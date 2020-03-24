U2 a1mariadelrosariogomezavila218254557

Successfully reported this slideshow.
U2 Actividad 1 El conflicto y los equipos de trabajo Organización y coordinación de equipos de trabajo ASESOR | Cristina Vázquez González MARIA DEL ROSARIO GOMEZ AVILA
z El conflicto en los equipos de trabajo ¿Qué es el conflicto? De acuerdo con el Diccionario de la lengua española, confli...
z ¿Cuáles son los efectos de un conflicto al interior de un equipo de trabajo? o Frustración o Estrés o Disminución de la ...
z ¿Cuáles son los distintos tipos de conflicto? Existen diferentes clasificaciones de los conflictos laborales:  Conflict...
z ¿Qué actitudes se adoptan ante el conflicto?  Competencia: Es cuando las partes no conceden nada y suponen que lo más r...
z ¿Cuáles son los estilos de enfrentar el conflicto  Complaciente Este estilo generalmente tiene lugar cuando cedes o te ...
El conflicto y los equipos de trabajo

  1. 1. z U2 Actividad 1 El conflicto y los equipos de trabajo Organización y coordinación de equipos de trabajo ASESOR | Cristina Vázquez González MARIA DEL ROSARIO GOMEZ AVILA 218254557
  2. 2. z El conflicto en los equipos de trabajo ¿Qué es el conflicto? De acuerdo con el Diccionario de la lengua española, conflicto es, entre otras cosas, un combate, un problema o la materia de discusión. El conflicto es una confrontación u oposición de intereses. El conflicto es, entre otras cosas, una confrontación de ideas, de creencias, valores, opiniones, puntos de vista y actitudes que necesariamente se presentarán en los grupos humanos involucrados en procesos democráticos y de participación ciudadana, por lo que hay que aprender a lidiar con ellos de la mejor manera posible.
  3. 3. z ¿Cuáles son los efectos de un conflicto al interior de un equipo de trabajo? o Frustración o Estrés o Disminución de la productividad o Confusión
  4. 4. z ¿Cuáles son los distintos tipos de conflicto? Existen diferentes clasificaciones de los conflictos laborales:  Conflictos funcionales: son aquellos que resultan beneficiosos y positivos para el funcionamiento y rendimiento de la compañía siempre que se sepan gestionar de la manera adecuada. Este tipo de conflicto es necesario para mantener la creatividad, el análisis crítico y el estímulo de los miembros de la empresa; de lo contrario, las compañías se hacen estáticas sin apenas cambios que supongan mejoras.  Conflictos disfuncionales: son aquellas confrontaciones que afectan de forma negativa a la empresa, alejándola de alcanzar sus objetivos. Éstos, son los conflictos que como líder nos interesan erradicar, ya que son los que ponen en peligro la productividad empresarial. Otra clasificación tiene como base a los involucrados en los conflictos:  Intrapersonales: son los conflictos que un individuo tiene consigo mismo. Nacen debido a contradicciones o a insatisfacciones.  Interpersonales: son aquellos que surgen entre las personas. Sus causas suelen ser: choque en intereses, valores, procedimientos, mala comunicación, diferencias culturales, relaciones personales, etc.  Organizacionales: estos conflictos se generan entre personas, grupos de trabajo o departamentos, debido a situaciones ligadas al desarrollo del trabajo o a tensiones derivadas de diferentes intereses de las unidades organizativas.
  5. 5. z ¿Qué actitudes se adoptan ante el conflicto?  Competencia: Es cuando las partes no conceden nada y suponen que lo más relevante, lo único que vale la pena son sus intereses y, por lo tanto, sus objetivos y sus metas.  Acomodamiento: Esta actitud trata de evitar los roces porque no se quiere generar tensión o malestar.  Evasión: Cuando se evaden los conflictos o se niegan, éstos no desaparecen; se mantiene la situación tensa sin que las partes puedan siquiera alcanzar algunos de sus objetivos o puedan mantener una relación estable que posibilite el diálogo y el abordaje del conflicto  Cooperación: Con una actitud de cooperación se es responsable, no sólo de los objetivos propios, sino de la relación con los otros.
  6. 6. z ¿Cuáles son los estilos de enfrentar el conflicto  Complaciente Este estilo generalmente tiene lugar cuando cedes o te persuaden a ceder, por lo que es apropiado en las ocasiones donde te importa menos el tema que a otros, quieres mantener la paz, crees que estás equivocado o sientes que no tienes más remedio que aceptar el otro punto de vista.  Evasivo Este estilo evita por completo el enfrentamiento. Es apropiado cuando el problema parece trivial, no tienes el tiempo para implicarte, necesitas más tiempo para pensar, sientes que no tienes posibilidades de ganar o tienes miedo de generar resentimientos.  Comprometido Este estilo intenta encontrar una solución que satisfaga, al menos parcialmente, a todas las partes. Es apropiado en las situaciones donde es más importante llegar a una solución temporal que perfecta, cuando hay una fecha límite o estás en un punto muerto.  Colaborativo Un estilo colaborativo busca una solución que satisfaga las necesidades de todas las partes. Es adecuado para los momentos en que debas abordar múltiples perspectivas, existe una relación importante entre las partes, la situación requiere que nadie se sienta disgustado o donde las creencias de todos los participantes deben estar representadas.  Competitivo Un estilo competitivo toma una postura firme y se niega a ver las perspectivas de los demás. Puede ser apropiado cuando tienes que defender tus derechos o un aspecto moral, necesitas tomar una decisión rápida y hacer que otros la acepten, es tiempo de concluir un conflicto interminable o debes evitar una decisión contraria e inoportuna.
  7. 7. Fuente de consulta Oliveras, E. (diciembre 15, 2015). CONOCE LOS TIPOS DE CONFLICTOS LABORALES Y ADELÁNTATE A ELLOS. marzo 24, 2020, de P&A GROUP Sitio web: https://blog.grupo- pya.com/conoce-los-tipos-de-conflictos-laborales-y-adelantate-a-ellos/ Villalobos, C. (agosto 14, 2019). 5 estilos de manejo de conflictos para cada situación. marzo 24, 2020, de HubSpot Sitio web: https://blog.hubspot.es/service/manejo-conflictos Brookins, M. (s/f). Los efectos del conflicto dentro de una organización. marzo 24, 2020, de La Voz Sitio web: https://pyme.lavoztx.com/los-efectos-del-conflicto-dentro-de-una-organizacin- 4228.html

