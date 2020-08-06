Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plan lector

PLan lector 11-1

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD  ¿Qué es el coronavirus? Es una familia de virus que se contagia y causa enfermedades. Los coronavirus son una extensa familia de virus que pueden causar enfermedades tanto en animales como en humanos. En los humanos, se sabe que varios coronavirus causan infecciones respiratorias que pueden ir desde el resfriado común hasta enfermedades más graves como el síndrome respiratorio de Oriente Medio (MERS) y el síndrome respiratorio agudo severo (SRAS). El coronavirus que se ha descubierto más recientemente causa la enfermedad por coronavirus COVID-19.  ¿Qué personas deben tener más cuidado? Las personas con salud más débil se contagian antes y tienen síntomas más graves. Las mujeres embarazadas también deben tener cuidado. Los mayores de 60 años. Personas con otras enfermedades.  Prevención contra el coronavirus ° Lavarse las manos con agua y jabón o con desinfectante con alcohol. ° Alejarse al menos 1 metro de las personas que tosen.
  2. 2. ° No tocarse la nariz, ni la boca ni los ojos con las manos. ° No salir de casa si no es necesario. ° No estar en lugares donde se encuentren multitudes. ° Guardar distanciamiento social. ° No besar ni abrazar a otras personas.  ¿Cómo cuidas a los demás? ° Quedándome en casa. ° No visitar a familiares o amigos. ° No salir hasta que se termine la cuarentena. Recordemos que la mejor manera de cuidar a los demás, es cuidándonos nosotros mismos.  ¿Qué es la cuarentena? Es el tiempo que las personas están aisladas para prevenir contagios de una enfermedad.  Reflexiona y piensa por qué la humanidad está sufriendo esta pandemia y que correctivos debemos asumir En mi opinión,esta pandemia es una muestra de que estamos haciendolas cosas mal, que debemos cambiaren diferentes sentidos y que es necesariomovernos paradar lo mejor, sin dañar lo que Dios nos dio ni la naturaleza. Es necesariocambiarnuestra mentalidad, para así formar seres humanosde bien y cambiar lo que hacemosmal.

