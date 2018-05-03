Día del idioma

Successfully reported this slideshow.
D�A DEL IDIOMA LAURA MARCELA ROJAS ROJAS 10�C ESCUELA NORMAL SUPERIOR MARIA AUXILIADORA
�QUI�N ES MIGUEL CERVANTES? Novelista, poeta y dramaturgo espa�ol. Es considerado la m�xima figura de la literatura espa�o...
�QU� ES EL D�A DEL IDIOMA? Es un homenaje a la memoria del gran escritor espa�ol Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, quien contr...
�C�MO SE ORIGIN�? La palabra idioma tiene procedencia griega y significa la manera de expresarse entre los habitantes de u...
�DESDE CUANDO SE CELEBRA? Durante el mandato de L�pez Pumarejo se instituy�, mediante el Decreto 707 de 1938, que el d�a 2...
