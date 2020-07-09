Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Medio ambiente DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE
CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE
¿QUÉ ES LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE?  La contaminación del aire es una de las grandes problemáticas que enfrenta el ser hum...
¿Cuáles son los contaminantes del aire?  Los principales responsables de la contaminación atmosférica son, por lo general...
Causas de la contaminación del aire  La mayoría de las veces, es causada por actividades humanas como la minería, la cons...
¿CÓMO AFECTA LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE A LOS SERES VIVOS?  La contaminación del aire a los seres vivos es necesario desta...
CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE  Problemas respiratorios: El aire contaminado puede deteriorar la salud de las...
¿CÓMO EVITAR LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE?  Usar filtros en chimeneas y conducir una actividad industrial responsable.  Fom...
Contaminación del Aire
Contaminación del Aire
Contaminación del Aire
Contaminación del Aire
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Contaminación del Aire

13 views

Published on

Medio Ambiente
Desarrollo Sostenible
Claro y Preciso

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Contaminación del Aire

  1. 1. Medio ambiente DESARROLLO SOSTENIBLE
  2. 2. CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE?  La contaminación del aire es una de las grandes problemáticas que enfrenta el ser humano desde hace varias décadas.  Se produce por la presencia de ciertas formas de energía o de materias.
  4. 4. ¿Cuáles son los contaminantes del aire?  Los principales responsables de la contaminación atmosférica son, por lo general:  Dióxido de carbono (CO2) y otros gases de efecto invernadero, como el metano (CH4).  Monóxido de carbono (CO) particularmente tóxico y dañino para la vida.  Los óxidos de azufre (SOx) y de nitrógeno (NOx), que al llegar a la atmósfera se combinan con el vapor de agua  Los CFC (Clorofluorocarbonos), gases que eran muy empleados en aerosoles  El ozono (O3), que si bien se halla naturalmente en un estrato específico de la atmósfera
  5. 5. Causas de la contaminación del aire  La mayoría de las veces, es causada por actividades humanas como la minería, la construcción, el transporte.  Quema de combustibles fósiles: genera emisiones de gases.  Actividades agrícolas: se utilizan fertilizantes en los trabajos agrícolas.  Fábricas e industrias: Muchas fábricas y edificios industriales utilizan productos químicos en su producción.  Extracciones mineras: este tipo de actividades implican la deforestación de las zonas en las que se va a operar  Contaminación del aire doméstico.
  6. 6. ¿CÓMO AFECTA LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE A LOS SERES VIVOS?  La contaminación del aire a los seres vivos es necesario destacar las relaciones de los contaminantes con la posibilidad de desarrollar células cancerígenas.  Por otro lado, todos los gases emitidos que afectan a la atmósfera también afectan a la respiración de los seres vivos. Pueden empeorar la situación de una persona con problemas de asma.
  7. 7. CONSECUENCIAS DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE  Problemas respiratorios: El aire contaminado puede deteriorar la salud de las personas y los animales e incluso las plantas, al contener sustancias cancerígenas o venenosas.  Lluvias ácidas: Ciertos elementos químicos reaccionan en la atmósfera con el vapor de agua y forman ácidos o mezclas corrosivas, que luego caen a la tierra con la lluvia.  Deterioro del agua: La contaminación del aire incide sobre la del agua, ya que ésta al evaporarse y precipitarse entra en contacto con los contaminantes atmosféricos.  Daño en la capa de ozono: En las capas superiores de la atmósfera se halla la capa de ozono que nos protege del impacto directo de los rayos solares. Ciertos gases reaccionan con él y “agujerean” la capa protectora.  El efecto invernadero: La presencia de ciertos gases pesados en la atmósfera constituye una barrera química artificial, haciendo que aumente la temperatura mundial.
  8. 8. ¿CÓMO EVITAR LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AIRE?  Usar filtros en chimeneas y conducir una actividad industrial responsable.  Fomentar energías alternativas a la quema de combustibles fósiles.  Eliminar el uso de productos con CFC.  Utilizar gasolina sin plomo y sin aditivos contaminantes. Algunas medidas sencillas para disminuir la contaminación ambiental serían:

×