Imperfecto subjuntivo

First and Second Conditional in Spanish

  1. 1. http://www.spanishteacheruk.com/ Read the following examples and pay attention to the tenses used: First conditional: ● Si hace sol, salgo a correr. ● Si no tengo dinero, me quedo en casa. ● Si gano la lotería, voy a irme de vacaciones ● Si tengo tiempo, saldré con mis amigos Second conditional: • Si fuera rica, iría de vacaciones todos los meses. Now complete the following rules with the correct tenses: First conditional: We use si ___________________ and __________________ for things that happen when a condition is met. We use si ___________________ and ___________________ for events that will happen if the condition is met. Second conditional We use si ____________________ and _______________________ to talk about things in the future that are probably not going to be true or something in the present which is impossible, because it's not true. IMPERFECTO SUBJUNTIVO TRABAJAR COMER VIVIR SER/ IR yo trabajara comiera viviera fuera tú trabajaras comieras vivieras fueras él, ella, usted trabajara comiera viviera fuera nosotros, -as trabajáramos comiéramos viviéramos fuéramos vosotros, -as trabajarais comierais vivierais fuerais ellos, -as trabajaran comieran vivieran fueran FIRST AND SECOND CONDITIONAL
  2. 2. http://www.spanishteacheruk.com/ STEM CONJUGATION HACER Hic- Hicieras TENER Tuv- Tuvieras HABER Hub- Hubieras PODER Pud- Pudieras QUERER Quis- Quisieras DECIR Dij- Dijeran A.Completa las siguientes oraciones: 1. Si ___________ (tener) más tiempo la semana que viene, _______(terminar) el trabajo. 2. Lo siento, no puedo terminar el trabajo. Si ___________(tener) más tiempo, lo _______ (hacer). 3. Yo si __________(ser) tú, _______________ (estudiar) más. 4. Si __________ (decir) la verdad a Laura, _____________(enfadarse) mucho, pero tengo que hacerlo. 5. Daniel no está enfadado con Ana después de la discusión. Si me __________(decir) lo mismo, ____________(enfadarse) mucho. 6. ¡Qué pena! Luis no quiere venir con nosotros a la fiesta. Si __________ (querer), nosotros _______________(divertirse) mucho. 7. Si en Inglaterra ____________(haber) lobos, los granjeros _____________ (protestar) mucho. 8. Si Luisa ____________(tener) diez años menos, ____________(mudarse) a otro país. 9. Voy a ver a Ana después de muchos años. Si __________(estar) soltera, le _______ (pedir) salir conmigo. 10. Si Ana __________(estar) soltera, yo le ____________(pedir) salir conmigo.
  3. 3. http://www.spanishteacheruk.com/ B. Corrige las oraciones cuando sea necesario Ej. Si podría, me iría de vacaciones. Si pudiera, me iría de vacaciones. a. Si ahorro dinero suficiente, me iré de vacaciones. b. Si tendría la oportunidad, viajaría por toda Sudamérica. c. Si estudiaras más, no tendrías tantos errores. d. Si aprobaré todos mis exámenes, voy a descansar todo el verano. e. Si fuera más joven, iría a la universidad. f. Si Luisa dice la verdad, creo que tenemos un problema. g. Si Luisa dijera la verdad, la creeríamos siempre. h. Si saldré mañana, te llamo antes por teléfono. i. Si tengo la oportunidad de hablar con ese escritor, le voy a hablar sobre su libro. j. Si mis padres vayan de vacaciones a España, me traerán un recuerdo bonito. ANSWERS: Complete the rules First conditional: We use si PRESENT and PRESENT for things that happen when a condition is met. We use si FUTURE and FUTURE for events that will happen if the condition is met. Second conditional We use si IMPERFECT SUBJUNCTIVE and CONDITIONAL to talk about things in the future that are probably not going to be true or something in the present which is impossible, because it's not true. A.Completa las siguientes oraciones: 1. Si tengo más tiempo la semana que viene, voy a terminar/ terminaré el trabajo. 2. Lo siento, no puedo terminar el trabajo. Si tuviera tener) más tiempo, lo haría 3. Yo si fuera tú, estudiaría más. 4. Si digo la verdad a Laura, se enfadaría mucho, pero tengo que hacerlo.
  4. 4. http://www.spanishteacheruk.com/ 5. Daniel no está enfadado con Ana después de la discusión. Si me dijera lo mismo, me enfadaría mucho. 6. ¡Qué pena! Luis no quiere venir con nosotros a la fiesta. Si quisiera, nosotros nos divertiríamos mucho. 7. Si en Inglaterra hubiera lobos, los granjeros protestarían mucho. 8. Si Luisa tuviera diez años menos, se mudaría a otro país. 9. Voy a ver a Ana después de muchos años. Si está soltera, le voy a pedir/pediré salir conmigo. 10. Si Ana estuviera soltera, yo le pediría salir conmigo. B. Corrige las oraciones cuando sea necesario Ej. Si podría, me iría de vacaciones. Si pudiera, me iría de vacaciones. a. Correcto b. Incorrecto: Si tuviera la oportunidad, viajaría por toda Sudamérica. (If cannot be used with a conditional tense) c. Correcto d. Incorrecto: Si apruebo todos mis exámenes, voy a descansar todo el verano. (If cannot be used with a future tense) e. Correcto f. Correcto g. Correcto h. Incorrecto Si salgo mañana, te llamo antes por teléfono. i. Correcto j. Incorrecto Si mis padres van de vacaciones a España, me traerán un recuerdo bonito.

