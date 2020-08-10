Portfolio Profesor ELE - parrilla epg

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PARRILLA DEL PERFIL DEL PROFESOR DE IDIOMAS
EJEMPLO DE PARRILLA
https://egrid.epg-project.eu/es/content/home Para formarte como profesional del siglo XXI www.elebaires.com
Formar profesores implica ayudarlos a ser profesionales ELE del siglo XXI con competencias y portfolio desarrollados para su carrera.

  1. 1. PARRILLA DEL PERFIL DEL PROFESOR DE IDIOMAS
  2. 2. 1. OBJETIVOS DE LA PARRILLA DEL PERFIL DEL PROFESOR DE IDIOMAS LA PARRILLA EPG TIENE COMO OBJETIVO: http://www.epg-project.eu •CONTRIBUIR A LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN Y VISUALIZACIÓN DE HABILIDADES •DIBUJAR UN PERFIL INDIVIDUAL Y DE GRUPO DE LOS PROFESORES DE IDIOMAS EN UNA INSTITUCIÓN •AYUDAR A IDENTIFICAR NECESIDADES DE FORMACIÓN PARA EL DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL Y LOS PROGRAMAS DE FORMACIÓN •SERVIR COMO HERRAMIENTA COMPLEMENTARIA PARA LA SELECCIÓN DEL PERSONAL Y LA EVALUACIÓN DEL DESEMPEÑO
  3. 3. 2. PRINCIPIOS Y SUPUESTOS EN LOS QUE SE BASA LA PARRILLA EPG •EL PRICIPIO DE “CAN-DO” •EL CARÁCTER ACUMULATIVO DE LOS DESCRIPTORES •EL PRINCIPIO DE AUTOEVALUACIÓN/EVALUACIÓN •EL PRINCIPIO DE REFLEXIÓN •EL PRINCIPIO DE IGUALDAD ENTRE LENGUAS •NECESIDAD DE UNOS ESTÁNDARES COMUNES •NECESIDAD DE UN DESARROLLO PROFESIONAL PERMANENTE •CARÁCTER MODULAR DE LA PARRILLA
  4. 4. 3. ESTRUCTURA DE LA PARRILLA EPG DESCRIPTORES DEL TIPO CAN-DO SEIS FASES DE DESARROLLO:1.1 Y 1.2, 2.1 Y 2.2, 3.1 Y 3.2 SEIS FASES RELACIONADAS CON CUATRO CATEGORIAS PRINCIPALES DE LA PRÁCTICA PROFESIONAL: A. FORMACIÓN, TITULACIÓN Y EXPERIENCIA B. COMPETENCIAS DOCENTES CLAVE C. COMPETENCIAS TRANSVERSALES D. PROFESIONALISMO
  5. 5. 4. USOS DE LA PARRILLA EPG •PARA LA AUTOEVALUACIÓN •PARA LA EVALUACIÓN •PARA LA FORMACIÓN •PARA LA GESTIÓN •PARA GARANTIZAR LA CALIDAD •PARA LA CERTIFICACIÓN
  6. 6. 5. PRINCIPALES GRUPOS DE USUARIOS • USUARIOS INDIVIDUALES • USUARIOS INSTITUCIONALES 6. GUIA DE USO: • PARA TENER LA TITULACIÓN ADECUADA • PARA OBTENER HORAS DE PRÁCTICA DE ENSEÑANZA TUTORIZADA • PARA TOMAR CONCIENCIA DE NECESIDADES ESPECÍFICAS • PARA DESARROLLAR NUEVAS HABILIDADES • PARA DESARROLLARSE PROFESIONALMENTE
  7. 7. 7. GUÍA DE USO: FORMADORES DE PROFESORES • PARA EVALUAR LA PRÁCTICA DE LOS PROFESORES DE MANERA INDIVDUAL • PARA DIBUJAR EL PERFIL COLECTIVO DEL EQUIPO DOCENTE • PARA DISEÑAR Y LLEVAR A CABO PROGRAMAS DE FORMACIÓN CONTINUA DE PROFESORES • PARA DISEÑAR PROGRAMAS DE FORMACIÓN INICIAL DE PROFESORES • PARA FOMENTAR EL DESARROLLO DE COMPETENCIAS ESPECÍFICAS • PARA APOYAR AL RESPONSABLE ACADÉMICO EN LA TOMA DE DECISIONES
  8. 8. EJEMPLO DE PARRILLA
  9. 9. https://egrid.epg-project.eu/es/content/home Para formarte como profesional del siglo XXI www.elebaires.com

