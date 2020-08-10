Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO PBN é a sigla que designa um conceito de navegação aérea adotado pela OACI (Doc 96...
A capacidade de navegação RNAV pode ser adquirida por meio do emprego de um dos equipamentos mencionados ou através da com...
Importa destacar que o acrônimo RNAV significa, de forma genérica, “Navegação de Área”, mas também pode ser utilizado como...
Portanto, é importante ficar claro que, apesar de similares, o método RNP requer sistema embarcado de monitoramento e aler...
Nessa perspectiva, em substituição aos conceitos de navegação anteriores, cujos critérios eram baseados em tecnologias esp...
 PRECISÃO - grau de conformidade entre a informação de posição e hora proporcionadas pelo sistema de navegação e a posiçã...
 DISPONIBILIDADE – Indicação de capacidade do sistema em proporcionar informações idôneas dentro de uma determinada zona ...
 FUNCIONALIDADE – Capacidade do sistema em permitir a interação da tripulação com os equipamentos requeridos para a naveg...
A Navegação Baseada em Desempenho (PBN) pode ser empregada durante a fase do voo em rota ou na execução de procedimentos d...
Conforme mencionado, a Navegação com Base em Desempenho (PBN) compreende as especificações de navegação RNAV (Navegação de...
Fonte: Mecânicos de Plantão, 2020. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

003 pbn introducao

21 views

Published on

003 pbn introducao

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

003 pbn introducao

  1. 1. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO PBN é a sigla que designa um conceito de navegação aérea adotado pela OACI (Doc 9613/Manual PBN) que abrange métodos de navegação distintos - RNAV (Navegação de Área) e RNP (Desempenho de Navegação Requerido). O método RNAV é uma especificação de navegação que requer a instalação de equipamentos de bordo que permitem a operação aérea em qualquer trajetória, desde que a aeronave se encontre dentro da cobertura dos auxílios à navegação (via satélite ou instalados em terra) ou dentro dos limites de capacidade dos equipamentos autônomos embarcados.
  2. 2. A capacidade de navegação RNAV pode ser adquirida por meio do emprego de um dos equipamentos mencionados ou através da combinação das informações oriundas de cada um deles – auxílios- rádio instalados no solo, sistemas de navegação autônoma ou sinais de satélites. O sistema RNAV também é requisito para a especificação de navegação RNP, contudo, além dos equipamentos de bordo necessários para a Navegação de Área, o método RNP ainda requer sistema embarcado de monitoramento e alerta à tripulação sobre eventuais desvios de rota e/ou perda de sinal de satélite. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  3. 3. Importa destacar que o acrônimo RNAV significa, de forma genérica, “Navegação de Área”, mas também pode ser utilizado como designador de rotas PBN específicas. O termo RNP, por sua vez - inicialmente utilizado pela OACI como “capacidade de navegação” necessária para a operação em determinado espaço aéreo -, foi incorporado ao conceito PBN para designar o método de navegação em que é requerido monitoramento e alerta sobre eventuais desvios da trajetória planejada. Atualmente, o acrônimo RNP pode ser utilizado tanto como método de navegação e/ou designador de rotas PBN específicas. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  4. 4. Portanto, é importante ficar claro que, apesar de similares, o método RNP requer sistema embarcado de monitoramento e alerta aos pilotos sobre a integridade da informação de posicionamento da aeronave, condição não exigida para o método de navegação RNAV. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  5. 5. Nessa perspectiva, em substituição aos conceitos de navegação anteriores, cujos critérios eram baseados em tecnologias específicas (INS/RNAV/GPS, etc.), o conceito PBN passou a incluir requisitos de navegação em função da estrutura do sistema de rotas e do desempenho dos sistemas embarcados das aeronaves, expressos em termos de precisão; integridade; disponibilidade; continuidade; e funcionalidade. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  6. 6.  PRECISÃO - grau de conformidade entre a informação de posição e hora proporcionadas pelo sistema de navegação e a posição e hora verdadeiras.  INTEGRIDADE - garantia de que todas as funções do sistema de navegação estão dentro dos limites de performance operacional. É a capacidade do sistema de navegação aérea de proporcionar avisos oportunos em caso de eventual falha de sinal. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  7. 7.  DISPONIBILIDADE – Indicação de capacidade do sistema em proporcionar informações idôneas dentro de uma determinada zona de cobertura, bem como do percentual de tempo em que se transmitem sinais de navegação, a partir de fontes externas. A disponibilidade é função das características físicas do entorno e da capacidade técnica das instalações dos transmissores.  CONTINUIDADE - Capacidade do sistema em proporcionar informações válidas de navegação para a operação pretendida, sem a ocorrência de interrupções não programadas. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  8. 8.  FUNCIONALIDADE – Capacidade do sistema em permitir a interação da tripulação com os equipamentos requeridos para a navegação PBN, de modo a transmitir informações de alerta sobre a precisão da navegação, integridade, disponibilidade e continuidade das informações oriundas de fontes externas e de bordo. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  9. 9. A Navegação Baseada em Desempenho (PBN) pode ser empregada durante a fase do voo em rota ou na execução de procedimentos de saída, chegada e aproximação, e requer a aplicação do conjunto de sistemas da aeronave, da qualificação da tripulação e de um conceito específico de espaço aéreo que abrange o sistema de rotas e de gerenciamento de tráfego aéreo, de modo que atendam à especificação de navegação correspondente à trajetória pretendida. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  10. 10. Conforme mencionado, a Navegação com Base em Desempenho (PBN) compreende as especificações de navegação RNAV (Navegação de Área) e RNP ( Desempenho de Navegação Requerido). Para efeito de navegação, as especificações RNP e RNAV são designadas por um valor “X”, onde “X” indica a precisão de navegação lateral (erro total admitido pelo sistema) expressa em milhas náuticas (NM), o que deve ser garantido em pelo menos 95% do tempo total de voo, a partir do centro da trajetória considerada. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO
  11. 11. Fonte: Mecânicos de Plantão, 2020. PERFORMANCE-BASED NAVIGATION INTRODUÇÃO

×