Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Why Are You Not Being Found? Try Thinking Like a Recruiter
Sponsors Advocates In Kind Supporter s
careerpivot.com/2016/not-found-try-thinking-like-recruiter/ Current Job Title Keywords
Current Job Title Product Manager Software Product Manager SaaS Agile Product Manager SaaS Agile Product Manager |Product ...
Present Position
Keywords in Summary
Keywords in Experience
Resources Website: http://careerpivot.com/ Blog: http://careerpivot.com/blog E-Mail Marc@CareerPivot.com Twitter @Careerpi...
Sponsors Advocates In Kind Supporter s
Why are you not being found? Try thinking like a recruiter pca20
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Why are you not being found? Try thinking like a recruiter pca20

14 views

Published on

Product Camp Austin 20 presentation on how to structure your LinkedIn profile that will match how recruiters search of potential candidates.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Why are you not being found? Try thinking like a recruiter pca20

  1. 1. Why Are You Not Being Found? Try Thinking Like a Recruiter
  2. 2. Sponsors Advocates In Kind Supporter s
  3. 3. careerpivot.com/2016/not-found-try-thinking-like-recruiter/ Current Job Title Keywords
  4. 4. Current Job Title Product Manager Software Product Manager SaaS Agile Product Manager SaaS Agile Product Manager |Product Marketing Manager
  5. 5. Present Position
  6. 6. Keywords in Summary
  7. 7. Keywords in Experience
  8. 8. Resources Website: http://careerpivot.com/ Blog: http://careerpivot.com/blog E-Mail Marc@CareerPivot.com Twitter @Careerpivot FB http://facebook.com/careerpivot LinkedIn http://linkedin.com/in/mrmiller https://careerpivot.com/2016/not-found-try-thinking-like-recruiter/
  9. 9. Sponsors Advocates In Kind Supporter s

×