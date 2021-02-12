Presentacion derly pabon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JUEGO LÚDICA Y PSICOMOTRICIDAD ACTIVIDAD INICIAL ESTUDIANTE: DERLY MARCELA PABÓN LIZARAZO NO DE GRUPO COLABORATIVO: 514515...
ÁLBUM DE MEMORIAS FAMILIARES
EL CAUCHO DESCRIPCIÓN: EN ESTE JUEGO DEBEN PARTICIPAR TRES PERSONAS EN LA QUE DOS DE ELLAS VAN A SOSTENER UN CAUCHO MINIMO...
2. BURBUJAS DESCRIPCIÓN: ESTE JUEGO CONSTA DE HACER BURBUJAS CON JABÓN REY PARA PODERLAS EXPLORAR TODOS EN GRUPO, PUES NOS...
3. VOLEIBOL. DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
4. ESCONDIDAS DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
5. ESCALAR LA MONTAÑA DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
LABERINTO DE AUTOS DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
CARRERA EN CICLA DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
8. YERMIS DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
. GOLOSA DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPOSITO:
BOMBAS DE AGUA. DESCRIPCION: PROPOSITO:
GRACIAS
relata juegos de nuestra infancia.

  1. 1. JUEGO LÚDICA Y PSICOMOTRICIDAD ACTIVIDAD INICIAL ESTUDIANTE: DERLY MARCELA PABÓN LIZARAZO NO DE GRUPO COLABORATIVO: 514515_59 TUTORA: ERIKA DLAIKAN UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL ABIERTA Y A DISTANCIA UNAD ESCUELA DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN – ECEDU LICENCIATURA EN PEDAGOGÍA INFANTIL 2021
  2. 2. ÁLBUM DE MEMORIAS FAMILIARES
  3. 3. EL CAUCHO DESCRIPCIÓN: EN ESTE JUEGO DEBEN PARTICIPAR TRES PERSONAS EN LA QUE DOS DE ELLAS VAN A SOSTENER UN CAUCHO MINIMO DE UN METRO CADA UNA DE UN EXTREMO Y SE DEBE SOSTENER CON LOS PIES, MIENTRAS LA OTRA PERSONA SE HARA EN EL CENTRO PARA PODER REALIZAR LA ACTIVIDAD, CADA QUE LA PERSONA VAYA TERMINANDO TODOS LOS NIVELES PUENEN IR INGRESANDO MAS PERSONAS PARA HACERLO UN POCO MAS EMOCIONANTE. YA QUE CONSTA DE IR CANTANDO UNA CANCION MIENTRAS HACE FIGURAS UNICAMENTE CON LOS PIES. PROPÓSITO:
  4. 4. 2. BURBUJAS DESCRIPCIÓN: ESTE JUEGO CONSTA DE HACER BURBUJAS CON JABÓN REY PARA PODERLAS EXPLORAR TODOS EN GRUPO, PUES NOS REUNÍAMOS PARA HACER PLANES Y ESTRATEGIAS PARA EXPLOTAR DICHAS BURBUJAS PROPÓSITO: FORTALECER LA AGILIDAD FÍSICA Y MENTAL.
  5. 5. 3. VOLEIBOL. DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
  6. 6. 4. ESCONDIDAS DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
  7. 7. 5. ESCALAR LA MONTAÑA DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
  8. 8. LABERINTO DE AUTOS DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
  9. 9. CARRERA EN CICLA DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
  10. 10. 8. YERMIS DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPÓSITO:
  11. 11. . GOLOSA DESCRIPCIÓN: PROPOSITO:
  12. 12. BOMBAS DE AGUA. DESCRIPCION: PROPOSITO:
  13. 13. GRACIAS

