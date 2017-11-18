Proyecto departamental ceibal tecn2017.doc

​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ...
  1. 1. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ INSPECCIÓN​ ​DEPARTAMENTAL​ ​DE​ ​EDUCACIÓN​ ​INICIAL​ ​Y PRIMARIA​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO CENTRO​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL PROYECTO​ ​DEPARTAMENTAL -AÑO​ ​2017- 1 
  2. 2. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    SUMARIO  MARCO​ ​TEÓRICO        ● Justificación  3  ● Fundamentación  4  OBJETIVOS   7  METAS  7  ACCIONES  8  DESTINATARIOS  9  PRODUCTOS  9  EVALUACIÓN  10  BIBLIOGRAFÍA  10        2 
  3. 3. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    Informe​ ​Diagnóstico  Justificación  El​ ​propósito​ ​de​ ​este​ ​proyecto​ ​es​ ​consolidar​ ​los​ ​objetivos​ ​del​ ​Plan​ ​Ceibal​ ​con​ ​una​ ​actitud  investigadora,​ ​colaborativa​ ​y​ ​de​ ​enriquecimiento​ ​donde​ ​se​ ​refleje​ ​la​ ​integración​ ​curricular​ ​de​ ​las  Tic​ ​ampliando​ ​el​ ​contexto​ ​en​ ​los​ ​que​ ​se​ ​sostiene​ ​el​ ​aprendizaje.  El logro de este será posible en la medida en que los actores se comprometan con el                                  desarrollo del mismo, por lo cual se pretende que participen en el proceso de implementación,                              especialmente​ ​con​ ​los​ ​que​ ​se​ ​puede​ ​coordinar​ ​en​ ​forma​ ​directa.  Para ello se cuenta como fortaleza con un equipo (dos Inspectores referentes, una                          coordinadora CCTE, siete maestras dinamizadoras, ocho Mac, un Maestro Capder, un Profesor                        Director Coordinador de Educación Física) que apuesta a la formación de los docentes                          promoviendo cursos y brindando apoyo en diferentes modalidades para el desarrollo profesional                        y​ ​la​ ​integración​ ​de​ ​las​ ​TIC​ ​como​ ​mediadoras​ ​de​ ​los​ ​procesos​ ​de​ ​enseñanza​ ​y​ ​de​ ​aprendizaje.  Analizada la situación del Departamento de Cerro Largo se aprecia que las escuelas rurales                            poseen aún escasa incursión en la implementación de propuestas que impliquen el uso de los                              dispositivos tecnológicos como recurso. En el caso de las escuelas urbanas concentradas                        principalmente en la ciudad de Melo, Río Branco, Fraile Muerto, Noblía, Aceguá y Tupambaé, se                              aprecia​ ​que​ ​las​ ​instaladas​ ​en​ ​Melo​ ​poseen​ ​mayor​ ​profundización​ ​en​ ​el​ ​uso​ ​de​ ​la​ ​tecnología.  Las distancias de este departamento, muchas veces son una limitante para avanzar hacia                          las acciones tutoriales presenciales que algunos programas exigen. Por esta gran dimensión                        geográfica se dificultan los traslados por lo que se considera imprescindible incorporar la                          tecnología a través de la página web, como medio básico de información y comunicación así como                                 también a través de la creación de espacios de intercambio como VIDEOCONFERENCIAS,                        AULAS​ ​VIRTUALES,​ ​BLOG.  Teniendo como punto de partida el informe diagnóstico centraremos nuestro trabajo a                        partir​ ​de:  ● Coordinar acciones a los efectos de realizar talleres y promover cursos en línea con                            los docentes, especialmente con los rurales que no poseen conexión a Internet                        trabajando con las actividades de los dispositivos tecnológicos sugiriendo y                    compartiendo diferentes propuestas en todas las áreas del conocimiento. El                    programa de Educación Inicial y Primaria será el sustento básico a tener en cuenta                            en el proceso de desarrollo de éstos. Para ello contamos este año con una                            dinamizadora de 40 horas la cual focalizará su atención junto a la coordinadora con                            estos​ ​docentes.  ● Realizar las gestiones necesarias para que se repare y conecte el servicio de                          Internet​ ​en​ ​las​ ​escuelas​ ​que​ ​no​ ​cuentan​ ​con​ ​el​ ​mismo.  ● Para mejorar el cuidado de las máquinas realizaremos jornadas de sensibilización                      sobre su uso y cuidado mediante talleres con la comunidad, a través de los maestros                              MAC,​ ​comunitarios,​ ​publicaciones,​ ​sugerencias,​ ​y​ ​demás.     3 
  4. 4. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    Fundamentación   “Los​ ​analfabetos​ ​del​ ​siglo​ ​XXI​ ​no​ ​serán​ ​aquellos​ ​que​ ​no​ ​sepan​ ​leer​ ​y​ ​escribir,​ ​sino  aquellos​ ​que​ ​no​ ​puedan​ ​aprender,​ ​desaprender,​ ​reaprender​ ​y​ ​adaptarse​ ​a​ ​los​ ​cambios”.   Alvin​ ​Toffler     Las investigaciones de Fullan y su equipo, fundamentan los nuevos roles que se plantean en                              el nuevo paradigma pedagógico. Los estudiantes dejan de ser receptores de contenidos para                          convertirse en activadores, co-creadores y agentes de cambio. Y los docentes, diseñadores de                          experiencias de aprendizaje poderosas, como fuente de capital humano, social y crucial en la                            experiencia de aprendizaje, como aliados de los estudiantes en el aprendizaje, impulsados por la                            tecnología.  Las TIC forman parte de los mecanismos de producción de cultura, de comunicación, de                            difusión y de educación, llegando a modificar los comportamientos sociales y ocasionando                        cambios profundos. La inmediatez y la funcionalidad máxima influyen notoriamente en las                        posibilidades​ ​de​ ​mediación​ ​de​ ​las​ ​tecnologías​ ​aplicadas​ ​a​ ​la​ ​educación.  En la actualidad la web 2.0 se presenta como un entorno desafiante para los usuarios, a la                                  vez que más colaborativo, abierto y democrático, donde es posible transitar por diferentes                          entornos, adoptando nuevas modalidades de comunicación, apoyadas en sorprendentes                  herramientas digitales, las cuales brindan una nueva y dinámica manera de relacionarnos desde la                            virtualidad.  Sin duda que las herramientas digitales para la comunicación virtual y su incorporación al                            aula implican todo un desafío para los docentes, quienes deben de asumir que en las nuevas                                formas comunicativas el alumno se transforma en un usuario activo desarrollando estrategias,                        pluralidad de puntos de vista, diversas formas de expresión y nuevas narrativas junto a la                              sinergia entre los diversos medios. No existe un modelo único de comunicación. La comunicación                            digital se vuelve interactiva, se intercambian continuamente los papeles de productores y                        consumidores.   El “qué enseñar”, “cómo enseñarlo”, “dónde enseñarlo” y “quién enseña” así como los                          distintos contextos de aprendizaje y de construcción del conocimiento se han modificado debido                          a la variedad de herramientas comunicativas que ofrecen las TIC. Tal es el caso del e-learning, el                                  b-learning, el aprendizaje cooperativo, los materiales interactivos, las redes telemáticas, el uso                        de Internet, el correo electrónico, el chat, los foros, las videoconferencias con fines educativos,                            proponen otras formas de acceso al conocimiento, otros enfoques pedagógico-didácticos y otras                        formas​ ​de​ ​comunicación​ ​entre​ ​sus​ ​participantes.  Desde los centros educativos es prioritario abordar la alfabetización digital y, para ello,                          es necesario concebir a la tecnología no solo como recurso, sino como objeto de conocimiento. De                                otra forma, ¿estaríamos preparando a los niños y a los jóvenes para su presente y futuro? Como                                  4 
  5. 5. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    recursos, las tecnologías digitales pueden ayudar a innovar y a mejorar los procesos de                            enseñanza y de aprendizaje que desarrollamos en las aulas, dado que éstas, como plantean Adell y                                Castañeda (2012), tienen un gran potencial comunicativo, informacional, colaborativo, interactivo,                    creativo​ ​e​ ​innovador.  De​ ​acuerdo​ ​con​ ​Fullan​ ​(2013)​ ​se​ ​distinguen​ ​tres​ ​facetas​ ​en​ ​el​ ​rol​ ​docente:   1. El​ ​docente​ ​como​ ​diseñador​ ​de​ ​experiencias​ ​de​ ​aprendizaje​ ​poderosas  2. El docente como fuente de capital humano, social y decisorio en la experiencia de                            aprendizaje   3. . El docente como aliado de los estudiantes en el aprendizaje, impulsados por la                            tecnología. “La clave del éxito en todo el sistema está en situar la energía de los educadores y                                    estudiantes​ ​como​ ​el​ ​motor​ ​central”​ ​(Fullan,​ ​2011,​ ​citado​ ​por​ ​Fullan​ ​y​ ​Langworthy,​ ​2013,​ ​p.​ ​7).   Nos encontramos en medio de nuevos desafíos de carácter pedagógico, se trata de buscar                            nuevas formas de enseñar y aprender a través de y con las tecnologías. La variedad de                                tecnologías al alcance de estudiantes y docentes es un incentivo para buscar nuevas formas de                              lograr​ ​una​ ​mayor​ ​adaptación​ ​a​ ​los​ ​diversos​ ​ritmos,​ ​intereses​ ​y​ ​necesidades​ ​de​ ​los​ ​alumnos.   El desarrollo tecnológico permite pensar en maneras innovadoras de enseñanza, sin que                        alumnos y docentes se encuentren en un mismo lugar; cómo la utilización de las tecnologías sirve                                para un trabajo más colaborativo de los docentes, acerca de su nuevo rol en la interacción con los                                    alumnos​ ​y​ ​sus​ ​familias,​ ​dentro​ ​y​ ​fuera​ ​del​ ​aula,​ ​durante​ ​el​ ​horario​ ​de​ ​clase​ ​y​ ​fuera​ ​de​ ​él.  En el punto en que nos encontramos, la discusión no está centrada en las tecnologías, como                                  pudo suceder hasta hace no muchos años. Nosotros debemos prever un abordaje desde la                            pedagogía, en cómo se utilizan estas tecnologías para trabajar contenidos, para planificar, para                          atender mejor las diferencias y para evaluar. Lograr generar en el otro el deseo de aprender                                parece ser la frase que en la actualidad resume la complejidad de la relación entre la enseñanza                                  y el aprendizaje, y por qué no, también el desafío para quienes cada día desde las instituciones                                  educativas inauguran escenarios para que los aprendizajes se produzcan. El reto para el mundo                            educativo es la resignificación y reformulación pedagógica; tal como expresara Salinas: ​«...las                        posibilidades de las TIC en la educación descansan, tanto o más que en el grado de sofisticación                                  y potencialidad técnica, en el modelo de aprendizaje en que se inspiran, en la manera de concebir                                  la​ ​relación​ ​profesor-alumnos,​ ​en​ ​la​ ​manera​ ​de​ ​entender​ ​la​ ​enseñanza»​​ ​(1997).   Adherimos a la conceptualización de la terminología que realiza Suárez Guerrero del                        aprendizaje abierto (Open Learning) como un enfoque que implica cambios culturales en las                          instituciones educativas, al punto que es necesario volver la mirada sobre sus finalidades y                            metodologías. Las exigencias sociales y el contexto tecnológico, acentuado por la posición activa                          y participativa que desarrollan las personas en los entornos virtuales de la red 2.0, redefinen                              también diversos valores y creencias que implican una nueva cultura: la cultura digital. En este                              sentido hablamos de una cultura que permita «acceder y aprender de manera global, flexible,                            expandida, permanente y colaborativa» (Suárez, 2012). Así como se hace necesario disponer de                          5 
  6. 6. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    la tecnología y la conectividad adecuada para acceder a la información y procesarla para                            transformarla en conocimiento, es imprescindible construir pensamiento basados en la                    participación,​ ​la​ ​autogestión​ ​y​ ​la​ ​comunicación​ ​dialógica.   Fundamental es el trabajo en colaboración, con otros profesores y en otras instancias de                            la misma organización educativa, con una actitud investigadora en la acción. En este contexto, las                              “comunidades de práctica” son necesarias para desarrollar la reflexión permanente sobre la                        propia​ ​acción​ ​didáctica.​ ​De​ ​este​ ​modo,​ ​el​ ​profesor:   -es un mediador de los aprendizajes de los estudiantes, a través de estrategias flexibles                            que fomentan aprendizajes significativos y aplicativos con actitudes amplias y proactivas,                      para​ ​y​ ​en​ ​la​ ​acción;  - práctica la enseñanza para la comprensión y enseña para qué, qué hacer, cómo, cuándo y                                por qué, a fin de desarrollar un pensamiento amplio, lo que reclama esfuerzos objetivos y                              metas​ ​a​ ​lograr​ ​y​ ​contrastar​ ​en​ ​la​ ​práctica;   - aprende de la experiencia, resolviendo y diseñando actividades de aprendizaje y                        evaluación,​ ​contrastando​ ​con​ ​los​ ​propios​ ​pares​ ​los​ ​resultados​ ​pedagógicos​ ​de​ ​su​ ​quehacer.   La práctica profesional reflexiva del docente, conduce a producir, compartir, y                      transformar el conocimiento y contribuir simultáneamente a una formación propia, encaminada a                        la construcción de una identidad profesional. Este proceso está enfocado a la construcción de                            identidad de base conceptual necesaria para enseñar y dar un repertorio de formas docentes                            apropiadas para las situaciones de enseñanza que enfrentará, amalgamando conocimientos                    multidisciplinarios para el diseño de actividades de aprendizaje que integran el conocimiento                        tecnológico didáctico y pedagógico del contenido. Fainholc, B. et al. (2013) La formación del                            profesorado​ ​y​ ​el​ ​uso​ ​pedagógico​ ​de​ ​las​ ​TIC.    “CUANDO​ ​UNO​ ​SUEÑA​ ​EN​ ​SOLITARIO​ ​ES​ ​SÓLO​ ​UN​ ​SUEÑO.​ ​CUANDO​ ​MUCHOS  SUEÑAN​ ​JUNTOS​ ​ES​ ​EL​ ​COMIENZO​ ​DE​ ​UNA​ ​NUEVA​ ​REALIDAD.”  RAÚL​ ​SEIXAS            6 
  7. 7. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    OBJETIVOS  General  ● Fortalecer las condiciones que incentiven los procesos de transformación institucional,                    pedagógico y didáctico generando el impacto necesario para el mayor aprovechamiento de                        las​ ​Tic​ ​en​ ​los​ ​centros​ ​educativos.     Específicos  ● Universalizar​ ​en​ ​el​ ​transcurso​ ​del​ ​año​ ​el​ ​uso​ ​de​ ​las​ ​Tic​ ​en​ ​las​ ​escuelas​ ​de​ ​la​ ​jurisdicción.    ● Promover el fortalecimiento de la formación docente en el uso de las Tic desplegando                            diferentes acciones de capacitación y desarrollo profesional tanto presenciales,                  semipresencial (b-learning) como a distancia (e-learning) para el mejor aprovechamiento                    de​ ​estas​ ​en​ ​los​ ​centros​ ​educativos.  ● Reconocer​ ​y​ ​valorar​ ​los​ ​roles​ ​y​ ​funciones​ ​de​ ​cada​ ​uno​ ​de​ ​los​ ​integrantes​ ​del​ ​equipo​ ​CCTE.    METAS  ● Finalizada la gestión del año lectivo se espera una revalorización, por parte del 75% de los                                docentes del departamento, frente a las funciones y perfil de los integrantes del equipo                            del​ ​CCTE​ ​reconociendo​ ​la​ ​dimensión​ ​formativa​ ​de​ ​los​ ​mismos.  ● Al culminar el año la totalidad de los Maestros Inspectores del departamento utilizarán                          las​ ​Tic​ ​como​ ​mecanismo​ ​de​ ​comunicación​ ​y​ ​acompañamiento​ ​a​ ​las​ ​distintas​ ​instituciones.  ● Se pretende que el 75% de los docentes de la jurisdicción participe de algún taller, curso                                y/o​ ​jornada​ ​de​ ​capacitación.  7 
  8. 8. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    ● Se aspira que el 100% de los docentes empleen las actividades básicas en Sugar y Gnome,                                Biblioteca Ceibal, Portales Educativos y/o Recursos Web incorporándolos en sus                    propuestas​ ​de​ ​enseñanza.  ● Al finalizar el año, el 50% de los docentes urbanos integrarán en sus propuestas                            curriculares​ ​las​ ​plataformas​ ​PAM​ ​y/o​ ​CREA2.  ● La totalidad (100%) de Inspectores y Directores será capacitado sobre las posibilidades                        didácticas que ofrecen los espacios virtuales: Portales Educativos, Evaluación en Línea,                      plataformas​ ​CREA2,​ ​PAM​ ​y​ ​Videoconferencia.  ● Al finalizar el año el 30% de los docentes habrán incorporado la Planificación en Línea a                                través​ ​de​ ​diferentes​ ​soportes.    ACCIONES  ● Participar en los Acuerdos de Inspectores con el propósito de sensibilizar e informar                          sobre​ ​lineamientos​ ​y​ ​orientaciones​ ​recibidas​ ​desde​ ​el​ ​DTEC.  ● Realizar un acompañamiento personalizado de acuerdo a las necesidades con el colectivo                        de​ ​MIZ.  ● Coordinar con Plan Ceibal todo lo referente a logística: soporte técnico, conectividad y                          sistema​ ​informático.  ● Apoyo​ ​en​ ​la​ ​aplicación​ ​de​ ​la​ ​Evaluación​ ​en​ ​línea.  ● Relevamiento de datos en diferentes aspectos: técnico, pedagógico, didáctico,                  comunitario.  ● Coordinar, planificar y realizar jornadas, talleres, cursos presenciales con colectivo de                      Inspectores, Maestras Dinamizadoras, MAC, Formador*s Ceibal, CAPDER, DCEF,                Licenciada en Nutrición y Equipo de Escuelas Disfrutables,Inspector y Coordinador de                      Educación​ ​Física  ● Favorecer y fortalecer el trabajo en redes con instituciones públicas y privadas                        coordinando​ ​acciones​ ​dentro​ ​de​ ​un​ ​marco​ ​de​ ​cultura​ ​colaborativa.  8 
  9. 9. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    ● Promover la difusión de contenidos y de Portales educativos, Portal Ceibal, Uruguay                        Educa, Biblioteca Ceibal, Plataformas PAM y CREA 2, entre otros, dando a conocer                          programas y actividades que apoyan la formación de docentes y buenas prácticas                        educativas.  ● Formar​ ​y​ ​apoyar​ ​a​ ​los​ ​docentes​ ​en​ ​la​ ​integración​ ​de​ ​la​ ​planificación​ ​digital​ ​en​ ​su​ ​quehacer  diario.  ● Realización de cursos y talleres de acuerdo a las necesidades e intereses de la jurisdicción                              Dptal. generando espacios para la evaluación y coevaluación y favoreciendo el re                        planeamiento​ ​de​ ​actividades​ ​a​ ​partir​ ​de​ ​los​ ​​ ​datos​ ​obtenidos.  ● Divulgar propuestas didácticas on line, recursos web, aplicaciones, bibliografía y webgrafía                      creando​ ​un​ ​banco​ ​de​ ​materiales.  ● Formar y acompañar a través de un seguimiento sistemático a las maestras Dinamizadoras                          y​ ​de​ ​Apoyo​ ​Ceibal​ ​en​ ​el​ ​desempeño​ ​de​ ​sus​ ​funciones.   ● Evaluar necesidades e intereses de los docentes en: uso y manejo de los recursos                            tecnológicos;​ ​formación,​ ​estado​ ​de​ ​conectividad.   ● Fomentar​ ​e​ ​incentivar​ ​la​ ​participación​ ​en​ ​la​ ​Feria​ ​Departamental.  ● Fomentar la realización de un Congreso Departamental de experiencias significativas de                      enseñanza​ ​y​ ​de​ ​aprendizaje​ ​mediados​ ​por​ ​la​ ​tecnología. ● Coordinar​ ​y​ ​realizar​ ​jornadas​ ​de​ ​capacitación​ ​organizadas​ ​por​ ​el​ ​CEIP,​ ​DTEC​ ​y​ ​Centro  Ceibal​ ​ya​ ​sean​ ​presenciales​ ​o​ ​semi-presenciales​ ​por​ ​VC.      DESTINATARIOS  Todos los docentes (MIZ, MD, CCTE, Mtra Dinamizadoras, MAC, MC, de aula) alumnos y                            comunidad​ ​del​ ​departamento.       PRODUCTOS  9 
  10. 10. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    ● Maestros trabajando con una frecuencia de dos o tres veces a la semana con las XO y /o                                    tablet.  ● Muestra de producciones de alumnos a nivel institucional en las escuelas que cuentan con                            los recursos del MAC y del Dinamizador, a la comunidad (100% de las escuelas                            incorporadas​ ​al​ ​proyecto)​ ​y​ ​departamental​ ​(75%​ ​de​ ​participación).    EVALUACIÓN  Considerando a la evaluación desde el punto de vista socioeducativo, como proceso de                          observación sistemático de una realidad donde los actores despliegan capacidades, realizan                      acciones y utilizan recursos para lograr resultados, representa la oportunidad para aprender,                        reconducir procesos y consolidar criterios para proyectar futuras intervenciones; la evaluación                      será continua y formativa ​para posibilitar una acción flexible que permita la reconducción de                            los​ ​procesos.  La investigación evaluativa del desarrollo del proceso se hará con la participación de los                            involucrados, produciendo información relevante para la toma de decisiones, con vistas a un                          mejor​ ​desempeño.  Se​ ​abordará​ ​la​ ​evaluación​ ​poniendo​ ​énfasis​ ​en​ ​diferentes​ ​aspectos​ ​del​ ​proceso:  ● Como​ ​observación​ ​del​ ​proceso.  ● Como​ ​juicio​ ​crítico​ ​sobre​ ​lo​ ​logrado.  ● Como marco para comprender un nuevo escenario (no se acaba con la determinación de                            resultados,​ ​sino​ ​que​ ​se​ ​extiende​ ​a​ ​los​ ​impactos​ ​generados).  Se​ ​realizarán​ ​además​ ​dos​ ​cortes​ ​evaluativos​ ​en​ ​julio​ ​y​ ​diciembre:  ✓ Considerando​ ​a​ ​quienes​ ​intervienen​ ​en​ ​el​ ​proyecto  ✓ Analizando​ ​las​ ​prácticas​ ​educativas  ✓ Considerando​ ​el​ ​apoyo​ ​brindado​ ​a​ ​los​ ​docentes​ ​(cursos,​ ​talleres,​ ​asesoramiento​ ​en​ ​línea,  entre​ ​otros)  ✓ Analizando​ ​los​ ​recursos​ ​que​ ​sostienen​ ​la​ ​implementación​ ​del​ ​proyecto​ ​(conectividad,  mantenimiento​ ​tecnológico,​ ​etc.).       BIBLIOGRAFÍA  ● ANEP, Centro Ceibal (2013). Aprendizaje abierto y aprendizaje flexible. Más allá de                        formatos​ ​y​ ​espacios​ ​tradicionales.  ● ANEP,​ ​Centro​ ​Ceibal​ ​(2011).​ ​El​ ​modelo​ ​CEIBAL.​ ​Nuevas​ ​tendencias​ ​para​ ​el​ ​aprendizaje.  10 
  11. 11. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​ ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​CENTRO​ ​​ ​TECNOLOGÍA​ ​EDUCATIVA​ ​​ ​Y​ ​CEIBAL​ ​DE​ ​CERRO​ ​LARGO    ● Fainholc,​ ​B.​ ​et​ ​al.​ ​(2013)​ ​La​ ​formación​ ​del​ ​profesorado​ ​y​ ​el​ ​uso​ ​pedagógico​ ​de​ ​las​ ​TIC  ● ANDER​ ​EGG,​ ​E​ ​2000.​ ​Cómo​ ​elaborar​ ​un​ ​proyecto.​ ​de.​ ​Lumen.​ ​Buenos​ ​Aires.  ● Año2 N°1 Setiembre 2014 Quinto PUENTE Docentes 3.0 pag. 15 "Hacia una competencia                          digital" y pág. 20 "herramientas digitales para la comunicación virtual -una posibilidad para                          expandir​ ​el​ ​aula"  ● BACHER, Silvia. Tatuados por los medios. Dilemas de la Educación en la era digital.                            Editorial​ ​Paidós.  ● FULLAN, M. et al, (2013). Hacia un Nuevo Objetivo: Nuevas Pedagogías para el                          Aprendizaje​ ​en​ ​Profundidad.  ● LITWIN Edith y otros. 2005. Tecnología en las aulas. Buenos Aires Edit. Amorrortu                          editores.  ● PISCITELLI,​ ​Alejandro;​ ​Nativos​ ​digitales.​ ​Santillana.  ● SACRISTÁN, G. El currículum: una reflexión sobre su práctica. 7° Ed. Edit. Morata.                          España.​ ​1988.    11 

