LAS ONCE ECORREGIONES DEL PERÚ 1. DEFINICIÓN.- El prestigioso investigador peruano Antonio Brack Egg, tomando en considera...
1.2. EL MAR TROPICAL.- Se extiende desde los 5º de latitud sur en Piura, hasta el sur de California en los Estados Unidos....
1.3. EL DESIERTO DEL PACÍFICO.- Abarca desde los 5º de latitud sur (Piura) hasta los 27º de latitud sur (norte de Chile) e...
1.4. EL BOSQUE SECO ECUATORIAL.- Se extiende desde el golfo de Guayaquil (0º 30’ de latitud sur) hasta La Libertad (7º 40’...
1.5. EL BOSQUE TROPICAL DEL PACÍFICO.- Abarca desde el extremo norte de Tumbes hasta Costa Rica. Está cubierta por bosques...
d) Flora: Es variable, presentándose de la siguiente manera: • Xerofítica en las partes bajas. • Pajonales con arbustos en...
1.8. EL PÁRAMO.- Se extiende desde Venezuela, a través de Colombia y Ecuador hasta el norte del Perú. Se ubica en las regi...
d) Flora:  Árboles: Higuerón, Arrayán, Sauce, Molle, Tara, Cabuya, Tornillo, Cedro de altura, Cacao, Barrigón.  Helechos...
d) Fauna:  Mamíferos: Tigrillo, puma.  Aves: Colibrí, águila arpía  Reptiles: Anaconda, cocodrilo  Peces: El paiche. 1...
 CONCLUSIONES: Cuando se habla de zonas o regiones geográficas, se utiliza la nomenclatura tradicional, muchas veces alej...
REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRÁFICA Laguna, J. y Tafur, A. “Las 11 Ecorregiones de Perú”. Perú, 2016. [Disponible en https://www.mono...
  1. 1. "AÑO DE LA LUCHA CONTRA LA CORRUPCIÓN E IMPUNIDAD" DATOS PERSONALES:  ALUMNA:  MARIA SANTAMARIA ROJAS  DOCENTE:  LIC. DANIEL GODOY PALACIOS  UNIDAD DIDACTICA:  MEDIO AMBIENTE Y DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE  CICLO Y SECCION:  IIIº “A”  TEMA:  LAS ONCE ECORREGIONES  INTITUCION:  I.S.T.P. “CAYETANO HEREDIA” CHICLAYO, 05 DE SEPTIEMBRE DEL 2019
  2. 2.  INTRODUCCIÓN: Este presente trabajo se ha elaborado para conocer lo importante y delicado que es el lugar en el que vivimos ya que nuestro país tiene diferentes climas, tierras y demás factores que hacen que seamos un país diverso por ende es nuestro deber trabajar para seguir subsistiendo en nuestro planeta, relacionado con el medio ambiente que nos rodea como seres vivientes de esta tierra. También en este trabajo se presentará la fauna y flora de los 11 Ecorregiones propuestas por el Dr. Antonio Brack Egg. También, se dará a conocer otras características de las Ecorregiones, sus límites, altitud, clima, relieve y departamentos del país por donde se encuentra. Debido a condiciones especiales, como la presencia de grandes macizos montañosos, vientos procedentes de lejanas regiones o cercanía a grandes fuentes de agua, la naturaleza adoptó características particulares que convirtieron a determinadas regiones del país en hábitats únicos y bien diferenciados del resto. El Dr. Antonio Brack Egg, especialista en biogeografía, llegó a identificar 11 diferentes Ecorregiones en el Perú que desarrolla gracias a los extensos viajes a lo largo y ancho del Perú y que finalmente pública en 1985 en forma amplia en dos tomos de la obra Geografía del Perú. Este trabajo también me ayudado a salir de las dudas que tenía referido a los Once Ecorregiones.
  3. 3. LAS ONCE ECORREGIONES DEL PERÚ 1. DEFINICIÓN.- El prestigioso investigador peruano Antonio Brack Egg, tomando en consideración diferentes factores ecológicos: tipos de clima, regiones geográficas, hidrografía, flora y fauna ha identificado la existencia de once Ecorregiones en el Perú. 1.1. EL MAR FRÍO DE LA CORRIENTE PERUANA O DE HUMBOLDT.- Abarca desde el centro de Chile hasta los 5º de latitud sur en Piura. Su temperatura baja hasta los 13º o 14º C en invierno y en verano llega a los 15º o 17º C. Las aguas de este mar son verdes debido a la abundancia del plancton. Se da el fenómeno de “afloramiento de las aguas”, es decir, los nutrientes de los fondos marinos son desplazados hacia la superficie. Este fenómeno se produce en una extensión de 1.500 kilómetros de largo por 60 kilómetros de ancho. En esta Ecorregión viven aproximadamente 600 especies de peces. Los más abundantes son la sardina y la anchoveta los cuales sirven de alimento a otros peces. Entre ellos destacan: el bonito, el barrilete, el jurel, la cojinova, la corvina, el pejerrey, el machete, la lorna, el borracho, la lisa y el róbalo. Existen 26 especies de delfines, así como ballenas, cachalotes, lobos y gatos marinos. Entre las aves figuran: el pingüino de Humboldt, el guanay, la chuita, el piquero, el zarcillo, la brujilla, el potoyunco y el pelicano peruano. 1.1.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Temperatura:  13 o 14 ºC en invierno y 15 o 17 ºC en verano. b) Relieve:  Orillas rocosas. c) Flora:  El mangle d) Fauna:  Mamíferos: Lobos marinos, delfines, ballenas, gato marino.  Aves: Pelícano, gaviotas, Pingüino de Humboldt.  Peces: Anchoveta, atún, tiburones.  Reptiles: Tortuga blanca.
  4. 4. 1.2. EL MAR TROPICAL.- Se extiende desde los 5º de latitud sur en Piura, hasta el sur de California en los Estados Unidos. La corriente de “El Niño” tiene una influencia crucial en esta Ecorregión. Las costas de Piura y Tumbes son cálidas todo el año, las temperaturas del mar superan los 19ºC y en verano llegan a más de 22º C. Las aguas tienen baja salinidad debidoa las lluvias que introducen abundantes cantidades de agua dulce. Este mar no es rico en nutrientes pues no hay afloramiento, tampoco tienen tanto oxigeno debido a las temperaturas tropicales. Los principales peces son: el tiburón bonito, los peces voladores, el atún de aleta amarilla, el merlín negro y el barrilete. Las aves típicas son el petrel gigante, la paloma del cabo, el ave fragata y el ave del trópico. En esta Ecorregión se ubica la zona de manglares. Los mangles crecen en las orillas marinas. Cuando la marea baja y las raíces se quedan expuestas, los animales terrestres van en busca de alimento. En cambio cuando la marea sube ingresan a los manglares las especies marinas, Abundan aquí las conchas negras, langostinos y cangrejos. Y el símbolo de esta zona, el cocodrilo americano o de Tumbes. 1.2.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Clima:  19Cº en invierno y 23Cº en verano b) Flora  Presenta una especie única en el Perú: el mangle, o también llamado el manglar. c) Fauna  Aves: Tijereta, Casanay  Peces: Tiburón bonito, atunes.  Reptiles: Culebra de mar, tortugas, cocodrilo de Tumbes.  Crustáceos: Langosta, cangrejo, langostino.  Moluscos: Concha negra, almejas, caracoles.
  5. 5. 1.3. EL DESIERTO DEL PACÍFICO.- Abarca desde los 5º de latitud sur (Piura) hasta los 27º de latitud sur (norte de Chile) en la costa. Su ancho promedio es de 20 Km. Se caracteriza por la ausencia de lluvias, siendo su terreno desértico. Hay vegetación solo en los valles fluviales y las lomas. Estas últimas se llenan de vegetación en invierno (de mayo a octubre). Este fenómeno solo es posible en las laderas que miran hacia el mar. Por eso solo ocurren en lugares puntuales de la costa. Las lomas son producto de la condensación de las neblinas que avanzan del mar del desierto. En los ríos de esta Ecorregión abundaban los camarones, pero actualmente en casi todos los valles han desaparecido. 1.3.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Altitud: 0 a 1,000 msnm. b) Clima: Semicálido, muy seco. c) Temperatura: 18 a 19 ºC, con variación anual de 6 ºC. En zonas de neblina hasta los 13 ºC. d) Precipitaciones: Promedio anual inferior a 150 mm. e) Relieve: Llano y ondulado, con zonas escarpadas en el centro y sur del país. f) Suelos: Desértico arenoso, zonas pedregosas y salobres. g) Flora: Los tilansiales, bosques de galería, las lomas costeras, los totorales. Entre los cultivos: el espárrago, aceituna, fríjol, palta, mango, uva, lúcuma, melón, melocotón, higo, algodón, etc. h) Fauna:  Aves: Cernícalo, Aguilucho, garzas, paloma de cola blanca, cuculí, Tortolita peruana.  Mamíferos: Murciélagos, comadreja marsupial.  Peces: Carachita, charcoca  Reptiles: Serpientes y lagartijas  Crustáceos: Cangrejo y camarón
  6. 6. 1.4. EL BOSQUE SECO ECUATORIAL.- Se extiende desde el golfo de Guayaquil (0º 30’ de latitud sur) hasta La Libertad (7º 40’ de latitud sur). En su parte más ancha llega hasta los 150 kilómetros y alcanza los 1.500 metros de altitud. Su clima se caracteriza por una prolongada estación seca anual que puede ocupar nueve meses del año. El bosque seco ecuatorial penetra hacia el interior y se extiende sobre el piso más bajo del valle del Marañón hasta los 2.800 m.s.n.m. La formación vegetal principal es el algarrobal y en la zona más lluviosa el ceibal, estos árboles a diferencia de los algarrobos dependen directamente de las lluvias. 1.4.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Altitud: 0 a 2,800 msnm. b) Clima:  Oeste y Sur: cálido y seco.  Este: fresco.  Norte: cálido y húmedo. c) Temperatura: Entre 23 y 24 ºC. d) Relieve: Llano con algunas ondulaciones y zonas montañosas. e) Flora: El ceibo, angolo, parotillo, papelillo, algarrobo, sapote, sauce, caña brava. f) Fauna: • Aves: Picaflor de Tumbes, estrellita de cola corta, loros, palomas y pericos. • Mamíferos: Oso de anteojos, osos hormigueros, ardilla de nuca blanca, ratón orejón gerbito, puma. • Reptiles: Pacaso, camaleón, saltojo, boa, culebra del sol, culebra gato, serpiente ciega, sancarranca.
  7. 7. 1.5. EL BOSQUE TROPICAL DEL PACÍFICO.- Abarca desde el extremo norte de Tumbes hasta Costa Rica. Está cubierta por bosques siempre verdes, los árboles superan los 30 metros de altura. Es la única zona de la costa del Perú donde hay monos en su ambiente natural. Son dos especies: el mono aullador o coto de Tumbes y el mono blanco. 1.5.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Altitud: 0 a 1,000 msnm. b) Clima: Tropical y lluvioso. c) Relieve: Colinas y montañas. d) Suelos: Predominan los suelos arcillosos, ácidos y bajos en minerales. e) Flora: Orquídeas, bromelias, higuerón, cedro, hualtaco, palo barrigón, palo de vaca, basayo y varias palmeras. f) Fauna:  Mamíferos: Mono coto, machín blanco, armadillo nueve bandas, conejo silvestre.  Aves: Cóndor de la selva, águila negra, paloma de los árboles, madrugadora.  Peces: Sábalo, Carachita, Neón, Mojarra, Pushi.  Reptiles: Boa constrictora, Macanche, Cocodrilo 1.6. LA SIERRA ESTEPARIA.- Se extiende desde los 1.000 metros hasta los 3.800 metros. Desde la región de La Libertad (7º 40’ de latitud sur) hasta el norte de Chile. Las temperaturas medias oscilan entre los 6º y 12º C. A mayor altitud las lluvias son más abundantes y la vegetación más densa. En las partes superiores a los 3.000 metros el árbol más característico es el aliso. 1.6.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Altitud: 1,000 a 3,800 msnm. b) Clima: Es templado, cálido en las partes bajas y el templado frío en las partes altas. c) Relieve: Es abrupto y heterogéneo, con valles estrechos, laderas muy empinadas y escasas planicies.
  8. 8. d) Flora: Es variable, presentándose de la siguiente manera: • Xerofítica en las partes bajas. • Pajonales con arbustos en la parte media. • Bosques relictos en las partes altas. e) Fauna:  Mamíferos: Guanaco, Venado de Cola Blanca, Alpaca, Llama, Zorro Colorado, Gato Andino, Puma.  Aves: Aguilucho, cernícalo americano, cóndor Andino y cotorra de Wagler.  Reptiles: Jergón.  Anfibios: Rana del Rímac 1.7. LA PUNA.- Corresponde a las partes altas de los andes, sobre los 3.800 metros. Su clima es frío y la luz solar fuerte. El ichu es el pasto más extendido. Los vientos que soplan todo el tiempo hacen que la temperatura sea baja y el ambiente seco. En esta Ecorregión habitan las vicuñas, vizcachas, el zorro andino y el cuy silvestre. La taruca o ciervo andino es el único cérvido que llega a las partes más altas. 1.7.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Clima: Frígido hasta los 5000 y de tipo gélido por encima de la altitud. b) Relieve: Mesetas, zonas onduladas y zonas escarpadas. c) Flora: Los pajonales, con tólares, bosques de keuña y formaciones de plantas almohadilladas. d) Fauna: De origen andino-patagónico, con elementos originarios del norte y muchas formas propias.
  9. 9. 1.8. EL PÁRAMO.- Se extiende desde Venezuela, a través de Colombia y Ecuador hasta el norte del Perú. Se ubica en las regiones de Piura y Cajamarca, en las cuencas altas de los ríos Chinchipe, Huanca bamba y Quirós. (3.500 metros). Es una zona de muchas neblinas. La temperatura por las noches baja a menos 0º C. En lo que se refiere a su vegetación ésta es muy similar a la de la puna. 1.8.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Altitud: 3,500 a más msnm. b) Clima: Frío, húmedo, nublado y templado en algunos valles. c) Relieve: Escarpado en las cumbres, plano y ondulado en las mesetas. d) Flora: Las orquídeas, bromelias, líquenes, musgos, helechos, bejucos, lianas, etc. e) Fauna:  Mamíferos: Zorro andino, Oso de anteojos, Comadreja, Puma, Gato andino, Venado gris, Ratón montaraz.  Aves: Perdiz de altura, Cóndor andino, Águila de cuello blanco, Picaflor gigante, Colibrí de neblina.  Anfibios: Jambato, Sapito marsupial. 1.9. LA SELVA ALTA.- Se extiende a lo largo del flanco oriental de la Cordillera de los Andes, desde la frontera con Ecuador hasta la frontera con Bolivia, entre los 500 a 3.500 metros. Su clima es muy variado. Las lluvias pueden superar los 3.000 milímetros anuales. Los árboles son más bajos a medida que aumenta la altitud. Entre los 2.500 a 3.000 – 3.800 metros (Ceja de Selva) los árboles alcanzan sólo unos 15 metros, la humedad permite la abundancia de plantas epífitas o aéreas que crecen no solo en los árboles sino también en el suelo. 1.9.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Altitud: 3,500 a 600 msnm. b) Clima: Semi cálido en las partes altas y frías en las partes altas. c) Relieve: Valles estrechos entre los 3,500 y 2,000 msnm.
  10. 10. d) Flora:  Árboles: Higuerón, Arrayán, Sauce, Molle, Tara, Cabuya, Tornillo, Cedro de altura, Cacao, Barrigón.  Helechos: Suro o Chaglla.  Arbustos: Laguir, Paracksha, Huarhuash, Sulchuche, Papelillo, Etepen ccaccha e) Fauna:  Aves: Pato de los torrentes, Gallinazo cabeza negra, Gavilán negro y blanco, etc.  Mamíferos: Mono nocturno, Oso hormiguero amazónico, Ardilla ígnea, Oso de anteojos.  Reptiles: Jergona; Naca, Huaraycóndor.  Peces: Bagres, Cunchis. 1.10. LA SELVA BAJA.- Corresponde a los bosques amazónicos ubicados debajo de los 600 metros de altura. Es relativamente llana. Su temperatura promedio es de 24º a 26º C. Las altas temperaturas y humedad ambiental permiten tener la mayor diversidad de especies. Gran parte de la fauna habita en las copas de los árboles y en menor cantidad al nivel del piso donde reina la penumbra. Son abundantes las lagunas, riachuelos y pantanos. Viven aquí lobos de ríos y el paiche, el pez más grande de la selva. Otros animales típicos son los monos, perezosos, loros y papagayos, el águila arpía y las boas. 1.10.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Clima: Es cálido tropical, es una zona bastante húmeda con una máxima de 36 º C y una mínima de 18 º C. b) Relieve: Poco accidentado, tiene algunas colinas que no sobrepasan los 500 metros de altura. c) Flora: Comprenden más de 20000 especies, que van desde finos árboles, beneficiosos hasta especies frutales.
  11. 11. d) Fauna:  Mamíferos: Tigrillo, puma.  Aves: Colibrí, águila arpía  Reptiles: Anaconda, cocodrilo  Peces: El paiche. 1.11. LA SABANA DE PALMERAS.- Se ubica en una pequeña área de la región de Madre de Dios, en las pampas del río Heath. No existen árboles, sólo palmeras, principalmente el aguaje. Esta Ecorregión se inunda en épocas de lluvias y son comunes los incendios durante la estación seca. 1.11.1. CARACTERÍSTICAS: a) Clima: Tropical, con dos estaciones pluviométricas muy marcadas. La temperatura oscila entre los 20 y 23 º C. b) Relieve: Plano, presenta algunas colinas. c) Flora: Predominan los pastizales y las palmeras, los aguajales, las gramíneas y los matorrales. d) Fauna: La sachavaca, el jaguar, el oso hormiguero gigante, lobo crin y el ciervo de los pantanos.
  12. 12.  CONCLUSIONES: Cuando se habla de zonas o regiones geográficas, se utiliza la nomenclatura tradicional, muchas veces alejada de la realidad y del momento. Casi la totalidad de libros y textos extranjeros referidos al tema, utiliza la clasificación internacional de zonas y climas. El docente y el estudiante en nuestro medio, tienen dificultad para entender los textos que emplean terminologías. Nos hemos aislados del tema, ya que nadie tiene interes. La mayoria ni importancia le da, ya que no deberia ser asi.  RECOMENDACIONES: Debería ver grupos que estén unidos, que entre ellos se apoyen para así puedan dar reportes de lo que pasa en las Ecorregiones. Promover la información en redes, ya que es el único método que la gente se entera de todo. Buscar programas profesionales que enseñen tanto en la ciudad como en el área rural. Promover con algo didáctico a la gente para que entre en razón, así evitar menos contaminación a las Ecorregiones. Que los medios de comunicación promuevan más, que centren algo positivo al mejoramiento.
  13. 13. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRÁFICA Laguna, J. y Tafur, A. “Las 11 Ecorregiones de Perú”. Perú, 2016. [Disponible en https://www.monografias.com/trabajos109/11-ecorregiones/11- ecorregiones.shtml] Las Once Ecorregiones del Perú. http://examendocente.com/03- secundaria/HGE/2geografia/05.%20Las%208%20Regiones%20y%2011%20ec orregiones.pdf

