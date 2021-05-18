Comunicacion organ.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Yury Marcela Abril Abril Docente Nubia Esther Murcia Universidad Manuela Beltrán Bogotá 2021 Actividad 4,Tarea: Diseño del...
•¿Cómo debería estar estructurado el Departamento de comunicación de la compañía? •EMPRESA ESCOGIDA CELUARTE
¿Cuál será la figura y labor del comunicador organizacional dentro de la empresa? EMPRESA ESCOGIDA: CELUARTE, Las empresas...
Maneja la información y la transforma en mensajes claros Protege, maneja y gestiona la identidad corporativa Gestiona las ...
•Cuál será la estrategia de comunicación interna adoptada por la compañía. •Transparencia. •Motivación. •Mejora de la gest...
Utilizar canales digitales Por su popularidad, utilizar las nuevas tecnologías es una de las fórmulas más efectivas para m...
Fomentar el "team building" Una de las mejores formas de mejorar la comunicación interna es favorecer momentos y lugares d...
•¿Cuál será la estrategia de comunicación externa y los canales que utilice la empresa? Conferencias y charlas en vivo: lo...
•¿Cuáles son los canales de comunicación que utiliza o debería utilizar la empresa a nivel interno y externo? 1.Impresos: ...
Bibliografía Amado, A. Y Castro C. (1999). Comunicaciones Públicas. Buenos Aires. Temas • Beltrán y Cruces, Raúl Ernesto. ...
  1. 1. Yury Marcela Abril Abril Docente Nubia Esther Murcia Universidad Manuela Beltrán Bogotá 2021 Actividad 4,Tarea: Diseño del Sistema de Comunicación Organizacional
  2. 2. •¿Cómo debería estar estructurado el Departamento de comunicación de la compañía? •EMPRESA ESCOGIDA CELUARTE
  3. 3. ¿Cuál será la figura y labor del comunicador organizacional dentro de la empresa? EMPRESA ESCOGIDA: CELUARTE, Las empresas del siglo XXI necesitan comunicarse y expresarse como parte del mundo globalizado al que pertenecen. La información es fundamental para que las organizaciones den una buena imagen exterior y un funcionamiento interno eficaz. Para lograr que todos los trabajadores se comprometan con la empresa, tengan un nivel de motivación alto y cumplan las metas y objetivos establecidos, la información ha de manejarse y transmitirse de forma óptima. Por este motivo surge el departamento de comunicación, que como hemos dicho es la pieza que se encarga de gestionar de manera eficaz y positiva la información a través de los canales más adecuados para cada circunstancia.
  4. 4. Maneja la información y la transforma en mensajes claros Protege, maneja y gestiona la identidad corporativa Gestiona las bases de datos que son útiles Estandariza todos los procesos comunicativos COMO ADMINITRADORA Y LIDER, necesito generar un tipo de comunicación capaz de transmitir en todos los niveles una visión compartida y la misión, los valores y los objetivos principales de la empresa. Ese es su principal compromiso. A partir de esta estrategia, la idea es identificar las necesidades del personal, así como las de los clientes, proveedores, distribuidores o terceros agentes que de alguna u otra manera guarden relación con la organización. Un correcto funcionamiento de esta área supondrá una importante función interna y externa. Veamos de qué forma: 1.a) A nivel interno: existe una mayor identificación de los trabajadores con la organización y una cohesión de los valores que forman parte de la cultura de la empresa. Aumentan el compromiso el sentido de pertenencia y el rendimiento. 2.b) A nivel externo: se comunica de forma clara a los clientes potenciales qué es lo que la empresa ofrece, aportando credibilidad y positivismo.
  5. 5. •Cuál será la estrategia de comunicación interna adoptada por la compañía. •Transparencia. •Motivación. •Mejora de la gestión. •Credibilidad. •Coherencia. •Mejora de los resultados. •Valores compartidos. •Sentimiento de grupo. •Participación. 1. Diseñar un plan de "onboarding" para los nuevos empleados Los empleados son los que hacen posible la empresa. Por eso es fundamental que las personas que se incorporan a ella conozcan lo antes posible la organización, sus normas, sus valores… y también qué funciones desempeñarán exactamente, cuál es el rol de los compañeros con los que trabajarán, a quién han de reportar, etc. Este proceso se denomina en inglés “Onboarding” y se traduciría como “Plan de incorporación de empleados“. Todas las empresas, independientemente de su tamaño, deberían diseñar y poner en práctica procesos de este tipo. Con un plan de “onboarding” bien diseñado, los nuevos empleados.
  6. 6. Utilizar canales digitales Por su popularidad, utilizar las nuevas tecnologías es una de las fórmulas más efectivas para mejorar la comunicación interna. Algunos de los canales que se pueden emplear son: •Redes sociales para empresas, como Facebook Workplace o Microsoft Yammer •Intranets corporativas •Chats internos •Blogs de empresas •Boletines de noticias internas (“newsletters”)… Con todos esos canales, de forma sencilla e intuitiva, y sin un proceso de aprendizaje previo, se facilita la comunicación entre los empleados y entre la propia compañía y sus trabajadores. Fomentar la autoevaluación y la evaluación de los gerentes Tradicionalmente, la evaluación profesional de un empleado se ha valorado mediante métricas objetivas (como número de ventas, cumplimiento de objetivos…) o bien mediante la evaluación subjetiva de lo/as jefe/as de cada departamento. Estas métricas no son del todo efectivas si queremos mejorar la comunicación interna en la organización, ya que los números no contemplan una gran variedad de variables (como el trato al cliente, la creatividad, la proactividad,…) y la evaluación por parte de los superiores es unidireccional y no tiene en cuenta la visión del empleado.
  7. 7. Fomentar el "team building" Una de las mejores formas de mejorar la comunicación interna es favorecer momentos y lugares de encuentro informal entre los empleados. La gerencia ha de motivar la realización de pausas para tomar un café/té/tentempié, y animar a que participen el mayor número de empleados y gerentes posible. Porque las pausas individuales no sirven para mejorar la comunicación, obviamente. Las pausas en el trabajo, por un lado, ayudan a los empleados a estrechar lazos y, por otro lado, favorecen el intercambio de opiniones y la expresión de puntos de vista más creativos y menos encorsetados, al realizarse en un entorno más informal. Como consecuencia, los equipos serán más comunicativos y resolverán los problemas más rápidamente y de forma más cordial. 5. Medir el nivel de comunicación interna El departamento de recursos humanos ha de establecer las métricas adecuadas que sirvan para saber cuál es el estado de la comunicación interna en la empresa y, sobre todo, cómo es percibida por los trabajadores. Muchas empresas utilizan métricas cuantitativas para medir la comunicación interna (por ejemplo, cuántas personas utilizan la red social de la empresa) y otras empresas realizan encuestas cualitativas a los trabajadores, para conocer su implicación y su satisfacción con las políticas de comunicación interna puestas en marcha por la empresa.
  8. 8. •¿Cuál será la estrategia de comunicación externa y los canales que utilice la empresa? Conferencias y charlas en vivo: los talleres o seminarios y eventos en vivo se consideran uno de los tipos de comunicación externa más valiosos para impulsar la imagen de la empresa en los negocios. Correo electrónico y boletines: otro tipo de comunicación externa es un sistema de correo electrónico. Se utiliza para mostrar nuevas ofertas a los clientes, para aumentar las ventas y también para construir una relación a largo plazo con diferentes partes interesadas que son externas a la organización.. Redes sociales: este medio de comunicación externa está más avanzado que los anteriores y también es más reciente. Las diferentes plataformas de redes sociales como Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter o WhatsApp resultan muy útiles para interactuar con personas externas de la organización. Comunicados de prensa: los comunicados de prensa también juegan un papel vital en la comunicación externa, ya que las organizaciones pueden mejorar su imagen de marca y su credibilidad a través de ellos. Además, es posible conectarse con diferentes clientes potenciales por este medio.
  9. 9. •¿Cuáles son los canales de comunicación que utiliza o debería utilizar la empresa a nivel interno y externo? 1.Impresos: Estos pueden ser: revistas internas, newsletters impresos, diario mural, anuario, folleto, flyer, etc. 2.Digitales: Este grupo contiene canales tradicionales como: el mail corporativo, Blogs y otros más novedosos como Intranet y Redes Sociales. 3.Ambientales: Son todas las intervenciones que podemos realizar en los espacios comunes de la oficina. Vinilos para las paredes, carteles colgantes, promo steps, etc. 4.Audiovisuales: Los ejemplos más claros de este grupo son: la TV Corporativa, noticiero corporativo, videos Ad Hoc, videoconferencias. 5.Interpersonales: Los interpersonales son todos los canales que implican un encuentro cara a cara. Estos pueden ser: eventos, convenciones, cascadeo, red de CI y reuniones de equipo El Correo Electrónico La Intranet Redes Sociales Corporativas Vídeo Conferencias Revista o Blog Empresarial
  10. 10. Bibliografía Amado, A. Y Castro C. (1999). Comunicaciones Públicas. Buenos Aires. Temas • Beltrán y Cruces, Raúl Ernesto. Publicidad de Medios Impresos, 4ta Edición México: Trillas, 2001. • Bolívar Bolaños Calvo. Comunicación Escrita. 2005. PP 21. • Brown, Andrew. Gestión de la Atención al Cliente. 1992. • CEES, B.M .Van Riel. Comunicación Corporativa. Madrid. Editorial Prentice Hall.1997. • CIRIGLIANO, Gustavo. Manual de Relaciones Públicas. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Editorial Hvmanitas 1982 Yury Marcela Abril Abril

