República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Instituto Universitario de Tecnología An...
El estado de flujo de efectivo se define como la variación de las entradas y salidas de dinero en un período determinado, ...
1. Actividades de Operativas: Corresponden a las actividades principales de la empresa. Corresponde a las ventas de bienes...
• Proporcionar información oportuna a la gerencia para la toma de decisiones que ayuden a las operaciones de la empresa. •...
La importancia del flujo de efectivo, radica no sólo en el hecho de dar a conocer el impacto de las operaciones de la enti...
Es definido como el plan de organización, métodos y procedimientos que tienen como finalidad salvaguardar los activos y la...
Donde se presentan las actividades o rubros de manera similar al estado de resultados. En este caso, las empresas deben br...
Método Indirecto: Implica una conciliación entre la utilidad neta y el flujo de efectivo de las actividades de operación, ...
1° Siempre que sea posible se deben incrementar las entradas de efectivo: Implica el incremento de las ventas, del precio ...
3° Siempre que sea posible se deben disminuir las salidas de dinero: Esto se logra negociando mejores condiciones con los ...
Las bases para preparar el flujo de efectivo las constituyen: a. Los balances generales referidos al inicio y al fin del p...
Flujo de efectivo
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para la Educación Instituto Universitario de Tecnología Antonio José de Sucre Carrera: 71 Profesor: Omar Parra Bachiller: María Cecilia Rodríguez C.I 25.944.099 Puerto Ordaz, Agosto 2020
  2. 2. El estado de flujo de efectivo se define como la variación de las entradas y salidas de dinero en un período determinado, y su información mide la salud financiera de una empresa. El flujo de efectivo permite realizar previsiones, posibilita una buena gestión en las finanzas, en la toma de decisiones y en el control de los ingresos, con la finalidad de mejorar la rentabilidad de una empresa. Con este término podemos relacionar el estado de flujos de efectivo, que muestra el efectivo utilizado en las actividades de operación, inversión y financiación, con el objetivo de conciliar los saldos iníciales y finales de ese período.
  3. 3. 1. Actividades de Operativas: Corresponden a las actividades principales de la empresa. Corresponde a las ventas de bienes y servicios, y sus costos correlativos. 2. Actividades de Inversión: Son aquellas que incluyen todos los flujos de efectivos originados por la adquisición y venta de inversiones propiamente dichas y por operaciones de compra y venta de bienes del activo fijo. 3. Actividades de Financiación: Se refieren a las actividades relacionadas con los flujos de efectivo provenientes de nuevos aportes de los propietarios y por los dividendos pagados por los mismos; de igual forma, incluyen los prestamos obtenidos por la empresa y su amortización o pagos correspondientes.
  4. 4. • Proporcionar información oportuna a la gerencia para la toma de decisiones que ayuden a las operaciones de la empresa. • Brindar información acerca de los rubros y/o actividades en que se ha gastado el efectivo disponible. • Reportar flujos de efectivo pasados para generar pronósticos. • Determinar la capacidad de la empresa para hacer frente a sus obligaciones con terceros y con los accionistas. • Ayudar a tomar decisiones acerca de inversiones a corto plazo cuando exista un excedente de efectivo disponible. Es presentar en forma comprensible y clara la información sobre el manejo de efectivo que tiene la empresa; es decir, su obtención y utilización por parte de la administración en un periodo determinado y de esta manera tener un informe de la situación financiera para conocer y evaluar la liquidez o solvencia de la empresa. Este estado financiero en conjunto con el balance general y el estado de resultados nos ofrecen una panorámica muy completa de lo que está ocurriendo en el negocio.
  5. 5. La importancia del flujo de efectivo, radica no sólo en el hecho de dar a conocer el impacto de las operaciones de la entidad en su efectivo, sino también señalar el origen de los flujos de efectivo generados y el destino de los flujos aplicados. Por ejemplo: En una entidad pudo haber incremento de manera importante durante el periodo en su saldo de efectivo, sin embargo, no es lo mismo que dichos flujos favorables provengan de actividades de operación a que provengan de un financiamiento.
  6. 6. Es definido como el plan de organización, métodos y procedimientos que tienen como finalidad salvaguardar los activos y la fiabilidad de los registros financieros de la empresa. En relación al control interno del efectivo, se puede decir, que a través de él se calculan las entradas y salidas de efectivo, con los siguientes propósitos: a. Conocer los sobrantes y faltantes de dinero y tomar las medidas adecuadas de inversión y transacción. b. Identificar el comportamiento del flujo de efectivo por entradas, salidas, inversión y financiamiento para establecer un control permanente sobre los mismos. c. Evaluar la razonabilidad de las políticas de cobro y pago. d. Medir la liquidez de la organización. Este control resulta necesario para poder proyectar las necesidades de efectivo de la empresa al momento en que se lleve a cabo, y en el corto, mediano y largo plazo.
  7. 7. Donde se presentan las actividades o rubros de manera similar al estado de resultados. En este caso, las empresas deben brindar información de los movimientos relacionados con: o Cobranza en efectivo a los clientes. o Efectivo recibido por concepto de intereses, dividendos y rendimiento sobre inversiones. o Cobros derivados de las operaciones. o Pagos en efectivo al personal y proveedores. o Pagos en efectivo por concepto de intereses bancarios. o Pagos realizados en efectivo relacionados a impuestos. En esencia este método organiza las operaciones de la empresa y las clasifica en categorías semejantes a lo que sería un estado de cuenta bancaria.
  8. 8. Método Indirecto: Implica una conciliación entre la utilidad neta y el flujo de efectivo de las actividades de operación, la cual debe informar de manera separada las partidas conciliatorias. Entre las partidas mencionadas están: 1. Depreciación y Amortización. 2. Diferencias por fluctuaciones cambiarias. 3. Utilidad y pérdidas en ventas de propiedades, equipos u otros activos de operación. 4. Cambios en las cuentas operacionales como: cuentas por cobrar, por pagar, inventarios, pasivos, etc.
  9. 9. 1° Siempre que sea posible se deben incrementar las entradas de efectivo: Implica el incremento de las ventas, del precio de las ventas; del mejoramiento de la mezcla de las ventas y de la eliminación de descuentos. 2° Siempre que sea posible se deben acelerar las entradas de efectivo: Significa que se deben incrementar las ventas al contado, pedir anticipos a clientes y reducir los plazos de crédito.
  10. 10. 3° Siempre que sea posible se deben disminuir las salidas de dinero: Esto se logra negociando mejores condiciones con los proveedores, y, reduciendo desperdicios en la producción y demás actividades de la empresa. 4° Siempre que sea posible se deben demorar las salidas de dinero: Implica la negociación con los proveedores para que se le otorguen mayores plazos y, la adquisición de inventarios y otros activos en el momento más próximo a cuando se van a necesitar. Hay que añadir, que los primeros dos principios se refieren a las entradas de dinero, y los últimos se refieren a las erogaciones o salidas de dinero.
  11. 11. Las bases para preparar el flujo de efectivo las constituyen: a. Los balances generales referidos al inicio y al fin del periodo al que corresponde el flujo de efectivo (se deben tomar en cuenta de forma comparativa). b. Un estado de resultados correspondiente al mismo periodo. c. Notas complementarias a las partidas contenidas en dichos estados financieros.

