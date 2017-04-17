Marcela Martínez Prada Segunda Evaluacion.
Published in: Education
Marcela martínez prada

  1. 1. Marcela Martínez Prada Segunda Evaluacion.
  2. 2. Como hacer texto con brillo  Ingresa a la pagina.  Escribe el texto.  Genera el código y lo copias.  Vas al blog y pegas el código HTML.
  3. 3. Como hacer un reloj para tu blog  Elige entre las opciones de los desplegables que encuentras a la izquierda, puedes, puedes cambiar las manecillas, bordes y números.  Cuando hayas seleccionado todos los adornos, puedes cambiarle los colores a cualquier elemento pulsando sobre el circulo del color.  SI EL COLOR DEL FONDO DE TU WEB NO ES BLANCO(POR DEFECTO), PUEDES PULSAR SOBRE EL CIRCULO DE COLOR SITUADO A LA DERECHA DEL FONDO DE TU WEB Y SELECCIONA OTRO.  PULSA SOBRE EL BOTON VERDE, QUE SE ENCUENTRA JUSTO DEBAJO DEL RELOJ, PARA HACERLO MAS PEQUEÑO O MAS GRANDE, ASI SE AJUSTARA MEJOR A TU WEB.  PULSA SOBRE GENERAR CODIGO Y OBTENDRAS EL CODIGO HTML QUE DEBES INCLUIR DENTRO DEL CODIGO DE TU WEB. ¡ATENCION! ES HTML, PEGALO EL CODIGO FUIENTE.

