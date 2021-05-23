DATING RELATIONSHIP

Now you’ve come to the final page of our adventure. I would just want to remind you to have fun, keep it real, and be the best you can possibly be. You won’t always need to be dating or in a serious relationship throughout your whole life. But by the end of the day we all need that one person we can come home to. https://bit.ly/2QMm5GS





I hope this will help you find the kind of love that keeps you warm at night. Thank you for letting me teach you everything I know, kid. And I wish you the best of luck! Don’t forget; once the date’s over go tell your best friend all about it! Listen to what they have to say and scream with them about how giddy the date made you feel.