Contaminación Del Aire

ACTIVIDAD DE FORMACION CULTURAL María Cova CI. 30.206.215
ÍNDICE • Clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentración de PTS. • Normartiva de uso sobre el recurso ai...
INTRODUCCIÓN El tema de la contaminación ambiental ha causado diversas controversias,ha sido motivo de debates a nivel mun...
RANGO • < 75 • Aire limpio ZONA CLASIFICACIÓN DE ZONAS DE ACUERDO CON LOS RANGOS DE CONCENTRACIÓN DE PTS 75 - 200 Aire mod...
NORMATIVAS SOBRE EL USO DEL RECURSO AIRE • El artículo 5 de la constitución establece que La gestión de la calidad del air...
ASPECTOS EN CONSIDERACIÓN PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LA C ALIDAD DE LA ATMÓSFERA • industria: utilización de tecnologías limp...
LEY SOBRE SUSTANCIAS, DESECHOS Y MATERIALES PELIGROSOS El artículo 5 de la constitución señala que se prohíbe la introducc...
NORMAS SANITARIAS DE CALIDAD DE AGUA POTABLE • Este conjunto de leyes tiene como objectivo establecer los valores máximos ...
CONCLUSIÓN • En nuestro país el gobierno ha creado un cojunto de leyes y normativas con el fin de tratar de frenar un poco...
