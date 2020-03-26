Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Medidas para proteger a víctimas de violencia de género
Medidas para proteger a víctimas de violencia de género
Medidas para proteger a víctimas de violencia de género
Medidas para proteger a víctimas de violencia de género
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medidas para proteger a víctimas de violencia de género

20 views

Published on

La Suprema Corte bonaerense prorrogó las medidas cautelares o de protección a mujeres víctimas de violencia.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×