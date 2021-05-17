Stop Building Half Built Bridges Red

Stop Building Half-Built Bridges



Ever find yourself starting alot and finishing never?

You’re here but want to be there?



Me? I’ll be minding my own business, as I’m working on my business, when I learn of a great new idea, tactic, or approach.



So of course what do I do? I abandon what I’m working on - Leaving a half build bridge. And start implementing the NEW idea.

But before long I am turned on to a NEW NEW idea, abandon what I’m working on - Leaving a half-built bridge.



And before you know it, I’ve got a ton of half built bridges to nowhere.

Sound familiar?



Next time, stay focused and build a complete bridge to where you want to be.

Don’t get distracted.

You’ll achieve your goals and the beauty of this is that a fully built bridge helps to fuel and complete your next bridge.



As an example, I focused on building a complete bridge on Instagram, which then helped to complete my bridge on Linked In and those two bridges are helping to complete a bridge on YouTube.



Are you building half-built bridges? What are you going to do to stop?

Let me know in the comments below!