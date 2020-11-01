Kurs01 video04 So programmierst du dein erstes Java-Programm

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EINFACHPROGRAMMIERENLERNEN DEIN ERSTES COMPUTER- PROGRAMM von Marc Fiedler
Ein kurzer R�ckblick: So installierst du Java auf deinem PC! Java SDK Download und Installation Eingabeauf- forderung kenn...
DAS HEUTIGE THEMA SO PROGRAMMIERST DU DEIN ERSTES JAVA- PROGRAMM! In diesem Kursabschnitt schauen wir uns die Syntax unser...
class Main { Public static void main(String[] args) { Wohnung wohnnung=new Wohnung(); wohnung.berechneQuadratmeter(2,3); S...
class A { private String s; //Methodendefinition void methodeMitRueckabewert(String s) { This.s=s; } String methodeOhneRue...
Demn�chst: Was ist eine IDE? GRUNDLAGEN ZUR IDE VERWENDUNG VON BLUEJ INSTALLATION VON BLUEJ UNSER ERSTES PROGRAMM IN BLUEJ
In diesem Video geht es um die Programmierung deines ersten Java-Programmes mit einem Notepadeditor und der Eingabeaufforderung.

  1. 1. EINFACHPROGRAMMIERENLERNEN DEIN ERSTES COMPUTER- PROGRAMM von Marc Fiedler
  2. 2. Ein kurzer R�ckblick: So installierst du Java auf deinem PC! Java SDK Download und Installation Eingabeauf- forderung kennengelernt Umgebungs- variablen eingerichtet
  3. 3. DAS HEUTIGE THEMA SO PROGRAMMIERST DU DEIN ERSTES JAVA- PROGRAMM! In diesem Kursabschnitt schauen wir uns die Syntax unseres ersten Programmes genauer an
  4. 4. class Main { Public static void main(String[] args) { Wohnung wohnnung=new Wohnung(); wohnung.berechneQuadratmeter(2,3); System.out.println("Die Quadratmeteranzahl ist: " + quadratmeterAusgabe()); //6 wohnung.berechneQuadratmeter(2,4); System.out.println("Die neue Quadratmeteranzahl ist: " + quadratmeterAusgabe());//8 } } KLASSE MAIN class Wohnnung { private int quadratmeter; public void berechneQuadratmeter(int laenge, int breite) { quadratmeter=laenge*breite; } public int quadratmeterAusgabe() { return quadratmeter; } } KLASSE WOHNUNG
  5. 5. class A { private String s; //Methodendefinition void methodeMitRueckabewert(String s) { This.s=s; } String methodeOhneRueckgabewert() { String s; //Methodenaufruf methodeMitRueckabewert(s); return s; } Public void methodeB() { String s2 //Methodenaufruf String variable = methodeOhneRueckgabewert(s2); } } KLASSE A class B { //Konstruktor public B() { String s="Wert"; //Methodenaufruf von Methoden au�erhalb dieser Klasse A.methodeOhneRueckgabewert(); A.methodeMitRueckabewert(s); A.methodeB(); } } KLASSE B
  6. 6. Demn�chst: Was ist eine IDE? GRUNDLAGEN ZUR IDE VERWENDUNG VON BLUEJ INSTALLATION VON BLUEJ UNSER ERSTES PROGRAMM IN BLUEJ

