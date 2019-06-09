Habilidades basicas de la inteligencia emocional

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HABILIDADES BÁSICAS QUE COMPRENDE LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL Aplicación de propuestas didácticas en el aula 19 DE JUNIO DE ...
Índice Estado de la cuestión ................................................................................................
Estado de la cuestión La elaboración de este documento se enmarca dentro del curso virtual de Formación de Profesorado Int...
3. Material  Pizarra blanca  Rotuladores  Agenda escolar 4. Desarrollo y reflexión Durante las tres semanas que se llev...
3. Material  Folio de papel  Lápiz o bolígrafo 4. Desarrollo y reflexión Ha sido un ejercicio muy bien acogido por el al...
Me voy a equivocar en los enlaces de los diferentes fragmentos musicales. Actitud catastrofista Bajo autoconcepto En los e...
4. Desarrollo y reflexión Al plantear el ejercicio a la alumna, una de los cambios que se estableció fue el color del punt...
Además, se recogen también posteriormente los comentarios de los asistentes acerca de la interpretación. 4. Desarrollo y r...
2. Procedimiento Los grupos de música de cámara son equipos de trabajo a los que se les plantea un objetivo común: interpr...
momento, pero a través de la práctica y algunas puntualizaciones se consiguió éxito en la tarea y su gestión. Conclusiones...
  1. 1. HABILIDADES BÁSICAS QUE COMPRENDE LA INTELIGENCIA EMOCIONAL Aplicación de propuestas didácticas en el aula 19 DE JUNIO DE 2019 MARÍA JOSÉ ARILLA ALBÁS Inteligencia Emocional y enseñanza de la Música. Curso de Formación del Profesorado. IFIDMA
  2. 2. Índice Estado de la cuestión ................................................................................................................2 Conciencia de uno mismo .........................................................................................................2 Actividad: Conocemos las emociones....................................................................................2 Actividad: Las caricaturas de nuestro interior........................................................................3 Control de las emociones..........................................................................................................4 Actividad: Cambiamos nuestros pensamientos......................................................................4 Capacidad de automotivación...................................................................................................5 Actividad: El punto rojo.........................................................................................................5 Empatía ....................................................................................................................................6 Actividad: Conferencia concierto...........................................................................................6 Actividad: Ensalada de emociones.........................................................................................7 Habilidades sociales..................................................................................................................7 Actividad: Roles y funciones en el grupo de música...............................................................7 Conclusiones.............................................................................................................................9
  3. 3. Estado de la cuestión La elaboración de este documento se enmarca dentro del curso virtual de Formación de Profesorado Inteligencia Emocional y Enseñanza de la música. Concretamente, constituye la materialización de la última de las tareas. De los cuatro itinerarios posibles, se ha seleccionado el segundo de ellos: “Aplicación de algunas de las actividades propuestas en el ámbito educativo en el que ejerza el docente y elaboración de nuevas actividades que incidan en las cinco habilidades básicas que comprende la Inteligencia Emocional. Reflexión crítica a partir de las observaciones realizadas y propuestas de mejora”. Los principales motivos que han justificado la elección de esta línea de trabajo son el interés profesional y personal sobre el tema, así como la viabilidad de llevar a cabo la práctica de dicha propuesta. En primer lugar, considero necesario que el tema escogido resulte interesante y atractivo para la persona que se dispone a acometer dicha tarea, ya que esto garantizará en buena parte la perseverancia en el mismo, la dedicación, la motivación y, por tanto, buena parte del éxito de la misma. Por otra parte, también veo imprescindible analizar y evaluar las posibilidades reales de materializar la actividad y contar con los recursos necesarios para llevarla a cabo adecuadamente. Así pues, en las páginas ulteriores se expone la aplicación de algunas de las propuestas didácticas en el temario del curso para trabajar en el aula con el alumnado, así como una reflexión crítica de los resultados obtenidos tras la realización de las mismas. La estructura del contenido responderá a las cinco habilidades básicas que comprende la Inteligencia Emocional y a la exposición de las actividades diseñadas para trabajar cada una de ellas. Dichas actividades serán desarrolladas en el contexto de un Conservatorio Profesional de Música de un entorno rural y las protagonistas serán dos alumnas de primer y segundo curso de estas enseñanzas. Los ejercicios inciden en las cinco habilidades básicas que comprende la Inteligencia Emocional y tanto el material, los espacios como el desarrollo de las mismas serán adaptados al contexto general expuesto (territorio, centro, nivel educativo) y a las necesidades y características del alumnado en particular. Conciencia de uno mismo Actividad: Conocemos las emociones 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Ampliar el vocabulario emocional.  Identificar el mayor número de emociones posible.  Compartir emociones entre el alumnado. 2. Procedimiento La actividad consiste en elaborar entre todo el alumnado un listado de emociones en el tablón de anuncios de la clase. Cuando los estudiantes entren en el aula tendrán que escribir una emoción que hayan experimentado en un determinado momento del día y explicar al docente por qué se han sentido así. Es aconsejable respetar en la identificación la clasificación de las emociones que propone Goleman (1996: 418-419). En este caso, se realizará una pequeña adaptación de la actividad, y se aplicará este ejercicio a las clases individuales de la especialidad instrumental. A su llegada, el alumno/a escribirá la emoción en la pizarra y expresará verbalmente el motivo que le ha conducido a experimentar esa emoción. Al finalizar la sesión, el alumno/a volverá a anotar sus sentimientos (la que esté experimentando en ese momento final). Este procedimiento se llevará a cabo durante tres semanas de clase. Pasado este tiempo, se aplicarán estas emociones personales a las obras musicales trabajadas en el aula. Una vez que se logre expresar verbalmente los sentimientos y emociones, se podrá identificar y tener mayor control de los sentimientos, y también realizar un pequeño análisis de las emociones experimentadas en el transcurso del tiempo. El registro de dicha actividad se llevará en la agenda escolar personal.
  4. 4. 3. Material  Pizarra blanca  Rotuladores  Agenda escolar 4. Desarrollo y reflexión Durante las tres semanas que se llevó a cabo la actividad, la alumna experimentó diversos estados. En dos de las tres ocasiones, al iniciar la clase la alumna expresaba sentirse algo cansada y con poca disposición a una concentración profunda del estudio en el aula. Una de las ocasiones, sin embargo, se mostró contenta y con ganas de plantear y resolver las dudas que se le habían generado durante la semana en su estudio personal del instrumento. Sin embargo, al finalizar las sesiones sus emociones fueron de optimismo por ver resueltas las dificultades, pero también de cierta ansiedad por no saber cómo administrar su tiempo de estudio durante la siguiente semana para poder alcanzar todos los nuevos objetivos marcados. En el transcurso de este tiempo, se observó una evolución positiva en la capacidad de expresión de la alumna. Si bien al comienzo la timidez dificultaba una expresión precisa de los sentimientos y una reflexión con cierta profundidad, en la tercera de las sesiones la alumna se mostró muy cómoda verbalizando sus emociones. Este hecho le permitía, además, hacer uso de un mayor vocabulario específico y no tan genérico como en el inicio. Esta actividad también permitió abordar dos cuestiones importantes: la reflexión sobre la gestión de su energía y la organización del tiempo de estudio. Respecto al primero de los temas, se observó cierta tendencia a llegar a las clases con cansancio y un estado anímico poco activo. Analizando en profundidad las causas con la alumna, se llegó a la conclusión de que el horario de la clase individual de este curso le implicaba llegar con poca energía a las sesiones. Finalmente, en lo referente al tiempo de estudio, las emociones expuestas en todas las ocasiones por la alumna pusieron de manifiesto la necesidad de ofrecerle herramientas para aprender a gestionar su tiempo de estudio de una manera realista y eficaz. Actividad: Las caricaturas de nuestro interior 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Reconocer las propias habilidades y las de los compañeros.  Reflexionar sobre cómo se proyectan nuestras cualidades individuales en el aula de música y en nuestro entorno.  Mejorar el autoconocimiento y el autoconcepto. 2. Procedimiento Al inicio de la clase el profesor/a preguntará individualmente al alumnado qué tal se encuentra. Con esa información y la revelada por el lenguaje no verbal, cada alumno/a deberá elegir a otro de sus compañeros y, sin compartirlo con el resto, realizarle una caricatura en la que se reflejen las principales habilidades y también las emociones que siente en ese momento. Posteriormente se deberá adivinar a quién pertenece cada una de las caricaturas. Para reforzar la actividad y trabajar la autoestima y el autoconocimiento, es interesante que, antes de comenzar, cada alumno/a realice un listado de palabras que reflejen sus principales habilidades y su estado emocional. Al finalizar la sesión, el alumnado puede reflexionar sobre lo que sus compañeros han manifestado y lo que ellos mismos piensan de sí mismos.
  5. 5. 3. Material  Folio de papel  Lápiz o bolígrafo 4. Desarrollo y reflexión Ha sido un ejercicio muy bien acogido por el alumnado, pues ha resultado divertido y fortalecedor para la autoestima. Además, también ha generado el despliegue de la imaginación y la creatividad del alumnado, ya que en buena parte de las caricaturas intentaban reflejar el motivo por el que pensaban que cada persona se encontraba así emocionalmente. En la mayoría de ocasiones, lo plasmado en las caricaturas coincidía en gran medida con el listado que cada alumno/a había elaborado previamente. Control de las emociones Actividad: Cambiamos nuestros pensamientos 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Fomentar la actitud optimista.  Detectar ideas negativas y reflexionar sobre las mismas.  Impedir que las emociones negativas desborden a los estudiantes.  Transformar las ideas negativas en positivas por medio de la Terapia Racional Emotiva. 2. Procedimiento La presente actividad consiste en enfrentar los pensamientos negativos directamente con los positivos aplicando la Terapia Racional Emotiva, modelo psicoterapéutico cognitivo creado por Albert Ellis a mitad de los años cincuenta. Esta teoría destaca la participación de las personas en la creación de sus propias emociones. Las emociones y las conductas son importantes pero los aspectos cognitivos son lo que ejercen una influencia notable sobre éstas. La reestructuración cognitiva pretende eliminar las ideas irracionales, que se caracterizan por ser exigencias negativas y absolutistas, por pensamientos racionales positivos y que promueven conductas de autoayuda. Esta teoría se conoce también como el “ABC”: A representa la situación, el acontecimiento activador o desencadenante; B se refiere al sistema de pensamientos o creencias, la manera en que interpretamos A; por último, C son las consecuencias emocionales y conductuales que nos provoca A y que está supeditada a los pensamientos que tenemos sobre la situación ansiógena (B). El alumnado debe rellenar la ficha elaborada por el Dr. Shapiro (1997: 107) enfrentando directamente los pensamientos negativos con los positivos. En esta ocasión, la alumna que llevó a la práctica esta actividad debía introducir utilizar la ficha con anterioridad a tres test que debía realizar en el Conservatorio a lo largo del mes de mayo. 3. Material  Hoja de registro para la realización de la reestructuración cognitiva.  Lápiz o bolígrafo. 4. Desarrollo y reflexión Problema: Siempre que actúo en público pienso que voy a hacerlo mal y me preocupa lo que puedan pensar de mí. Afirmación negativa Tipo de distorsión Afirmación positiva
  6. 6. Me voy a equivocar en los enlaces de los diferentes fragmentos musicales. Actitud catastrofista Bajo autoconcepto En los enlaces pondré especial atención para interpretarlos tal y como los he estudiado. Me confundiré en los pasajes rápidos y tendré dificultad para realizar los trinos a la velocidad deseada. Actitud de derrota Bajo autoconcepto Elemento justificativo Mantendré la mano lo más relajada posible y sin tensión para que técnicamente pueda afrontar los pasajes técnicos de velocidad. Puede que me quede en blanco. Quizá no me deba arriesgar a tocar la obra de memoria. Actitud catastrofista Bajo autoconcepto Ansiedad Es posible que mi memoria pueda experimentar algún momento de duda, pero tengo las herramientas suficientes para abordar la situación y continuar con mi interpretación. En la tabla anterior se exponen los resultados del registro de las tres situaciones. El registro y la visualización de las anotaciones realizadas permitió a la alumna concienciarse de su actitud catastrofista frente a las situaciones de exposición pública. A partir de esta primera toma de contacto, este ejercicio se ha incorporado a la práctica habitual para conseguir solucionar el problema. Capacidad de automotivación Actividad: El punto rojo 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Aumentar la motivación y autoestima del alumnado.  Potenciar el afán de superación.  Aceptar de forma positiva los errores y valorar el trabajo bien hecho.  Contribuir a que el alumnado se sienta competente en la interpretación instrumental.  Afrontar los retos con optimismo y responsabilidad. 2. Procedimiento Esta actividad está basada en el planteamiento didáctico de la pianista y pedagoga Dña. Mª Pilar Armijo y está programada para el tercer trimestre del curso. Para su realización, proponemos al alumnado traer semanalmente a clase una obra del repertorio para obtener el “punto rojo”. El codiciado punto se consigue cuando la obra que interpreta el alumno supera los contenidos mínimos exigidos. Sólo se puede obtener un “punto rojo” por cada obra de repertorio. El alumno/a tiene un número limitado de oportunidades para obtener este premio. En esta actividad, la protagonista fue una alumna de segundo curso de Grado Profesional y el número de intentos planteados fueron tres. Se realizó con dos obras del repertorio de la alumna. Además, se incorporaron algunas modificaciones de adaptación. 3. Material  Partituras.  Rotulador de color verde.
  7. 7. 4. Desarrollo y reflexión Al plantear el ejercicio a la alumna, una de los cambios que se estableció fue el color del punto. Puede parecer algo banal, pero el color rojo (y más al ser un punto) le evocaba a la alumna imágenes de error y de prohibición, por lo que se decidió cambiarlo por el color verde para mostrar esa esperanza y confianza en conseguir el ansiado punto. La segunda de las variantes fue no utilizar un cuaderno, sino que se acordó que dicho punto se colocaría (si se conseguía) en la misma partitura, de manera que antes de comenzar, la alumna visualizara ese símbolo y le generase confianza para abordar la interpretación de la misma. Pasados los tres intentos, el objetivo se consiguió en una de las obras. De esta manera, cada vez que emprendía la interpretación de la obra se sentía segura de sus posibilidades y orgullosa de los logros alcanzados. Su predisposición para la interpretación era, por lo tanto, muy positiva. Sin embargo, con la segunda de las obras no fue posible conseguirlo. Se trataba de una pieza musical que no era de su agrado personal y no fue posible lograr un estudio constante y eficaz de la misma. Empatía Actividad: Conferencia concierto 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Fomentar la participación activa y comprometida de los padres en la educación musical de sus hijos.  Desarrollar la empatía entre padres e hijos.  Compartir emociones.  Desarrollar la capacidad de autocrítica. 2. Procedimiento La actividad está pensada para llevarla a cabo durante el tercer trimestre, momento en el que el alumno/a está en la fase de maduración de las obras de repertorio. Consiste en la realización de una “conferencia-concierto” de periodicidad semanal en el ámbito doméstico. El alumno/a debe seleccionar de su repertorio aquella obra que tenga más segura atendiendo a su formación académica, aquella a la que se sienta más unido a nivel emocional, en definitiva, aquella obra que identifica como “suya”. Una vez hecha la selección, debe interpretarla ante sus padres y otros familiares o amigos. Asimismo, debe exponer a su auditorio las principales características de la obra y una breve reseña biográfica del compositor. Al finalizar el recital, tanto el alumno/a como sus padres deben rellenar y firmar el cuestionario específico elaborado para esta actividad. El intérprete califica de uno a cinco puntos su estado emocional y realiza una autoevaluación del recital. Los padres tienen destinado un espacio para realizar comentarios acerca de la interpretación de su hijo. 3. Material  Cuestionario “Conferencia-concierto”. En ella se valora en una escala del 1 al 5 (1=muy poco, 5=mucho) los siguientes aspectos: - Me divertí - Estaba nervioso/a - Realicé una buena interpretación - Solucioné con picardía los problemas que surgieron en la interpretación - Me gustaría hacerlo otra vez.
  8. 8. Además, se recogen también posteriormente los comentarios de los asistentes acerca de la interpretación. 4. Desarrollo y reflexión La observación de los datos recogidos ha puesto de manifiesto la adaptación que la alumna experimentaba a la situación planteada. Si bien había cuestiones cuya puntuación no variaba significativamente (como “me gustaría hacerlo otra vez” o “solucioné con picardía los problemas que surgieron en la interpretación”), se produjo un aumento de la calificación en dos de las cuestiones (“me divertí” y “realicé una buena interpretación”) y el “estaba nervioso” se redujo considerablemente. La alumna asumió este proceso como algo natural que incorporó a su rutina y no le generaba el estado de ansiedad detectado anteriormente. Actividad: Ensalada de emociones 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Identificar y expresar las emociones a través de la música.  Describir cómo se sienten incrementando la empatía.  Detectar las señales que indican cómo se siente el compañero. 2. Procedimiento En esta actividad cada alumno/a escribirá en un papel la emoción que experimenta en ese momento. Todas ellas se introducirán en un bol y formarán la “ensalada de emociones”. Posteriormente, cada alumno/a utilizará el canto o su instrumento para intentar expresar musicalmente la emoción que ha escrito anteriormente. Una vez terminadas todas las interpretaciones, cada alumno/a cogerá un ingrediente de la ensalada y deberá adivinar a que compañero/a corresponde. 3. Material  Bol  Papel  Lápiz o bolígrafo 4. Desarrollo y reflexión En esta ocasión, al tratarse únicamente de dos alumnas, la profesora también ha participado activamente en la actividad y posteriormente se ha introducido una variante que incrementaba la dificultad del ejercicio: la emoción debía ser adivinada antes de coger el papel donde figuraba escrito. Los resultados mostraron un mayor grado de empatía hacia el compañero y un mejor ambiente de trabajo en el aula. Además, aumentó la confianza entre las participantes y a través de la experimentación se descubrieron herramientas para expresar las emociones personales, así como para identificar las mismas en las compañeras. Habilidades sociales Actividad: Roles y funciones en el grupo de música 1. Objetivos de la actividad  Trabajar de manera eficaz en el grupo.  Aprender a gestionar los puntos fuertes y débiles de cada uno.  Comprender nuestra función en el grupo y actuar con responsabilidad.  Aprender a desarrollar los roles de equipo.  Planificar los ensayos para aprovechar al máximo el tiempo disponible.  Desarrollar las habilidades sociales y la empatía.
  9. 9. 2. Procedimiento Los grupos de música de cámara son equipos de trabajo a los que se les plantea un objetivo común: interpretar un repertorio musical determinado. Aunque el profesor/a actúa como un asesor, como un consejero, los miembros del grupo tienen plena autonomía para resolver en los ensayos aquellos problemas musicales que surjan, decidiendo de qué manera se enfrentarán a ellos. De esta manera, todos los músicos son responsables de planear, dirigir y ejecutar el trabajo musical relacionado con la interpretación, estableciendo un orden determinado en la realización de las actividades. Para que este tipo de organización sea exitosa es importante que los músicos se comprometan con la tarea y creen un ambiente de confianza. La presente actividad consiste en elaborar un organigrama donde se reflejen los objetivos que persigue el grupo, el reparto de funciones, las tareas a realizar y las relaciones que se establecen entre los distintos miembros, con el fin de facilitar la toma de decisiones y hacer más operativos los ensayos. Se trata de que el alumnado aprenda a establecer prioridades según el tiempo y los recursos de que dispone, controlando así las mejoras que se producen en la ejecución instrumental. 3. Material  Se facilitará al alumnado la ficha “organigrama de tareas”, basada en la propuesta de Gil y otros (1999), con la que planificarán el ensayo semanal. Dicho organigrama se entregará firmado por los miembros del grupo en la siguiente clase con el profesor/a. Objetivos que perseguimos en la sesión de ensayo Método de trabajo que vamos a utilizar Reparto de funciones entre los miembros del grupo Tiempo estimado para la consecución de cada objetivo Propuesta de trabajo para la siguiente sesión: Valoración del trabajo realizado: 4. Desarrollo y reflexión La actividad se llevó a cabo con un dúo, dos alumnas de especialidad instrumental de primer y segundo curso de Grado Profesional. La ficha anteriormente mostrada se incluyó en las agendas escolares de las alumnas para que pudieran realizar las anotaciones. Desde un comienzo, tanto los objetivos como el método de trabajo fueron bien gestionados, pero fue necesario intervenir y replantear el reparto de funciones dentro del grupo, así como el tiempo estimado para la consecución de cada objetivo. Respecto a las funciones dentro del grupo, en ninguno de los dos casos se observaba habilidades de liderazgo y también la timidez intervenía negativamente en este aspecto. En relación al tiempo requerido, no se planteaba una estimación real ni progresiva en un primer
  10. 10. momento, pero a través de la práctica y algunas puntualizaciones se consiguió éxito en la tarea y su gestión. Conclusiones El presente documento refleja una parte de la aplicación práctica de los contenidos tratados a lo largo del curso de Formación del Profesorado: Inteligencia Emocional y Enseñanza de la música. Como bien se ha indicado en varias de las actividades expuestas en las páginas precedentes, los ejercicios se continuarán desarrollando con mayor profundidad en un futuro y se plantearán alternativas que permitan potenciar en todo el alumnado las cinco habilidades básicas que comprende la Inteligencia Emocional: conciencia de uno mismo, control de las emociones, capacidad de automotivación, empatía y habilidades sociales. En estos párrafos, por tanto, se ha pretendido plasmar de forma sintetizada las principales líneas de actuación y actividades prácticas realizadas con el alumnado de los dos primeros cursos de Grado Profesional de Música, así como las principales reflexiones extraídas de cada uno de estos ejercicios. El registro escrito de todas las cuestiones abordadas y la exposición oral de estas cuestiones ha sido fundamental en este proceso. Por un lado, el registro escrito ha permitido visualizar y posteriormente analizar los resultados obtenidos, detectar aspectos que deben ser mejorados y tomar consciencia de la situación real. En definitiva, ha facilitado tener una visión más objetiva y de conjunto al alumnado. Por otro lado, la exposición oral de las emociones, de las inquietudes y de los sentimientos ha hecho posible enriquecer el vocabulario emocional del alumnado, ha facilitado la identificación y ha establecido una comunicación más fluida con el resto de miembros de la comunidad educativa, especialmente con el profesorado implicado.

