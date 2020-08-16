Coexistencia de Paradigmas en Orientación

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Nacional de Salta Facultad: Humanidades Carrera: Ciencias de la Educación Cátedra: Orientación Vocacional y Ed...
Dimensión Filosófica y Epistemológica de la Orientación
Genealogía y Paradigmas  El autor sostiene que «hay una coexistencia paradigmática entre los enfoques de Rasgos y Factore...
Enfoque de Rasgos y Factores Representante/precursor: Parsons Frank (Obra Choosing a Vocation 1909) marcó un hito en las p...
Contexto de Surgimiento: Estados Unidos en 109, seguido del Primer Congreso de Orientación en Boston en 1910 Aportes del E...
Sujeto de la Orientación : Sujeto pasivo No participaba activamente del proceso de orientación Respondía en función de ...
Enfoque Psicodinámico Representante/Precursor: Donald Super 1951 Acuña la noción de desarrollo vocacional . Aportes de otr...
Contexto de Surgimiento: Década de 1950 en Estados Unidos Aportes del enfoque:  Favorece el desarrollo vocacional plantea...
Sujeto de la orientación: Sujeto de toma de decisiones vocacionales en función de su autopercepción procurando encontrar ...
Enfoque De Desarrollo de la Carrera  Representante/Precursor: Anthony Watts (1980) organiza en tres áreas principales el ...
Contexto de Surgimiento: década de 1980 en varios países centrales europeos Aportes del enfoque: Se reemplaza el concepto...
Sujeto de la orientación: Participación activa en el proceso de orientación y construcción de su autoconcepto y de la rea...
Enfoque Crítico-Transdiciplinario Representante/precursor : podría denominarse Como el autor entre el enfoque anterior y e...
Contexto de surgimiento: contexto actual en proceso de construcción. Corresponde a la necesidad de pensar y operar en Orie...
Busca interrogar los conflictos presentes en la elección y realización de los proyectos de la vida articulando con el con...
¡Hola chicos/as! En esta oportunidad les compartimos las siguientes consignas: 1)- Cerramos la primer etapa, conformados e...
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nM5q2KebXrnNmUV65nTe6DH 57IeJhfDT/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QGzxm...
¡¡¡Muchas Gracias!!!
Coexistencia de Paradigmas en Orientación

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Salta Facultad: Humanidades Carrera: Ciencias de la Educación Cátedra: Orientación Vocacional y Educacional Año: 2020
  2. 2. Dimensión Filosófica y Epistemológica de la Orientación
  3. 3. Genealogía y Paradigmas  El autor sostiene que «hay una coexistencia paradigmática entre los enfoques de Rasgos y Factores, el Psicodinámico, de Desarrollo de Carrera y el enfoque Crítico-Transdiciplinario» para poder estudiar y entender el campo de la Orientación Vocacional(Sergio Rascovan; 2013)
  4. 4. Enfoque de Rasgos y Factores Representante/precursor: Parsons Frank (Obra Choosing a Vocation 1909) marcó un hito en las practicas de Orientación
  5. 5. Contexto de Surgimiento: Estados Unidos en 109, seguido del Primer Congreso de Orientación en Boston en 1910 Aportes del Enfoque:  Enmarcado por el discurso Psicotécnico (modelo de interacción Sujeto-medio ambiente)  Orientación se apoya de aportes de la Psicología Diferencial  Aplicación de Test estandarizados, inventarios relevantes con el Objetivo de medir rasgos para el desempeño profesional  Cotejar características Individuales con las correspondientes a Cada profesión o puesto de trabajo  Establecer correlación entre características personales, por ejemplo, intereses, aptitudes , inteligencia, rasgos de personalidad con perfiles de exigencia para el desempeño de determinadas actividades laborales/profesionales
  6. 6. Sujeto de la Orientación : Sujeto pasivo No participaba activamente del proceso de orientación Respondía en función de los test estandarizados Función del Orientador: Aplicador de los test, sin intervención mas profunda o analítica en el proceso De orientar Objetivo
  7. 7. Enfoque Psicodinámico Representante/Precursor: Donald Super 1951 Acuña la noción de desarrollo vocacional . Aportes de otros autores a partir de la Obra Ocupational Choice 1951 de Ginzber, Ginsburg, Axerald y Hernna marcaron un nuevo período en la Orientación
  8. 8. Contexto de Surgimiento: Década de 1950 en Estados Unidos Aportes del enfoque:  Favorece el desarrollo vocacional planteado actividades que beneficien el manejo De destrezas propias de cada etapa vital y una paulatina construcción de un plan de carrera para futuro  Supone una confrontación con la concepción estática propia de la teoría de Rasgos Y Factores.  Reconocimiento de aportes conceptuales de Anne Roe (1957) como la relación entre Las formas infantiles de satisfacción de necesidades y posteriores elecciones vocacionales Les.  Articulación con conceptualizaciones de Abrham Maslow y la jerarquización de las necesidades Humanas  En Argentina las Teorías Psicodinámicas motivacionales, de desarrollo vocacional y principalmente del Psicoanálisis nutrieron la denominada «estrategia clínica», modelo original de abordaje de las problemáticas vocacionales.
  9. 9. Sujeto de la orientación: Sujeto de toma de decisiones vocacionales en función de su autopercepción procurando encontrar la profesión que mejor se ajusta a su propio autoconcepto
  10. 10. Enfoque De Desarrollo de la Carrera  Representante/Precursor: Anthony Watts (1980) organiza en tres áreas principales el campo de la orientación.  Orientación personal y social que implica problemáticas psicosociales y de desarrollo personal y Orientación educativa, que supone problemas de aprendizaje y elecciones referidas a la educación y la orientación vocacional/profesional.
  11. 11. Contexto de Surgimiento: década de 1980 en varios países centrales europeos Aportes del enfoque: Se reemplaza el concepto de vocación por Carrera Identifica y utiliza recursos en la escuela y en la comunidad Brinda información acerca de las oportunidades educacionales y ocupacionales disponibles Provee una progresión planificada de experiencias para capacitar en el logro de competencias personales relacionadas a la toma de decisiones y transiciones Explorar alternativas profesionales Modelo teórico/practico es el ADVP (Activación de desarrollo Vocacional) creado por Polleitier y Bujold (1984). Fue adaptado al castellano por el español Alvarez Rojo bajo el Titulo «Tengo que decidirme» (1991)
  12. 12. Sujeto de la orientación: Participación activa en el proceso de orientación y construcción de su autoconcepto y de la realidad contextual. Sujeto que da cuenta de yo personal en el que inciden dos tipos de ordenes: el Tecnológico-económico de la estructura social, y el simbólico-imaginario cultural. Este es un yo en estado de «relacionalidad», embebido cada vez mas en una sobresaturación de mensajes y en la colonización de otros. Esto Gergen lo llama «saturación del yo» y «multifrenia». Función del orientador: guía, intervención activa dando a conocer las propuestas de información en cuanto a las oportunidades ocupacionales y profesionales. Ayuda con «diferentes estrategias» propias de la orientación, al proceso de toma de decisiones del orientado.
  13. 13. Enfoque Crítico-Transdiciplinario Representante/precursor : podría denominarse Como el autor entre el enfoque anterior y este como una bisagra, Jean Guichard.
  14. 14. Contexto de surgimiento: contexto actual en proceso de construcción. Corresponde a la necesidad de pensar y operar en Orientación Vocacional articulándola con el actual escenario histórico(resultado del deterioro de las condiciones sociales, como la pobreza, la exclusión provocados por la incorporación de políticas económicas/sociales de carácter Neoliberal). Aportes del Enfoque:  Abordaje de las problemáticas vocacionales desde un paradigma critico, complejo y transdiciplinario  Cuestiona a la sociedad, a los estereotipos sobre la cual se sustenta y promueve una nueva forma de ver la realidad en los campos científico, social, económico.  Propone confrontar con las concepciones de orientación que se consideran «neutras» desde un punto de vista ideológico y alejado de toda reflexión  Perspectiva de la orientación como una mirada desnaturalizadora del orden social vigente  Saber critico, intenta develar las deformaciones, presiones y restricciones que operan en los sujetos singulares y en los colectivos humanos.
  15. 15. Busca interrogar los conflictos presentes en la elección y realización de los proyectos de la vida articulando con el contexto sociocultural y lógicas de poder que sostienen. Rol del orientador: pensados como profesionales de la salud mental comunitaria, deben pensar nuestras intervenciones en el entrecruzamiento entre lo singular y el escenario social. Sujeto de la orientación: Sujeto de toma de decisiones que escoge un objeto con el que establece un vinculo particular Sujeto que en el momento de la elección o proceso de elegir tiene aspectos conscientes e Inconscientes (en la búsqueda hay momentos de enamoramiento, de ilusión, de euforia, de desencanto, de desilusión, de empatía) Elección del sujeto entendida como proceso que se une a la noción de itinerario vital
  16. 16. ¡Hola chicos/as! En esta oportunidad les compartimos las siguientes consignas: 1)- Cerramos la primer etapa, conformados en grupo de trabajos para realizar el último trabajo práctico (el Campo Profesional del Cientista de la Educación) trabajado en la primer fase de estos encuentros. En función de esa organización, van a retomar los autores que hablan de la Genealogía de la Orientación. Al interior de cada grupo, cada integrante va a seleccionar un enfoque (rasgos y factores, psicodinámico, desarrollo de carrera y el interdisciplinar o crítico) 2) Cada integrante del grupo elabore un vídeo de 3 minutos de forma individual, que de cuenta de los principales aportes de los mismos. Al interior de los grupos van a acordar quien realiza que enfoque. Los grupos que tienen 3 integrantes, al enfoque de rasgos y factores no lo tengan en cuenta. Dicho video, deben subirlo en la wiki correspondiente al grupo , considerando lo siguiente: *Año de surgimiento *Principales Representantes *Conceptos Sustantivos *Rol del orientador *Rol del orientado/consultante *Contexto (Mundial, Nacional, Local) 3)- Cada integrante del grupo, subirá a la wiki de la plataforma Moodle su video, utilizando cualquier aplicación. A continuación les dejamos los siguientes enlaces que detallan el instructivo, de "cómo grabar un vídeo educativo":
  17. 17. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nM5q2KebXrnNmUV65nTe6DH 57IeJhfDT/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QGzxmU5foxMBFeXT8gLBIAN mKMTzni2A/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZoC6sYnWlSALQedIvmvdrG- Tfl4L3RNv/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eo4h6kMCqNz9xsWirWlsvx2C0 0ek_KcN/view?usp=sharing Algunos de los video de nuestros estudiantes de Orientación Vocacional y Educacional. Se animaron y se lucieron en cada uno de ellos, felicitaciones a todxs!
  18. 18. ¡¡¡Muchas Gracias!!!

