República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Te...
¿Qué es propiedad planta y equipo? La propiedad, planta y equipo simboliza todos los activos tangibles adquiridos, constru...
Norma Internacional de Contabilidad Nº. 16 (NIC 16) sobre Propiedad, Planta y Equipo La Norma Internacional de Contabilida...
trasladará a resultado pérdida, cuotas de depreciación que representen la pérdida de valor de esos bienes del Activo fijo....
2.- Determinar la propiedad o la existencia de alguna restricción sobre cualquiera de estos activos. 3.- Constatar que est...
8.- Comparar el resultado de la comprobación física con el mayor de propiedades, planta y equipo e investigar cualquier ir...
7.- Verificar tablas de vidas útiles de los activos, las cuales serán utilizadas en el cálculo de las depreciaciones. 8.- ...
11.- Confirmar que las condiciones de conservación de los activos sean las óptimas. 12.- Verificar la existencia de un man...
5.- Revisar que exista un sistema de control de los activos fijos, que esté actualizado y que sea adecuado a las condicion...
 La estimación inicial de los costos de desmantelamiento o retiro del elemento, así como la rehabilitación del lugar sobr...
 O si aplica, recálcale la utilidad y/o perdida en el retiro de la Propiedad, Planta y equipo.  O determine la necesidad...
 Para aquellas partidas que tengan antigüedad superior a tres (3) meses, obtenga la justificación por parte de la Compañí...
23.- Determinar la correcta clasificación y presentación de las propiedades, planta y equipo en los estados financieros. 2...
 Conciliación entre los valores en libros al principio y al final del periodo.  Inconsistencia en el método de depreciac...
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad Politécnica Territorial “Andrés Eloy Blanco” Barquisimeto/ Estado/ Lara Estudiante: María Nohelí González C.I: 26768492 Sección: LCO4201 Profesora: Yulimar Medina U.C: Auditoria II Barquisimeto, Julio 2020 Propiedad Planta y Equipo
  2. 2. ¿Qué es propiedad planta y equipo? La propiedad, planta y equipo simboliza todos los activos tangibles adquiridos, construidos o en proceso de construcción, con la intención de emplearlos en forma permanente, para la producción o suministro de otros bienes y servicios, para arrendarlos, o para utilizarlos en la administración, que no están destinados para la venta y cuya vida útil sobrepasa el año de utilización. El valor histórico de estos activos incluye todas las erogaciones y cargos necesarios para colocarlos en condiciones de utilización, tales como los de ingeniería, supervisión, impuestos, corrección monetaria y todos aquellos que sean susceptibles de cambiar el valor final del bien. También se le debe adicionar el valor de las mejoras, adiciones y reparaciones que aumenten la vida útil o la calidad de la producción. Su forma física es lo que constituye su utilidad. El gasto relacionado con los activos fijos es la depreciación (entre los activos fijos los terrenos son únicos ya que su costo no está sujeto a depreciación – gasto repartido a lo largo del tiempo – ya que su utilidad no se reduce). La propiedad, planta y equipo se pueden subdividir en tres categorías.  No Depreciables: activos que tienen una vida ilimitada o los que a la fecha de presentación del balance general se encuentran todavía en la etapa de construcción o montaje. Ejemplo: terrenos, construcciones en curso, maquinaria y equipo en montaje, y propiedades, planta y equipo en tránsito.  Depreciables: aquellos que por el deterioro causado por el uso, la acción de factores naturales, la obsolescencia por avances tecnológicos y los cambios en la demanda de los bienes y servicios a cuya producción o suministro contribuyen, pierden valor. Ejemplo: equipos, construcciones y edificaciones, equipos de computación y de transporte.  Agotables: son representadas por recursos naturales controlados por la organización, cuya cantidad y valor disminuyen a causa de la extracción o remoción del producto. Su costo histórico es conformado por su valor de adquisición, más las erogaciones y los cargos incurridos en su explotación y desarrollo.
  3. 3. Norma Internacional de Contabilidad Nº. 16 (NIC 16) sobre Propiedad, Planta y Equipo La Norma Internacional de Contabilidad Nº. 16 (NIC 16).Establece el tratamiento para la contabilización de la propiedad planta y equipo. Este tratamiento sirve para que los usuarios de los Estados Financieros, puedan conocer la inversión que se ha hecho, los cambios por deterioro, obsolescencia, desapropiación o por un intercambio de la PPE. Esta Norma Internacional de Contabilidad (NIC 16) define a la propiedad planta y equipo de la siguiente manera:  Son activos tangibles que posee una entidad para su uso en la producción o el suministro de bienes  Y servicios, para arrendarlos a terceros o para propósitos administrativos; y que se esperan utilizar durante más de un período. Un elemento de propiedades, planta y equipo se reconocerá como activo si, y sólo si:  Sea probable que la entidad obtenga los beneficios económicos futuros derivados del mismo; y  El costo del activo para la entidad pueda ser valorado con fiabilidad. Depreciación La propiedad, planta y equipo (activos fijos), son los activos tangibles que tiene una entidad para ser usados en la generación de beneficios por periodos mayores a un año. Estos se deben depreciar. La depreciación es la distribución en forma sistemática del costo de un activo fijo entre su vida útil. El término depreciación se refiere a una disminución periódica del valor de un bien material o inmaterial. Esta depreciación puede derivarse de tres razones principales: el desgaste debido al uso, el paso del tiempo y la vejez o dicho de otra manera, depreciación física, funcional y también obsolescencia. La depreciación contable indica la cantidad que el activo disminuye cada año fiscal. Se divide el coste total del bien entre el número de años. La depreciación corresponde a un hecho económico de ocurrencia continua e inevitable, por lo tanto, periódicamente se
  4. 4. trasladará a resultado pérdida, cuotas de depreciación que representen la pérdida de valor de esos bienes del Activo fijo. La cantidad del costo de adquisición a depreciar o asignar a lo largo de la vida útil total del activo recibe el nombre de valor depreciable. Es la diferencia entre el costo total de adquisición y el valor residual estimado. El valor residual (también conocido como valor de salvamento) es el monto que se espera recibir de la venta o de la cancelación de un activo de larga vida al final de su vida útil. La vida útil (o económica) de un activo se calcula como la vida física breve antes de que se deteriore el activo o como su vida económica antes de que se vuelva obsoleto. ¿Cuáles son los objetivos generales y específicos en una auditoria de propiedad planta y equipo? El examen que se le realiza a este componente del balance se basa en dos tipos de objetivos, unos de propósito general y otros de tipo específico. Generales: 1.- Comprobar la existencia real de los activos enunciados por la empresa. 2.- Verificar la exactitud de los registros de este componente para la totalidad de los activos que lo forman. 3.-Analizar que las modificaciones de la cuenta Propiedad, planta y equipo ha sido debidamente registrada. 4.- Indagar si los conceptos relacionados con este rubro (depreciaciones, ajustes por inflación, perdida por obsolescencia, entre otros) han sido estimados apropiadamente. 5.- Examinar que los valores correspondientes a la cuenta Propiedad, Planta y Equipo de la compañía están debidamente clasificados y mostrados de acuerdo a sus condiciones. 6.-Juzgar la correcta valuación y registro de la P, P y E en los libros de contabilidad. Específicos: 1.- Determinar la correcta clasificación y presentación de los activos fijos en los estados financieros.
  5. 5. 2.- Determinar la propiedad o la existencia de alguna restricción sobre cualquiera de estos activos. 3.- Constatar que estos estén registrados correctamente y de acuerdo a las normas existentes. 4.- Establecer la existencia física de los activos fijos. 5.- Determinar si la depreciación del período es razonable. 6.-Determinar si los ajustes por inflación necesarios fueron hechos correctamente. Explicar los procedimientos de auditoría para auditar el rubro de propiedad planta y equipo (pruebas sustantivas y de cumplimiento) Los procedimientos de auditoría para auditar el rubro de propiedad planta y equipo son los siguientes: 1.- Examinar las autorizaciones para las compras y ventas o retiros de propiedad y equipo. 2.- Examinar las facturas de los proveedores y las liquidaciones de los contratistas por trabajos realizados, así como otros documentos justificativos de los desembolsos efectuados por concepto de P, P y E. 3.- Comparar los presupuestos de obras o los importes autorizados para la construcción, compra o adquisición de propiedades y equipo con los desembolsos reales y verificar si coinciden. 4.- Analizar esta partida y conciliar su saldo con el mayor de propiedades, planta y equipo. 5.- Comprobar físicamente la existencia de vehículos 6.- Comparar el resultado de la comprobación física con el mayor y de propiedades, planta y equipo e investigar cualquier irregularidad. 7.- Comprobar físicamente la existencia de las propiedades, planta y equipo, en su defecto hacer una selección de acuerdo al criterio de materialidad.
  6. 6. 8.- Comparar el resultado de la comprobación física con el mayor de propiedades, planta y equipo e investigar cualquier irregularidad. 9.- Seleccionar el número de órdenes de compra de importancia y comparar el precio de las mismas con las cotizaciones obtenidas. 10.- Seleccionar un número de facturas de proveedores y comprobar las entradas de aquellas en las respectivas tarjetas de control. 11.- Seleccionar un número de tarjetas de control de existencias y comprobar si las salidas registradas en las mismas, se hallan amparadas por pedidos de almacén o por asientos de ajuste. 12.- Seleccionar un número de facturas de proveedores y compararlas con las correspondientes:  Órdenes de compra.  Boletas de recepción. Pruebas sustantivas 1.- Determinar si las adiciones son partidas propiamente capitalizables y representan costos reales de los activos físicamente instalados o construidos. 2.- Comprobar las bases para la valuación de las cuentas de activo fijo. 3.- Verificar el cargo a mantenimiento o a otras cuentas de resultado, de partidas importantes que deberían ser capitalizadas 4.-Comprobar si los costos y las depreciaciones o amortizaciones respectivas, por bajas, obsolescencia o disposiciones importantes de bienes, han sido eliminadas de las cuentas correspondientes. 5.- Determinar si las desvalorizaciones han sido reconocidas en las cuentas respectivas, y contabilizadas de acuerdo con las prescripciones legales y principios de contabilidad de general aceptación. 6.- Observar si las provisiones y amortizaciones acumuladas son adecuadas, sin ser excesivas, y se han calculado sobre bases aceptables y uniformes con las aplicadas en periodos anteriores.
  7. 7. 7.- Verificar tablas de vidas útiles de los activos, las cuales serán utilizadas en el cálculo de las depreciaciones. 8.- Si los saldos de las depreciaciones y amortizaciones acumuladas, son razonables considerando la vida probable de los activos y los posibles valores de desecho. 9.- Verificar que la cuenta de construcciones en proceso no contenga cargos por reparaciones y mantenimiento. 10.- Verificar si las autorizaciones para la adquisición de elementos nuevos indican las unidades que van a ser reemplazadas, de acuerdo a las correspondientes cotizaciones. Pruebas de cumplimiento 1.- Verificar la existencia y aplicación de una política para el manejo de la propiedad, planta y equipo. 2.- Determinar la eficiencia de la política para el manejo de Propiedad, planta y equipo. 3.- Verificar que los soportes de la Propiedad planta y equipo, se encuentren en orden y de acuerdo a las disposiciones legales. 4.- Observar si los movimientos en las cuentas de activos fijos se registran adecuadamente. 5.- Revisar que exista un completo sistema de control de los activos fijos, actualizado y adecuado a las condiciones de la compañía. 6.- Comprobar que las modificaciones en la propiedad, planta y equipo sean correctamente autorizadas. 7.- Realizar conteos físicos de la propiedad, planta y equipo existentes periódicamente. 8.- Verificar que los activos fijos estén adecuadamente asegurados. 9.- Comprobar que el estado de los activos fijos sea el óptimo y que las medidas de seguridad se apliquen correctamente. 10.- Verificar que los ajustes a los activos por concepto de inflación y depreciación sean calculados y registrados adecuada y oportunamente.
  8. 8. 11.- Confirmar que las condiciones de conservación de los activos sean las óptimas. 12.- Verificar la existencia de un manual de funciones del personal encargado del manejo de Propiedad, planta y equipo. Al igual que el conocimiento y cumplimiento de este por parte de los empleados. Programa de auditoría para propiedad planta y equipo Para validar la información que la empresa o entidad suministra. Con respecto a la propiedad, planta y equipo, se debe fijar un programa de auditoría desarrollando los puntos que exigen las normas de auditoría de general aceptación. El revisar y evaluar la solidez o debilidades del sistema de Control Interno en el manejo de la propiedad planta y equipo son de vital importancia para asegurar la correcta aplicación de todas las pruebas provistas en el programa de auditoría, y con base en dicha evaluación realizar las pruebas de cumplimiento para así determinar la extensión y oportunidad de los procedimientos de auditoría aplicables de acuerdo a las circunstancias, como también realizar las pruebas sustantivas de las cifras que muestran los estados financieros preparando un informe con el resultado del trabajo, las conclusiones alcanzadas y los comentarios acerca de las debilidades del control interno, que requieren tomar una acción inmediata deben ser evidenciadas y corregidas en el menor tiempo posible. Otros puntos que también deben ser revisados y evaluados por el auditor para la realización del programa de auditoría del activo propiedad, planta y equipo son los siguientes: 1.- Revisión de las Políticas de depreciación. 2.- Preparar análisis de la depreciación acumulada. 3.- Indagar si existe una política para las propiedades, planta y equipo donde se establecen los lineamientos para su custodia, manejo y tratamientos contables, y que esta sea acorde con las normas de contabilidad y de información financiera aceptadas. 4.- Revisar la razonabilidad de los memorandos técnicos preparados por la Compañía, relacionados con los componentes, vidas útiles y métodos de depreciación
  9. 9. 5.- Revisar que exista un sistema de control de los activos fijos, que esté actualizado y que sea adecuado a las condiciones de la compañía. Según las circunstancias que se presente dentro de una organización, se debe elaborar el programa de auditoría para este tipo de rubro. Para ello se elabora una serie de parámetros donde se muestran los procedimientos que deben llevarse a cabo. A continuación detallamos el siguiente programa de auditoría para la cuenta de propiedad, planta y equipo: 1.- Realizar pruebas de controles y determinar la extensión y oportunidad de los procedimientos de auditoría aplicables de acuerdo a las circunstancias. 2.- Preparar un informe con el resultado del trabajo, las conclusiones alcanzadas y los comentarios acerca de la solidez y/o debilidades del control interno, que requieren tomar una acción inmediata o pueden ser punto para nuestra carta de recomendaciones. 3.- Plantear realizar las pruebas sustantivas de las cifras que muestran los estados financieros y que sean necesarias de acuerdo con las circunstancias. 4.- Verificar la existencia y aplicación de una política para el manejo contable de las propiedades, planta y equipo, y validar que esté acorde con las Normas de Contabilidad y de Información Financiera. 5.- Determinar la eficiencia de la política para el manejo contable de las propiedades, planta y equipo. 6.- Verificar la existencia de un manual de funciones del personal encargado del manejo de las propiedades, planta y equipo. Al igual que el conocimiento y cumplimiento de este por parte de los empleados. 7.- Verificar que los costos de las propiedades, planta y equipo solo incluyan los siguientes conceptos:  Precio de compra (menos descuentos, reducciones y similares).  Aranceles y otros impuestos no recuperables que recaigan sobre la adquisición, después de deducir cualquier descuento o rebaja del precio;  Todos los costos directamente relacionados con la ubicación del activo en el lugar y en las condiciones necesarias para que pueda operar de la forma prevista por la gerencia;
  10. 10.  La estimación inicial de los costos de desmantelamiento o retiro del elemento, así como la rehabilitación del lugar sobre el que se asienta, cuando constituyan obligaciones en las que incurre la entidad como consecuencia de utilizar el elemento durante un determinado periodo, con propósitos distintos del de la producción de inventarios durante tal periodo. 8.- Para las adiciones y retiros:  Extraer directamente del módulo de Propiedades, Plantas y Equipos una lista de las adiciones y una lista de los retiros de este rubro realizados durante el periodo.  Realizar la depuración de los reportes (de manera independiente) para eliminar la información que no es necesaria, por ejemplo las reclasificaciones.  Verificar la integridad de las bases de datos en cuanto a número de registros y monto total.  Seleccionar una muestra de las adiciones y retiros de propiedad planta y equipo, y realizar los siguientes procedimientos:  Verificar contra documentos soporte: nombre del proveedor, NIT del proveedor, número del documento de compra (factura), fecha de documento de compra, valor de la factura de compra, y la respectiva aprobación de la compra.  Constatar a evidencia de recibido por parte del encargado de la Compañía que garantice la recepción del activo a satisfacción.  Inspecciones físicamente la adición, y verifique que los soportes de las propiedades, planta y quipo, se encuentren en orden y de acuerdo a los procedimientos establecidos por la empresa. O Validar que la adición:  Sea para uso de la Compañía en la producción o suministros de bienes y servicios, para arrendarlos a terceros o para propósitos administrativos;  Se espera usar durante más de un periodo.  Generara a la Compañía beneficios económicos futuros derivados del mismo; y  Pueda ser valorada con fiabilidad.  O Verificar contra documento soporte la aprobación del retiro de la propiedad, planta y equipo.  O Constatar la evidencia de retiro de propiedad, plana y equipo contra el módulo de activos fijos.
  11. 11.  O si aplica, recálcale la utilidad y/o perdida en el retiro de la Propiedad, Planta y equipo.  O determine la necesidad de proponer reclasificaciones contables y/o ajustes. 9.- Comprobar si las partidas de propiedades, planta y equipo están medidas por el modelo del costo o por el modelo revaluación, el que aplique. 10.- Si la Compañía está capitalizando intereses por préstamos, validar que el tratamiento contable está acorde con lo establecido en la NIC 23 para NIIF Plenas y en la Sección 25 para NIIF Pymes. 11.- Verificar que las construcciones en curso y maquinarias y equipos en montaje, efectivamente se encuentren en proceso y que no estén finalizadas y disponibles para ser reclasificadas al rubro de activo fijo correspondiente. 12.- Revisar las cuentas de gastos de mantenimiento y de reparaciones, y validar que no existan partidas importantes que cumplan la definición de activo y deban ser capitalizadas. 13.- Observar los conteos físicos de propiedades, planta y equipo mediante muestreos, y revisar la compilación de los resultados. 14.- Comprobar que el estado de los activos fijos sea el óptimo y que las medidas de seguridad se apliquen correctamente. 15.- Verificar que las propiedades, planta y equipo estén adecuadamente aseguradas. 16.- Revisar las conciliaciones de propiedades, planta y equipo, y verificar:  Su exactitud matemática.  Sus montos con las fuentes correspondientes: - Extraer la información del módulo de activos fijos a la fecha de cierre. - Extraer la información del módulo de contabilidad a la fecha de cierre. - Verificar la existencia y exactitud de las bases de datos Vs. datos incluidos en la conciliación preparada por la Compañía.  La razonabilidad de las partidas conciliatorias.  Las partidas de conciliación inusuales y evaluar si se han registrado apropiadamente.
  12. 12.  Para aquellas partidas que tengan antigüedad superior a tres (3) meses, obtenga la justificación por parte de la Compañía.  Determine la necesidad de efectuar ajustes contables.  La adecuada segregación de funciones de las personas que intervienen en el procedimiento: quien elabora, revisa y aprueba el procedimiento. 17.- Determinar la propiedad o la existencia de alguna restricción sobre cualquiera de estos activos. 18.- Efectuar cálculo global del gasto y costo depreciación y de la depreciación acumulada al cierre, teniendo en cuenta: a. Método de depreciación. b. Vida útil. c. Valor residual d. Formar una opinión sobre la razonabilidad del valor registrado en el módulo de activos fijos Vs. registros contables. e. Determinar la necesidad de proponer reclasificaciones contables y/o ajustes. 19.- Para NIIF Plenas, solicitar a la Compañía la revisión anual del valor residual, la vida útil y el método de depreciación de las propiedades, planta y equipo, y analizar su razonabilidad. 20.- Para NIIF Pymes, indagar si durante el período se presentó algún indicio de que se haya producido un cambio significativo desde la última fecha anual sobre la que se haya informado con respecto al valor residual, la vida útil y el método de depreciación de las propiedades, planta y equipo, en caso afirmativo, solicitar la respectiva revisión efectuada y analizar su razonabilidad. 21.- Solicitar los test de deterioro realizados por la Compañía para determinar si un elemento de propiedades, planta y equipo ha visto deteriorado su valor, y validar que el mismo se adopte a lo establecido en la NIC 36 Deterioro del Valor de los Activos para NIIF Plenas, y Sección 27 para NIIF Pymes. 22.- Si la Compañía debe incurrir en costos futuros para retirar el activo y restaurar el medio ambiente al fin de la vida útil del activo, que implique una obligación legal o implícita, verifique que la Compañía reconozca una provisión por costos de desmantelamiento y revise la razonabilidad del estimado, el cual debe tener en cuenta los flujos de efectivo descontados.
  13. 13. 23.- Determinar la correcta clasificación y presentación de las propiedades, planta y equipo en los estados financieros. 24.- Validar que las revelaciones en las notas a los estados financieros, cumplan con lo establecido en esta materia en la NIC 16 para NIIF Plenas y en la Sección 17 para NIIF Pymes. ¿Qué información debemos revelar en una auditoria del rubro de propiedad planta y equipo? El trabajo del Auditor queda anotado en una serie de papeles que constituyen en principio la prueba material del trabajo realizado, además, en ellos se deja constancia de la profundidad de las pruebas y de la suficiencia de los elementos en que se apoyó la opinión, en otras palabras, son evidencia de la calidad profesional del trabajo de Auditoría que es realizado en una Empresa o Entidad. Los papeles de trabajo son los documentos en que el Auditor registra los datos e informaciones obtenidas a lo largo de su examen y los resultados obtenidos de las pruebas realizadas, las que le servirán para poder elaborar su informe o dictamen final que deberá presentar a la empresa o entidad. Tomando en consideración lo antes expuesto, se llega a un acuerdo sobre qué información deberá realizar el auditor a sus respectivos usuarios de la contabilidad acerca de la cuenta del activo propiedad planta y equipo. Para informar sobre la auditoria de propiedad planta y equipo se utilizan dos puntos o dos parámetros los cuales son: 1.- La visualización de los Estados de la Situación Financiera o Balance General. 2.- Parámetros de las notas explicativas a los Estados Financieros. Además el auditor deberá informar a sus usuarios de contabilidad de manera detallada los siguientes puntos de interés los cuales son los siguientes:  Métodos de valuación de los activos.  Las bases de medición utilizadas para determinar el importe en libros.  Los métodos de depreciación utilizados.  Las vidas útiles y las tasas de depreciación utilizadas.  El importe bruto en libros y la depreciación acumulada.
  14. 14.  Conciliación entre los valores en libros al principio y al final del periodo.  Inconsistencia en el método de depreciación.  Depreciaciones.  Revaluaciones.  Segregación de propiedades de activos no usados en el negocio y otras consideraciones. El dictamen del auditor debe ser suficiente para los efectos de informar, por lo tanto no revelará ninguna información confidencial que haya obtenido en el curso de una auditoria profesional excepto con el consentimiento del cliente. Si el dictamen del auditor fuera objetado o refutado el profesional puede recurrir y en algunos casos se ve obligado, a presentar sus papeles de trabajo, tanto como prueba de su buena fe, como de la corrección técnica de sus procedimientos para llegar a su dictamen. Es importante destacar que la auditoria de la propiedad planta y equipo siempre tendrá como propósito:  Examinar y verificar el proceso con las que se realizan las estimaciones.  Examinar los hechos que inciden en la estimación.  Estimar de forma independendiente el valor de la depreciación y compararlo con el obtenido por la administración.

