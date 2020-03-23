Successfully reported this slideshow.
Evolución del marco normativo relativo a la igualdad de género en Educación María García
Para garantizar que las mujeres y los hombres tengan las mismas opciones en sus vidas personales y profesionales, el papel...
Diversas normas en el ámbito internacional han ido reconociendo paulatinamente la necesidad de incorporar el respeto al pr...
En España, en las últimas décadas, se han producido importantes avances en relación a la actuación de las distintas admini...
Numerosas teorías sostienen que la escuela tiene una importancia fundamental en el desarrollo de la personalidad e identid...
ANTECEDENTES: En sus orígenes, los sistemas educativos europeos, planteaban la escolarización obligatoria como un derecho ...
ANTECEDENTES: La Ley Moyano estuvo vigente hasta 1970, cuando se proclama la Ley General de Educación, Ley 14/1970, de 4 d...
ANTECEDENTES: En 1990, se aprueba la Ley Orgánica 1/1990, de Ordenación General del Sistema Educativo (LOGSE), que deroga ...
ANTECEDENTES: En el año 1995, el 20 de noviembre, queda aprobada la Ley Orgánica de la Participación, la Evaluación y el G...
MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL: Hagamos ahora un repaso a las leyes vigentes en la actualidad que regulan aspectos en relación a...
MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En el art. 2.1 apartado b) se plantea como uno de los fines del sistema educativo “La educació...
MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En el art. 84 donde se regula la admisión al alumnado, el apartado 3 estipula que “en ningún c...
MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En la disposición adicional cuarta, sobre los libros de texto y demás materiales curriculares,...
MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL: En 2013, se aprueba la Ley Orgánica 8/2013 para la mejora de la calidad educativa (LOMCE), que m...
MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En el art. 127 el que regulaba las Competencias del Consejo Escolar, en el apartado g) la LOE ...
LEYES ESPECÍFICAS En 2004, se aprobó la Ley Orgánica 1/2004, de 28 de diciembre, de Medidas de Protección Integral contra ...
LEYES ESPECÍFICAS  En el resto de artículos relativos al capítulo de educación (art.4-9), se establecen medidas concretas...
LEYES ESPECÍFICAS En 2007, se aprobó la Ley Orgánica 3/2007, de 22 de marzo, para la Igualdad Efectiva de Mujeres y Hombre...
LEYES ESPECÍFICAS  Para llevar a cabo esos fines, en el aparado 2, se plasman una serie de actuaciones: a) La atención es...
A pesar de los avances, los estereotipos de género todavía influyen en los itinerarios educativos y las materias que los n...
Evolución del marco normativo relativo a la igualdad de género en educación

Evolución del marco normativo español relativo a la igualdad de género en educación

Evolución del marco normativo relativo a la igualdad de género en educación

  1. 1. Evolución del marco normativo relativo a la igualdad de género en Educación María García
  2. 2. Para garantizar que las mujeres y los hombres tengan las mismas opciones en sus vidas personales y profesionales, el papel de la EDUCACIÓN resulta fundamental.
  3. 3. Diversas normas en el ámbito internacional han ido reconociendo paulatinamente la necesidad de incorporar el respeto al principio de igualdad entre mujeres y hombres. Pero, a pesar de los grandes avances que se han hecho en los últimos años, hombres y mujeres no disfrutan hoy en día de las mismas oportunidades. Y menos aún en los países subdesarrollados o en vías de desarrollo, donde la situación es todavía peor. Esa igualdad de oportunidades no es aún una realidad en Europa.
  4. 4. En España, en las últimas décadas, se han producido importantes avances en relación a la actuación de las distintas administraciones públicas para la consecución de la igualdad de oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres. La Ley Orgánica 3/2007 de 22 de marzo, para la Igualdad Efectiva de Mujeres y Hombres establece que la política de igualdad debe seguir una doble estrategia, llevándose a cabo acciones específicas de fomento del principio de igualdad, así como acciones transversales, obligando a las distintas administraciones públicas a incorporar, en el ámbito de sus competencias, el principio de igualdad de trato entre mujeres y hombres.
  5. 5. Numerosas teorías sostienen que la escuela tiene una importancia fundamental en el desarrollo de la personalidad e identidad de los niños y niñas, siendo un agente determinante en la formación y consolidación de los valores que conforman la identidad de género. Por tanto, la escuela debe ser el espacio en el que se transmitan no sólo conocimientos teóricos y prácticos, sino también valores basados en el respeto a la diferencia y fomento de la igualdad. De esta manera, se darán las condiciones para que niñas y niños tengan la posibilidad de elegir libremente de entre el conjunto de opciones existentes, con independencia del sexo que tengan y sin limitaciones. Fuente: blog.tiching.com
  6. 6. ANTECEDENTES: En sus orígenes, los sistemas educativos europeos, planteaban la escolarización obligatoria como un derecho exclusivamente masculino. Hay que esperar hasta el siglo XIX para que se comience a reconocer de manera jurídica el derecho de acceso a la educación de las mujeres. Fuente: Bibliotca Virtual Ministerio de Cultura En España, es la Ley de Instrucción Pública de 1857, o más conocida como Ley Moyano, la que plasma por primera vez el reconocimiento de las niñas a acudir a la escuela. En 1910, se abrieron oficialmente las puertas de la Universidad a las mujeres por el Real Decreto de 8 de marzo de 1910, que derogaba las disposiciones anteriores, según las cuales las mujeres debían solicitar permiso expreso a las autoridades académicas para matricularse en un centro universitario. A partir de 1910 podían matricularse en las mismas condiciones que los hombres
  7. 7. ANTECEDENTES: La Ley Moyano estuvo vigente hasta 1970, cuando se proclama la Ley General de Educación, Ley 14/1970, de 4 de agosto, General de Educación y Financiamiento de la Reforma Educativa . Fuente: Diario Córdoba En el preámbulo de la Ley se establece el principio de no discriminación. Además, incluye entre sus objetivos la consecución de la igualdad de trato y oportunidades. Pero hay que señalar que, en relación a la educación en igualdad, esta ley en su articulado reconoce la posibilidad de matizar tanto los contenidos como los métodos de enseñanza en función del sexo alumnado. Con la llegada de la democracia y la aprobación de la Constitución Española el 8 de diciembre de 1978, se produjo un reconocimiento de la igualdad de oportunidades en el sistema normativo español.
  8. 8. ANTECEDENTES: En 1990, se aprueba la Ley Orgánica 1/1990, de Ordenación General del Sistema Educativo (LOGSE), que deroga la Ley anterior de 1970. Desde el punto de vista de igualdad de género, esta ley presenta una novedad ya que en ella se reconoce por primera vez de forma expresa la igualdad entre sexos.  En el segundo parrado del Preámbulo declara que: “El objetivo primero y fundamental de la educación es el de proporcionar a los niños y a las niñas, a los jóvenes de uno y otro sexo, una formación plena que les permita conformar su propia y esencial identidad, así como construir una concepción de la realidad que integre a la vez el conocimiento y la valoración ética y moral de la misma.”  En el art. 2,3c señala que uno de los principios que deben orientar la actividad educativa “La efectiva igualdad entre sexos y el rechazo a todo tipo de discriminación y el respeto a todas las culturas.”  En el art. 57 plantea que “En la elaboración de materiales didácticos se propiciará la superación de todo tipo de estereotipos discriminatorios, subrayándose la igualdad de derechos entre los sexos”
  9. 9. ANTECEDENTES: En el año 1995, el 20 de noviembre, queda aprobada la Ley Orgánica de la Participación, la Evaluación y el Gobierno de los centros docentes (LOPEG) ley que en su articulado no hace referencia a la igualdad de oportunidades entre sexos Habrá que esperar a 2002, cuando se aprueba la Ley Orgánica de Calidad de Enseñanza (LOCE), que aunque hace referencia principio de igualdad entre sexos y no discriminación en su declaración de principios, no incorpora ninguna referencia a la igualdad en otros preceptos de su articulado. Fuente: Sede.educacion.gob.es Fuente: laicismo.org. Celia Vázquez Campos
  10. 10. MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL: Hagamos ahora un repaso a las leyes vigentes en la actualidad que regulan aspectos en relación a la igualdad de oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres dentro del sistema educativo . En el 2006, se aprueba la Ley Orgánica 2/2006, de 3 de mayo, de Educación (LOE), La Constitución Española, como norma suprema del ordenamiento jurídico español, tiene como uno de sus uno de sus principios orientadores la no discriminación por razones de sexo.  Su primer principio inspirador aparece en recogido en el Preámbulo, es la: “exigencia de proporcionar una educación de calidad a todos los ciudadanos de ambos sexos en todos los niveles del sistema educativo”.  También señala en el Preámbulo , que uno de los fines de la educación es: “la formación en el respeto de los derechos y libertades fundamentales y de la igualdad efectiva de oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres, el reconocimiento de la diversidad afectivo-sexual, así como la valoración crítica de las desigualdades, que permita superar los comportamientos sexistas. Se asume así en su integridad el contenido de lo expresado en la Ley Orgánica 1/2004, de 28 de diciembre, de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género”.
  11. 11. MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En el art. 2.1 apartado b) se plantea como uno de los fines del sistema educativo “La educación […] en la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres y en la igualdad de trato y no discriminación de las personas con discapacidad.”  En el art. 23 se plantean los objetivos de la educación Secundaria Obligatoria, • en el epígrafe c) se destaca que el alumnado debe desarrollar capacidades que le permitan valorar y respetar la diferencia de sexos y la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades entre ellos. Rechazar los estereotipos que supongan discriminación entre hombres y mujeres.  El art. 33 relativo a los objetivos del Bachillerato, plantea en el apartado c) “Fomentar la igualdad efectiva de derechos y oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres, […]”  En el art. 17 se plantean los objetivos de la educación Primaria, • en el epígrafe d) se destaca que el alumnado conozca, comprenda y respete las diferencias entre las personas y la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres. • En el epígrafe m) se solicita que se el alumnado desarrolle una actitud contraria a la violencia, a los prejuicios y a los estereotipos sexistas .
  12. 12. MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En el art. 84 donde se regula la admisión al alumnado, el apartado 3 estipula que “en ningún caso habrá discriminación por razón de nacimiento, raza, sexo, religión, opinión o cualquier otra condición o circunstancia personal o social.”  En el art. 151 el que regula las Funciones de la Inspección Educativa en el apartado e) contempla velar por el cumplimiento y aplicación de los principios y valores recogidos en esta Ley, incluidos los destinados a fomentar la igualdad real entre hombres y mujeres.  En el art. 102 relacionado con la Formación Permanente del Profesorado, la Ley apunta en el apartado 2, que los rogramas de formación permanente deberán incluir formación específica en materia de igualdad de oportunidades en los términos que establece la Ley de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género.  En el art. 126 relacionado con la Composición del Consejo Escolar, en el apartado 2 se plantea que “una vez constituido el Consejo Escolar del centro, éste designará una persona que impulse medidas educativas que fomenten la igualdad real y efectiva entre hombres y mujeres.”
  13. 13. MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En la disposición adicional cuarta, sobre los libros de texto y demás materiales curriculares, la Ley establece que deberán reflejar y fomentar el respeto […] a los principios y valores recogidos en la presente Ley y en la Ley Orgánica 1/2004, de 28 de diciembre, de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género.  La disposición adicional vigesimoquinta, está dedicada al fomento de la igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres, estableciendo que “Con el fin de favorecer la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades y fomentar la igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres, los centros que desarrollen el principio de coeducación en todas las etapas educativas, serán objeto de atención preferente y prioritaria en la aplicación de las previsiones recogidas en la presente Ley, sin perjuicio de lo dispuesto en los convenios internacionales suscritos por España.”  En disposición final primera que versa sobre la modificación de algunos aspectos de la LODE, en relación a la igualdad de género, el cambio más reseñable es el que obliga a que una vez constituido el Consejo Escolar del centro, éste designará una persona que impulse medidas educativas que fomenten la igualdad real y efectiva entre hombres y mujeres.
  14. 14. MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL: En 2013, se aprueba la Ley Orgánica 8/2013 para la mejora de la calidad educativa (LOMCE), que modifica a la anterior LOE, y a la LODE. Desde el punto de vista de la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, la LOMCE plantea algunos progresos.  En el art.1.l, la LOE planteaba “El desarrollo de la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades y el fomento de la igualdad efectiva entre hombres y mujeres”, y la LOMCE añade: “así como la prevención de la violencia de género”.  En el art 40 relativo a los objetivos de la Formación Profesional , el apartado c) se divide en dos quedando redactado del siguiente modo: d) “Aprender por sí mismos y trabajar en equipo, así como formarse en la prevención de conflictos y en la resolución pacífica de los mismos en todos los ámbitos de la vida personal, familiar y social” y LOMCE añade “con especial atención a la prevención de la violencia de género”. e) “Fomentar la igualdad efectiva de oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres para acceder a una formación que permita todo tipo de opciones profesionales y el ejercicio de las mismas.”
  15. 15. MARCO LEGISLATIVO ACTUAL:  En el art. 127 el que regulaba las Competencias del Consejo Escolar, en el apartado g) la LOE establecía como una de esas competencias: “Proponer medidas e iniciativas que favorezcan la convivencia en el centro, la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres y la resolución pacífica de conflictos en todos los ámbitos de la vida personal, familiar y social.” La LOMCE lo complementa añadiendo “La igualdad de trato y la no discriminación por las causas a las que se refiere el artículo 84.3 de la presente Ley Orgánica” y “la prevención de la violencia de género”. Queda por tanto el apartado g) redactado del siguiente modo: g) Proponer medidas e iniciativas que favorezcan la convivencia en el centro, la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres, la igualdad de trato y la no discriminación por las causas a que se refiere el artículo 84.3 de la presente Ley Orgánica, la resolución pacífica de conflictos, y la prevención de la violencia de género.
  16. 16. LEYES ESPECÍFICAS En 2004, se aprobó la Ley Orgánica 1/2004, de 28 de diciembre, de Medidas de Protección Integral contra la Violencia de Género, el objetivo fundamental de esta Ley tal y como promulgaba su art. 1 es: “actuar contra la violencia que, como manifestación de la discriminación, la situación de desigualdad y las relaciones de poder de los hombres sobre las mujeres, se ejerce sobre éstas por parte de quienes sean o hayan sido sus cónyuges o de quienes estén o hayan estado ligados a ellas por relaciones similares de afectividad, aun sin convivencia .”  El título I de esta Ley está dedicado a la descripción de las medidas de sensibilización, prevención y detección que se llevarán a cabo en diversos ámbitos, y el Capítulo I corresponde al ámbito educativo.  En el art.4, principios y valores del sistema educativo, se incluyen los principios por los que debe guiarse el sistema educativo en relación a la igualdad de género. Establece que el sistema educativo debe incluir entre sus fines el principio de igualdad de oportunidades y debe trabajar para remover todos los obstáculos que se detecten en el camino hacia la igualdad de oportunidades entre hombres y mujeres. Especifica cuáles deben ser los objetivos últimos de cada uno de los niveles educativos en relación a la igualdad de género.
  17. 17. LEYES ESPECÍFICAS  En el resto de artículos relativos al capítulo de educación (art.4-9), se establecen medidas concretas que deben ser adoptadas por diversos órganos y agentes implicados en educación. Se refiere en concreto a la escolarización inmediata en caso de violencia de género para las hijas e hijos de víctimas, al fomento de la igualdad a través de los materiales educativos para la eliminación de estereotipos sexistas y discriminatorios, a la formación inicial y permanente del profesorado específicamente en igualdad de oportunidades. En relación a los Consejos Escolares se fomenta tanto la adopción de medidas que propicien la igualdad real por parte de los mismos como la participación del Instituto de la Mujer y asociaciones de mujeres en la composición del Consejo Escolar de Estado. El último de los artículos de este capítulo está dedicado a la inspección educativa, a la que insta para que introduzca el principio de igualdad entre hombres y mujeres en sus actuaciones. Esta ley, a través de la publicación de disposiciones adicionales, modificó diversas leyes educativas, en concreto la LODE, LOGSE y LOCE , vigentes en el momento. Las modificaciones fueron sobretodo introducción de preceptos a través de los que se detalla la necesidad de atender específicamente al principio de igualdad de oportunidades
  18. 18. LEYES ESPECÍFICAS En 2007, se aprobó la Ley Orgánica 3/2007, de 22 de marzo, para la Igualdad Efectiva de Mujeres y Hombres , que trata de hacer efectivo el derecho de igualdad de trato y oportunidades de mujeres y hombres en distintas esferas de la sociedad.  En el art. 23. La educación para la igualdad de mujeres y hombres establece que • El sistema educativo incluirá entre sus fines la educación en el respeto de los derechos y libertades fundamentales y en la igualdad de derechos y oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres. • Asimismo, el sistema educativo incluirá, dentro de sus principios de calidad, la eliminación de los obstáculos que dificultan la igualdad efectiva entre mujeres y hombres y el fomento de la igualdad plena entre unas y otros.  En el art.24 Integración del principio de igualdad en la política de educación establece que las Administraciones educativas garantizarán un igual derecho a la educación de mujeres y hombres a través de la integración activa, en los objetivos y en las actuaciones educativas, del principio de igualdad de trato, evitando que, por comportamientos sexistas o por los estereotipos sociales asociados, se produzcan desigualdades entre mujeres y hombres.
  19. 19. LEYES ESPECÍFICAS  Para llevar a cabo esos fines, en el aparado 2, se plasman una serie de actuaciones: a) La atención especial en los currículos y en todas las etapas educativas al principio de igualdad entre mujeres y hombres. b) La eliminación y el rechazo de los comportamientos y contenidos sexistas y estereotipos que supongan discriminación entre mujeres y hombres, con especial consideración a ello en los libros de texto y materiales educativos. c) La integración del estudio y aplicación del principio de igualdad en los cursos y programas para la formación inicial y permanente del profesorado. d) Promoción de la presencia equilibrada de mujeres y hombres en los órganos de control y de gobierno de los centros docentes. e) El establecimiento de medidas educativas destinadas al reconocimiento y enseñanza del papel de las mujeres en la Historia. Esta Ley también establece provisiones sobre en relación con la Educación Superior sobre la que se insta a las autoridades educativas a que promuevan actuaciones destinadas a promover que la igualdad entre mujeres y hombres sea efectiva.
  20. 20. A pesar de los avances, los estereotipos de género todavía influyen en los itinerarios educativos y las materias que los niños y niñas eligen creyendo que pueden sobresalir más. Fuente: publicdomainpictures.net Pxfuel taringa.net pinterest istockphoto Con estos datos, todavía se hace necesario fomentar que ambos perciban que independientemente del género, pueden tener éxito en cualquiera de los ámbitos, y la escuela puede contribuir a reducir estas diferencias. Es cierto que las diferencias en el rendimiento del alumnado en función del sexo han sido contrastadas a lo largo de las ediciones del estudio PISA. En ellas se observa una pauta en la que las niñas alcanzan mejores resultados en las pruebas de lectura y los niños en las de matemáticas. Fuente:clikisalud.net fundacioncadah.org

