citado – loc. cit.: f) Confira, confronte – cf.: g) Sequentia – seguinte ou que se segue – et seq.: No texto: A norma NBR 10520² está sendo revisada e deve aplicar- se aos novos trabalhos assim que for concluída. No rodapé da página: ² Trata-se da norma de citação em trabalhos acadêmicos.
  90. 90. https://www.tineye.com/ NBR 10520 91 OBS: Uso de IMAGENS estão sujeitas a direitos autorais. Encare imagens como sendo citações. https://search.creativecommons.org/ https://imagefinder.co/ https://www.wylio.com/ https://foter.com/https://canweimage.com/ https://www.gratispng.com/
  91. 91. Outras informações: As referências continuam alinhadas a margem esquerda (ou seja, NÃO JUSTIFICADO), “separadas entre si por uma linha em branco de espaço simples”. Também traz modelos de novos itens informacionais que por vez não existiam em 2002, como referência de redes sociais, Facebook e Twitter, por exemplo. E uma informação que se considera relevante, também existente na norma de 2002, no item 6.9, onde casos omissos devem ser resolvidos utilizando- se o código de catalogação vigente.
  92. 92. AS REFERÊNCIAS AO FINAL DO TRABALHO SÃO JUSTIFICADAS? ABNT NBR 6023:2018 94
  93. 93. REGRA 6.3 da NBR 6023 “As referências devem ser elaboradas em espaço simples, alinhadas à margem esquerda do texto e separadas entre si por uma linha em branco de espaço simples. Quando aparecerem em notas de rodapé, devem ser alinhadas à margem esquerda do texto e, a partir da segunda linha da mesma referência, abaixo da primeira letra da primeira palavra, de forma a destacar o expoente e sem espaço entre elas”.
  94. 94. https://youtu.be/a03LlbZbIho
  95. 95. Playlist de Referências - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLhuBfjHPLt5URBQGnLuZYpmZqqBpKPyIc
  96. 96. COMO EVITAR PLÁGIOS? +
  97. 97. CONCEITOS 99 Citações - “Menção de uma informação extraída de outra fonte” (ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS, 2002, p. 1) Referência - “Conjunto padronizado de elementos descritivos, retirados de um documento, que permite sua identificação individual” (ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS, 2018, p. 3)
  98. 98. REFERÊNCIAS ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS. NBR 10520: Informação e documentação – Citações em documentos – Apresentação. Rio de Janeiro, 2002. 7 p. ASSOCIAÇÃO BRASILEIRA DE NORMAS TÉCNICAS. NBR 6023: Informação e documentação: Referências. 2. ed. Rio de Janeiro, 2018. 68 p. ISBN 978- 85-07-07757-2. BRIQUET de Lemos, bibliotecário, professor e editor. In: SEMINÁRIO DIÁLOGOS BIBLIOO, 2., 2016. Biblioo, Santa Catarina, 22 jun. 2016. 1 vídeo (66 min). Disponível em: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZRnTn6nJBKo. Acesso em: 12 ago. 2019. ESCRITORA que acusou padre Marcelo Rossi de plágio é presa após golpe ser comprovado. Fantástico [Globo]. Edição: Pedro Mendes Levier e Wesley Francisco. 12 maio 2019. 1 vídeo (6 min). Disponível em: https://globoplay.globo.com/v/7609986/. Acesso em: 9 ago. 2019. MARCO Evangelista fala sobre plágio em trabalhos acadêmicos. JAM 1ª edição, Manaus: [Rede Amazônica], 28 set. 2017. 1 vídeo (8 min). Disponível em: https://globoplay.globo.com/v/6181143/. Acesso em: 9 ago. 2019. MINISTRA alemã demite-se por alegado plágio. Euronews (em português), 9 fev. 2013. 1. vídeo (1 min 5 seg). Disponível em: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMyUSvWiqk8. Acesso em: 12 ago. 2019. PLÁGIO no TCC - Os 07 tipos de plágio acadêmico - Como fazer um TCC passo a passo. TCC Prático com André Fontenelle [Canal]. [Produzido por] André Fontenelle. 28 fev. 2018. 1 vídeo (16 min 19 seg). Disponível em: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LJ2N4w5NWrk. Acesso em: 9 ago. 2019. XXIV CURSO de Editoração Científica. Palestrante: Marco Aurelio Cremasco – Unicamp. (23 min até 55 min). In: CURSO DE EDITORAÇÃO CIENTÍFICA, 24., 22 jun. 2016. ABEC Brasil, Publicado em 21 de out de 2016. 1 vídeo (243 min). Disponível em: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vDsjxalnXsg. Acesso em: 12 ago. 2019. VELUDO-DE-OLIVEIRA, Tânia Modesto et al . Cola, plágio e outras práticas acadêmicas desonestas: um estudo quantitativo-descritivo sobre o comportamento de alunos de graduação e pós-graduação da área de negócios. RAM, Rev. Adm. Mackenzie, São Paulo , v. 15, n. 1, p. 73-97, Fev. 2014 . ISSN 1678-6971. DOI: http://dx.doi.org/10.1590/S1678-69712014000100004. Acesso em: http://www.scielo.br/pdf/ram/v15n1/a04v15n1.pdf. Acesso em: 14 ago. 2019.
  99. 99. Tack så mycket

×