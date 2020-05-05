Year 9 WW1 Week 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Year 9 Humanities Week 3 LESSON 3: GALLIPOLI CASE STUDY WRITE DOWN ONE QUESTION NOW YOU WANT TO FIND OUT ABOUT THIS BATTLE...
Aims for Week 3.. COMPLETE THIS WEEK’S ASSESSMENT QUIZ on GALLIPOLI COMPLETE THIS WEEK’S EP ONLINE LESSON FOCUSED ON ‘GALL...
LEARN THE LINK BETWEEN…. GALLIPOLI AND ANZAC Write down one word now that comes to mind when you think about ANZAC… This P...
Remember: Key Facts e.g. dates and location; write down now a guess where you think GALLIPOLI is? This Photo by Unknown Au...
Discover… Who is Winston Churchill? Write down now, what do you think makes a good leader? This Photo by Unknown Author is...
ASSESSMENT CRITERIA ASSESSMENT: 3-minute voice-over video about one battle event: E.G. Gallipoli, Somme etc Locate at leas...
I’m here to help … Ask any questions in our Forum on our class page on MyUnity.
  1. 1. Year 9 Humanities Week 3 LESSON 3: GALLIPOLI CASE STUDY WRITE DOWN ONE QUESTION NOW YOU WANT TO FIND OUT ABOUT THIS BATTLE…. WHO? WHAT? WHY? HOW? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  2. 2. Aims for Week 3.. COMPLETE THIS WEEK’S ASSESSMENT QUIZ on GALLIPOLI COMPLETE THIS WEEK’S EP ONLINE LESSON FOCUSED ON ‘GALLIPOLI COMPLETE THE NEXT MINUTE OF YOUR VIDEO … NEXT WEEK UPLOAD RESEARCH SO FAR TO MyUnity
  3. 3. LEARN THE LINK BETWEEN…. GALLIPOLI AND ANZAC Write down one word now that comes to mind when you think about ANZAC… This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY
  4. 4. Remember: Key Facts e.g. dates and location; write down now a guess where you think GALLIPOLI is? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  5. 5. Discover… Who is Winston Churchill? Write down now, what do you think makes a good leader? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  6. 6. ASSESSMENT CRITERIA ASSESSMENT: 3-minute voice-over video about one battle event: E.G. Gallipoli, Somme etc Locate at least three significant images relating to this battle Write a script with one paragraph summaries, e.g location (include a map), dates, key events… Identify the outcomes for the Allied Force and Central Powers eg victory, casualties, deaths, land gained or lost… How did this battle event contribute to the overall outcome of the entire war? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA-NC
  7. 7. I’m here to help … Ask any questions in our Forum on our class page on MyUnity.
