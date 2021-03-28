Plano numerico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA UNIVERSIDAD POLITÉCNICA TERRITORIAL ANDRÉS ELOY BLANCO (UPTAEB) BARQUISIMETO ESTADO – LARA Realizado por: Hernández María C.I 24.417.807 AD 0303 PLANO NUMÉRICO
  2. 2. El plano cartesiano está formado por dos rectas numéricas, una horizontal y otra vertical que se cortan en un punto. La recta horizontal es llamada eje de las abscisas o de las equis (x), y la vertical, eje de las ordenadas o de las yes, (y); el punto donde se cortan recibe el nombre de origen. PLANO CARTESIANO
  3. 3. La distancia entre dos puntos del espacio euclídeo equivale a la longitud del segmento de la recta que los une, expresado numéricamente. DISTANCIA Distancia en la recta Si A(X1) y B(X2) son dos puntos de la recta real, entonces la distancia entre los puntos A y B es d(A,B) =|X2 - X1| Distancia de dos puntos en el plano Si A(X1 , Y1) y B(X2 , Y2) son dos puntos de un plano cartesiano, entonces la distancia entre dichos puntos es calculable de la siguiente manera: Creese un tercer punto, llamese P(X2 , Y1) a partir del cuál se forma un triángulo rectángulo. Distancia de un punto a un conjunto Los casos de distancia de un punto a una recta o de distancia de un punto a un plano no son más que casos particulares de la distancia de un punto a un conjunto, cuando se considera la distancia euclidiana
  4. 4. PUNTO MEDIO Punto medio en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de otros dos puntos cualquiera o extremos de un segmento. Más generalmente punto equidistante en matemática, es el punto que se encuentra a la misma distancia de dos elementos geométricos, ya sean puntos, segmentos, rectas, etc. Si es un segmento, el punto medio es el que lo divide en dos partes iguales. En ese caso, el punto medio es único y equidista de los extremos del segmento. Por cumplir esta última condición, pertenece a la mediatriz del segmento.
  5. 5. ECUACIÓN DE LA CIRCUNFERENCIA La circunferencia es el lugar geométrico de los puntos del plano que equidistan de un punto fijo llamado centro Una circunferencia queda determinada cuando conocemos:  Tres puntos de la misma, equidistantes del centro.  El centro y el radio.  El centro y un punto en ella.  El centro y una recta tangente a la circunferencia.
  6. 6. Dados un punto F(foco) y una recta r(directriz), se denomina parábola al conjunto de puntos del plano que equidistan del foco y de la directriz. Simbólicamente: P = {P(x,y) | d(P,r) = d(P,F)} PARÁBOL A  El eje focal es el eje perpendicul ar a la directriz que pasa por el foco. Es el eje de simetría de la parábola. • El punto de la parábola que pertenece al eje focal se llama vértice
  7. 7. La elipse se define como una línea curva cerrada tal que la suma de las distancias a dos puntos fijos, F y F' , llamados focos, es constante. ELIPSE  Centro  Eje principal o focal  Eje secundario  Vértices  Distancia focal  Semidistancia focal  Semieje mayor o principal  Semieje menor o secundario  Radio vectores Sus elementos:
  8. 8. HIPÉRBOLA Dados dos puntos F1 y F2 llamados focos, se denomina hipérbola al conjunto de puntos del plano tales que el valor absoluto de la diferencia de sus distancias a los focos es constante. H = {P(x,y)| |d(P;F1) – d(P;F2) | = 2a = cte} Si la distancia entre los focos es d(F1,F2) = 2c, la condición para que sea una hipérbola es: c > a > 0 c2 > a2 c2 – a2 = b2 ⇒c2 = a2 + b2

