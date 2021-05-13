Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unidad I El Sistema Ambiental  ¿Qué es el ambiente? Es el conjunto de componentes físicos, químicos y biológicos externos...
Atmosféricos Climáticos Hidrológicos Geológicos Biológicos AMBIENTE
 ¿Qué es la Contaminación Ambiental? Se define como la presencia de componentes nocivos (químicos, físicos o biológicos) ...
 Agentes contaminantes: Llamamos agentes contaminantes a las sustancias que causan contaminan, pueden ser agentes sólidos...
 ¿Qué es el Control Ambiental? Se define como el control sobre las actividades y sus efectos capaces de degradar el ambie...
Marco Legal en Venezuela Entre las principales y más importantes Leyes que velan por el ambiente en Venezuela tenemos:  C...
Diplomado Gerencia Ambiental
  1. 1. Unidad Curricular: Control de la Contaminación Diplomado en Gerencia Ambiental Docente: Ing. María Rebeca Pérez Asesoría Académica: Lunes y Miércoles de 9:30 a 11:30
  2. 2. Plan de Evaluación Actividad Ponderación (%) "Participación en el Foro Virtual “Control Ambiental" 10 Prueba Corta N° 1 "El Sistema Ambiental" 15 Participación en el Foro Virtual “Tipos de Contaminación y agentes causantes” 10 Trabajo escrito acerca de las sustancias biodegradables y no biodegradables 10 Prueba Corta N° 02 “Relación causa – efecto de los principales factores que influyen en la contaminación”. 15 Participación en el Foro Virtual “Marco Legal Vigente en materia de Control de la Contaminación” 15 Trabajo Final escrito (análisis de caso real) 25
  3. 3. Unidad I El Sistema Ambiental  ¿Qué es el ambiente? Es el conjunto de componentes físicos, químicos y biológicos externos con los que interactúan los seres vivos.
  4. 4. Atmosféricos Climáticos Hidrológicos Geológicos Biológicos AMBIENTE
  5. 5.  ¿Qué es la Contaminación Ambiental? Se define como la presencia de componentes nocivos (químicos, físicos o biológicos) en el ambiente, que suponen perjuicio para los seres vivos.
  6. 6.  Agentes contaminantes: Llamamos agentes contaminantes a las sustancias que causan contaminan, pueden ser agentes sólidos, líquidos y gaseosos. Las actividades que emiten los agentes contaminantes se denominan “fuentes contaminantes”.
  7. 7.  ¿Qué es el Control Ambiental? Se define como el control sobre las actividades y sus efectos capaces de degradar el ambiente En Venezuela el control ambiental lo ejerce el Estado, a través de la Autoridad Nacional Ambiental, sin menoscabo de las competencias de los estados, municipios, pueblos y comunidades indígenas, en aquellas materias ambientales expresamente.
  8. 8. Marco Legal en Venezuela Entre las principales y más importantes Leyes que velan por el ambiente en Venezuela tenemos:  Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela.  Ley Orgánica de Ambiente.  Ley Forestal de Suelos y Aguas.
