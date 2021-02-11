I’m afraid.



We all have fears. We all have doubts.



Here are some of mine.



By voicing them and putting them out to the world it allows me to claim power over my fears… not the other way around.



It’s not easy to admit and share what you’re afraid of. But I’m proof… right here and now… that your fears don’t own you.



You own your fears.



What are you afraid of? What fears do you want to reclaim the power from? Let me know in the comments below.