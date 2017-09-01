La molécula del agua, se encuentra presente en los ríos, lagos, océanos, en los organismos vivos, como el ser humano; así ...
Es importante conocer que la materia se encuentra organizada en niveles. En el primero de ellos, encontramos pequeñísimas ...
En el segundo nivel encontramos partículas más grandes que los quarks, los electrones, los protones y los neutrones. De la...
En el tercer nivel de la organización de la materia, está el átomo. Los átomos son las unidades básicas de la materia y la...
En el cuarto nivel, encontramos las moléculas. Una molécula es la partícula más pequeña en un elemento químico o compuesto...
Para crear la maqueta, se utilizó: • Un pliego de cartulina color blanco • Pintura de agua, colores rojo, azul y verde. • ...
Actividad integradora. Materia organizada. Módulo 14 Semana 1.


  1. 1. La molécula del agua, se encuentra presente en los ríos, lagos, océanos, en los organismos vivos, como el ser humano; así como en el agua que bebemos. Todo está hecho de átomos. Un átomo es la partícula más pequeña de un elemento, como el oxígeno o el hidrógeno. Los átomos se unen para formar moléculas. Una molécula de agua tiene tres átomos: dos átomos de hidrógeno (H) y un átomo de oxígeno (O). Es por eso que el agua a veces se conoce como H2O. Una sola gota de agua contiene miles de millones de moléculas de agua. Todos sabemos que el agua es esencial para todos los organismos vivos. Desde el punto de vista químico, el agua tiene propiedades inusuales que la hacen intrincadamente asociada con la vida. Hasta ahora, no se ha encontrado ningún organismo en la tierra que pueda existir sin agua líquida.
  2. 2. Es importante conocer que la materia se encuentra organizada en niveles. En el primero de ellos, encontramos pequeñísimas partículas llamadas ‘Quarks’, que son los constituyentes fundamentales de la materia, junto con los ‘leptones’. Los quarks son las únicas partículas fundamentales que interactúan con los protones y los neutrones, en tanto que la unión de estas, forman a dichos neutrones y protones. El tamaño estimado de los quarks es menor que 10-18 m. Hay seis tipos de quarks, que se han identificado por los científicos: Up – arriba; Down – abajo; Strange – extraño; Charm – encanto; Bottom – fondo; y, Top – cima. También se caracterizan por el color de la carga, rojo, verde o azul, sólo con el objeto de diferéncialos.
  3. 3. En el segundo nivel encontramos partículas más grandes que los quarks, los electrones, los protones y los neutrones. De la unión de ellas se forman los átomos. El número de estas partículas que forman un átomo es lo que ayuda a diferenciar los elementos unos de otros. Un electrón está ligado a una órbita que circunda al núcleo, esta partícula indivisible tiene una carga negativa. Ubicados en el núcleo de átomos, los neutrones tienen una masa ligeramente inferior a la de los protones, esta partícula indivisible recibe su nombre por el hecho de que no tiene carga eléctrica. Los elementos obtienen su número atómico basado en el número de protones que se encuentran en cada átomo. Esta partícula indivisible en el núcleo de un átomo lleva una carga positiva.
  4. 4. En el tercer nivel de la organización de la materia, está el átomo. Los átomos son las unidades básicas de la materia y la estructura definitoria de los elementos. Los átomos se componen de tres partículas: protones, neutrones y electrones, como lo vimos en la diapositiva anterior. Los protones y los neutrones son más pesados ​​que los electrones y residen en el centro del átomo, que se llama el núcleo. Los electrones son extremadamente ligeros y existen en una nube orbitando el núcleo. Los átomos siempre tienen un número igual de protones y electrones, y el número de protones y neutrones suele ser el mismo. La adición de un protón a un átomo hace un nuevo elemento, mientras que la adición de un neutrón hace un isótopo, o versión más pesada, de ese átomo. Los átomos se mantienen unidos por enlaces químicos con otros átomos para formar las moléculas de la materia.
  5. 5. En el cuarto nivel, encontramos las moléculas. Una molécula es la partícula más pequeña en un elemento químico o compuesto que tiene las propiedades químicas de ese elemento o compuesto. Las moléculas se componen de átomos que se mantienen unidos por enlaces químicos. Estos enlaces se forman como resultado del intercambio de electrones entre los átomos. Los átomos de ciertos elementos se unen fácilmente con otros átomos para formar moléculas. Ejemplos de tales elementos son oxígeno y el hidrógeno, para formar la molécula del agua (H 2 O). Las moléculas están siempre en movimiento. En sólidos y líquidos, se empaquetan fuertemente juntos. En un gas, la densidad de moléculas es generalmente menor que en un líquido o sólido del mismo compuesto químico, y se mueven aún más libremente que en un líquido.
  6. 6. Para crear la maqueta, se utilizó: • Un pliego de cartulina color blanco • Pintura de agua, colores rojo, azul y verde. • Pincel • Bolas o pelotas de unicel, tres tamaños diferentes. En la elaboración de este trabajo, considero, no tuve dificultad alguna puesto que, además del trabajo de investigación y el de crear la presentación, sólo tuve que adquirir el material de la maqueta, que fue mínimo, como se aprecia del material descrito. Fuentes consultadas: 1. SEP. s/f. Materia y Energía. Unidad I, Parte 1. Págs. 16-17. (Contenido Extenso. Módulo 14: Universo Natural). 2. Ramírez H., Vázquez P. y Cantú A. (2012) Universo Natural. Secretaría de Educación Pública. (1ra. Edición). México. PDF recuperado el 31 de julio de 2017 de https://es.slideshare.net/examenespreparatoriaabierta/universo- natural-libro 3. Whitten, K. W., Gailey, K. D., Davis, R. E., de Sandoval, M. T. A. O., & Muradás, R. M. G. (2010). Química general. Cengage Learning. PDF recuperado el 2 de agosto de 2017 de http://redbiblio.unne.edu.ar/pdf/0601-005506_d.pdf

