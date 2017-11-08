UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENC...
ORIGEN  Proviene de Irán  Se cultivaba por sus hojas y semillas aromáticas, no por su raíz  Introducida en Europa  Se ...
Taxonomía Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Orden: Apiales Familia: Apiaceae Subfamilia: Apioideae Tribu: Scandiceae ...
Valor Nutricional por cada 100g Energía 41 kcal 173 kJ Carbohidratos 9.6 g • Azúcares 4.7 g • Fibra alimentaria 2.8 g Gras...
Usos y Preparación Usos • Aportan energía • Vista por el contenido de B- carotenos • Ayuda a limpiar los dientes • Estimul...
Net grafía http://salud.infinittonews.com/la-zanahoria-ideal-para-reumatismo-gota- artritis-y-calculos/, 11 de julio de 20...
Zanahoria

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES, QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA NOMBRE: MARÍA GUZMÁN B. CURSO: 6° “A” TEMA: PROPIEDADES NUTRITIVAS DE LA ZANAHORIA AMARILLA. DAUCUS CAROTA
  2. 2. ORIGEN  Proviene de Irán  Se cultivaba por sus hojas y semillas aromáticas, no por su raíz  Introducida en Europa  Se cultiva en las tierras templadas de las provincias de Tungurahua y Chimborazo del Ecuador.  La ciudad de Holtville- California se promueve como la capital mundial de la zanahoria
  3. 3. Taxonomía Reino: Plantae División: Magnoliophyta Orden: Apiales Familia: Apiaceae Subfamilia: Apioideae Tribu: Scandiceae Subtribu: Daucinae Género: Daucus Especie: Daucus carota
  4. 4. Valor Nutricional por cada 100g Energía 41 kcal 173 kJ Carbohidratos 9.6 g • Azúcares 4.7 g • Fibra alimentaria 2.8 g Grasas 0.24 g Proteínas 0.93 g Retinol (vit. A) 835 μg (93%) • β-caroteno 8285 μg (77%) Tiamina (vit. B1) 0.066 mg (5%) Riboflavina (vit. B2) 0.058 mg (4%) Niacina (vit. B3) 0.983 mg (7%) Ácido pantoténico (vit. B5) 0.273 mg (5%) Vitamina B6 0.138 mg (11%) Vitamina C 5.9 mg (10%) Vitamina E 0.66 mg (4%) Vitamina K 13.2 μg (13%) Calcio 33 mg (3%) Hierro 0.3 mg (2%) Magnesio 12 mg (3%) Manganeso 0.143 mg (7%) Fósforo 35 mg (5%) Potasio 320 mg (7%) Sodio 69 mg (5%) Zinc 0.24 mg (2%)
  5. 5. Usos y Preparación Usos • Aportan energía • Vista por el contenido de B- carotenos • Ayuda a limpiar los dientes • Estimula la secreción de saliva • Aumenta la producción de melanina Preparación ♂ Se consumen: crudas, cocidas, fritas o al vapor ♂ Se cocinan: sopas, guisos, ensaladas, pasteles ♂ Compotas para bebés ♂ Alimento para animales
  6. 6. Net grafía http://salud.infinittonews.com/la-zanahoria-ideal-para-reumatismo-gota- artritis-y-calculos/, 11 de julio de 2017 Gracias, por la Zanahoria.

