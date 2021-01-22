Underwater Photography Presents Unique Lighting Challenges

Experienced in the building industry, Marc Morale owns Hamilton Construction in the Chicago, IL, area, focusing on public sanitation projects. In his spare time, Marc Morale is an avid practitioner of underwater photography and videography.



Making images beneath the waves calls for significant adjustments from land photography, particularly when lighting a picture. One of the most basic differences involves refraction. When light passes through one medium (such as water) into another (such as the air in the camera), the size of the image becomes some 25 percent larger and closer. Cameras with a laser autofocus are prone to this problem, which does not occur with infrared-based autofocus. Use manual focus or set it on infinity and frame shots to compensate for this magnification.



A second property of water is light absorption. The deeper you go in a dive, the less light reaches your lens. Its intensity falls off by half every 10 meters. The amount of available light also varies with the time of day. The best lighting occurs between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Choppy waves make further reductions, as well as the presence of plankton and sediment. Your best bet is to stay above 10 meters, as you’ll need a strobe light lower down.



Finally, the deeper you descend, the smaller the variety of colors you’ll see. This is because light waves of each color have different characteristics. The shorter wavelengths of red, orange, and yellow are absorbed below 10 meters, where blues and greens predominate. Filters compensate for some of this loss, but if a given color is simply not present, they are useless. Again, strobe units can correct this problem.

