Visitas a las Playas de Lambayeque World

CHICLAYO, 28 DE NOVIEMBRE DEL 2019 "AÑO DE LA LUCHA CONTRA LA CORRUPCIÓN E IMPUNIDAD" DATOS PERSONALES:  INTEGRANTES:  Y...
INTRODUCCIÓN La Contaminación de las playas se debe generalmente a sustancias introducidas por el hombre en forma directa ...
AGRADECIMIENTO El agradecimiento de este trabajo va dirigido primero a Dios ya que sin la Bendición y su Amor todo hubiera...
INDICE MARCO TEÓRICO………………………………………………... 05 LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE SAN JOSÉ…………06 PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN……………...
MARCO TEÓRICO  ¿Qué es la Contaminación Ambiental? Se le denomina contaminación ambiental a la presencia en el ambiente d...
LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE SAN JOSÉ Descripción El Distrito de San José es uno de los doce distritos de la Provincia ...
PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN La contaminación de la concurrida playa San José de la Región de Lambayeque, se debe a muchos fa...
LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE PIMENTEL Descripción Es el principal balneario de Lambayeque, muy visitado por veraneantes...
PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN El problema que hemos podido observar es principalmente la basura en la cual falta la concientiz...
CONCLUSIONES Esta investigación es muy importante, muestra y facilita información acerca de ambas playas contaminadas, las...
RECOMENDACIONES  Lo primordial son:  Si llevamos comida, guardar los envases reutilizables.  Evitar llevar botellas de ...
CHICLAYO, 02 DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2019 INTEGRANTES LIC. DANIEL GODOY PALACIOS ENCARGADO MARÍA SANTAMARÍA ROJAS MARÍA SANTISTEB...
  1. 1. CHICLAYO, 28 DE NOVIEMBRE DEL 2019 "AÑO DE LA LUCHA CONTRA LA CORRUPCIÓN E IMPUNIDAD" DATOS PERSONALES:  INTEGRANTES:  YAMILET BONILLA BONILLA  EDSON CIEZA MARTINEZ  LIZ CULQUI PORTOCARRERO  VANESA FERNÁNDEZ ABURTO  LOURDES LEONARDO CARLOS  YURICO MONTES MORI  LAURA ROJAS REYES  MARÍA SANTAMARÍA ROJAS  MARÍA SANTISTEBAN BERECHE  DOCENTE:  LIC. DANIEL GODOY PALACIOS  UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA:  MEDIO AMBIENTE Y DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE  CICLO Y SECCIÓN:  IIIº “A”  TEMA:  “ECOSISTEMA DE LA REGIÓN DE LAMBAYEQUE”  INSTITUCIÓN:  I.S.T.P. “CAYETANO HEREDIA”
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN La Contaminación de las playas se debe generalmente a sustancias introducidas por el hombre en forma directa o indirecta. Las playas de Chiclayo han sufrido deterioro en su calidad de forma desmedida, ya que la zona de San José y Pimentel eran considerados como principal lugar turístico hasta hace unas décadas y todas las irresponsabilidades de personas, embarcaciones y empresas fueron las principales fuentes de contaminación. Que tienen y practican diferentes tipos de actividades que evacuan desechos sin algún tipo de aviso. Este trabajo corresponde a la visita de las playas de Chiclayo “San José y Pimentel” la cual se llevó acabo los problemas que existen. Es por ello que como estudiantes de la Carrera de Enfermería Técnica, hemos creído dar a conocer sobre los problemas de ambas playas, ya que esto ocurre por la falta de información sobre la Contaminación Ambiental. Finalmente con este trabajo, se lograron aclarecer dudas e inquietudes.
  3. 3. AGRADECIMIENTO El agradecimiento de este trabajo va dirigido primero a Dios ya que sin la Bendición y su Amor todo hubiera sido un total fracaso. También a los pescadores de ambas playas y Jefe de Área de limpieza de “San José”. Finalmente se agradece al LIC. DANIEL GODOY PALACIOS por permitirnos desarrollar y ampliar esté trabajo. También por el apoyo constante de sus conocimientos que nos inculca.
  4. 4. INDICE MARCO TEÓRICO………………………………………………... 05 LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE SAN JOSÉ…………06 PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN…………………………….. 07 LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE PIMENTEL……….. 08 PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN…………………………….. 09 CONCLUSIONES…………………………………………………. 10 RECOMENDACIONES…………………………………………….. 11 FOLLETO……………………………………………………………. 12
  5. 5. MARCO TEÓRICO  ¿Qué es la Contaminación Ambiental? Se le denomina contaminación ambiental a la presencia en el ambiente de cualquier agente (físico, químico o biológico) o bien de una combinación de varios agentes en lugares, formas y concentraciones tales que sean o puedan ser nocivos para la salud, la seguridad o para el bienestar de la población, o que puedan ser perjudiciales para la vida vegetal o animal, o impidan el uso normal de las propiedades y lugares de recreación y goce de los mismos. Es siempre una alteración negativa del estado natural del medio ambiente, y por lo general, se genera como consecuencia de la actividad humana considerándose una forma de impacto ambiental.  La contaminación en las playas La contaminación de playas y océanos es una de las problemáticas que más preocupa a las organizaciones que trabajan por la protección y conservación del medio ambiente, debido a sus efectos en la vida animal y del hombre. Este es un problema global que aumenta de forma alarmante, pues gran parte de la contaminación presente en playas y océanos, es generada por las acciones del hombre y un poco conciencia por preservar el ecosistema. Aun conociendo la gravedad de las consecuencias, muchas veces damos prioridad a los tiempos de recreación o descanso, y olvidamos la responsabilidad que tenemos frente al cuidado y protección de nuestro entorno natural. 05
  6. 6. LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE SAN JOSÉ Descripción El Distrito de San José es uno de los doce distritos de la Provincia de Lambayeque, ubicada en el Departamento de Lambayeque, bajo la administración del Gobierno regional de Lambayeque, en el Perú. Limita por el norte, con el distrito de Lambayeque, por el este con los distritos de Lambayeque y Chiclayo, por el sur, con el distrito de Pimentel y por el Oeste con el mar Peruano. Es bastante amplia y su mar es tranquilo, ideal para momentos de diversión y relajo. Es una playa de gran riqueza marina, que es aprovechada por los pescadores de la zona. La pesca artesanal, para la que se emplean astilleros, cortineras y botes, también resulta un atractivo turístico. 06
  7. 7. PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN La contaminación de la concurrida playa San José de la Región de Lambayeque, se debe a muchos factores, en su mayoría a la influencia del hombre que durante muchos años hemos observado el deterioro de nuestro ecosistema y en la actualidad esto nos ha afectado directamente de muchas maneras un claro ejemplo es lo que sucede en la playa de San José que los mismos pobladores y visitantes son los principales generadores de basura. Por lo cual, es difícil la solución inmediata por eso estamos alertando sobre la problemática ambiental que hemos observado que está ocurriendo en dicha playa. Por otro lado, las autoridades deberían velar por la salud de la población y los visitantes, deben de darle importancia y asumir su responsabilidad en tomar las decisiones más apropiadas para dar solución aquella problemática ambiental. Por último, hemos considerado la instalación de tachos de basura para que la población se acostumbre a botar sus residuos en estos recipientes para evitar que la basura entre en contacto con la población que acuden estos espacios públicos. 07
  8. 8. LA CONTAMINACIÓN EN LA PLAYA DE PIMENTEL Descripción Es el principal balneario de Lambayeque, muy visitado por veraneantes y surfistas. Uno de sus principales son los caballitos de totora, embarcaciones usadas por los peruanos prehispánicos para pescar y que son vigentes hasta la actualidad. Una playa muy concurrida en época de verano por los modernos edificios y malecones al norte de esta, además de los restaurantes, botes y caballitos de totora en el lado sur. Su principal actividad es la pesca, por lo que hay variedad de comida para turistas y lugareños. Pimentel una localidad y es un balneario peruano ubicado en el Distrito de Pimentel de la Provincia de Chiclayo en la Departamento de Lambayeque. Se encuentra a aproximadamente 11 kilómetros distancia del centro de la ciudad de Chiclayo. Durante el recorrido de llega y salida hemos podido observar que en sus calles no se encuentra muy descuidado con la basura ya que hay cuenta con recolector de basura y que cuenta con un área de residuos sólidos. Se ubica tan solo a 15 minutos de la ciudad de Chiclayo y usted podrá llegar en combi, pagando solo S/. 2.30 nuevos soles. 08
  9. 9. PROBLEMA DE CONTAMINACIÓN El problema que hemos podido observar es principalmente la basura en la cual falta la concientización de la gente que llevan a visitar el lugar en la cual no respeta y vota sus desperdicios y los entierra en la cual eso podíamos observar, Cerca de 20 toneladas de desperdicios se recogieron de la playa de Pimentel, región Lambayeque, durante el primer día del año 2019. Los miles de familias que llegaron al balneario, el primer día del año, dejaron a su paso enormes cantidades de basura. También hemos podido observar la participación de voluntarios - entre los que se encontraban estudiantes de universidades, - divididos en equipos que, desde la mañana hasta las 1:00 pm de la tarde, compitieron para conocer quién recolectaba mayor cantidad de desperdicios. 09
  10. 10. CONCLUSIONES Esta investigación es muy importante, muestra y facilita información acerca de ambas playas contaminadas, las cuales son varías y afectan demasiado a nuestro Medio Ambiente. Por eso es tan importantes tener una educación Ambiental para conocer todo lo que provocó nuestra inconciencia, además de afectar nuestra salud también afectan a seres vivos en su habitad natural y por supuesto a todo nuestro sector turístico. Reflexionar sobre lo que estamos haciendo ya que todo lo dejamos a nuestros hijos. 10
  11. 11. RECOMENDACIONES  Lo primordial son:  Si llevamos comida, guardar los envases reutilizables.  Evitar llevar botellas de vidrio, ya que pueden ser peligrosos al romperse y mezclarse en la arena.  Si observamos basura, recogerla.  Si vamos a la playa con mascotas, llevar bolsas para recoger las heces.  En lugar de agua embotellada, preferible llevar en termos de acero inoxidable. 11
  CHICLAYO, 02 DE DICIEMBRE DEL 2019

